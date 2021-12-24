close
Pinkbike is now part of Outside! As of December 3, 2021, please refer to the Outside Terms of Use and Privacy Policy which govern your use of the Pinkbike website and services.

Field Test: 12 Bikes & the New Grim Donut Get Hucked to Flat in Super Slow Motion

Dec 24, 2021
by Henry Quinney  


PINKBIKE FIELD TEST

12 Downcountry and Trail Bikes Hucked To Flat

All-out Bottom-out



The final piece of our Field Test series, and what you're all here for, the huck to flat. It's amazing to see how these bikes flex and deform under high load, even if it is from a relatively small ramp.

The beauty of the huck to flat is not showing how bikes perform under extreme, hard to replicate jumps that load up the bike to within an inch of its life, but rather seeing how the bike handles of a reasonably common sized jump even if it is to flat.

The 120mm bikes all held up without any spectacular failures. This is something that would be the minimum you'd hope for, especially for something that can cost thousands upon thousands of dollars but it hasn't traditionally been the case.

This Field Test also has the extra layer of comparing different sized forks. For instance, how do the svelte Fox 34 and RockShox SID compare against more aggressive offerings from Fox, Rockshox, Formula and Ohlins?

Previous Huck to Flat videos
Field Test: Enduro and eMTBs Get Hucked to Flat in Ultra Slow Motion
12 Bikes Hucked to Flat in Gratuitous Slow Motion
13 Bikes Hucked to Flat at 1000 FPS
8 Value Bikes Hucked to Flat in Super Slow Mo
9 XC Bikes & the Grim Donut VS the Huck to Flat
10 Trail and Enduro Bikes Hucked To Flat at 1,000 FPS
10 Value Bikes Hucked to Flat In Slow Motion at 1,000 FPS




Pinkbike Huck to Flat presented by CushCore




The 2021 Fall Field Test is presented by Rapha and Bontrager. Thank you also to Maxxis, Schwalbe, and Garmin for control tires and equipment.



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Field Test Downcountry Bikes Trail Bikes Grim Donut


Must Read This Week
British Rider Needed 17 Stitches After Hitting Barbed Wire Trail Trap
69981 views
Inner Bar Ends Banned & Other UCI Rule Changes for 2022
55276 views
13 Things I Loved In 2021: Brian Park
41926 views
10 Products I Loved in 2021: Alicia Leggett
41182 views
Video: 6 Aggressive Trail Bikes Ridden & Rated - Field Test Roundtable
39896 views
Slack Randoms: A Braking Bump Machine, Freestyle Death Diving & Carbon Frame Production
38538 views
DT Swiss Acquires Trickstuff
37473 views
Video: $450 vs. $2200 Wheels & Tires - Budget vs. Baller Episode 2
34764 views

65 Comments

  • 25 1
 Could actually see the Blur's seat stays flex.
  • 4 1
 It looked the least happy about being hucked to flat.
  • 5 1
 They didn't just flex, it looked like they wobbled - like a wave passed through them Eek
  • 8 0
 Aren't they supposed to do that?
  • 3 0
 Flex stays, imagine that!
  • 22 0
 I’m surprised the Ghost didn’t burst into flames.
  • 19 1
 So the Grim Donut isn’t even a bike now? Transcendence.
  • 4 0
 The singularity has happened
  • 7 1
 its an NFT bike.... read a little.. ; )
  • 12 0
 Did the old Grim Doughnut die? Was the suspension kinematics just crap unless gravity?

Seems like we never really fully explored version 1.0 before getting version 2.0?
  • 8 0
 V1 Donut will be a big part of the next video Smile
  • 1 0
 @mikelevy: with all of the retro things becoming popular again, are you going to make a counter Grim Doughnut? Like a Virtuous Veggie? Take first generation bikes and go the opposite direction on geometry from second generation bikes and onwards
  • 11 0
 Nice. Motion to include drive side shots!
  • 2 0
 Problem is he rides right foot forward. Can't have his foot get in the way of all the action
  • 12 1
 Also, remarkable consistency from @jasonlucas with the landings.
  • 1 0
 I don't imagine they took multiple tries and posted the best ones....
  • 1 0
 @VelkePivo: good point!
  • 9 0
 Should let it roll a little more, just to see the suspension going back uo
  • 9 0
 Nothing broke? Illegal
  • 2 2
 ya know it’s rly not that big of a jump. it would be better if it was a solid sized drop
  • 8 0
 some of those forks had some nasty flex induced stiction
  • 1 0
 Head angle on the donut was not helping matters!
  • 3 0
 @Tambo: The Stumpy EVO suffered from this as well, that poor Fox 36 was all kinds of wobbly.
  • 5 1
 What kind of pressures are these running? I can't believe my bike setups would bottom out on such a small ramp, but alas I am curious as to what hsc, lsc, and rebound numbers are,
  • 11 1
 That's a pretty good kicker...you could get a nice 20ft'er if you put that in a fast trail. But it's really the flat landing onto asphalt that's doing the "bottoming out". Flat landings are just rough, even compared to a slight declining trail.

The bike setups are normal. Normal sag.
  • 6 0
 Yes, it's the flat landing. Just try it and you'll see.
  • 3 1
 There's a 2' drop to flat on a local trail, I bottom out every time. Transitions make a huge difference!
  • 1 0
 @Remonster: yeah but my question is numbers. I want to know what "ideal" is for jason for each bike.
  • 3 0
 @HollyBoni: I try it all the time, that is what i'm saying is I have my setup to NOT bottom in that size and style huck to flat.
  • 2 1
 @tprojosh: Uh, yeah, who knows. I mean you could find out...lookup every setup manual for every fork and frame but... You really wanna know all that? For Jason? Why haha
  • 1 0
 Near the start Jason said the suspension was dialed for his weight, no info on lsc or hsc.
  • 1 0
 @tprojosh: You jump ramps and land to flat all the time? Why? Big Grin I find that hard to believe.

Some of these bikes don't even have external compression adjustment on the shock and/or the fork, and i'm fairly sure they set up the sag correctly.
  • 5 0
 man the water coming off that niner (and a few others) is wicked sick!
  • 4 0
 Anyone else notice the fork on the specialized kind of hang up when it flexed out?
  • 1 0
 Yeah, that head angle really does the fork no favors when it comes to flat landings
  • 5 0
 Some of those rear tires come very close to the seat tube.
  • 6 0
 We still need to know if the Starling actually made contact...
  • 3 2
 I get that Rapha paid them a bunch and gave them kit to wear, but putting everyone in exactly the same outfit for the entire field test has made the footage from this iteration more than a little annoying. Doesn't that jacket come in other colors?
  • 5 3
 Wearing the same outfits works for continuity purposes. They wouldn’t have filmed in the same order we viewed the videos in and it would have looked a mess if the outfits changed as they did the climbing and descending segments for each bike.
  • 2 0
 @ODubhslaine: but each person can have a different outfit. So one individual is always wearing the same stuff for continuity, but they don’t all look the exact same
  • 3 0
 I only watch for the abrupt chaos of the chains whipping about i have no interest in the smooth functioning of everything else
  • 3 0
 Is it just me or did the rear tire on the starling actually hit the seat tube??
  • 1 1
 jason bottomed out on all rigs but the trek and the donut. that tells me that if jason was aiming to ride/own any of these rigs he would’ve had to spend more time dialing in the shock of those other bikes. the vid was fun to watch, but didn’t really tell me much.
  • 1 0
 Two observations:
1) The rear wheel on the Starling must've made contact with the seat tube
2) That live valve fork on the Giant bottomed like there was no damping at all (shock also looked very unsupportive)
  • 1 0
 I was hoping for more from the Starling with its "flexy" stays. Nope... just a single pivot doing exactly as one would think it would do.
  • 1 0
 Seems to be the smoothest transition to bottom out of all the bikes, all the others seem to have “notched” 2 stage transition.
  • 2 0
 I’m sad that’s the last time I hear the intro music for this round of field tests. Loved it.
  • 2 0
 It's very "Grand Tour"...
  • 1 0
 I’m old enough to remember when the grim donut was a bike that Pinkbike actually made interesting videos with and not just an ad for Pivot.
  • 2 0
 huck to flat just isn't the same without something breaking....
  • 2 0
 Emmet could have done with a CushCore sponsorship.
  • 2 0
 This video made me happy. Nice work Pinkbike, and happy holidays!
  • 2 0
 My 3 y.o. watched this with me and she said she wants a ramp like that.
  • 1 0
 Thank you for this awesome xmas present :-)
  • 1 0
 Great video. But please show the drive train side
  • 1 0
 The starling fared better than I expected.
  • 1 0
 What's down country? I'm old and out of touch...
  • 1 0
 Was that oil blowing out of the upper seals on a couple forks??
  • 1 0
 Waiting fit the grim Donut Test Session and more Details
  • 1 0
 I found the Trek's suspension movement the most pleasing to watch.
  • 2 1
 Best Christmas present!
  • 4 5
 Rocky Mountain seemed out of its Element.
  • 4 7
 Hey just wondering why there aren't many Evil bike reviews?
  • 3 0
 Probably because they haven't released a new bike in a few years.
  • 1 0
 I think Pinkbike mentioned somewhere (maybe a podcast) that Evil never sends them bikes to test.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.011023
Mobile Version of Website