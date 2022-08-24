Field Test: 2022 Fezzari La Sal Peak - The Purple Trail Eater

PINKBIKE FIELD TEST



Fezzari La Sal Peak





Words by Alicia Leggett; photography by Dave Trumpore

Up next in our Enduro Bike Field Test is this purple trail eater, the Fezzari La Sal Peak. The La Sal Peak, released this spring, has been fully redesigned from the previous edition with new kinematics and a new look. Back when it was released, I took it for a spin and was impressed by the way the bike stayed calm and collected through rough desert terrain, both uphill and down, and the dramatically improved aesthetics are what I think the kids these days call a "glow up."



The bike has a flip chip that adjusts the head angle by 0.7º and changes the bottom bracket height by 7.5 mm. Fezzari won't exactly tell you how to play it, but the brand does recommend using the flip chip in its steeper setting to accommodate a smaller rear wheel, should you choose to run mixed wheel sizes.

La Sal Peak Details



• Travel: 170 mm rear / 170 mm fork

• Carbon frame

• Wheel size: 29" but compatible mixed

• 64.0º - 64.7º head angle

• 77.5º-78.8º seat tube angle

• 437mm chainstays

• Sizes: S, M, L (tested), XL

• Weight: 34.9 lb / 15.8 kg

• Price: $8,200 USD as tested, $3,200 - $8,499+ USD

Climbing

Descending



The La Sal Peak is more a generalist than a specialist. While many modern bikes feel specifically designed for steep, rocky, rough terrain, I found the Fezzari to be slightly less comfortable in the gnar but applicable to a wider range of trails than most enduro bikes. It'll hop, it'll corner, and it'll point essentially wherever you want it to, but feels more apt to be pinballed in some of the rockier chutes than the bikes built to prioritize stability. As an all-arounder, I found it to be quite enjoyable to ride.



The overall feel of the bike is a little softer than some of the racier options, likely due to a very supple, light shock tune and a frame that could be manually flexed a little more easily than the rest of the bunch. Regardless, I felt comfortable pointing it down all kinds of terrain.



It's an extremely comfortable bike to ride, and there are no surprises. It felt great throughout the test on flowy singletrack, jumps trails, and tech sections that require precision and slow maneuvering. It's also comfortable at high speeds, but note that it doesn't have that edgy feel that makes me want to push harder. Instead, it feels comfortable.

Timed Testing



This timed lap was what I'll call "tech-flow." It was a tech trail that made sense in the way that it flowed, and it was easy to find fast lines and carry speed. It started relatively flat with some pedally sections, then dropped into steeper, choppier terrain, with a series of stair-step drops, a few root doubles, and some fast corners.



Don't forget that timing is just one of many ways to judge a bike, and a fast lap time is a.) subject to my own preferences and comfort on the bike and b.) doesn't always mean it's the best for everyone.



Alicia Leggett: "The Fezzari La Sal Peak was the slowest bike for me, which surprised me because I didn't actually feel like I was riding any slower. The best explanation I can come up with is that the bike's slightly softer feel didn't incentivize me to push into corners, pump aggressively, and carry speed the way I did on the "racier" bikes. Still, I found the Fezzari to be incredibly agreeable and is a solid option for those who don't prioritize all-out descending speed. For Kazimer, the Fezzari finished mid pack."

As for suspension, the bike comes with 170 mm of travel front and rear as a default, but Fezzari says the bike will work with up single crown and dual crown forks up to 203 mm, so it's possible to set it up as a dedicated bike park sled. Other details include clearance for a 2.6" rear tire, UDH compatibility, tube-in-tube internal routing, ample frame protection, space for a large water bottle on all frame sizes, and ISCG-05 tabs. Fezzari has also varied the frame design throughout the size range, which is meant to maintain the same feel on all the sizes. (I've only ridden a size L, but the frames do look different at each size, and the seat tube angle varies throughout the range to keep the effective seat tube angle consistent.)The most unique thing about the Utah direct-to-consumer brand is the degree of customization available. When purchasing a bike, customers are taken through a many-step process with selections for base build, wheels, suspension, dropper posts, plus add-ons like CushCore, chain guides, clear frame protection, and tools. Next, customers enter a comprehensive set of body measurements and riding preferences for what Fezzari calls its 23-Point Custom Setup, which includes both component sizing and setup. The brand relies heavily on its customer support reputation, and also offers a 20-day "Love It Or Return It" trial period and a limited lifetime warranty on all its products.The exact build we tested isn't available at the moment thanks to supply chain issues, but when we mixed and matched our way to something similar using the online tool our bike came out to $8,200 USD.So with a makeover and some compelling selling points, how did the purple Fezzi stack up against its competition?The Fezzari La Sal Peak is the most trail bike-y of the Field Tested bunch, with its relatively low weight and responsive feel, which translated into agreeable climbing behavior. While grinding uphill, the Fezzari sits the rider in a comfortable, forward position, its steep seat tube angle and 485 mm reach putting the rider somewhat forward on the bike without feeling too stretched out: a comfortable medium for grinding up techy bits and fire roads alike.The bike's suspension setup translated to lots of traction on the climbs, and the long-on-paper 1264.8 mm wheelbase rode a little shorter than the numbers suggest, so the bike still felt easy to maneuver around tough switchbacks. Unlike some of the longer, more stable bikes, it wasn't so much a set-it-and-forget-it climber as it was one that was happy to navigate where it was told, but it didn't seem to carry momentum over obstacles quite as easily as bikes like the Commencal or the Contra.The Fezzari would shine on purpose-built climbing trails, where swinging around switchbacks is a big plus, on climbs that feature lots of little roots to spin up and over, and on rolling terrain where it feels reassuring to have a bike that'll switch to climbing mode at a moment's notice.It's easy to be content and enjoy the ride while on the bike, and I think that's my biggest takeaway. It feels pleasant. The Fezzari could be a great option for a rider who wants a do-it-all bike for trail riding and bike park days alike.