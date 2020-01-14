Field Test: Affordable Hardtails - Marin San Quentin 3 vs Specialized Fuse Comp 29

Jan 14, 2020
by Daniel Sapp  


Last week, we saw two more affordable and completely capable trail bikes reviewed by RC, and this week we have two hardtails that bring the dollar figure down even more while remaining highly capable right out of the box.

Both the San Quentin and the Fuse offer a lot for what they cost, and while they don't have rear suspension, they aren't going to stop riders from honing their skills, riding a wide range of terrain, and most importantly, having a good time out on the trails.

The San Quentin 3 features an aluminum frame and sells for $2,000 USD. The Specialized Fuse Comp is also aluminum-framed but with bigger 29" wheels, and goes for $1,675 USD. What separates these bikes besides the $325 difference in price and 27.5" and 29" wheel sizes? Let's break it down.



Marin San Quentin 3: $2,000

Marin's name and location are intrinsically linked to the birthplace of mountain biking, Marin County, California. While mountain biking nowadays conjures up images of pricey full-suspension bikes laying over the tailgate of a Toyota Tacoma, driven by bros with flat-bill hats en route to slay the local trails, its roots are far more humble. The San Quentin speaks to those roots, as Marin says that the bike was developed for "downhill trails, light dirt jump, and enduro."

While some will certainly balk at that description being paired to a bike with only front suspension, there's a lot to be said for the simplicity and reliability of a solid hardtail. With the San Quentin 3, Marin has built a bike that has the geometry, componentry, and durability to tackle a variety of trails and still leave the rider with a smile on their face.

San Quentin 3 Details

Construction: 6061 Aluminum frame, internal cable routing
Wheel size: 27.5"
Geometry: (med.) Head angle: 65º, seat angle: 75º, reach: 444mm, BB height: 310mm, chainstay: 425mm
Sizes:S, M, L, XL
Suspension: 130mm RockShox Revelation RC
Key Components: Shimano 11-speed drivetrain, Shimano BR-MT400 brakes (180mm rotors), 150mm X-Fusion Manic dropper post
Contact: Marin Bikes

The San Quentin gets 27.5" wheels, 130mm of front suspension, and an aluminum frame that's designed to be durable and plenty stiff. It's a bike made for riding in technically challenging situations and to allow riders to learn, progress, and hone their skills without fear of mechanical failure.

Marin chose to give the San Quentin an aggressive 65º head tube angle, 425mm chainstays, a reach of 444mm, and a seat tube angle of 75º on the size medium we tested. While a 75º seat tube angle isn't exactly what we would call progressive on a full-suspension bike, it's important to remember that on a hardtail you're not sagging into the suspension, so it's right in line with where it should be.

A RockShox Revelation fork is a big bonus to find on a bike at this price point. The Vee Flow Snap tires are robust and have a lot of tread for gnarly conditions.
The San Quentin has internal cable routing through its aluminum frame.

What it Does Best

The San Quentin 3 feels stout from the start, and there's no question that it's up to the task of going a lot of places in the hands of a capable pilot. Its progressive geometry and 27.5" wheels, coupled with the aggressive 2.6" tires and a 130mm fork, helped provide the confidence necessary to steer the bike into rough terrain, knowing that it can make it through.

The smaller wheels help the bike feel nimble, and taking it from the trail to the dirt jumps or flow trail in the bike park is as simple as pedaling from one to the other. Even after a day's worth of laps on flowier trails in the Whistler bike park, the San Quentin felt as solid as could be. The tires do get a little bit skate-y on looser terrain, but overall the parts spec is well-suited to the bike's intentions.




Specialized Fuse Comp 29: $1,675

Specialized designed the Fuse Comp as a versatile and aggressive hardtail (seeing the theme here?). The bike, as tested, uses Specialized's aluminum M4 frame, can run either 29" or 27.5"+ wheels, and has chainstays that offer 15mm of adjustment, ranging from 420mm-435mm.

The Fuse comes in two different builds as well as a 'frame-only' option. Our more affordable Comp build sells for $1,675 USD and comes with a 130mm RockShox Recon RL fork, SRAM 12-speed drivetrain, SRAM Level brakes, and a 120mm TranzX dropper post.
Specialized Fuse Comp Details

Construction: M4 Aluminum frame, internal cable routing
Wheel size: 29"
Geometry: (medium) Head angle: 66.5º, seat angle: 74º, reach: 440mm, BB height: 315mm, chainstay: 420mm-435mm
Sizes: XS, S, M, L, XL
Suspension: 130mm RockShox Recon RL
Key Components: SRAM SX Eagle 12-Speed, SRAM Level brakes, TranzX 120mm dropper post
Contact: Specialized

29" wheels provide a little extra help in rolling over rough terrain, which is especially welcome on a hardtail. Specialized finishes out the build of the Fuse Comp with a mix of house-branded components, including their own tires, seat, and grips.

The geometry of the bike lends to versatility. A 66.5º head tube angle, 74º seat tube angle, and reach of 440mm is again right in line with what we would expect in a capable hardtail. Like the Marin, there are no toss-away parts on this bike, and everything about it is functional, capable, and durable.

A 12-speed Eagle drivetrain gives riders a ton of gearing to get up steep pitches of trail. The adjustable dropouts allow for the handling of the bike to be tuned to some extent, as well as leaving the option for easily setting it up as a single-speed.
Clean internal cable routing is a nice added touch to the Fuse.

Specialized opted for adjustable chainstays on the Fuse. This not only gives riders the option to fine-tune the geometry of the bike via how long the rear-end is, which directly correlates to nimbleness on the trail, it also allows riders to easily swap the bike into a single-speed setup without the need for an additional chain tensioning device.

The Butcher and Purgatory tires use Specialized's Grid casing, which is a more durable option than the often seen Control casing. Additionally, Specialized's Bridge saddle is an exceptional offering that will provide most riders with a comfortable ride with a design similar to their higher end Hinge saddle.

The RockShox Recon RL fork isn't top-tier but it is adjustable, rebuildable, and tunable. It's built on the Reba chassis and features a Solo Air damper that's tried and true.

What it Does Best

Up, down, and all around. Like the San Quentin, I spent time on the trails in and around Whistler on the Fuse riding everything from flowy park trails to more technical singletrack. With a hardtail, most riders can ride most of trails they would on a full-suspension bike, but the pace is different. The 29" wheels of the Fuse, along with capable geometry and tires that performed well allowed me to ride highly technical trails without fear of mishap.

I'm happy to say that not only did the Fuse hold up well, but it also performed well and was a blast to ride on just about any trail we encountered. The 29" wheels of the Fuse along with better tires and more gearing gave it a bit of an edge over the Marin when it comes to all-around trail riding but, at the end of the day, both bikes were fully capable and dependable when it comes down to it.


Full suspension isn't a requirement to have a good time on the trails, as these two bikes prove. While it is important to invest in a quality bike if you're looking for durability and dependability, there are options out there that can tick those boxes without requiring a second mortgage or the sale of a kidney.

Along with being more affordable, hardtails can help even the best riders improve their skills and learn to ride with a lot more finesse. Plus, there's more to mountain biking than being the first rider to skid to a stop at the bottom of a trail.

If I were to choose one bike of these two for how I like to ride, it would be the Fuse Comp 29. The larger wheels carry a little more speed and make rolling over and through more technical sections of trail a little bit easier. The parts spec is also more what I would consider ideal, thanks to the increased range of gearing with the SRAM Eagle drivetrain and better performing tires. The Marin, however, would likely be a better choice for the rider looking to spend more time at the local dirt jumps while adding in a mix of trail riding.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Field Test Hardtails Marin Specialized Pinkbike Field Test


38 Comments

  • 19 0
 Let's add the Nukeproof scout, big honzo and chameleon next time
  • 12 0
 HONZOOOOOO
  • 5 0
 The Vitus Sentier and the NS Eccentric would be good ones too.
  • 7 0
 Yes more HT reviews please. They are a pure joy to ride as change to your squishy bike.
  • 3 0
 @Arepiscopo: I ride a Honzo. Here are my thoughts: I am really surprised how well this bike can climb. Where it really shines is the down. And it fits a water bottle! (please read between the lines)
  • 1 0
 @marcocellere: I had to sell mine to fund a new FS bike (wife made me do it). I miss it. Popped around everywhere and climbed well.
  • 6 0
 Or a Commencal with a lyrik for 2k!
  • 3 0
 And the RM Growler.
  • 3 0
 the new scout expert has a Fox 36 up front. that sort of stability (on a hardtail front end) will be hard to compete with. i think they've made a wise decision having it in a kind of military green too, it looks like it means business.

nukeproof.com/products/scout-290-expert-2020
  • 7 0
 @Jabber127: Oh yea can't forget the meta ht am
  • 2 0
 @tobiusmaximum: Nukeproof has stepped up the specs on the scouts like crazy over the last 2 years
  • 2 0
 I love the geo of my Honzo ST, but holy hell does that thing beat the bejeezus out of me on even slightly rough trails. With a 35mm clamp bar it was basically unrideable. Switching to a 31.8 bar helped some. I have a set of 29x2.6 tires I'm going to try to see if that improves the ride quality. If that doesn't work, it's going up for sale.
  • 1 0
 @Kimura: you're right. i've always liked the scout in essence, but previous years i felt like its been lacking something. 2020 is the year i'm really thinking the expert is a package that will take some beating.
  • 1 0
 Add the Banshee Paradox to this growing list of badass hardtails.
  • 2 0
 Orbea laufey 2020 !
  • 5 1
 Affordable ? For the price of the spezialised I can get a Vitus Sentier with a better Rockshox Revelation, Sram Guide brakes and most importantly Shimano Slx/XT drivetrain.
I also get to choose between 27,5 and 29, and the geo is pretty similar. That's what I'd call good value.
  • 2 0
 This. 12 speed SLX, XT brakes, dropper, same price as Fuze which has SX junk.
  • 1 0
 www.chainreactioncycles.com/mobile/vitus-sentier-29-vrx-bike-xt-slx-1x12-2020/rp-prod181546
  • 4 0
 Mounting the On-one Tiktik at the moment:

www.planetx.co.uk/i/q/FROOTT/on-one-tiktik-frame
www.zoobab.com/on-one-tiktik

Will try to provide a TCO once it is finished.
  • 3 0
 How about some steel too?
Onzo Jackpot, fantastic frame and good spec (all you need to change is the tyres) - about £1,200
Epic trail slaying tool!
  • 1 0
 Yep, wanna see steel hardtails too.
  • 2 0
 Hmmmm. $400 more than the Marin gets you a Kona Process 153 SE.
Be interesting to see a $1000 and under comparo. That's about how much most beginners would be willing to drop on a new sport, I'd think.
  • 5 0
 Can't wait for the huck to flat slo-mos!
  • 1 0
 So for a few hundred bucks extra I go from a Recon to a Revelation and Sram SX to Shimano SLX, Level brakes to Shimano ... Each one of these items would be worth paying more for. Marin for the win.
  • 3 0
 Finally, stuff actually affordable to us non-dentists
  • 3 1
 it's a sad day when we are talking about "affordable" hardtails... even sadder knowing there are non-affordable ones...
  • 4 1
 I still have no clue what the hell "capable" means.
  • 12 0
 ..you can ride it in a cape.
  • 1 0
 It's a catch-all buzz word for people who blame their gear, not their skills.
  • 3 0
 ca·pa·ble
/ˈkāpəb(ə)l/

adjective

adjective: capable

1.having the ability, fitness, or quality necessary to do or achieve a specified thing.

"I'm quite capable of taking care of myself"

Similar: have the ability to, have the potential to, be equal to (the task of), be up to, be disposed to, be inclined to, be prone to, be liable to, be likely to, be apt to have what it takes to open to or admitting of something.

"the strange events are capable of rational explanation"

Similar: be open to, be susceptible of, admit of, allow of

2. able to achieve efficiently whatever one has to do; competent.

"she looked enthusiastic and capable"
  • 1 0
 Run a HT down a double black in my neck of the woods and you'll find out pretty quickly. My Kona Blast 26" from years ago would put me in the hospital if I tried to ride it the same way as my Chromag Root down. After a year on it now there's only a few trails in my area where I miss the squish.
  • 1 0
 It'd be really nice if PB did an actual hardtail rundown with lots of different hardtails. The problem is, there are just too many of them to do a full comparison.
  • 3 0
 More of this please!
  • 1 0
 Is it me, or is DS starting to sound like RC? Similar terminology, speech rhythm and intonation. Regardless nice review!
  • 1 0
 I am sure my better specced Cotic Bfe was cheaper than that to put together
  • 1 4
 I snapped my Alu Marin frame in 2 a few weeks ago. Bike was just over 5 years old (pics in profile). Although the San Quentin looks like it would be a sweet ride, I just can't justify buying an alu frame that isn't going to hold up. Take it for what it's worth, but the warranty on Marin frames is 5 years, and they stick to that timeframe. That is totally understandable, but worth considering and why I won't be buying from Marin again.
  • 1 0
 HUCK 'EM!!!!
  • 1 0
 Make mine steel.

Post a Comment



