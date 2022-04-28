Field Test: Canyon Spectral AL 6 - When Trail Meets Enduro

Apr 28, 2022
by Ryan Palmer  

VALUE BIKE FIELD TEST

Canyon Spectral AL 6


Words by Ryan Palmer, photography by Tom Richards


As the most expensive bike at the value bike Field Test, it wasn’t surprising that the Canyon Spectral AL 6 was spec’d better than the rest. But it still astonished us what Canyon could put together for $3,500. Absolutely nothing needs to be changed right out of the box on this bike. Moreover, everything about it is built to last, from the all-aluminum frame to the parts hanging off it.

The frame is a no-nonsense affair, with a simple four-bar suspension layout designed without any unneeded links or clutter. We can’t test for longevity at Field Test, but a system this straightforward has a potential leg up on more complex designs.
Canyon Spectral 125


Canyon Spectral 125 Details
• Travel: 125mm rear / 140mm fork
• 29" wheels
• 64° head-tube angle
• 76.5° seat-tube angle
• Reach: 486mm (large)
• Weight:34.9lb / 15.8kg
• $3,500 USD
www.canyon.com
Cables are routed internally through the mainframe, and externally on the chainstays. The bottom bracket is threaded, rear spacing is Boost 148, and the derailleur hanger is a SRAM UDH, all practical, rational choices.

The geometry on the other hand, is less practical. The Spectral 125 has just 125mm of rear wheel travel and 140mm up front, yet runs numbers that are normally seen on longer-legged enduro bikes. To start with, the reach on the size large is a rangey 486 millimeters. The medium is 460mm, longer than most size large bikes from just a few years ago. The headtube angle is 64-degrees, one of the slackest found on a bike with 125mm of travel, and a full degree slacker than anything else we had on test.


It’s a specific type of rig that mixes playfulness and plowfulness in a way that not many other bikes can do. It’s long up front, but relatively short in the back, with 437mm chainstays across the fours sizes, and even though it didn’t have the longest rear-center on test, it did have the longest wheelbase by a long way, at 1260mm. The next longest was the Stumpjumer at 1237mm. What this means is that the Spectral 125 AL likes to get rowdy on gnarly terrain. It’s big for its britches, so it’s a good thing it has the component spec to keep up.

The Shimano SLX 12-speed drivetrain executed flawlessly speedy shifts, can take a beating, and when you do have to replace it, is much more affordable than SRAM GX. The GX cassette for instance, retails for $230, while a replacement SLX cluster will only run you $105. With that kind of performance and value, the SLX drivetrain was decidedly the favorite drivetrain of the whole fleet we had in Tucson. The SLX four-piston brakes impressed us as well, with buckets of power and solid consistency throughout the test.

Not to be overshadowed, the Fox Rhythm 36 fork and Float X Performance shock were equally impressive. These dampers don’t have the adjustments found on Fox’s Factory or Performance Elite-level offerings, but they’re smooth, consistent, and adjustable enough for truly high-level riding.



FIELD NOTES



Climbing

On the chunky, technical climbs we were testing on in Tucson, the Spectral’s length and slack head angle were immediately noticeable as not being totally at home. It doesn’t have the snappy manners of the YT Izzo, making it more difficult to change directions when choosing lines. However, for riders with more power, who could maintain higher speeds on the climbs, it proved to be quite a solid technical climber. Kazimer wrote that, “the length and slack head angle slow the trail down a bit and give time to pause, collect yourself, and get ready for the next move.”

Personally, I love techy climbing and was able to clean many of the most technical moves at our testing grounds, just not consistently on the Canyon. I’m a much slower climber than Kaz, and at the speeds I was going, the bike would exhibit undesirably floppy steering. It was more of a handful than the Izzo, which was my favorite bike for the trails in Tucson.

Regardless of our climbing quickness, we agreed that the Canyon isn’t as ideally suited for climbing certain types of singletrack as some of the other bikes in the test, and that it’s far more comfortable on less steep, less technical climbing, and smashing fire road climbs.

The actual pedaling efficiency of the Spectral 125 is very good, though. There’s really no squatting or wallowing to speak of, even with the shock in the open setting. Testers appreciated not needing to use the firm lever on the shock because leaving the shock open enabled them to maintain traction on the loose, rocky terrain, without losing power.




Descending

Just like on the climbs, the slack head angle stood right out—but this time in a very good way. The Spectral 125 had the most stable, secure, smash-into-everything type of feel to it. Going fast on the YT Izzo, and to a lesser extent, the Specialized Stumpjumper, tended to be a more carefully executed affair, but once we got the Canyon up to speed, it felt devilishly solid.

It begged us to let the brakes go and rally through the loose baby-head rock gardens and blocky stairsteps that litter the trails in Tucson. The suspension is quite progressive, which had us both appreciating and critiquing it. On one hand, it provided excellent bottom-out protection when we were cooking. The aggressive ramp-up helps when there’s just 125mm of travel to work with. The progressivity also gives the Spectral an overall sporty attitude that makes it really fun to play around with and get big pop off small trail features.


Timed Testing

Our timed lap consisted of steep, technical climbs full of ledges and hard efforts, and a rough descent littered with rocks that lead into a fast, loose section of trail. Don't forget that timing is just one of many ways to judge a bike, and fast doesn't always mean it's the best for everyone.
The Spectral 125 ended up in fourth place (out of five) for the climbing portion of our loop, seven seconds off the fastest time posted by the YT Izzo. On the descent it moved up to third place, three seconds behind the Specialized Stumpjumper and Fezzari Cascade Peak.

The results weren't entirely unexpected - the test lap had plenty of tight, chunky sections, and there weren't as many places to really let the Spectral 125 run.
The lively nature of the progressive suspension makes some sacrifices when it comes to small bump sensitivity, though. The Canyon was less willing to give up its travel than the YT Izzo, for instance. The rear wheel skipped around more, while the YT hugged the ground a bit better. We felt like we had better traction with the YT, but the Canyon maintains better stability during bigger, more jarring impacts. You’ll feel more of the trail with on the Canyon, but it’ll remain composed.

At the end of the day, the Spectral 125 isn’t really made for the type of trails we were riding. On the steep loamers of the Pacific Northwest is where we feel this bike would really come to life. You know, trails that are scary in a less pokey type of way. The bike’s aggressively long and slack geometry and progrewssive suspension are more ideally suited for steeper, less boney terrain. That’s where this unique bike will really shine.



Pros

+ Excellent parts spec and value
+ Feels more stable at speed than most short-travel bikes
+ Unique mix of pop and brawl

Cons

- Long, slack geometry can be cumbersome on technical climbs
- Lacks small bump sensitivity
- Not the most space for water




The 2021 Value Bike Field Test was made possible thanks to Visit Tucson and Norrona clothing.



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Field Test Trail Bikes Canyon Canyon Spectral


Must Read This Week
Win It Wednesday: Enter to Win a Fox 36 Fork
53478 views
Field Test: Kona Process 134 29 - Can't Stop, Won't Stop
45569 views
Field Test: 2022 Stumpjumper Alloy - As Versatile As Ever
41193 views
7 Yoga Poses for Better Sleep
40692 views
Bike Boom Shows Signs of Slowing for Shimano & Thule
38546 views
Field Test: Commencal Meta HT AM Ride - Big Tires & Big Fun
35436 views
Slack Randoms: Roubaix Carnage, Shipping Delays, Exploding Drill Bits & More
33916 views
Check Out: 3D Printed Mounts, Roll-Off Goggles, Wild Looking Cranks, & More
31995 views

44 Comments

  • 59 1
 So many jokes to be made about the line "mixes playfulness and plowfulness"... most of them involving your mom.
  • 3 9
flag Monkeyass (32 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 My mum’s dead…but did you meet her before?
  • 20 0
 'bout $100/lb if you're thinking about this versus some wagyu. You're welcome.
  • 14 2
 If a bike does not have space for 37 water bottles I refuse to ride it.
  • 9 1
 I have a custom water bottle cage to hold a 5 gallon jug
  • 5 0
 @Nathangouff: would you call that a flagon wagon?
  • 12 1
 I also have waterproof socks that fill up with sweat as I ride, so I can just stick a straw in them and slurp it up
  • 1 0
 double
  • 1 0
 @Nathangouff: You should buy an extendable straw to drink while riding.
  • 14 5
 This must be an early draft.

Shimano brakes and no mention of the wandering bite point?

Rewrite!
  • 1 1
 Probably has something to do with the thicker Hayes rotors specced...
  • 4 4
 In fairness, it's been over a decade of shimano waffling and not getting their shit together to fix it.

Should probably just start saying "These shimano brakes are inexcusable, and no product manager should spec them."
  • 1 2
 I believe the wandering bite point only shows up on the servo wave brakes (sure did on my lousy XTs) though am not sure if SLX does have servo wave.
  • 6 0
 I've had at least half a dozen pairs of Shimano brakes at various price points... I've never had a big issue with bite point. In sub freezing temps they get a little wonky, which I do notice on my fat bike with 2015ish SLXs. I bleed them myself with a pair of syringes, and occasionally whip out the funnel for a quick gravity bleed if I feel like they're not at their best - maybe once a year.
  • 2 0
 @rarerider: Pretty sure every Shimano brake, Deore and above (save for XTR Race) has servo wave.
  • 2 0
 My 2021 bike came with oem Slx 4 pot brakes. In almost 12 months of riding not once I felt the wandering bite point. Zero other issues as well.

And, yes, I know what a wandering bite point looks like. My previous (my 2016 bike) had Xt with wildly wandering bite point as soon as it gets hot.
  • 6 0
 Between this and a Norco Optic, Love the playful nature of the shorter travel, with the aggressive geo. Would love to try 27 wheels on something like this
  • 1 0
 We have a 2021 spectral (full xt, fox pe) 27.5 in the family it is honestly an amazing bike. Even more so when you consider the price (it was a hell of a lot cheaper last year than it is today).
  • 4 0
 We need a standard Spectral vs 125 shootout. I'm not convinced that a 34lbs 125mm travel bike that just climbs ok is really going to be a better option than just getting the bigger one that weighs the same. All mountain bikes can climb really well now, my Troy has been better than all my older bikes with less travel and the Spectral gets good reviews in that department.
  • 6 0
 trailduro or is it endurail
  • 3 1
 Why not use multiple test tracks for downhill to highlight the differences in bikes? Obviously some will be better suited for certain trails than others and it gives a false sense of what the bikes are capable of.
  • 13 0
 We ride a whole bunch of different trails on these bikes, but the timing takes place on one track. Ideally you're able to get a sense of how the bikes handle based off the video and written portion of the review, and then the timing is just an interesting side note.
  • 5 0
 A 140/125 trail bike weighting 15,8kg?!
  • 2 1
 Would have preferred the lower spec Deore to compare to in this field test, but I do love that even with the higher spec and price it didn't necessarily sweep the test. So, I suppose that is interesting food for thought for 'budget' buyers. (3500 aint budget)

Funny the Stumpy with an X-Fusion shock and practically no brakes pipped this rig out.

I'd still be getting the Deore Canyon over the Stumpy and Fezzari. Can't wait for the Izzo review to come out.
  • 4 1
 Canyon Spectral 125 Al 5 have similar spec and price to Stumpy and Kona. Would be a better comparison.
  • 2 0
 Very similar bike to my Optic as well which is a great bike. The Canyon is about 25mm longer wheelbase but the rest of the numbers match up fairly well.
  • 3 0
 "Normal" spectral makes way more sense. It climbs very well and is much better on the descents.
  • 1 0
 yknow, if there is one thing that could have made "the bible of bike tests" better it would have been a comments section. I miss Bike, but happy to have the cream here telling me which affordable bikes I can't afford
  • 1 0
 Yeah! Saving the best for last... My Izzo! Woop Woop. Take that Spur! Although... the NX drivetrain and Forekasters have to go. Aaaand... gotta bump the FOX34 up to 140. Done.
  • 3 0
 I'm just not a fan of the split colours Canyon have on all their bikes, I preferred their single colours.
  • 2 0
 This looks freakin awesome! I will trade my XC bike for this, all day, any day.
  • 3 1
 Maybe it’s just me, but I feel like the neuron would’ve been better suited for this field test.
  • 1 0
 I want a shootout with this and the Status 140 so bad. Who could've imagined we'd have two such silly bikes, both with decent spec at the value end of the market!
  • 1 0
 The spectral dual bottle solves the water carrying issue. It’s a good solution for other bikes that have limited space too.
  • 6 4
 or you could just wear a hydration pack..
  • 2 1
 20mm more reach (medium vs medium), and ~a degree slacker than my 2018 E29 (160mm fork replaced with a 170).
  • 1 0
 They keep mentioning that my home AZ trails have no traction. I need to ride in the PNW to see what traction really is.
  • 2 0
 well dry and dusty is just that, and loam is like velcro, so they probably arent wrong.
  • 1 0
 good formula here.
  • 1 0
 Playful yet aggressive
  • 1 2
 @Nathangouff: Greatest thing I have ever heard.
  • 2 1
 I think you may need to get out more





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.011085
Mobile Version of Website