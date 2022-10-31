Field Test: Ibis Exie - Ready for Your Next XC Race

PINKBIKE FIELD TEST



Ibis Exie





Words by Sarah Moore; photography by Tom Richards

Ibis introduced the Exie just over a year ago, right in time for their 40th anniversary. The carbon 29" cross-country bike is built in a factory near the brand's Santa Cruz, California, headquarters and already has several podiums under its belt after a first season on the World Cup circuit under Jenny Rissveds.



While some of the bikes we tested in Quebec lean more towards the trail side of things, the Exie is geared towards cross-country racers with its 100mm of rear travel. It's definitely part of a new generation of more capable cross-country bikes, however, since that 100mm of rear travel is paired with a 120mm fork and a 67.2° head-tube angle.

Ibis Exie Details

• Travel: 100mm rear / 120mm fork

• Carbon frame

• 67.2° head-tube angle

• Reach: 439mm (med)

• 73.8–75.9° seat-tube angle

• 435mm chainstays

• Sizes: S, M (tested), L, XL

• Weight: 24.6 lb / 11.1 kg

• Price: $10,048 USD

Trailforks Regions Where We Tested

Climbing

Descending

Ibis sent us the middle-of-the-line X01 build, which came to a cool $10,048 USD when we added the optional carbon wheels. There are three builds available, with the XT version coming in at $7,999 USD and the XX1 AXS setting you back a whopping $12,799 USD. You can also buy the frame and build it up yourself for $4,499 USD.The SRAM X01 build we tested features a Fox Factory Series 34 Stepcast fork with a Fit 4 damper and a Fox Float DPS rear shock. The suspension is controlled by a lockout at the handlebar. Stopping was done by Shimano's XT brakes and the size medium we rode came with a 160mm Bike Yoke Revive dropper that got the saddle out of the way nicely. We tested all of these bikes with control tires, but it's worth noting that the Exie comes with Maxxis's wider-than-used-to-be-typical-for-cross-country Recon Race 2.4" tires.The Sentiers du Moulins trail system was just one of the five trail networks we explored on the Ibis Exie. Filled with long, exposed bedrock, a healthy dose of machine made and naturally flowing tech trails, this zone surprised us with all of the gems hidden on either side of the valley.We admired the views and the rock work on Crête du Lynx, before heading down the fast and flowy Maelstrom, which had tons of berms and rollers to fly through.Just looking at this XC whippet and its spindly rear triangle, you’d expect the 100mm of rear wheel travel to get up and go. And get up and go it does! The first ride I did on this bike was on the Mont-Sainte-Anne World Cup cross-country course, and I had forgotten just how steep and demanding it is. I was really glad to have this bike on my side for the tight corners and steep sections with questionable traction.The Exie comes with a 50mm length stem, which is on the short side for a full-on cross-country race bike, and that paired with the steep head tube angle makes it easy to change directions quickly and choose the best line up the climb. I felt that the Exie really put me into an ideal position for putting power onto the pedals on climbs. While it doesn't have size-specific chainstays, the size-specific seat angles should mean that a wider range of riders feel like they're in that optimal climbing position as well.As for the suspension, there's some sort of magic going on with the DW link suspension and it ekes out traction from the Exie's short amount of travel and lets you conquer the trickiest puzzles on technical climbs. The Exie powers up hills without sapping energy, but when you make a mistake or get bumped off line, the suspension is forgiving of mistakes and allows the rider to continue to grind up. There's definitely more to the Exie than just a gleaming raw carbon finish and a low number on the scale.While the Exie is forgiving on the climbs, you'd better be paying attention when you start descending. Due to the steep head angle (compared to the other bikes we had on test) and relatively short stem, it feels like the front wheel is more underneath you than it did on some of the other, less race-focused bikes we had in the mix in Quebec.That being said, it doesn't feel delicate and mistakes can be made without disastrous results. The frame is a comfortable ride and the traction we noticed on the uphill exists on the descents too. It's just that the geometry is definitely happier on sections of trail that aren't too steep and it takes a different level of concentration to make the bike work for you.