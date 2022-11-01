Field Test: Evil Following - Stout, Stiff, & Snappy

Evil Bikes are known for their roots that have been dug deep into the gravity side of mountain biking for some time, but their 120mm short-travel trail bike, the Following, shouldn't be neglected, because it punches well above its rank.



All design elements scream that this bike is clearly an Evil through and through; namely, the DELTA suspension system designed by Dave Weagle, compact rear triangle, massive headtube, and a monochromatic paint scheme. Distinguishing between the models in Evil’s lineup isn’t always straightforward, but the 130mm travel RockShox Pike fork steers the Following to the more pedaling-focused consumer.





Evil Following Details

• Travel: 120mm rear / 130mm fork

• Carbon frame

• 66.9º / 66.4º head angle

• Reach: 460mm

• 76º / 75.5º seat tube angle

• 430 / 432mm chainstays

• Sizes: S, M (tested), L, XL

• Weight: 14.38 kg / 28.75 lb

• Price: $9,050 USD

