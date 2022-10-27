Field Test: BMC Fourstroke LT - Gorgeous in Green

The Fourstroke LT might have more travel than the standard version, but there's no mistaking the Swiss missile's intentions as a cross-country weapon that's just as eager for some time between the tape as it is for your weekend epic into the alpine. There are better descending and more capable bikes in the same category, though, so the BMC is best suited to a rider who doesn't want to get too saucy on that alpine descent back to the valley floor.

— Mike Levy