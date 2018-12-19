PINKBIKE REVIEWS

Field Test: Devinci Spartan 29

Dec 19, 2018
by Paul Aston  


PINKBIKE FIELD TEST

DEVINCI SPARTAN 29

A full on race rig with elite level stiffness.

Words by Paul Aston, photography by Trevor Lyden


The Spartan 29" was designed with enduro racing in mind, and with 170mm of travel up front and 165mm out back it's part of a new wave of long travel 29ers. Similar geometry is available in a 27.5" Spartan if big wheels aren't for you. This machine is a full carbon affair, but complete bikes and frames are also available in aluminum.

The Spartan benefits from a geometry flip-chip, but all numbers are referenced in the low setting. It features a 65° angle, 465mm of reach on a size large, 432mm chainstays and a 76° seat angle, which is in the ballpark for this style of bike, but the chainstays have been kept noticeably short using the Super Boost 157mm rear spacing.
Spartan 29 Details

Rear wheel travel: 165mm
Wheel size: 29"
Frame construction: carbon
Head angle: 65º
Chainstay length: 432mm
Sizes: S, M, L, XL
Weight: 30.56 lb (13.86 kg), w/o pedals
Price: $8,999 USD / €9299 EUR
More info: www.devinci.com

Our bike is the X01 Eagle build kit with Rockshox Lyrik RC2 (51mm offset) fork, Super Deluxe RC3 shock, SRAM Guide RSC brakes, Race Face NEXT R carbon wheels and finishing kit, and the obvious 12-speed X01 Eagle drivetrain for $8,999 USD.


FIELD NOTES


Climbing

The Spartan had an above average climbing position for me, though I still slammed my saddle as far forwards on the rails as I could to get the position I like. I find after riding the few bikes on the market that have really steep seat angles, around 77º or steeper, it’s really hard to go back to anything else.

The suspension design was firm under power and pedaled well but when I ran it softer, with more sag, to get the ride I wanted when descending, there was considerably more pedal induced bob. However, flicking the compression lever on the Super Deluxe shock prevented any bob under all but the worst pedaling techniques.




Descending

On paper, the Spartan’s geometry looks good, but out on the trail the 65-degree head angle didn’t go unnoticed on steep descents. The size large’s reach, chain stay and wheelbase numbers are all on par with other bikes in this category, so it should hold its own when you hit steep tracks, rougher lines or reach top speeds, but it would have been nice to have a slacker front end.

The bike’s ride characteristics don’t function in isolation, and Devinci have chosen to spec the longer 51mm offset Lyrik. Normally, longer offsets are used to help increase steering sensitivity on slacker bikes, and with the Devinci this was the case as it seemed like the longer offset fork made the handling more nervous and twitchy compared to the other two bikes in this test category with the shorter offset.

At 30% sag, the bike was noticeably harsh, with a reluctance to absorb bumps or rider error. After increasing the sag to 35% it was better, but still a touch harsh. This could be down to the shock or the anti-squat of the frame holding the shock up high in its stroke.

Adding to the harshness was the stiffness of the bike, which made it fatiguing to ride and more likely to ping off rocks and roots than track. The stout frame combined with the carbon bars, stem, and wheels makes for a less-than-forgiving ride. A sensible choice would be to buy a lower spec build with more compliant aluminum parts.




Pros

+ Good pedalling performance and climbing position
+ Lyrik fork is easy to tune and a great performer
+ Stiffness could be good for harder/heavier riders
Cons

- Harsh suspension performance
- Stiffness of parts package may contribute to fatiguing ride
- Tires and brakes unsuited to bike's intentions



60 Comments

  • + 30
 65 degree head angle isn’t slack enough on a 29er? Since when? If you can’t ride steeps with that head angle the issue is with the rider not the bike.
  • + 4
 Or you have ridden numerous slacker 29ers and have felt the advantages? In my opinion, these bikes should be able to take on World Cup level DH tracks. The terrain found at EWS races where these bikes are aimed towards have serious descents.
  • + 3
 This article isn't about rider skill, or "if you can't ride this with that head angle, then you suck". It's about what new, modern bikes are specing relative to the competition, like the Sentinel.
  • + 3
 Yeah this is insanity. Danny Hart's 2011 WC run in that horrid mud? The bike he was on had the exact same HA as this one...and 26" wheels, too
  • + 8
 @paulaston: That is true, but they also have lots of climbing and technical flatter terrain, tight corners, and racers ride for hours multiple days in a row instead of a couple 2 minute timed descents. So, to hold these bikes to a strictly DH standard is not really accurate for their intent.
  • + 4
 @paulaston: Numerous is a stretch. The vast majority of these type of bikes racing the EWS are sitting at 65 or 65.5. Sure slacker might be nicer but it’s crazy to call it out as not good for steeps.
  • + 2
 Get a bigger size frame not slacker head angle. Bigger frame weights the front wheel more. going slacker moves the weight on the bar further behind the axle making sharp corners harder.
  • + 3
 This one confused me, too, at first, especially given the Pivot has the same HTA, and this was not mentioned in that bike's review. Also, the only bike they've reviewed so far with a slacker HTA was the Yeti 150, which for whatever reason didn't fit in this category. But they went on to explain that this bike didn't sit into the travel as much as the Pivot, so it felt steeper, and therefore a slacker HTA might have done it some good.
  • + 3
 @covekid: Diid you read the review? They said that in relation to the rest of the bikes dynamics they wished it would be slacker. The same head angle on the Pivot was fine as it "sat into its travel". So it wasnt that 65 in general isnt slack enough but matched with the rest of the geo and the feel of the bike, slacker would have have helped. Dont get hung up on a number.
  • + 1
 I reckon it’s the bigger offset that makes it feel worse . In my experience a shorter offset makes such a difference on long travel 29ers.
  • + 11
 gotta love how every bike review said guides were comeback of sram to brake Business, reliable, powerfull even for dh bikes and everything but in reality they were shit AF but now since codes are out in every review of bike with guides is "not enough performance"
  • + 8
 Whoa. Harsh review. That's new. Could you expound on the tires being ill-suited to the bikes intentions? A DHF and DHRII seem well-suited to a bike that looks like it has downhill fast type of intentions.
  • + 12
 It's the EXO casing that they're referring to. The tread pattern is great, but the thinner sidewalls aren't ideal for race / bike park usage.

It's a common theme with these bigger, burlier bikes - companies want to keep the weight down, but that means riders who will be pushing the bikes hard will likely need to buy a different set of tires.
  • + 1
 Think they’re getting at the fact the tires have the EXO casing rather than the tougher Double Down casing ????
  • + 1
 I'm sure he meant the casing and not the tread pattern
  • + 1
 They took issue with it having the EXO casing. That's a lighter weight sidewall that, on a bike this big and burly, does not make that much sense as you'll get punctures more. They always want the burliest stuff so I'm guessing they want the dh casing. The tread I think they were cool with.
  • + 1
 Never need the DDs on the trails I am riding in Fernie.
  • + 1
 @mikekazimer: Yep, I feel like it's almost time for bikes at this level to just spec a bike without tires, give us weights without tires and then let you work that out yourself or with your shop... similar to pedals. Depending on who you are, where you ride, skill and aggressiveness level and racer or not, lots of different choices, opinions and preferences when it comes to tires.

Then, when these companies send bikes for reviews, depending on the reviewer, spec a tire to suit or ask them what they'd like. A proper tire has a pretty big impact on how a bike handles and feels.
  • + 1
 This is really a matter of taste. If you intend to climb on the bike and you are not a super strong or heavy rider or you don't live in an area with a lot of rocks EXO casing is better IMO. Even on a bike like this. If you never climb DD is the way to go. But this is not a DH bike. So EXO is a reasonable option. And mentioning DHF and DHRII are not suited is extremly harsh. Even if you prefer DD an EXO DHF and DHRII would be the second best option.
  • + 0
 They probably meant the exo casing.
Not the thread pattern.








Smile
  • + 1
 I did a race at Mt. Bachelor this summer. The DD casing I was running was no match for the insane sharp rocks everywhere. Flatted that out twice in practice and bought an EXO tire and foam inserts since I couldn't find anything DD or DH. Installed that with a spoon and a headlamp at night at my campsite and that has held ever since. Long story short if you are really concerned about destroying tires on sharp stuff only foam will save you so I don't see how tire casing can be something to complain about.
  • + 1
 @IluvRIDING: this IS a race bike, meant to be pushed hard.If you intend to climb on the bike and arent a super strong rider or if you dont live in an area with a lot of rocks( that’s irrelevant btw ) THIS IS THE WRONG BIKE FOR YOU.

Would you buy a Ferrari with cheap chinese tires for your commute to work sitting in traffic the whole time? I guess you could but a Prius would be a far better choice for that.
  • + 1
 @taquitos: Deciding on rubber for my new bike I was going back and forth between EXO with inserts or DD. I decided to ditch Maxxis and went with Magic Mary's in SuperGravity which is supposedly better than DD at similar weights.
  • + 3
 Nice to see more of these bikes moving to 157... hopefully we'll see a future where all aggressive trail/enduro/freeride/downhill bikes share the same width standards. So, which companies have made or are making the move..? Pivot, Devinci, Knolly... others?

Also lets stop calling it Super Boost and just call it 157 spacing.
  • + 5
 Reminds me of my ex, looks sexy as hell but beats the shit of you when things get rough. Sounds like my ex.
  • + 2
 I thought a longer fork offset would extend the front axel out farther. Am I wrong ?
If the fork axel extends out farther doesn't that make the steering slower and less twitchy?
A longer fork offset would make a longer wheel base would it not. Wouldn't that be more stable for DH?
  • + 1
 Yes it extends the axle out further, but makes the steering more twitchy. Turning the bar makes the tire track over a greater distance as the offset increases. Think about it this way, if you hit someone with a really long stick it'll hurt more because the end of the stick travels faster in relation to your arm versus hitting someone with a short stick.
  • + 5
 Carbón bars and rims are too stiff? It is not the story I heard from people who paid thousands of dollars for them
  • + 1
 I get the sarcasm: I don't understand this, I changed my alu 7071 handlebar for a 6061 without even knowing and for my life I could feel the "softness" on the 6061. I can't imagine going back to 7071 or anything stiffer. Who wants ultra stiff bars?
  • + 5
 Before anyone says anything: these are not budget bike reviews. Quit moaning.
  • + 2
 jep, you are right.
buuuuuut - are you aware of what 10k can get you? like buying a new car for under 10k. it just boggles me, that EVERYTHING they have in a bike - there is more of in a car.
i really wonder how much money bike companies make on those bikes. just by comparison (lets say: new VW up against this bike) they should make TONS of money. but I guess they dont. So where is all that money lost?
  • + 1
 Na, it appears Davinci has bro cred. Not much whining about the price. But for some reason, Yeti and Pivot don't appear to have bro cred, and therefore triggered outrage about "dentists bikes."
  • + 2
 How does it compare with the Process ?
Yeah - I know different group.. But the process is 4K less expensive and you can get it cheaper to 160 or maybe even 165 rear travel then fixing the brake spec. of the Spartan..
  • + 1
 PB, it would be amazing if you could do a frame up build shootout based on a standard parts package. Do a primo build with high end everything, and then an every day build for us commoners. I don't care what tires they spec honestly, they won't be on the bike long enough to matter. Same with seats / grips / other consumables. Frame up standardized builds would be fantastic for comparing ride quality and geometry.
  • + 1
 With all these reviews it would be nice if each reviewer had a list of the bikes from to bottom that they liked. Placing them in order by person against other bikes would give us a relative picture.
  • + 2
 Wow this seems like the most biased review yet (and seems to contradict everyone else's reviews of this bike). The 5899 LT version has a dope package.
  • + 2
 There have been plenty of reviews of bikes with full carbon specs that are not called out as harsh. A 170/165 bike should not feel harsh, it should feel plush! WTF!
  • + 4
 this bike would truly excel as a 27.5 wheeled bike
  • + 3
 I swear there are more SRAM Code brakes for sale used then there are new. How are SRAM still selling them at this point?!!
  • + 2
 First few paragraphs gave me deja vu! Had to pull up the firebird write up to make sure I wasn't tripping balls. Well played Trevor!
  • + 1
 I mean Paul. Great shots Trev!
  • + 2
 a) it's gorgeous. love the green, so cool. b) it almost looks short compared to some of the new monster wagon wheelers.
  • + 1
 The front page pic is taken in a clever way- at first glance it looks like an enduro frame, nice!
  • + 2
 Wonder if we'll see a Commencal Meta reviewed?
  • - 1
 The drop test on that shock looked bucky as hell. Look how many feedbacks happen in that one compression cycle. Ohhhh rs fork still looks flexy as a limp noodle too. No wonder you are exhausted after riding that susp.
  • + 2
 I noticed the same thing watching the Pivot bottom out video with the Fox 36 flexing back a forth a few times. These forks are pretty much the same stiffness.
  • + 1
 Wow only a 65 degree HA? Do you even descend bro?
  • + 0
 I had a '16 Carbon Troy and that was the creakiest bike I have ever ridden. I'll never buy another Devinci product again.
  • + 3
 Interesting, my '17 Troy Carbon was the most silent bike I ever had. My '18 Django is almost as silent.
  • + 1
 @Happymtbfr: same fro 17 troy and 18 spartan
  • + 1
 Probably has more to do with how you cared for the bike than the quality of the bike itself...
  • + 1
 Cost isn't listed as a con?
  • + 0
 Are you guys gonna test the Fezzari La Sal Peak?
  • + 1
 "gooch"?
  • - 2
 Great bike, but if I had to spent $8999,- on a bike I'd go for a Yeti or Ibis...
  • - 2
 no comment
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



