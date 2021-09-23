Field Test: Enduro and eMTBs Get Hucked to Flat in Ultra Slow Motion

PINKBIKE FIELD TEST
5 Enduro Bikes and 4 eMTBs Hucked To Flat
Bottom-Out Bonanza
You've watched all of the review videos, you've seen Matt tackle the Impossible Climb
, and you even pressed play on the Efficiency Test
for some reason. After all that, it's time to close down the summer Field Test the best way possible: the Huck to Flat. Our five enduro bikes and four eMTBs faced the same modest take-off as previous episodes, as well as the same pancake-flat landing.
We've seen some unexpected carnage in previous Huck to Flats and, unfortunately for Jason Lucas, it was no different this time around. The Specialized Turbo Kenevo SL's
non-drive-side Praxis crankarm said, ''Hey, I've had enough of this Field Test shit,
'' and decided to split. Thankfully, @jasonlucas
rolled away with only a very sore ankle and a request that we get someone else to huck the bikes next time.
After the failure, we boxed the crank up and shipped it back to Praxis for them to have a look. This is what they said:
|Our team received the damaged Carbon SL M30 170mm E-Crank back for inspection, but unfortunately due to the damage, it is too difficult to say exactly what the root cause was.
We cross-checked with our Global Warranty History on these Carbon SL M30 E-Cranks and of the thousands we've made/delivered to Specialized in the last 19 months, there have been very few warranties reported. This is also reconciled against our "Ultimate Load" strength test (highest load a crank can handle) we built which is above and beyond a typical load that would happen in a Huck. So yes, this leaves us scratching our heads a bit.
Our team here feels that most likely one of two things most likely happened: Either during prior ride testing of the Kenevo SL there was some type of rock-strike or blunt hit that created an internal fracture that didn't show itself until your test... or two, there was some type of unfortunate manufacturing flaw that showed itself at your test. - Praxis
Pinkbike Huck to Flat presented by CushCore The 2021 Summer Field Test was made possible with support from Dainese apparel and protection, and Sun Peaks Resort. Shout out also to Maxxis, Garmin, Freelap, and Toyota Pacific.
