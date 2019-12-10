Field Test Editors' Choice: 2020 Top Fuel vs F-Podium vs Trail Pistol S vs Mach 4 SL vs Joplin

by Sarah Moore  

Five bikes, five different ways of approaching the ultra-capable short-travel bike, which we have categorized as "downcountry". We look for the mythical bike that is XC fast on the climbs, as well as being frighteningly fun on the descents.

Sure, it's easy to argue that some of these bikes are up-forked XC bikes, and others are really just trail bikes with less travel, but if you're just looking at numbers and pictures, it's easy to argue a lot of things isn't it? For the downcountry category in this year's Field Test, we had five bikes with 100mm to 120mm of rear-wheel-travel, and head angles sitting between 65.7° and 67.5° degrees. All of these bikes competing for riders with similar intentions. Our timed loop was in Pemberton, on a part of trail that was raced on during the Nimby 50 XC earlier this year. All five bikes were on the same Maxxis 'control tires' to make it as fair as possible.




Downcountry bikes from the 2020 Pinkbike Field Test. What's your pick?


The two borders of the category are likely the Pivot Mach 4 SL, with its World Cup pedigree and 100mm of rear travel paired with a 120mm fork to give it "trail bike versatility," and the Guerrilla Gravity Trail Pistol, which many eagle-eyed readers noticed says "trail" in its name... We had to draw the line somewhere, and so it was at this bike's 120mm of rear travel and 130mm fork.

Right in the middle, and perhaps the bike that was designed most specifically for the downcountry category, is the Trek Top Fuel, with 115mm of rear travel and a 120mm fork. It's light, 26.1 lb (11.8 kg) even with a set of Minion DHR II and DHF II control tires.

Another bike with XC pedigree, but with modern geometry and a 120mm fork, is the Mondraker F-Podium DC. The frame is the same as the one that Rebecca McConnell raced to third place at the Mont-Sainte-Anne World Championships, but with a few key spec changes and a "downcountry" decal on the frame, we put it to the test in Pemberton.

Finally, you've got the Juliana Joplin or Santa Cruz Tallboy. It has the same travel as the Trail Pistol and a similarly slack head tube angle, but it's lighter. Could it be that mythical climbs-and-descends-faster-than-any-other-bike?

By now you've watched the videos, read the reviews, and weighed the pros and cons. It's time to decide: Which bike do you want in your corner?



Mondraker F-Podium DC - Downcountry on the Frame
Full Field Test Article

Intended use: Downcountry
Travel: 100mm
Wheel size: 29''
Frame construction: Carbon fiber
Head angle: 66.8°
Chainstay length: 432 mm
Reach: 450 mm (size Medium)
Sizes: S, M, L, XL
Weight: 26.4lbs / 11.97 kg (as pictured)
Price: $8,400 USD

Pros
+ Nailed the geometry
+ Pedaling performance is excellent
+ Lightweight
+ Looks fantastic

Cons
- Spec choices hold it back
- Suspension might be too progressive, & the rear shock's stock compression tune is too firm
- No carbon wheels at $8,400 USD
Pivot Mach 4 SL - Thoroughbred XC Racer
Full Field Test Article

Travel: 100mm (r) / 120mm (f)
Wheel size: 29''
Frame construction: carbon fiber
Head angle: 67.5°
Chainstay length: 431 mm
Reach: 427 mm (size Medium)
Sizes: XS, S, M, L, XL
Weight: 26.6 lbs / 12.07 kg (as pictured)
Price: $10,399 USD

Pros
+ Fast on less-demanding terrain
+ Good pedaling efficiency
+ It's super light

Cons
- Feels like the 120mm fork is an afterthought
- Slack seat tube angle, short reach
- Nervous on the descents


Juliana Joplin / Santa Cruz Tallboy - Part Country, But Mostly Rock & Roll
Full Field Test Article

Intended use: Downcountry
Travel: 120mm
Wheel size: 29''
Frame construction: Carbon fiber
Head angle: 65.5° or 65.7°
Chainstay length: 430-440mm (adjustable)
Reach: 450 mm (size Medium)
Sizes: XS, S, M (Joplin) XS-XXL (Tallboy)
Weight: 28.1lbs / 12.75 kg (as pictured)
Price: $8,199 USD as shown

Pros
+ Details are sorted: dropper post room, big water bottle room, etc.
+ Excellent cornering & liveliness
+ Aesthetically pleasing
+ Jack of all trades

Cons
- Not the most enthusiastic pedaller
- Shock placement: hard to clean and set up
- Benefits from climb mode, but it’s hard to access
- While it’s a jack of all trades, it’s a master of none.
Guerrilla Gravity Trail Pistol - Down for Whatever Country
Full Field Test Article

Travel: 120mm (r) / 130mm (f)
Wheel size: 29''
Frame construction: carbon fiber
Head angle: 65.9°
Chainstay length: 426mm
Reach: 458mm (Short, Size 2)
Sizes: 1, 2 (tested), 3, 4
Weight: 29.5lbs / 13.4 kg (as pictured)
Price: $5,895 USD

Pros
+ Geometry is fantastic both up and down
+ Versatile, super adjustable with the potential for multiple bikes in one
+ Great value and tons of spec options
+ Made in Colorado (if that matters to you)

Cons
- Heavy - over 7lb (3.2 kg) for frame and shock
- Bottle mount is awkward
- Frame design and graphics aren't going to appeal to everyone


Trek Top Fuel - Featherweight That Packs a Powerful Punch
Full Field Test Article

Intended use: Downcountry
Travel: 120mm
Wheel size: 29''
Frame construction: carbon fiber
Head angle: 67.5° (Low)
Chainstay length: 435mm (Low)
Reach: 440mm (size Medium)
Sizes: S, M, ML, L
Weight: 26.1lbs / 11.8 kg (as pictured)
Price: $9,000 USD

Pros
+ Super fast climber with good traction
+ Lightest bike at the 2020 Field Test
+ A fast bike in the right hands

Cons
- Feels short and demands a lot of attention descending
- Small bump compliance - it's a rough ride
- Knock Block



2020 Field Test - Editors' Choice



Sarah Moore - 2020 Guerrilla Gravity Trail Pistol

Honestly, the Guerrilla Gravity was the least appealing bike to me when we showed up in Pemberton at the beginning of the test. It wasn't a brand that resonated particularly strongly with me, with its too-cool-for-school cult following. Plus, the crude TrAiL PiSTOL graphic with its alternating case letters is reminiscent of a ransom note in a murder novel. To each their own, but it wasn't my particular flavour of Kool-Aid.

Pivot, Mondraker, and Trek have World Cup pedigree, and I'd enjoyed my time on the Juliana Joplin when I did a First Look on it earlier that month. The Guerrilla Gravity was the heaviest bike and ugly to boot. And I ended up having way too much fun on it. A true dark horse.

Photo by Trevor Lyden
Sarah Moore
Height: 5'7"
Inseam: 30"
Weight: 155 lb (70.3kg)

Would it be my first choice for the BC Bike Race or a cross-country race? Probably not. Does it truly epitomize the downcountry category? Perhaps not. Does that mean it can't be my favourite? Absolutely not. As many of you have stated, we made the category up anyways.

Perhaps what I enjoyed most was the verboten feeling of riding such a short travel bike on double black trails. But it was more than that, I was just so comfortable on the bike it put a smile on my face every time I headed out on it. It's hard to swap back to rattle-your-bones 100mm travel bikes after you've tried something with a touch more travel, but there's something special about the liveliness of a shorter travel bike that you don't get on an enduro sled. The Guerrilla Gravity hit the fun-but-not-scary nail right on the head.

Sure, I wish it was as light as the Trek Top Fuel and Pivot on the climbs and as gorgeous as the Mondraker and the Juliana, but it's cool that the brand is trying to do something different: building carbon bikes in the United States, making a versatile frame so you can modify it rather than upgrade entirely if you decide you want more or less travel. Oh shoot, maybe I am finding a taste for this particular flavour of Kool-Aid after all.





James Huang's Pick: 2020 Trek Top Fuel

Much can be said about whether “downcountry” is even really a category of bike (I blame Levy, as we all, and always, should), and the somewhat debatable definition of what constitutes a downcountry rig makes it even more challenging to pick my favorite. To me, though, a downcountry bike is one that blends the efficiency and weight of a short-travel machine (say, 100-120mm of rear wheel travel) with the progressive geometry of bikes that are more usually found in the enduro and trail categories.

In other words, a downcountry bike should be something I can ride in a cross-country or marathon race without feeling like I’m needlessly hamstringing myself, but also something I can ride with my buddies on weekends on the wealth of technical trails we have hidden throughout the Front Range of Colorado without feeling like I’m going to kill myself.
James Huang
Height: 5'8
Inseam: 30"
Weight: 155lb (70.3kg)

When viewed through that lens, I honestly didn’t completely fall in love with any of the bikes here — at least not exactly as they were.

The Guerilla Gravity Trail Pistol? It was stupidly fun to ride, and something I’d consider for a personal trail bike, but it’s simply too heavy and just too much of a brute.

The Juliana Joplin/Santa Cruz Tallboy? I loved the handling, but my new dad bod doesn’t have the fitness to spend on a rear suspension that moves around as much as this one does when pedaling.

The Pivot Mach 4 SL? No question, this was the closest thing to a pure cross-country race bike of the group, but outside of that arena, no amount of spec massaging could turn it into something it isn’t.

The Mondraker? It’s light and efficient to pedal, and its geometry was truly progressive. Its heart is in the right place, but the total package was frustrating. It’s too expensive for what you get, there are too many critical spec issues, and the rear suspension tune is really heavy handed.

But the Trek Top Fuel? Now we’re talking.

It admittedly took me a while to warm up to this one. I was turned off at first by its short reach and somewhat harsh rear suspension tuning. The efficient rear end and low overall weight made it a super-fast climber, but on the downhills… something felt off. However, the more I rode it — and, more importantly, the faster I rode it — the more I began to appreciate its hooligan personality.

Yes, the rear end feels a little harsh at lower speeds, and the bike’s compact dimensions don’t naturally instil confidence. But if you throw caution to the wind, the Top Fuel is a beast of a descender provided your skills are up to the task, and you’re willing to trade some high-speed nervousness for low-speed agility. All things considered, it’s outfitted pretty well too.

By no means is the Top Fuel perfect. But of this lot, it’s still the bike that best embodies the downcountry philosophy, and is the most complete package here.



The 2020 Pinkbike Field Test was made possible by support from
Race Face apparel & pads, Giro helmets, & Sierra Nevada beer.


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Field Test Downcountry Bikes Guerrilla Gravity Juliana Mondraker Pivot Santa Cruz Bicycles Trek


106 Comments

  • 49 3
 Give us the Enduro bikes!
  • 16 3
 Downcountry should be relabelled as Enduro Lite
  • 11 0
 @Ian713: Diet-duro
  • 1 0
 @honda50r: eh....I feel like that's a regression. Fwiw, I'm better with words than with a bike ????
  • 1 0
 Faux-duro
  • 1 0
 I’m torn between diet-duro and faux-duro
  • 1 0
 Skim-duro
  • 2 1
 Just go ahead and post one today.. this is bs
  • 7 0
 @Ian713: 'Trail bikes with less travel so you have an excuse to go around all the scary things.' $12k.
  • 2 0
 @Ian713: It's "Endurish".
  • 1 0
 @Ian713: enoss counro
  • 44 0
 You did a great job Sarah and James.
  • 16 0
 Thanks! For sure there's always room for improvement, but we'll bank all of that and carry it into next year (assuming I get invited back...).
  • 7 0
 @angryasian: I'll second that, I don't have a problem with the semantics of this category. I think your goal was simple, cross country bikes that are designed to be a bit more rowdy and you did a great job showing how all these performed with that in mind.
  • 7 0
 I concur. It has been a real pleasure watching/reading you guys @sarahmoore and @angryasian. I hope to see more of your honest feedback in the future. Cheers.
  • 20 5
 At the rate this field test is playing out it will be 2020 before it's over. I honestly can't even remember half the bikes that were in the previous category as this field test is being dragged out for what seems like months.
  • 12 0
 All you need to remember: there was a broken pole and a Norco that ran away with the accolades.
  • 5 0
 Norco good. Pole PR bad. Orbea boring. Intense half-assed.
  • 1 0
 Clicks, bro! Do you even internet?
  • 13 1
 "stupidly fun to ride" is a pretty good endorsement for the Trail Pistol. Rad bikes, rad company, rad service.
  • 10 1
 Reading the reviews I had my fingers crossed that someone would pick the GG bike. Good job Sarah, this downcountry garbage to me has always leaned to the down and the GG clearly was the most fun on the down. If I were buying a bike to look at it would be a Mondraker, dam that thing is sexxy. On to Enduro bikes!
  • 7 0
 Most honest comment which just goes to show how objective James is and always will be. Let my Asian brutha from another mutha test everything: "...new dad bod doesn’t have the fitness...."
  • 8 0
 Since you both weigh about the same as my lower body, this thicc boy wants the Mondraker and its firm shock tune.
  • 2 0
 I had a foxy for a while and that suspension platform pedals so well it ruins future bikes. Nothing has pedaled as well as it did.
  • 1 0
 @PtDiddy: For a while? Curious: Why'd you move on from it?
edit: never mind, saw comment below.
  • 12 1
 @bikewriter: I sold it to buy an ebike. That was a hard sentence to type...
  • 1 0
 @PtDiddy: I'd give you more upvotes if possible for typing that sentence. Kudos!
  • 5 0
 So Sarah went with the GG as her top choice, but what I'd be really curious to know is if, since it's a bit more trail-oriented in geo (and weight), does it make any more sense than the Norco Optic from the trail category? In other words, since the "trail-iest" bike in the test was so loved, and in the trail category, the "downcountry-iest" bike was the most loved, do we actually just want trail bikes that are a bit less disconnected from the terrain through reduced travel like both the Optic and GG (and Joplin/Tall Boy I guess)?
  • 4 0
 QUESTION: You guys demo a lot of bikes... What bike that you have demoed in the past was missing from this comparison and how would it have faired vs the rest. New Banshee Phantom, Intense Sniper Trail, Yeti SB100, etc... I know you are limited to what you are sent, but I am really curious to know how the other obvious down country bikes compared.
  • 4 0
 I haven't ridden the Banshee or Intense so I can't comment on those, but I've ridden the SB100 a fair bit. The suspension on that bike is magical, and the geometry feels really dialed to me, but I find that frame to be a little too soft for my liking. I personally would have been happy to trade a few grams for stiffness there.
  • 1 0
 @angryasian: I have heard that Yeti engineered lateral compliance (flex) into the rear stays and that it can be off putting for some. Is that what you are referring to?
  • 2 0
 @aharvey: My flex issue on that bike was more with the front triangle, not the rear.
  • 4 0
 Congrats Geurilla Gravity on Sarah's mind changed! Those bikes really do feel like a party on the trail. I wouldn't have bought one if it didn't also climb well. #weightIsRelative. I rode mine around the White Rim trail in a day this year. Cleaned the whole Shafer climb at the end as my buddy was refueling in the dark.
  • 6 0
 But that bikes TOO heavy! Smile
  • 2 0
 I'm so curious what the sub $6k spec on all of these bikes weigh. I'm also curious how light a $9000 trail pistol could be,
  • 6 0
 I'd like to see the Ibis Ripley in this.
  • 5 0
 Ripley V4 owner here. Big Ibis fanboy. Ready for downvotes when I say the Ripley is a great trailbike but not the best choice for a fast all day marathon bike. Why in my opinion?
*taking deep sigh and running for cover - the STA is too steep for 120mm.
  • 1 0
 @bikewriter: That's your only reason? Wouldn't be a deal breaker for me
  • 2 0
 @stumphumper92: Guess it depends on each rider's preference and background. I have a XC/marathon background, and with the V4's STA, the effective toptube felt short for mega hours at high efforts; had the cockpit set up perfectly with the long reach. It was comfortable for my 5'10" 32" pant inseam with the 40mm stem and 760mm bar, and as a trail bike it was poppy (gawd I hate that word) and always pedaled uphill great. But after 7 months of big miles it may stick around as my trail bike, but I'm looking for a more dedicated all-day climber. Not that numbers have the final say, but for a 120/100 or 120/120 bike, a 75STA with 68-ish HTA and sub 1200mm WB would be nice, a setup where a longer stem (60mm??) would have me centered. I don't think every situation requires a 40mm stem and 470+ reach.

Like I said, purely personal. Still an Ibis fanboy, just not one to say a V4 is the ultimate all-day trail bike for me.
  • 1 0
 @bikewriter: I hear others say that but 76 really isn't all that steep, especially compared to other bikes in 2019/2020. Bump up travel in the fork and slacken everything out if it feels too steep or you could buy a Giant or Pivot.
  • 2 0
 The Topfuel Rips - But throw a different wheelset on it for true rowdiness... While Bontrager / Trek have an excellent replacement policy, that doesn't replace the fact that broken wheels while traveling will make things go south, even if they will be replaced when you return home.
  • 1 0
 Oof a $9,000 spec and still shopping for wheels.
  • 4 0
 Thanks Sarah and James for the awesome content, great job! You should try the Pistol with 130 rear and 140-150mm in the front, I think you'd like it even more.
  • 4 0
 If I tried it like that, I think I might have bought it for my everyday trail bike Smile
  • 1 0
 Good idea, but then the likes of Evil the Offering would be an option.
  • 2 0
 If the point of "Down Country" bikes is a XC bike that you can get rowdy on, (maybe that's just my definition), it has to be 26 lbs or less and needs to climb like an XC bike. If it's 28-30 lbs and pedals like a trail bike, why not just buy a trail bike of the same weight/spec with more travel? There are many 130-150mm trail bikes that climb really well, but not quite at the XC race level. I really like the Tallboy and the GG Trail Pistol, but I would be hard pressed to pick them over their trail bike counterparts.
  • 2 0
 I just can't fall in love with any of these....I want to fall for you GG but just not the right quiver killer for my area and riding. I guess I will just buy an ebike! Just kidding.....

I blame the category name which is too negative....I propose awesome country....#downwiththedowncoutry
  • 7 2
 GG with the overwhelming win for most of the Pinkbike readers!!!
  • 1 0
 No surprise as most PB readers are downcountry buyers. For most PB readers it's always 'What bike is most fun on the descent' - and that's not what downcountry is. No surprise that a heavy short travel trailbike would be the pick for most of us.
  • 4 0
 I went with a 2020 Rift Zone. It wasn’t invited to this party but I think it will downcountry better than I can.
  • 1 0
 Even though the term “Downcountry” is bullshit I still put rift zone into the trail category over “downcountry”. But I’m same boat as you id take now rift zone carbon over any of these
  • 3 0
 It's a tough choice but I'd still go with the Ripley and the GG a close 2nd. I would consider the Tallboy if you could upgrade the shock.
  • 7 3
 Five "down country" bikes tested and none of them folded like a Pole.......
  • 3 0
 If you bump up the spec on the 5.8K GG to match the other 8-10K+ builds, you can prob take some of that weight penalty sting away.
  • 3 0
 Did you look at the spec on the GG? Not a whole lot of upward mobility there. That bike is a steal at that price.
  • 1 0
 I bought a Top Fuel this year, coming off of a Santa Cruz 5010, and damn, I love this bike - especially as a southeastern rider the geometry and travel numbers of this bike are DIALED. The new tallboy has gone too far towards a trail bike imo, and it's geo is going to hold it back on my home trails. I wouldn't hesitate to race XC on this bike and will jump in some enduro's on it when the trail isn't too gnarly.

A few things, SIZE UP! I'm 5'7" and have ridden a medium in most bikes, my wife got a Top Fuel before me and purchased a medium, she's 5'5", I tried hers out and it was too cramped. According to Trek's fit system I am smack in the middle of both sizes, medium or medium -large will work. That said - the Medium/Large is the sweet spot for people in the 5'7" - 5'9" height range, it makes the bike feel WAY better and it just fits perfectly. Based on the articles, I feel like both of the reviewers did themselves a little bit of a disservice and may have been on the smaller sized bikes.

Finally, I feel that it's very "in" in the online mtb journalism world to hate on remote lockouts and lockouts in general, I thought I would be "meh" about the Top Fuels but I was wrong, I absolutely love the feature. For any stretch of gravel road climbing or buffed out trail I'm hitting the twist lock.

Loved that you guys did this shoot-out!
  • 1 0
 My local trails are a great use case for the downcountry category (some burly descents, mild drops and lots of pedaling). My current ride is a 2016 Smuggler which you could call the OG downcountry bike (I think Transition calls it BC XC bike). But it's a bit on the heavy side, so I am always kind of keeping an eye out for what's out there. None of these bikes really grabbed me TBH:
Trail Pistol- basically same bike as my Smuggler
Mondraker- fancy pants dentist bike that barely works
Juliana- Seems to hit close to the mark, I'm intrigued by the Tallboy
Pivot Mach IV- Ninooooo
Trek Top Fuel- Maybe? Seems a bit too XC though

Seems like Tallboy and Ripley (which I reaaaly wish would have been included) are tops in the category. Maybe Giant Trance?
  • 2 0
 This is the category I'd be shopping in. This is the type of riding I do. But not a single one of these bikes in this test even appeals to me in one bit.
  • 2 2
 "No amount of spec massaging could turn it into something it isn't"...

So why not review it for what it is??? Seems like every review of a short travel bike complains that the suspension is harsh, the bars too narrow, the stem too long, etc.. In other words the reviewer wants it to be a long travel bike.
  • 2 0
 Nope, that's not what I was hoping for at all. Pivot is very clear in saying that the Mach 4 SL is a WC-level XC race bike, but also that it's capable of the sort of riding we were doing in this test. And given its newness, it seemed appropriate to include it here. It's still a superb XC race bike, but at least in this arena, it seemed clear to me that the Mach 4 SL just wasn't ideal no matter what parts you bolted on to it.
  • 2 0
 This seems like more of a debate about what 'Downcountry' is, and therefore clouds the air when it comes to picking a winner.
  • 1 0
 If I'm honest, I would love a downcountry bike for all the long, less technical, high elevation gain riding that I do in the summer. But then I wouldn't be the thorough endurbro that I am now, so long travel FTW.
  • 5 4
 since when do "XC" bike weigh more than 26lbs? ... I will stick to my 21 lb Scalpel XTR with the best 100mm I have ever ridden
  • 4 0
 Obviously when they become downcountry bikes.
  • 4 1
 Back when tires, brakes and drivetrains couldn't handle rowdier riding (and dropper posts didn't exist), building bikes down to 21-22 pound range made sense. Adding weight didn't really make for a more capable machine because of fundamental geometry and component limitations. The Scalpel still hews to this model of design. It may be the fastest "pure" xc bike on the market today, but if you put out decent wattage, you'll crack a frame every 3-5k miles. And the geometry makes riding anything remotely technical an exercise in fear (and, likely some epic crashes). And don't get the bike in the air, or you'll halve my mileage to cracked frame estimate.

There is no free lunch-so if you want a truly capable bike, 26 pounds is the minimum your bike will weigh. If you really want to get rad-more like 30-32 pounds. If you wear lycra and use the phrase "I'm just a cross country rider" to validate a lack of handling skill, the Scalpel will do the trick for you.
  • 1 0
 @peleton7: I dunno about that. I have a 27.8# size large Foxy 29 that's snagged some top 10s on Enduro lines and spends some decent time in the air to boot. To top it off I took it on an advanced group XC ride just last night and it hauled ass at that too. Thing is as reliable as an anvil.
Mondraker's are poor values. But if you want the want the best starting point for a custom build there is no better place to begin than a Mondraker, imo.
  • 1 0
 "but if you're just looking at numbers and pictures, it's easy to argue a lot of things isn't it?", what else are we supposed to do?
  • 3 0
 Thinking the 2020 Norco Revolver would've aced this comparison.
  • 1 0
 I love how the Pivot gets the worst review. Its marked as a pure XC race bike. The Trail 429 would have been a way better bike for this category.
  • 3 0
 Here with popcorn......
  • 10 11
 I had a Guerrilla Gravity Trail Pistol, cracked the front triangle, broke 2 chainstays, 2 replacement chainstays came out of alignment. GG eventually refunded the purchase.
  • 2 0
 Was it their carbon?
  • 2 0
 Carbon or aluminum?
  • 7 1
 Well you probably wouldn't want to ride the lighter bikes in this test then, either! I used to think my 240lbs was hard on bikes but you have certainly taken the cake!

I highly doubt Trek, Pivot, Santa Cruz or Mondraker would've refunded your purchase, so that's saying something.

I'm curious, what bike has replaced the old Trail Pistol? You had a 2016 or 2017 Aluminum Trail Pistol (that isn't the newer carbon version with revised and far beefer chainstays)?
  • 1 3
 Best warranty service comes from the big 3. If you're okay with not riding an exotic brand, it's the way to go.
  • 4 0
 @me2menow: Either way, sounds horrendous if true, unless the guy is a really fat hack.
  • 14 3
 Yes, we remember that drama AND full disclosure: it was an early version of their aluminum frame.

GG did everything they could to help you out, and your overweight ass broke it all; probably would have broke anything.

and they still refunded you, good on GG.

Don’t relive your angst here and sell your story like its new, cuz it’s old. Go away, you’re killing the vibe.
  • 2 0
 @me2menow: it was aluminum
  • 2 0
 @n3sta: it was aluminum
  • 1 0
 I'm having trouble getting through the wealth of information your post provided.
  • 2 0
 Didn’t Guerrilla Gravity redesign the Smash chainstays several times because they couldn’t keep them from cracking?
  • 2 0
 I'm ~200lbs ready to ride and I keep trying to break my metal GG Smash every ride here in coastal BC for the last 2 years. I figure I might get a new carbon frame as a warranty replacement, but the damn thing won't break! Such a rip off! Wink

What's worse is my GF got a carbon GG Smash this year so I get to look at it and have to ride a mere metal frame. Wink
  • 1 0
 @nurseben: I haven't heard his story before and I see a ton of others giving their experience with broken bikes on Pinkbike without others telling them that they are fat. Why so harsh on this guy?
  • 1 0
 @zarban: You should see Nureben over on MTBR.
  • 1 0
 @trailtaco: Ditto. The Fezzari, the Fezzari....
  • 1 0
 @zarban: Because it's about as relevant as someone complaining that Konas headtubes snap off - when that was a thing that happened years ago and has no relevance to their current bikes.
If you want a take away - GG refunded him his money! Try that with Specialized or Trek. Not a chance.
  • 1 0
 Still waiting
  • 3 4
 Complete fail without the Intense Sniper Trail in this test..IMO
  • 1 0
 Agreed. My sniper trail is 25lbs and an absolute slayer.
  • 5 1
 Then three frames would have broke Wink
  • 1 0
 @bchristi: With the new brace? What are your thoughts on the new Sniper T with the beefier heavier rear end and price increase?
  • 1 0
 @bikewriter: Mine is the old frame, the new one looks great but I haven't heard from anyone thats ridden it yet. From my experience so far I see no reason to beef it up.
  • 1 0
 @bchristi: Your weight is?
  • 1 0
 @bikewriter: 190lbs
  • 1 0
 And new NS Synonym tr, and new Norco Revolver FS
  • 1 1
 YAWWWNNNN
Below threshold threads are hidden

