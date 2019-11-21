Field Test Editors' Choice: Optic vs Occam vs Primer S vs Stamina - 2020 Trail Bikes

The Norco Optic is my pick out of this batch of trail bikes, in large part due to how much fun I had aboard the green machine. I'm not sure what the unit of measure for fun is (Smiles per mile? Cackles per kilometer?), but my fun number was the highest on the Optic.



If I'm on a shorter travel rig I'm typically going to be heading out for longer, more pedally rides, and an engaging bike like the Optic makes it easy to squeeze the maximum level of enjoyment out of mellower sections of trail, with plenty of capability in reserve for when things get more technical.



If you took the Pole Stamina 140's downhill prowess and combined it with the Orbea Occam's easy going trail manners, I'm pretty sure the result would be a lot like what Norco have created with the Optic. While the Pole's geometry numbers made it feel like an enduro bike with a shorter travel fork, which might be exactly what some riders are looking for, I preferred the Optic's easier handling at slower speeds and on tighter sections of trail.



Mike Kazimer

Height: 5'11" / 180cm

Inseam: 33" / 84cm

Weight: 160 lbs / 72.6 kg

5'11" / 180cm33" / 84cm160 lbs / 72.6 kg