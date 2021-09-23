Field Test: Enduro and eMTBs Get Hucked to Flat in Ultra Slow Motion

Our team received the damaged Carbon SL M30 170mm E-Crank back for inspection, but unfortunately due to the damage, it is too difficult to say exactly what the root cause was.



We cross-checked with our Global Warranty History on these Carbon SL M30 E-Cranks and of the thousands we've made/delivered to Specialized in the last 19 months, there have been very few warranties reported. This is also reconciled against our "Ultimate Load" strength test (highest load a crank can handle) we built which is above and beyond a typical load that would happen in a Huck. So yes, this leaves us scratching our heads a bit.



Our team here feels that most likely one of two things most likely happened: Either during prior ride testing of the Kenevo SL there was some type of rock-strike or blunt hit that created an internal fracture that didn't show itself until your test... or two, there was some type of unfortunate manufacturing flaw that showed itself at your test. - Praxis