Field Test: 2022 Fezzari La Sal Peak - The Purple Trail Eater

Aug 24, 2022
by Alicia Leggett  

PINKBIKE FIELD TEST

Fezzari La Sal Peak


Words by Alicia Leggett; photography by Dave Trumpore

Up next in our Enduro Bike Field Test is this purple trail eater, the Fezzari La Sal Peak. The La Sal Peak, released this spring, has been fully redesigned from the previous edition with new kinematics and a new look. Back when it was released, I took it for a spin and was impressed by the way the bike stayed calm and collected through rough desert terrain, both uphill and down, and the dramatically improved aesthetics are what I think the kids these days call a "glow up."

The bike has a flip chip that adjusts the head angle by 0.7º and changes the bottom bracket height by 7.5 mm. Fezzari won't exactly tell you how to play it, but the brand does recommend using the flip chip in its steeper setting to accommodate a smaller rear wheel, should you choose to run mixed wheel sizes.
La Sal Peak Details

• Travel: 170 mm rear / 170 mm fork
• Carbon frame
• Wheel size: 29" but compatible mixed
• 64.0º - 64.7º head angle
• 77.5º-78.8º seat tube angle
• 437mm chainstays
• Sizes: S, M, L (tested), XL
• Weight: 34.9 lb / 15.8 kg
• Price: $8,200 USD as tested, $3,200 - $8,499+ USD
fezzari.com

As for suspension, the bike comes with 170 mm of travel front and rear as a default, but Fezzari says the bike will work with up single crown and dual crown forks up to 203 mm, so it's possible to set it up as a dedicated bike park sled. Other details include clearance for a 2.6" rear tire, UDH compatibility, tube-in-tube internal routing, ample frame protection, space for a large water bottle on all frame sizes, and ISCG-05 tabs. Fezzari has also varied the frame design throughout the size range, which is meant to maintain the same feel on all the sizes. (I've only ridden a size L, but the frames do look different at each size, and the seat tube angle varies throughout the range to keep the effective seat tube angle consistent.)


The most unique thing about the Utah direct-to-consumer brand is the degree of customization available. When purchasing a bike, customers are taken through a many-step process with selections for base build, wheels, suspension, dropper posts, plus add-ons like CushCore, chain guides, clear frame protection, and tools. Next, customers enter a comprehensive set of body measurements and riding preferences for what Fezzari calls its 23-Point Custom Setup, which includes both component sizing and setup. The brand relies heavily on its customer support reputation, and also offers a 20-day "Love It Or Return It" trial period and a limited lifetime warranty on all its products.

The exact build we tested isn't available at the moment thanks to supply chain issues, but when we mixed and matched our way to something similar using the online tool our bike came out to $8,200 USD.

So with a makeover and some compelling selling points, how did the purple Fezzi stack up against its competition?


FIELD NOTES


Climbing

The Fezzari La Sal Peak is the most trail bike-y of the Field Tested bunch, with its relatively low weight and responsive feel, which translated into agreeable climbing behavior. While grinding uphill, the Fezzari sits the rider in a comfortable, forward position, its steep seat tube angle and 485 mm reach putting the rider somewhat forward on the bike without feeling too stretched out: a comfortable medium for grinding up techy bits and fire roads alike.

The bike's suspension setup translated to lots of traction on the climbs, and the long-on-paper 1264.8 mm wheelbase rode a little shorter than the numbers suggest, so the bike still felt easy to maneuver around tough switchbacks. Unlike some of the longer, more stable bikes, it wasn't so much a set-it-and-forget-it climber as it was one that was happy to navigate where it was told, but it didn't seem to carry momentum over obstacles quite as easily as bikes like the Commencal or the Contra.

The Fezzari would shine on purpose-built climbing trails, where swinging around switchbacks is a big plus, on climbs that feature lots of little roots to spin up and over, and on rolling terrain where it feels reassuring to have a bike that'll switch to climbing mode at a moment's notice.



Descending


The La Sal Peak is more a generalist than a specialist. While many modern bikes feel specifically designed for steep, rocky, rough terrain, I found the Fezzari to be slightly less comfortable in the gnar but applicable to a wider range of trails than most enduro bikes. It'll hop, it'll corner, and it'll point essentially wherever you want it to, but feels more apt to be pinballed in some of the rockier chutes than the bikes built to prioritize stability. As an all-arounder, I found it to be quite enjoyable to ride.

The overall feel of the bike is a little softer than some of the racier options, likely due to a very supple, light shock tune and a frame that could be manually flexed a little more easily than the rest of the bunch. Regardless, I felt comfortable pointing it down all kinds of terrain.

It's an extremely comfortable bike to ride, and there are no surprises. It felt great throughout the test on flowy singletrack, jumps trails, and tech sections that require precision and slow maneuvering. It's also comfortable at high speeds, but note that it doesn't have that edgy feel that makes me want to push harder. Instead, it feels comfortable.
Timed Testing


This timed lap was what I'll call "tech-flow." It was a tech trail that made sense in the way that it flowed, and it was easy to find fast lines and carry speed. It started relatively flat with some pedally sections, then dropped into steeper, choppier terrain, with a series of stair-step drops, a few root doubles, and some fast corners.

Don't forget that timing is just one of many ways to judge a bike, and a fast lap time is a.) subject to my own preferences and comfort on the bike and b.) doesn't always mean it's the best for everyone.

Alicia Leggett: "The Fezzari La Sal Peak was the slowest bike for me, which surprised me because I didn't actually feel like I was riding any slower. The best explanation I can come up with is that the bike's slightly softer feel didn't incentivize me to push into corners, pump aggressively, and carry speed the way I did on the "racier" bikes. Still, I found the Fezzari to be incredibly agreeable and is a solid option for those who don't prioritize all-out descending speed. For Kazimer, the Fezzari finished mid pack."

It's easy to be content and enjoy the ride while on the bike, and I think that's my biggest takeaway. It feels pleasant. The Fezzari could be a great option for a rider who wants a do-it-all bike for trail riding and bike park days alike.



Pros

+ Excellent climber for having 170 mm of rear travel
+ Capable in a wide variety of terrain
+ Great parts kit at each price point
+ Extremely customizable

Cons

- More generalist than specialist - it's not quite as solid as other options on high speed, rough trails
- Generally "soft" feel




The 2022 Enduro Bike Field Test is presented by Rapha, POC, and Continental. Thanks for keeping us dressed, safe, and rolling rubber side down.



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Field Test Reviews Enduro Bikes Fezzari Fezzari La Sal Peak


43 Comments

  • 28 0
 We're all just here waiting for the Contra review
  • 5 0
 Definitely the last review to drop
  • 3 0
 100%
  • 2 0
 @haen: you know it
  • 20 0
 If it was more specialist than generalist, this would surely be a con as well.
  • 11 2
 Sure seems like they were searching for cons. People can whine about the fonts and graphic design and shit all they want, Fezzari seems to put together some solid value bikes.
  • 7 2
 @Kabrex, not necessarily. If it was a trail bike, yes, but with a 170mm bike the expectation is typically that its specialty will be going downhill. The Fezzari's certainly capable in that regard, it just doesn't have the straightline speed / smash-through-everything nature of some of the other bikes on test.

For some riders that's going to be exactly what they want, while others might want a bike with a bigger appetite for the gnarly stuff.
  • 11 0
 @mikekazimer: While I understand OPs comment, I wonder if it would be a good idea to start including a neutral opinion tab. As you mentioned, its not a negative to some as it may be exactly what some want. As a business owner if my product had a listed negative like this, it would bother me, just because your opinions do carry so much weight. Just a thought.
  • 2 0
 @mikekazimer: I understand that you understand the sentiment behind the words, but clarity beats pithy every time. Downhill is a pretty broad specialty — as you say, some bikes have a charger feel, others like to pop and slide.
  • 10 0
 Long legged generalist-available with cheaper build kits.

Seems like a good bike for people who like to ride enduro trails but maybe not race enduro. Which is a lot of people (including me).
  • 1 0
 Exactly. There is an enduro race series on the trails a mile from my house. I ride the same trails all the time, but not with the speed or skill the real competitors do as well as pedaling some of the longer, equally rough but more up and down loops. This bike appeals to me for that usage (though I'm sure a really good rider could make it perfectly competitive).
  • 2 0
 Climbs well, feels light, compliant, comfortable...dadduro. Now dads have an additional option to the Ripmo.
  • 10 0
 I’m waiting for Alicia’s imminent grip shootout.
  • 1 0
 I'm waiting for Alicia's every review,ver writing (and riding!) are top notch.
  • 9 2
 Wake me up when the Contra & Patrol Carbon reviews drop. In the meantime, please tell Outside+ that no nonprofit needs a Land Rover. If they say they do, they deserve to be investigated for misappropriation of funds.
  • 8 0
 Grape things are left to come.
  • 3 0
 I was so optimistic about this bike in the first minute of the video — 27.5 rear wheel compatible, dual crown compatible… at last, something to set the bike apart from the rest and get excited about. Then the details unfolded, and it turned out to be just another “middle of the pack” bike, like the two before it. What will it take to get these guys excited about a bike?
  • 3 0
 Carbon Patrol
  • 1 0
 I have a suspicion that the Deviate Claymore will be an exciting contender. Seems to offer a lot of what they liked about the Norco range...but without weighing 40 pounds.
  • 6 0
 Complain about the company name, engage!
  • 3 0
 Still better than the name Intense
  • 3 1
 I own two Fezzaris - the previous generation La Sal and the Delano. The biggest selling point for me with both frames is the ability to carry two bottles inside the main triangle and a third underneath the downtube. I don't love the high top tube of my La Sal and had considered upgrading when rumors of a new model started floating around. But now it looks like you'll have to pry both frames from my cold, dead hands. I drink a LOT of water and can't imagine going back to wearing a pack.
  • 3 2
 Jeezus, water bottle mounts was the biggest selling point? That's not exactly huge praise...
  • 1 0
 @bishopsmike: don't knock it til you try it :-) I'd hate to give up the two bottle mounts in my frame (it's not a Fezzari, I have no dog in this fight). There's really not that much to differentiate bikes these days, especially if you're building from the frame up. Geometry is similar and so much of a bike's personality is from wheels and suspension, so even the small differences magazine editors mention in complete builds aren't always obvious (ie not 100% due to the frame construction and rear suspension design).
  • 1 0
 FWIW, I tried to switch from a hydro pack to water bottles, but hated either reaching down and grabbing one while attempting to ride or stopping to grab a drink. I grabbed a Dakine hip-pack, which comfortably holds 2L + a few pads and my phone, and is way more comfortable than a back pack, while also allowing me to quickly grab a drink while climbing.

Might be worth a try for at hydro homie Smile
  • 1 0
 This may be controversial, but no matter how good this bike rides, I could never buy it and feel happy about it because of the looks alone. The amount of times I stand back and look at my bike in admiration, if I had this thing, I'd be looking at it in disappointment every time... but like I said, looks are subjective.
  • 1 0
 Great review! Sounds like it handles the ups and downs of the trail very well.

The real question is how does it handle the emotional ups and downs of waiting for @brianpark to let us bag-holding Beta subscribers how we're going to be made whole?
  • 3 0
 Seems like a perfect candidate for a -1* headset to make it more "downhill focused"
  • 1 0
 If the pb featherweight testers say it's not the stiffest frame... Probably not the bike for my fat ass. Bummer, I was sorta hoping this bike would trounce some of the overpriced competition.
  • 4 2
 I agree with others, that really doesn't look great... Seems like a "general" bike, not a bike for aggressive riders.
  • 2 0
 Ah well, if you want one shipped to the UK they want $999 for a frame or $1500 for a complete bike just for shipping, that doesn’t include import taxes and VAT lol
  • 6 1
 To me it's the opposite. I'm looking for a generalist and cross shopping against bikes like the Ripmo AF and Stumpy Evo more than pure race bikes. This sounds better than the first two bikes to me.
  • 9 0
 If someone is looking for a general use bike that they can throw big stuff at(or throw at big stuff), it sounds like a pretty damned good bike. The "takes more effort to plow through crap" bit doesn't sound perfect, but up/down performance takes trade-offs in most cases.

If you mostly just bomb park, then it's likely not for you. I nearly always ride up and down, so something that gets me up the hill in a fairly good manner while not holding me back(too much) bombing down is what I'm looking for. I have a Ripmo that's really nice in that regard, but I'm considering a bike with that extra inch of travel.
  • 1 0
 @Explodo: Exactly. I would say that more than half the people on enduro bikes are riding them for control and confort on more tame trails then the ones these bikes were built for.
And that's great.
  • 2 0
 Is outside back in the mix? What are the criterias for outside articles? This seems like random nobike article
  • 1 2
 Honestly... no matter how good this review was going to be, I would never own this bike. It is among the ugliest bikes I've seen. There is something to say about how a bike looks and how it makes you feel and how that translates to your riding. The color, the bent top tube, the shock linkage, the round tubes on the front triangle with angular chainstays, the paint scratches and wear everywhere...
  • 3 1
 No headset routing, no dice.
  • 1 0
 @mikekazimer: @alicialeggett: I maybe have missed it, but what flipchip position did you end up using during the test?
  • 2 0
 The low one, which is the default for 29" wheels. Fezzari doesn't come right out and say it, but the high flip chip position seems to be specifically to correct for a 27.5" rear wheel.
  • 1 1
 Not the Claymore review again.... you are holding that one for last aren't y'all. A$$H@T move HAHA
  • 1 0
 @mikekazimer ... i caught that Contra/Deviate slip at 13mins..... how much longer do we have to wait??!!! ;p
Below threshold threads are hidden





