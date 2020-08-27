Field Test: Behind the Scenes - Not Enough Travel and Too Much Lycra

PINKBIKE FIELD TEST
A behind-the-scenes video usually means one thing: We've finally reached the end of the Field Test series. And while cross-country riding might not always look fun (for some admittedly obvious reasons), we certainly had fun making the last sixteen videos. Yes, even while climbing. But no, definitely not during the Efficiency Test. Our crew behind the cameras - Max, Cole, Jason, Margus, and even my unpaid intern, Mike Kazimer - all hustled harder than ever to make it happen, and don't forget they had to do it while watching me wear Lycra every day, all day. Don't worry, Pinkbike is looking after their counseling. If you're itching for more behind-the-scenes details, episode 9 of the Pinkbike podcast
sees us chat about why we wanted to focus on cross-country bikes, while episode 17 gets into all the gritty details
.
It was also great to see the community embrace so much
cross-country content, especially considering that hasn't been our focus in the past. Don't worry, there won't be any less trail, enduro, or downhill coverage, but you can count on seeing a much more bike-diverse homepage in the near future.
And if you've been patiently waiting for something a bit squishier, we're already deep into planning our next Field Test series that will pit the latest trail and enduro bikes against each other. Keep an eye open for that this fall.
Alright, who wants to go ride some cross-country?
