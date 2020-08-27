Field Test: Behind the Scenes - Not Enough Travel and Too Much Lycra

Aug 27, 2020
by Mike Levy  


PINKBIKE FIELD TEST

Behind the Scenes



A behind-the-scenes video usually means one thing: We've finally reached the end of the Field Test series. And while cross-country riding might not always look fun (for some admittedly obvious reasons), we certainly had fun making the last sixteen videos. Yes, even while climbing. But no, definitely not during the Efficiency Test. Our crew behind the cameras - Max, Cole, Jason, Margus, and even my unpaid intern, Mike Kazimer - all hustled harder than ever to make it happen, and don't forget they had to do it while watching me wear Lycra every day, all day. Don't worry, Pinkbike is looking after their counseling. If you're itching for more behind-the-scenes details, episode 9 of the Pinkbike podcast sees us chat about why we wanted to focus on cross-country bikes, while episode 17 gets into all the gritty details.

It was also great to see the community embrace so much cross-country content, especially considering that hasn't been our focus in the past. Don't worry, there won't be any less trail, enduro, or downhill coverage, but you can count on seeing a much more bike-diverse homepage in the near future.

And if you've been patiently waiting for something a bit squishier, we're already deep into planning our next Field Test series that will pit the latest trail and enduro bikes against each other. Keep an eye open for that this fall.

Alright, who wants to go ride some cross-country?



The 2020 Pinkbike Field Test was made possible with clothing, protection, and support from Giro. Control tires provided by Schwalbe, and power meters provided by SRM. Filming took place at The Backyard pub in Squamish.



Video: Jason Lucas, Cole Nelson, Max Barron

11 Comments

  • 15 0
 To the PB staff, Levy and Sarah, and Jason's lycra jersey, a sincere thank you for all the work put in for these. They truly are awesome.

(Also, as one of those lycra clad dumbasses, I extra appreciate it)
  • 11 0
 anybody: how much content do you need for a field test?
levy: yes
  • 11 0
 yes
  • 7 0
 Even though I don't much care for XC bikes, this field test was thoroughly enjoyable and I was looking forward to every video. Even made me consider a burly downcountry steed. Who's tried a 130 fork on that spur??
  • 5 0
 This was super enjoyable. Thanks for the field test format. Don't forget though- you still owe us the grim donut video.
  • 3 0
 who doesn't always get tubeless sealant in their mouth? i've usually bathed in it by the time I'm done mounting a tire with a floor pump
  • 2 0
 So downcountry bike so I have an excuse not to hit things on the way down and single speed so I have an excuse not to pedal up. Pretty soon I can justify a trip to New Zealand to focus only on lift access luge.
  • 2 0
 "Not Enough Travel" could be this year's slogan. But hey, on the other hand, you can wear as much spandex as you want - at home and with closed curtains.
  • 2 0
 Another great video series in the books and with the added bonus of the Grim Donut! Thanks Pinkbike
  • 1 0
 that honestly just looks fun as hell making content like that. I can't wait to ride my bike
  • 1 0
 Always fun to see some behind the scenes! Thanks for some good laughs.

