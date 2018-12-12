PINKBIKE REVIEWS

Field Test: Cannondale Habit Carbon

Dec 12, 2018
by Richard Cunningham  


PINKBIKE FIELD TEST

CANNONDALE HABIT CARBON 2

The second incarnation of the Habit is exactly what the original left us wanting for.

Words by R. Cunningham, photography by Trevor Lyden


Cannondale's second-edition Habit is a complete redesign, and like the original that was launched back in 2015, this one is also designed to epitomize the do-it-all trail bike. That said, riding styles have changed a lot since then, so the new Habit has evolved accordingly.

Wheels are 29-inch now, (27.5+ compatible with a flip-chip). Its frame is stronger in every respect, and it's armed with a more refined, 130-millimeter-travel four-bar Horst Link rear suspension. The reach is extended, its geometry is slacker and more rider-forward, and each frame size is configured to produce a similar balance between pedaling firmness, suspension suppleness and handling response.
Habit Carbon 2 Details

• Intended use: all-mountain
• Travel: 130mm front/rear
• Wheel size: 29" (27.5+)
• Construction: Carbon (F) aluminum (R)
• Head angle: 66º
• Seat tube angle: 74.5º
• Reach: 430mm (size M)
• Sizes: XS through XL
• Weight: 30 lb (13.6 kg) size M w/o pedals
• Price: $5250 USD
• More info: Cannondale

Cannondale offers the Habit in a number of builds, with a full-carbon frame on their flagship model, the carbon-front/aluminum-rear Habit Carbon 2 that we review here, and there's an affordable all-aluminum version as well. Our Habit 2 is well equipped for aggressive trail riding, with a 130mm Fox 34 Elite fork, backed up by an Elite DPX2 shock. New Habits are configured exclusively for one-by drivetrains and this one is powered by 12-speed Eagle GX. Wheels are no-nonsense, with tough aluminum Stan's Arch rims and a Maxxis High Roller II / Minion DHF tire combo. Up top, you'll find a 780-millimeter bar and a Canondale-branded 150-millimeter dropper post. The Habit Carbon 2 is a needs-nothing build for $5250 USD.


Cannondale Habit
FIELD NOTES

Cannondale Habit
Cannondale Habit


Climbing

Whistler's trail networks favor a softer rear suspension setup in order to maintain momentum over the innumerable roots that you'll be rolling over. The Habit's suspension bobs slightly while climbing, which encouraged me to flip the Fox DPX2's low-speed compression lever to the middle position for longer slogs, but that made the rear wheel hang up sometimes. The clock showed that I was turning the same or better laps with the shock left open. I attribute some of that efficiency to the roll-over benefit of its big wheels, but there's no arguing that the bike's low gearing and smoother ride made it easier to pedal steadily, find grip, and maintain pace while topping difficult pitches.

Both test riders confirmed that sliding the saddle forward ten millimeters or so improved the Habit's climbing. I expected the Habit's 74.5-degree angle to be steep enough, but by the close of PB's Whistler sessions, riding a number of bikes back to back on similar terrain had me favoring seat tube angles near 76-degrees for the added control on steeper, more technical trails.

Cannondale Habit

Cannondale Habit
Cannondale Habit


Descending

Cannondale recommends higher shock pressures than I would have chosen as a starting point. The argument (a fair one) is that the Habit's leverage rates produce ample sag when measured at the rear wheel when the O-ring on the shock is just north of 20 percent. I started with 250 psi in the shock and 80 in the fork, which climbed well, but on the descents, the shock overpowered the fork and the bike was diving under braking and dropping into bomb holes in the loam. Cannondale's new suspension kinematics required reduced pressure and a couple of rides with a shock pump on board to get the aft balance right. (Shock sag at 28%, fork at 20% worked for me.)

Sort out the suspension and you'll experience the mountain bike that Cannondale intended the Habit Carbon 2 to be. Its steering feels light and enters tight corners without a hint of the lag that big wheels were disdained for. It changes directions quickly, so it favors fast-paced trails with technical surprises and lots of turns. Get going fast, though, and you'll find the limits of its suspension travel as soon as the rocks and roots exceed the size of your helmet. Maintain momentum, keep your pedals level (the bottom bracket is pretty low), and the Habit will stay composed over the chunder. Fox suspension ensures it doesn't bottom hard, so you can trust it (and your 29-inch wheels) to handle steeper, more difficult descents that would have been outside the realm of a 130-millimeter trail bike a handful of years ago.

Riding the original Habit reminded me that a little less bike could make trail riding a lot more fun. But, it didn't take too long before I began to dream about a stiffer chassis, 29 inch wheels, and more capable frame numbers. This new Habit has all those things - and the outdated Lefty has been replaced with a proper fork. The SRAM Guide brakes were underwhelming, but other than that, Cannondale's reincarnation of the Habit is a contemporary, needs-nothing trail bike that will make trail riders very happy.

Cannondale Habit

Cannondale Habit


Pros

+ True trail bike versatility
+ Needs nothing component spec
+ Excellent small bump compliance
Cons

- Fussy suspension setup
- Low-ish BB. You may get tired of banging your pedals
- Tall seat tube cramps dropper post travel options



Must Read This Week
Field Test: Stumpjumper vs Remedy vs Process vs Bronson vs SB150
87148 views
Field Test: Yeti SB150
58498 views
Field Test: Trek Remedy 9.9
55896 views
Win an Öhlins DH Race Fork - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway
51235 views
Joe Nation Joins Pole Enduro Team & Pole Stamina Bike Revealed
47412 views
Interbike Cancelled for 2019
45755 views
Win a OneUp Components Prize Pack - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway
43219 views
Field Test: Giant Trance Advanced 29
42205 views

46 Comments

  • + 8
 minion in the front, high roller in the rear is a shit load of fun, in my opinion. ran this option for a while and the back end breaks kinda loose on cornering for a controlled-ish rear end drift. eventually i moved back to an aggressor in the rear and for a while took some getting used to the rear end hooking up and not breaking free. btw, this raw finish look is fackin cool. trevor, smokes!
  • + 2
 makes sense in the dry (HR is good for braaps) but the softer the trail is, the more i would put a HR up front and a minion/dhr out back for the oversteer effect...i think
  • + 10
 Video highlight is Sarah's fine ratchet at 4:15.
  • + 9
 Best looking bike in the test
  • - 1
 Would look better in murdered out black
  • + 1
 Carbon Frame that looks like Raw Alu ?????????????
  • + 6
 Looks like a Canfield Riot. Best-looking C’dale I’ve seen in years.
  • + 5
 Looking at Sarahs photos at the top, it was mildly confusing moving on to the manly arms and legs in the squishy photo
  • + 9
 haha I even did a double take myself!
  • + 6
 Dude that link looks rad!
  • + 3
 Love the frame and the spec. Sounds like it performs rather unremarkably though. Also a tad overpriced.
  • + 2
 Sarah: Big smile in every riding shot in the video. Dead serious look in every review shot. I think it's obvious where she's rather be. Smile
  • + 2
 Really nice looking ride. Cannondale really copycatted this new Habit as the silhouette looks a lot like many other bikes. Not a bad thing IMO.
  • + 2
 I can get a 4 bar Horst frame from a lot of places and put Fox Performance suspension on it. What does this bike offer for over $5k?
  • + 2
 More commentary from @sarahmoore please! Great to see multiple viewpoints in these review recaps.
  • + 0
 Pricing for a Half carbon frame is lame. Giant does this, Devinci does this. For this price I want a FULL carbon frame. Only frames I have ever broke were the aluminum stays on a Chumba and Giant.
  • + 3
 Comeback of the year. I'd love to try this.
  • + 3
 did RC huck the mini? video please!
  • + 2
 I love these reviews... but they simply aren't the same without @mikelevy Frown
  • + 2
 Less down-country when I'm not around to wreck things Wink
  • + 1
 That huck to flat look super sketchy!!! Just look at the front wheel, how it moves back and forth, i think that 34 stantions are done.
  • + 4
 don't watch the Stumpy video then... yeesh!
  • + 10
 Man what? Believe it or not, bikes and their components should flex under load, there's absolutely nothing wrong with that fork.
  • + 1
 @mnorris122: Agree, you ever look out the window at the wing when flying in an airplane in some turbulence? Aluminum flex city, and nothing breaking or falling off (hopefully).
  • + 1
 Never thought I'd see cannondale go for a horst link design. They work but its weird seeing one on a cannondale.
  • + 1
 “If you’re a square or a rectangle it’s probably a better bike for you”
  • + 2
 That bottle cage is looking good
  • + 1
 “I like a firm rear end.”
“When I’m driving it hard”

Oh, Richard...
  • + 2
 Looks like a...... Jeffsy
  • + 2
 Looks like a Specialized. censorship! Is this the bike RatBoy will be blasting the trails with?
  • + 1
 PLEASE do a DH bike version of these reviews.
  • + 1
 what fork model/travel would you rather have on this bike?
  • + 2
 And there you Habit...
  • - 1
 just came here to say CrackNfale'
  • - 2
 Nothing special except the price?
  • + 0
 that comes with a 30 plus weight issue
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.040565
Mobile Version of Website