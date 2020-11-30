Field Test: 2021 Actofive P-Train - Not Your Typical Trail Bike

The deep-feeling rear-end, along with the 160mm-travel Fox 36 (also four-way adjustable), make for a "trail bike" that can literally be tossed into the worst stuff like no other. While the others fishtailed and bounced their way down chunky chutes, maybe having no real issues but also clearly being on the edge when I was pushing hard, it was the P-Train that had all the composure in the world. In my experience, one telltale sign of an overly capable bike is that it'll tend to make you feel like you're going slower than you are, or maybe like you seem to have a few extra split-seconds to consider your next line choice. And that's how it is on the P-Train.



With all the trail bikes on matching Maxxis tires set to matching pressures, it was the P-Train that easily offered the most traction when it mattered most. That's not surprising, but the difference between it and the others on-trail was easily noticeable; I consistently had far fewer unforced errors while riding the P-Train in the wet, and I had the most confidence while on it as a result.



Timed Testing

The trail bikes faced timed descent and climb sections on different trails, with the latter being a mix of smooth singletrack switchbacks leading into rooty and rocky steeper sections to evaluate low-speed handling. The timed downhill has everything a trail bike should face and maybe a bit more, most of it covered in roots and rocks.



Don't forget that timing is just one of many ways to judge a bike, and fast doesn't always mean it's the best for everyone.



Mike Levy: "While the P-Train's 12:10 put it in last place up the climb, 39-seconds behind the Giant's winning time, its 4:27 on the timed descent made it the quickest by 11-seconds over the Stumpy in 2nd place and 31-second in front of the Trance X in 5th."

