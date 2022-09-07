Field Test: 7 Unique Enduro Bikes Battle Another Impossible Climb

Sep 7, 2022
by Matt Beer  


PINKBIKE FIELD TEST


A Wild Assortment of 7 Enduro Bikes Battle the Impossible Climb


Carbon, Coil Springs, Mixed Wheels; This Impossible Climb Has it All.




This might have been the Field Test with the deepest variety because there were bikes made from aluminum, carbon, and steel - some with 27.5” rear wheels and some with coil shocks. How would all of those factors rank them in terms of their climbing capability? That answer isn’t simply down to one aspect, but the sum of their parts. Geometry and suspension play a massive hand in how high these enduro bikes would reach on the Impossible Climb.

What lay ahead of me this time around was a steadily increasing grade made of sandstone that appeared to have grip, but was covered in wet fir tree needles, fist-size boulders, and other organic matter, conveniently placed by expert Impossible Climb course designer, Mike Levy. Climbing up this piste was a physical test of directing the bikes up, and then over a strategically placed log. Looping out and testing the limits of friction is always a real concern - crashes can happen while climbing too! Even on this short stint of a climb, weight and drag were also noticeable factors.

Both of those downsides really sap energy. Was it really a surprise that the coil shock and idler wheel of the Contra MC, which pulled my fastest timed descent time, felt like the most work uphill? No, but the suspension did move a whole lot less than the Fezzari La Sal Peak. That kept my balance square on the bike through those lunging maneuvers. However, the Fezarri did track the ground quite well and was super comfortable to pedal while seated on longer rides.

Transition Patrol Carbon - Bellingham Field Test Photo Dave Trumpore


A similar story to the Contra rings true for the Commencal - it's heavy, but stable. Those are two bikes that deal well when churning the pedals constantly to keep the train rolling. Any stop-start, trials-inspired moves will leave you gassed. That caused those longer, heavier bikes to stumble on the log hop, so ideally, lines like this on a regular trail should be avoided. Neither the Claymore and Megatower pulled out any surprises and were simply middle of the road in terms of how an enduro bike should climb. They weren't the heaviest or the most agile. I was simply along for the ride in a comfortable position, waiting for the descents.

How about that lighter weight Transition Patrol and active Intense Tracer 279? Those bikes were open to dancing around allowing for powerful burst moves and easier corrections. Out back, 27.5” rear wheels have that catch-22 shadow hanging over them; they do accelerate quicker, especially when there is a sturdy downhill casing tire attached, but they are reluctant to carry on over obstacles.

I didn't anticipate making it nearly that far up the climb, but the Tracer was surprisingly eager to keep motoring up the slippery wall the furthest. Would I have guessed that from our test sessions? Most definitely. The Tracer rode lighter than its measured weight and higher in the 170mm of travel, almost tackling the whole Impossible Climb.




Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Videos Field Test


15 Comments

  • 7 1
 This is what I've been waiting for. As much as I love the downhill, I spend far more time going up. They both need to be fun.
  • 1 0
 Both? Impossible! Least unfun is what I’m looking for in climbing ability.
  • 2 0
 I always wonder: what is the impact of physical fatigue from the first climb to the last one? I mean, it does change one of the variable of the experiment, making a bit less objective. Still enjoyable!
  • 1 0
 It would make sense to reverse the order and give every bike a second go at it. There is too much pure chance involved in one attempt. Also, does the tester get multiple attempts before the test begins or is the first bike his first actual attempt?
  • 5 0
 @funkendrenchman: Even expecting this to be marginally scientific is ridiculous. Just enjoy it as entertainment.
  • 1 0
 I feel sort of let down by this...I know it's tongue-in-cheek for the most part, but I'd really appreciate it if more than minimal effort was put into it. The log that rolls away on its own and banana peels make it feel more like mario kart than an actual test. The ledge was quite small and the switchbacks and placed rocks made it seem....half-assed. There has to have been some trail around there that you guys could have climbed that would have actually been a test.
  • 1 0
 It's more for entertainment than anything else - it's pseudo-science at its best. There's no way to eliminate all the variables that would make it a truly statistically relevant test, so we have a good time with it instead. And Mario Kart banana peels are funny.
  • 2 0
 Would also be cool to hear what the scoop is on the new Conti tires vs the typical maxxis control tires. Hopefully review dropping soon?
  • 1 0
 There was a full review back in April
  • 1 0
 @unicornmtb25, here's Seb's review: www.pinkbike.com/news/review-continentals-new-kryptotal-dh-tyres.html.

They're very good - I've been running them all summer with excellent results.
  • 2 1
 Bikes that would have made it to the top easily: new Grim Donut, new Smuggler.... But like unicorns, world peace, and my wife being happy with my 'performances' we can only dream about such fantasies.
  • 1 0
 I always tell women one thing before I take them to bed: "Lower your expectations."
  • 1 0
 Every field test I think "well shit that is just impossible" and then I realize they are ten steps ahead of me and put it right in the name.
  • 3 0
 These are good fun
  • 1 0
 Was the additional 60ft of tape necessary?





