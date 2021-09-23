Field Test: Enduro and eMTBs Get Hucked to Flat in Ultra Slow Motion

Sep 23, 2021
by Mike Levy  


PINKBIKE FIELD TEST

5 Enduro Bikes and 4 eMTBs Hucked To Flat

Bottom-Out Bonanza



You've watched all of the review videos, you've seen Matt tackle the Impossible Climb, and you even pressed play on the Efficiency Test for some reason. After all that, it's time to close down the summer Field Test the best way possible: the Huck to Flat. Our five enduro bikes and four eMTBs faced the same modest take-off as previous episodes, as well as the same pancake-flat landing.

We've seen some unexpected carnage in previous Huck to Flats and, unfortunately for Jason Lucas, it was no different this time around. The Specialized Turbo Kenevo SL's non-drive-side Praxis crankarm said, ''Hey, I've had enough of this Field Test shit,'' and decided to split. Thankfully, @jasonlucas rolled away with only a very sore ankle and a request that we get someone else to huck the bikes next time.

After the failure, we boxed the crank up and shipped it back to Praxis for them to have a look. This is what they said:
bigquotesOur team received the damaged Carbon SL M30 170mm E-Crank back for inspection, but unfortunately due to the damage, it is too difficult to say exactly what the root cause was.

We cross-checked with our Global Warranty History on these Carbon SL M30 E-Cranks and of the thousands we've made/delivered to Specialized in the last 19 months, there have been very few warranties reported. This is also reconciled against our "Ultimate Load" strength test (highest load a crank can handle) we built which is above and beyond a typical load that would happen in a Huck. So yes, this leaves us scratching our heads a bit.

Our team here feels that most likely one of two things most likely happened: Either during prior ride testing of the Kenevo SL there was some type of rock-strike or blunt hit that created an internal fracture that didn't show itself until your test... or two, there was some type of unfortunate manufacturing flaw that showed itself at your test. - Praxis


Previous Huck to Flat videos
12 Bikes Hucked to Flat in Gratuitous Slow Motion
13 Bikes Hucked to Flat at 1000 FPS
8 Value Bikes Hucked to Flat in Super Slow Mo
9 XC Bikes & the Grim Donut VS the Huck to Flat
10 Trail and Enduro Bikes Hucked To Flat at 1,000 FPS
10 Value Bikes Hucked to Flat In Slow Motion at 1,000 FPS




Pinkbike Huck to Flat presented by CushCore




The 2021 Summer Field Test was made possible with support from Dainese apparel and protection, and Sun Peaks Resort. Shout out also to Maxxis, Garmin, Freelap, and Toyota Pacific.



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech eMTB Field Test Enduro Bikes


Must Read This Week
Final Results from the Snowshoe World Cup DH #2 2021
112360 views
Final Overall Standings for the 2021 DH World Cup Season
63232 views
Qualifying Results from the Snowshoe World Cup DH #2 2021
62046 views
Spotted: Wireless Electronic Suspension from RockShox
59675 views
Video: Jack Moir's Trailside Wheel Repair from the Finale Ligure EWS
59151 views
First Look: Transition Launch Alloy Scout and Sentinel
51198 views
Final Results from EWS Finale Ligure 2021
49936 views
Field Test: Specialized S-Works Kenevo SL - An eMTB In Disguise
46993 views

61 Comments

  • 22 0
 Some grip on those five tens.. pedal still attached to them even when it's no longer attached to the bike!
  • 2 0
 really cool how the pedal gets flung out of the picture - could be out of a movie
  • 23 2
 Carbon cranks are not cool
  • 2 0
 Just cracked XX1 cranks on my enduro from pedal clipping a tree at relatively low speed...replaced them with Shimano Saints.
  • 1 0
 This was the first time I've heard of Praxis? Am I just oblivious or are they new, or just new to mtb?
  • 1 1
 I stopped using carbon cranks about two years ago and will never go back. A friend of mine is releasing a US built aluminum crank setup for both regular bikes and eBikes. Super stoked and can't wait to mount them up hopefully next week. Ti setup is being finalized now as well. Can't wait to mount them up next week.
  • 1 0
 @kcy4130: Praxis have been around for a few years - you'll see them primarily on OEM MTB specs, though their lightweight road bike cranks are pretty competitive weight-wise.
  • 11 0
 I get its small companies and all. But the response from Praxis of "welp, we don't know, we think they're probably fine" doesn't really inspire me much. That said I can see where they're coming from, when your fracture surface doesn't oxidize, I'm sure its way harder to analyze. Count me in for over built rather than lighter any day though. Ill take that healthy factor of safety for a few more grams.
  • 2 0
 When was the "impossible climb" done relative to the huck to flat,

at 15:12 in the impossible climb video there is a really nice close up of that left crank arm without a SCRATCH on the leading edge where a serious rock strike could happen.
  • 1 0
 @Mikevdv: The Impossible Climb was filmed first, but I don't think that shot of the arm is good enough proof that it wasn't damaged prior to the HTF. Not saying it was or wasn't, just that we don't know Smile
  • 9 1
 Carbon cranks are not necessary unless you are riding XC or light trail imo
  • 1 1
 The only crankset I've ever had fail was an aluminum FSA on the non-drive side and it was on my cyclocross bike. All my carbon cranks have been bulletproof on all my mountain bikes. I'm a 170lb XC racer though so probably not the hardest on equipment.
  • 1 0
 @jonemyers: i'm using acera level cranks from shimano, hollowtec 2, and are the just bombproof so far. Trail riding with some 3 feet plus drops to flat.
  • 6 1
 Ok so I have SRAM XO carbon cranks. Regularly ride drops about that size(I thought the huck to flat drop was much bigger then that). I weigh 160lbs. Should I be worried?!?! Anyone experience a failure with that specific crank?
  • 10 0
 Given the carnage in this episode, I think we wanted to make sure that everyone saw that the Huck to Flat isn't that much of a huck. I think the Sender ramp is under two feet tall, although Jason does get some good pop and the landing is as flat as it gets.

I'm not taking the carbon cranks off of my bike and I'm not worried, but I think this video is a good reminder that it doesn't hurt to take a few minutes to look for damage every now and then. Not that that's what happened here - we're not sure. If you're going to be thinking about your cranks all ride, every ride, you're probably best to take 'em off Smile
  • 2 1
 Keep in mind also that most drops aren't to flat, nor to surfaces as unforgiving as concrete. If you're not regularly bottoming out your shock too, there should be not much cause for concern. Nonetheless it'd be interesting to see failure rates on the X01 cranks, though i doubt we'd ever be privy to that.
  • 1 0
 @Jordansemailaddress Had only 700 miles on my XX1's when they cracked from a minor pedal strike... X01 has additional foam insert which may have helped? I switched to Saint's (full pound heavier though...).
  • 1 0
 Should you be worried? No, but personally I will not buy carbon cranks anymore. I have broken a few sets and am over it now. The failures are too unpredictable and I no longer worry about smashing my crank ends into rocks.
  • 1 0
 Huck to uphill, thats where its at…we have a few of them and 8 year old carbon cranks are still hucking as my ass gets heavier too
  • 6 0
 I'm really not sure I want to see 'that' scene again.. but I'm still going to watch it..

"My ankles are ready..." or so you thought!
  • 2 0
 for more enjoyment, set playback speed to 0.25x on youtube and prepare to puke. It takes an eternity.
  • 9 0
 Some unexpected foreshadowing there.
  • 2 0
 On second watch he's lucky it didn't stab him in the shin! I'm done now.
  • 6 0
 Next field test can you guys please film the drive side? It’d be especially interesting to see what the chain does on the idler-equipped bikes.
  • 4 0
 I was skeptical about having that extra battery in a water bottle holder... the huck confirmed my suspicions and the battery became dislodged and unplugged itself. I don't think I would trust it there without a more secure solution, losing that on the trail would be a bad day.
  • 2 0
 I find that more interesting than the crank snapping.
  • 1 0
 No, it didn't disconnect, watch again. Though it looks like wire did keep it from falling out of the cage. I've now ridden Santa Cruz trails with Specialized crew on several occasions where they are on SLs with extenders. Fast riders for sure. And not a hint of losing one. That connector is actually so solid it's sometimes almost impossible to disconnect when you actually want to. On my loaner I was convinced I was doing something wrong, but it was just that solid.
  • 4 0
 It's amazing how "Jason Lucas" could do that to his ankle and his alter ego "Loic Bruni" then goes on to win a world cup. He really is Super Bruni
  • 2 0
 Dr Lucas and Mr Bruni ?
  • 4 0
 Interesting, on the 2 high pivot bikes, the derailleur on the Norco doesn’t swing nearly as much as the GT. Mabe 50 degrees vs 70 degrees?
  • 1 0
 well that was awesome. can you guys do speed hole huck to flats where you set levy loose with a cordless drill and tell him to save weight on some bikes than have an intern or some sort of robot ride it off a loading dock. id like to see some more destruction .
  • 1 0
 Seems like tire pressure and sidewall flex is more of a tuning parameter than one might think! The initial action of the suspension is more prominent from the tire compression and rebound. Would be interesting to see a huck to flat with the same bike but running a series of pressures from 18-34 at 4 psi increments with exo+ to DH sidewalls.
  • 2 0
 Anyone know what the white bits that seem to come out of the crank arm when it failed are?
  • 2 0
 Looks like the EPS insert that is used in the manufacturing process
  • 4 0
 Probably foam from inside the arm used during the molding process.
  • 1 0
 @mikelevy: Missed marketing opportunity for "VibrocoreTM".
  • 2 0
 It seems more difficult to bottom out forks on the bikes with steeper HTAs. Is there any truth to this?
  • 2 1
 Good job it what was the left side that snapped not the right, I remember the back to front right ankle video... Eugh.
  • 2 0
 No carbon cranks for me thank you.......
  • 2 0
 Looks like the piggy back hits the frame on the Spire when bottomed out!
  • 5 0
 Just the angle - there's plenty of clearance.
  • 3 0
 The Transitions have a channel in the downtube around the shock so there's more room there than it appears.

Have a look here: www.transitionbikes.com/images/2020FrameFeaturesGallery_Bearings.jpg
  • 1 0
 So true! Few will account for this!!!
  • 1 0
 Maybe it's time to update the old axiom for e-bikes: "cheap, light, durable - pick one"
  • 1 0
 @jasonlucas @mikekazimer What we’re the bikes you would have brought home if you were doing this field test?
  • 1 0
 Watching that crank explode in 1000FPS was oddly satisfying.
  • 1 0
 Digging the Game of Thrones sound track. Big Grin
  • 1 0
 RIP @JasonLucas ankles and wrists
  • 1 0
 Meanwhile….

….at Specialized HQ


“FUUUUUUUUUUUJUUUUJJJUUJJK”
  • 1 0
 I doubt it, like all of their self inflicted bad press, they will blame and deflect
  • 1 0
 @FarmerJohn: let me tell you something all product managers love, reviewers showing just your product failing
  • 1 0
 Please make it a 1h loop video !
  • 1 0
 eBikes hucked to destruction should be a theme.
  • 1 0
 was just about to buy some carbon praxis, glad i seen this, hard pass !!!
  • 1 0
 Just say no to Carbon Cranks!!!
  • 1 0
 Carbon cranks will become the new Pole I guess
  • 1 0
 *Casually slips in the fall field test announcement*
  • 1 0
 @jasonlucas How do you like your knee pads?
  • 1 0
 WOW! BERRY AMAZING!
  • 1 0
 Finally!
  • 1 1
 Pretty neat to see the difference in flex between the 36, 38 and zeb.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.011237
Mobile Version of Website