Field Test: Chromag Lowdown - The Speed Couch

Words by Dario DiGiulio; photography by Tom Richards

Long thought of as "the hardtail brand," Chromag pulled a bit of a fast one on everyone with the release of their now 3-model deep full suspension lineup. As the longest travel bike in that lineup, the Lowdown is decidedly built for serious terrain and hard riding, which is a fitting designation considering that Chromag is based in Whistler.



In keeping with the Chromag way, the bike has a chromoly steel front triangle with all the styling and extreme geometry one would expect, though the rear triangle is made out of 6066 aluminum to enhance stiffness and cut some weight. The Lowdown sports 158mm of rear wheel travel, and is paired with a 170mm fork, putting it at the low end of travel for this Field Test - though its capability does not reflect that.

Chromag Lowdown Details



• Steel front triangle, aluminum rear

• Travel: 158mm / 170mm fork

• 29" wheels

• 63.5° head angle

• 79° seat angle

• Reach: 449, 471, 490 (tested), 513, 530

• Chainstay: 440mm

• Weight: 37.9 lb / 17.2 kg

• Price: $6,000 USD

Climbing

Descending

Technical Report

Chromag BA30 Wheelset:

RockShox SuperDeluxe Shock

RockShox Reverb Seatpost:

This was the only bike on test with 29" wheels front and back, which either speaks to a strong trend in the industry or the generally odd crop of bikes that we ended up with this time around. Chromag recently announced a mullet link for the Lowdown, which will allow for a 27.5" wheel to be run in the rear, should you want to stay en vogue. Similarly modern is the geometry of the Lowdown, which features progressive yet sensible numbers - with a few exceptions.The Lowdown's reach numbers are extreme, no way around that. We tested a Medium/Large with a reach of 490mm, a number you see on some brands' XL frames. All this means is you'll have to double check the geo chart for the option that you'll actually want to ride, as opposed to simply going with your typical t-shirt sizing. The stack heights are a bit low, due to the distinctively stubby Chromag headtube, but at 625mm on our test bike things didn't feel too out of sorts. Every frame size gets a 440mm chainstay; this felt very balanced with the 490mm reach on our bike, though the bikes at the ends of the geo chart might suffer a bit from that one-size approach.Angles on the Lowdown feel quite correct, and are on the progressive side of normal for the bikes on test here. The 63.5° head angle and 79° seat angle come together to make for a bike that handles speed and steeps comfortably, and climbs well with good body positioning and balance between the wheels.The Chromag isn't the lightest bike, clocking in at 37.9 lb / 17.2 kg, but the $6,000 USD price tag and durable frame should make for a bike that is easy to live with and not nearly as precious as some of the other second-mortgage builds on test.Despite being one of the heavier bikes on test, the Lowdown climbs deceptively well, especially through rough and technical terrain. A big part of that is the grip generated by the soft top end of the suspension, as well as that nicely sorted geometry. While there is some pedal bob while pedaling on more even surfaces, it's far from feeling boggy or lethargic, an aspect helped by the fairly vertical seat angle.Folks who prefer a more upright climbing geometry might prefer a higher stack up front, but luckily the stock riser bars and steer tube length allow for the end user to raise that cockpit up a ways. Once done, the weight distribution feels more balanced, and that long reach is reigned in a bit.The chainstay length is consistent across sizes, but luckily it's not quite as stubby as others on test. That medium length rear-center, plus the steep seat angle and the long reach, make for a bike that feels planted and controlled on steep technical climbs.We've said it again and again, but the two characteristics that define the Lowdown are its comfort and ability to track at high speeds. Both of these attributes were very apparent during testing in the bike park, where the Chromag's relatively heavy frame seemed to transmit much less feedback to the rider, especially compared to some of the stiffer alloy and carbon bikes on test. There may be something to the steel front triangle here, but it could just as easily be the fairly soft alloy wheels that come stock on the Lowdown. Regardless, that comfort made for a bike that was easier to ride at high speed, especially over chattery brake bumps and rocky tracks.The tracking element came into play on cambered sections of track and in longer corners, where it felt like the Chromag required a bit less effort to keep things in line compared to other bikes on test. As the only 29er in the bunch, that larger rear wheel definitely plays a part, as the increased contact patch, rollover, and gyroscopic forces all contribute to that stability through fast sections.The primary downside that we all experienced was in slower speed technical terrain, where the Lowdown's front end felt... low down. The low stack height, coupled with the very long reach, made for a body position that put a lot of force through the fork, leading to some sketchy moments when things all seemed to pack down over the front. This was only really apparent when riding the brakes in stepping terrain, and could be alleviated with a more supportive fork or by sizing down - if your bias is towards that kind of terrain.Overall, the Lowdown felt like a predictable, burly, and easy to live with bike that was just as happy pedaling to far-out tech as it was ripping laps in the bike park. Punching above its travel numbers, and delivering a comfortable ride while doing so, Chromag's big beefy metal bike really did impress. It's probably not the number one choice for a race bike, but the capable and laid back feel was more than happy to ride gnarly lines all day.A flexible aluminum wheelset can add a lot of comfort and control to a bike, smoothing out the ride relative to some of the stiffer carbon wheels out there. That seemed to be the case here, with Chromag's house-brand wheels smoothing the edges a bit beyond the already comfortable. That said, they might be too flexible for some heavier riders, and are worth keeping an eye on when it comes to long term durability. They're burly enough to shirk off some bad lines in the bike park, but spoke tension is worth keeping an eye on.: We were all quite impressed with the predictable and well-mannered 158mm of travel on the Lowdown, part of which has to do with the tune they chose for the shock. It felt neutral and controlled, while offering excellent top-end grip and plenty of support to pump for speed when need be. Add to that its quiet performance, and it was a very pleasant ride.Like many of the bikes on test at this year's Field Test, the Lowdown came specced with a seatpost that only barely matched the capability of the bike. 175mm of drop is plenty for most, but on a bike with a very long reach, meant to fit larger riders on gnarly terrain, we'd like to see something in the 200mm range come stock.