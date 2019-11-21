Field Test Editors' Choice: Optic vs Occam vs Primer S vs Stamina - 2020 Trail Bikes

Nov 21, 2019
by Mike Levy  


It's a case of Canada VS Spain VS America VS Finland in a trail bike cage match that sees four brands approach the challenge four different ways.

While they're arguably the most relevant and widely used type of mountain bike, the trail category can sound a bit vague in its intentions. I mean, we're all on trails, aren't we? For the Field Test, we narrowed the window to only include bikes with 125mm to 150mm of rear-wheel-travel, and head angles sitting at 66-degrees or slacker. We also employed timed testing in the Whistler Bike Park this year, and all four were on the same Maxxis 'control tires' to make it as fair as possible. The results are both expected and unexpected.



2020 Trail Bike Field Test. Who do you want in your corner?


In the short-travel corner is the 125mm Optic, Norco's all-new reminder that geometry rules all. Those smart numbers, along with a sturdy build kit and suspension that does nothing but impress, reminded us that fun is nearly always better than fast. Need a little more travel under you and prefer to be out in the boonies on an all-day adventure? At just a hair over 28lb, Orbea's 140mm-travel Occam might be the one that belongs in your corner.

When I see an Intense, I think of bald eagles and America, regardless of where the frames are coming from these days. And when I look at the Primer S, I have flashbacks of some of the best corners of my life. It turned out to be more bike than skill, unfortunately for me but not for anyone else wanting to perform the Stone Cold Stunner to their buddies on every other corner.

The André the Giant of this match has to be the rather large and extremely capable Stamina 140, although ol' André never had moves like the Stamina's, may they both rest in peace. Besides both being the biggest of their peers, they also share something else: An early death. Congestive heart failure in a Paris hotel room took André from us, and a two-foot-tall ramp in an empty Squamish parking lot killed the aluminum Stamina. Read all about the specifics of that particular elephant in the room here.

So, you've watched the videos, read the reviews, and weighed the pros and cons. It's time to decide: Which bike do you want in your corner?



Norco Optic - Short on Travel, Not on Capability
Full Field Test Article

Category: Trail bike
Travel: 125mm
Wheel size: 29''
Frame construction: Carbon fiber, alloy rear
Head angle: 65-degrees
Chainstay length: 435mm
Reach: 480mm (lrg)
Sizes: Sm, med, lrg (tested), xl
Weight: 30.9 lbs / 14.0 kg (as pictured)
Price: $4,500 USD

Pros
+ It might be the most fun bike in this category
+ Suspension tune and spec is dialed
+ Excellent geometry

Cons
- Geometry can let you go fast, but don't forget that you only have 125mm...
- Four-piston brakes, but with resin pads and resin-only rotors
Orbea Occam - The Most Trail Bike Trail Bike
Full Field Test Article

Category: Trail bike
Travel: 140mm
Wheel size: 29''
Frame construction: Carbon fiber
Head angle: 65.5-degrees w/ 150mm fork
Chainstay length: 440mm
Reach: 474mm (lrg)
Sizes: Sm, med, lrg (tested), xl
Weight: 28.1lbs / 12.7 kg (as pictured)
Price: $7,999 USD

Pros
+ Ideal all-rounder for many riders
+ Clean looks
+ Lightweight

Cons
- Not as gravity-oriented as the other Field Test bikes
- Great all-rounder, but doesn't stand out
- Left-side bottle only


Intense Primer S - Mixed Wheel Corner Carver
Full Field Test Article

Category: Trail bike
Travel: 140mm
Wheel size: 29'' front, 27.5+ rear
Frame construction: Carbon fiber
Head angle: 64.5 / 65.1-degrees (geometry)
Chainstay length: 440mm
Reach: 454 / 460mm (L)
Sizes: S, M, L (tested), XL
Weight: 30.0 lbs / 13.6 kg (as pictured)
Price: $5,799 USD

Pros
+ Mindblowing in the corners
+ Relatively efficient

Cons
- Not purpose-built for mullet wheels, so seat angle is too slack and reach is compact
- Stock 2.8 tire spec is not our favourite setup
- Fork and brake spec are odd
Pole Stamina 140 - The Fastest Trail Bike*
Full Field Test Article

Category: Trail bike
Travel: 140mm
Wheel size: 29''
Frame construction: Machined, glued 7075 T6 aluminum
Head angle: 64-degrees
Chainstay length: 450mm
Reach: 470mm (med)
Sizes: Sm, med (tested), lrg, xl
Weight: 30.6 lbs / 13.9 kg (as pictured)
Price: $6,940 USD

Pros
+ Incredibly smash-able. Is this an enduro bike or a trail bike?
+ It ain't carbon
+ Unique appearance and manufacturing

Cons
- Not as easy to throw around, and struggles in tighter terrain
- It ain't carbon
- Oh shit, it broke...




2020 Field Test - Editors' Choice


Pole Stamina 140 EN

Mike Levy's Pick: Undecided

These four machines are remarkably dissimilar given that, for our purposes anyway, they all fall into the same trail bike category. Two of the bikes, the Occam and the Primer, both have some impressive qualities to them, but I'm not surprised to find myself more excited by the Optic and the Stamina. I've always been a sucker for anything interesting, and the machined and glued together Pole is exactly that. It's also an absolute beast of a bike on the descents, but the relatively steep seat angle works wonders on the way back up. Ugh, I hope this doesn't get awkward again.

I'm also a sucker for a bike that's designed to do more with less, which is one way you describe the green-colored Norco Optic. It might have 'only' 125mm of rear-wheel-travel, but it's an impressive 125mm, and we all know that geometry trumps suspension on the priority list.
Mike Levy
Height: 5'10"
Inseam: 33.5"
Weight: 155 lb

Norco has some modern numbers for the new Optic while also touting how they're focusing on where the rider's center of gravity is over the bike. Whatever they're doing, it's working; the Optic is a hoot to ride, and far more capable than you might think 125mm should ever be.

The Pole Stamina 140 and Norco's Optic approach trail bike design from different angles; the former being all about traction and going fast, while the latter is more about laughs and going sideways. If I'm honest, I had already earmarked the Pole to spend some more time with me as it's an ideal Squamish trail bike that can easily hold its own anywhere and everywhere, and that's not something that many other bikes can say.

But then the frame failed and, well, I'm feeling a bit conflicted.

But I just rode the Norco yesterday and holy shit was it a good time. They've done some serious wizardry to make 125mm feel this well-rounded, and the handling is out of this world. Put those two things together and you have a bike that's just as much fun toodling down a flow trail as it is taking questionable lines on sketchy singletrack or doing a five-hour epic. What more could you want from a modern trail bike?




Norco Optic C2 review Photo by Trevor Lyden

Mike Kazimer's Pick: 2020 Norco Optic

The Norco Optic is my pick out of this batch of trail bikes, in large part due to how much fun I had aboard the green machine. I'm not sure what the unit of measure for fun is (Smiles per mile? Cackles per kilometer?), but my fun number was the highest on the Optic.

If I'm on a shorter travel rig I'm typically going to be heading out for longer, more pedally rides, and an engaging bike like the Optic makes it easy to squeeze the maximum level of enjoyment out of mellower sections of trail, with plenty of capability in reserve for when things get more technical.

If you took the Pole Stamina 140's downhill prowess and combined it with the Orbea Occam's easy going trail manners, I'm pretty sure the result would be a lot like what Norco have created with the Optic. While the Pole's geometry numbers made it feel like an enduro bike with a shorter travel fork, which might be exactly what some riders are looking for, I preferred the Optic's easier handling at slower speeds and on tighter sections of trail.
Me.
Mike Kazimer
Height: 5'11" / 180cm
Inseam: 33" / 84cm
Weight: 160 lbs / 72.6 kg

The Optic's shorter chainstays and slightly steeper head angle help give it a more lively nature, making it the kind of bike that encourages you to goof off, to go for the bonus doubles and creative line choices. And don't forget about that rear shock – that Super Deluxe Ultimate DH took everything I threw at it without missing a beat, include laps in the Whistler Bike Park on trails I wouldn't typically consider riding on a 125mm trail bike.

At the end of the day, it's the Optic's high level of versatility that puts it on the top of my list for the trail category.




The 2020 Pinkbike Field Test was made possible by support from
Race Face apparel & pads, Giro helmets, & Sierra Nevada beer.


Regions in Article
Whistler Mountain Bike Park, Pemberton

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Field Test Trail Bikes Intense Norco Orbea Pole Bicycles Intense Primer Norco Optic Orbea Occam Stamina


77 Comments

  • 42 2
 It doesn’t get any more beloved Canadian than Norco...I think if you cut open a Norco frame it bleeds out maple syrup and Labatts.
  • 33 2
 Rocky Mountain would like to have a word with you
  • 28 0
 Little known fact: The Optic's seat stay can also be removed and used as a hockey stick for post-ride games.
  • 19 0
 @MTBrent: It will also apologise to you if you crash it.
  • 15 1
 @AD4M: yea, where as the Devinci’s will just swear at you in French
  • 4 1
 Labatts....ewww.
  • 24 0
 Well done Norco.
  • 6 0
 Absolutely !
Norco nailed it with the Optic and the Sight.
(only some of the colors are not my cup of tea).
  • 5 0
 I really wish there was a bigger focus on how the bikes climbed, and a comparison between them. I have watched and re-watched all the videos and I still cant figure out which of the Orbea and the Norco is the better climber. On paper I think it should be the Orbea with a steeper seat tube angle and longer chainstays?

Edit: I mean, It still feels a bit like the test of the trail bikes weren't necessarily just as mini enduro bikes, but the reporting was? Only downhill performance rated and discussed (but reading that the Occam is the best for all day adventures I guess it's the most generally capable?)
  • 1 0
 I agree. I get that we're going to get an Impossible Climb standalone video, but I thought there could have been a bit more focus on which climbed best, what type of climbing each excelled at, etc.. Overall I thought they did a great job, but did get the feeling that in the end, this was a review of the best descending trailbike.
  • 4 0
 Both have excellent climbing positions. The Norco has less travel, so its sagged STA is probably about the same as the Orbea. The Orbea has only a slightly longer back end (compared to Size L Norco), so it might have an advantage on straight-up steep stuff, while the Norco might get around tighter stuff a little better.

Both are somewhat efficient pedalers. The Orbea might be a little more efficient under power, but again the Norco has less travel so it feels plenty sporty.

I'm sure the Mikes will chime in here, but I don't think there's a lot of daylight between those bikes if you're mostly concerned with climbing performance.
  • 7 0
 I feel like more mention should be made about the Optic being almost $1300 cheaper than any other bike.
  • 3 0
 In that spec though. The top end Optics are still quite pricey!
  • 1 0
 @atauro: Agreed, but I believe the test was done on $4500 Optic C2 vs the other, more expensive bikes.
  • 1 0
 @Smokee9000: And it was still better! That being said, my biggest take away from these reviews was how well the geometry and critical spec compared between each of these, as they don't really change all that much across the price points.
  • 1 0
 @atauro: Agreed
  • 8 2
 Is the entire test going to be a Mike V Mike series or will we see content from the Angry Asian, Sarah, and Luca?
  • 17 2
 I'm sick of me, too, but plenty of others are coming up. Kazimer and I tested the trail bikes, but there's still the enduro and down-country bike reviews in the coming weeks Smile
  • 1 0
 I believe the others will be reviewing the other categories, which is why they haven't been present much for the trail bikes
  • 9 0
 @atauro: You are correct! @Circe: @angryasian and I rode the downcountry bikes, videos coming soon!
  • 1 35
flag jorgeposada (1 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 You guys should test some bikes people actually might buy.
  • 5 0
 @jorgeposada: wtf?
  • 10 0
 @jorgeposada, there are still more Field Test videos to come, including the Enduro category, Downcountry category, and a video that's focused on some more value-oriented options. Hopefully there's something in there you like.
  • 5 0
 @jorgeposada: ah yes, everybody buys Walmart bikes. How could I have forgotten
  • 2 1
 @jorgeposada: My next bike will definitely be "Downcountry" - so you can go ahead and shut your mouth.
  • 1 0
 And Taj! What did he ride? Smile
  • 2 0
 @iduckett: Taj was there as team dad. He rode a bunch of bikes, drew a bunch of cartoons, and told us a lot of crazy old BMX stories. Great times.

I think his favourite bike was the SB165, but he thought they were all "too boingy." Smile
  • 7 0
 I love the chemistry between the two Mikes.
  • 1 0
 Like an old married couple ????
  • 1 0
 Great banter back and forth lol
  • 8 2
 2 water bottles. Test over.
  • 6 1
 Make that 3 including the underside of the downtube as he said. No wonder the damn thing broke!
  • 2 0
 Curious how you would rate the optic vs a Yeti SB4.5. Mike K reviewed that bike a few years ago and quite liked it. It's the bike I ride now, and I'm wondering if going to the Optic would be an upgrade or a sideways step? Things I like about my Yeti are the light weight of my bike (27lb) and it's a nice pedaling bike. Things I wish for are a calmer more supple rear end on rough trails. Also on short really steep tech climbs it's hard to keep the front end down which might me better with a steeper seat angle I'm guessing? Last thing is that the real life standover on my small at 5'6 with a 30 inch inseam is still too close for comfort. Not having seen a optic in person I'm not sure how it compares in this regard. Would love to hear your thoughts.
  • 3 0
 The 4.5 is a great bike, but I'd say the Optic would be a worthy upgrade. You'll benefit from the longer reach, slacker head tube angle, and best of all, the ability to hold a water bottle.
  • 1 0
 Seems you're missing the obvious "upgrade" to the Yeti SB130 in your thinking. Steeper seat angle, maintains great climbing manners, and based on reviews the whole SB lineup blew everything out of the water over this past summer as it comes to descending. Never ridden the 130 - but I have the SB150, and I cannot say enough about it.
  • 3 0
 This test sequence should be like a pill. One a day please for my sanity. It is working though. Everyday multiple times looking for the next review..... get me off this drug
  • 3 0
 Please bring back the original field test theme/intro music! I don’t know why, but something about that catchy tune just gets me goin!
@mikelevy
  • 1 0
 Have you guys tested a Norco Fluid FS? I noticed the bikes are very similar to the new Optic in terms of frame and geo, but they are very inexpensive (2099.99CAD and includes a dropper.). Looking for a new bike for my dad after his bike got stolen, and I love this new Optic, so wanted to see how the Fluid compares.
  • 4 0
 Yep, we covered that in the value bikes portion of last year's Field Test: www.pinkbike.com/news/field-test-three-affordable-trail-bikes.html.
  • 3 0
 If they already have the 29" frame for the intense then why not just throw a 29" wheel on the back, put the control tires on, and review it as the 29er?
  • 1 0
 @mikelevy - I get where you are coming from with the Pole. The geo / travel on my Starling Murmur is fairly close to the Pole and I love it although I am still working it out. It's just so fast and composed yet composed.

A long term review would be interesting.
  • 1 0
 Indeed, also your Murmur didn`t break yet, and it shouldn`t, whereas the Pole... hum...
Starling is a wonderful brand; good choice ;-)
  • 1 0
 @mikekazimer @mikelevy how was the chain noise on the Pole? Even though that shark fin collapsed, it looked close to the chain and other reviews have talked about how noisy the bike is. Is that warranted?

I know Pole has rear triangle changes coming to cut down the noise, but personally I don't like the idea of needing a STFU device to do that.
  • 2 0
 That Norco looks fun as hell. But given the way I ride and where I ride most, and how the descriptions remind me of my current stumpy I think I would take the Orbea.
  • 6 1
 Lets give Pole a break
  • 3 0
 Can't just bend the rules for them.
  • 1 0
 That’s a bit steep, they don’t deserve to be cut any slack.

You’ve been a great audience, goodnight!
  • 1 0
 They do look quite snappy though...
  • 2 2
 If it weren’t for all this pole controversy then I’m sure that would’ve been the top pick. Cool bike with progressive geometry. While the fact that it broke may have been a fluke, it was the was that Pole chose to handle it that left a bad taste in our mouths. I still don’t doubt this bike, besides the hefty price tag for an aluminum frame, I think it is a top contender.
  • 3 1
 I don't know... my takeaway from the Pole review is that it's great bike for descending, not so much for climbs. I get that most people out West, that's pretty much what the perfect bike would look like. But from PB's definition of a trail bike, it doesn't handle the climbing portion very well. So I think it did just right for what it is, biases removed.
  • 1 0
 Really nice work on this guys, the filming quality is very high... Very well edited and layed out. I like the format, it's quite similar to the Bible of Bike tests but you guys are slightly more in depth. Cheers.
  • 3 0
 Norco to the other bikes after coming out on top (In true Canadian fashion)...oh, sorry!
  • 4 1
 The Pole one
Cons: Oh shit , it broke
  • 3 0
 I just want to know what the other bike that broke is?
  • 6 4
 Optic: got me drooling like a freakin dawg
Primer S: seems cool!
Occam: meh...
Stamina: psh… POS
  • 1 0
 there are so many good bikes out there. wish you would of had more then 4 bikes in each category. I would love to see how these compared to the new hightower or the sb130
  • 3 0
 Norco is really putting out good bikes. I want an Optic.
  • 3 0
 So the Pole with a 160 upfront blends categories in to an EnTrail bike
  • 6 4
 everyone trying to be a smuggler
  • 3 0
 seems like Transition was way ahead of time with their Smuggler and Sentinel. Now, almost 3 years later, other companies releasing almost exact copies of them.
  • 1 0
 I would have thought the smuggler and process 134 a better fit into this round than the broken pole, but I guess things might have been a bit repetitive.
  • 2 0
 @JesseE: it's only bikes that have all-new frames for 2020. Otherwise the list is simply way too long.
  • 2 1
 Questions for the Mikes: how does the Optic compare to the latest Ibis Ripley?
  • 2 0
 Too bad the Pole is ugly AF.
  • 1 0
 I agree, but most people dont.
  • 2 1
 Nothing but unentertaining entertainment.
  • 1 0
 i'm really liking this entire series, nice work Pinkbike.... and Mike(s).
  • 1 0
 Not often the best bike is also the cheapest.
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



