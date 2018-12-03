PINKBIKE REVIEWS

Field Test: Kona Process 153 CR/DL 29

Dec 3, 2018
by Mike Levy  

PINKBIKE FIELD TEST

Kona Process 153 CR/DL 29

"I was in the air and manualing on the Kona more than on any other bike."


Words by Mike Levy, photography by Trevor Lyden



Kona deserves credit for embracing the new-school, long and slack geometry years before most other brands made the jump, but things have moved on since then and so has the Process lineup. Five years removed from that first Process launch and we have the latest version of their enduro bike in for the Pinkbike Field Test, this time in carbon fiber (alloy chainstays) and with 29" wheels.

The rather bland-colored but swoopy-looking Process 153 CR/DL 29 sports 153mm out back, 160mm up front, and a $5,999 USD price tag that gets you a RockShox Super Deluxe RCT shock, Lyrik RC2 fork, and a set of Descendant Carbon cranks.

Process 153 CR/DL 29 Details

Intended use: all-mountain / enduro
Travel: 153mm
Wheel size: 29''
Frame construction: carbon fiber
Head angle: 66-degrees
Chainstay length: 425mm
Sizes: med (tested), lrg, xlrg
Weight: 31.7 lb (w/o pedals)
Price: $5,999 USD
More info: konaworld.com
You don't need to spend that kind of coin to get onto a big-travel, big-wheeled Kona, though, with the aluminum entry point being Process 153 29 that goes for $2,999 USD. Prefer small wheels? The aluminum Process 153 27.5 starts at the same price as the 29er and options go up to $5,999 USD as well.

The Process' suspension is a linkage-driven single pivot layout that’s about as time-proven and gimmick-free as it gets these days, but you know it needs a name regardless. This ‘Beamer’ layout, as Kona calls it, is said to be easily tunable by their designers, and can be made to perform many different ways. Conventional wisdom says that this design isn't as active on the brakes or gas as other systems, but the fact of the matter is that some of the best, most successful bikes in history have used a similar system.

Kona used to have reach numbers that we thought were enormous back in 2013, but a lot can change in five years time, and now other brands are taking things even further. Our medium-sized tester sports a 450mm front-end that’s maybe just a touch compact for my 5'10" height, but the large has a 475mm number that, while working just fine, is a bit too roomy for my preferences. Thing is, the 406mm seat tube length on the medium had the bike looking like a meter of seat post was showing.



Kona Process 153 CR DL 29 photo by Trevor Lyden
FIELD NOTES

Kona Process 153 CR DL 29 photo by Trevor Lyden
Kona Process 153 CR DL 29 photo by Trevor Lyden


Climbing

We're guilty of overusing using that tired ''This enduro bike climbs better than expected!'' trope that seems to apply to basically all the latest machines in this category, but while a lot of them are more than good enough to pass the test, the big Process is a cut above most competitors. The bike's rear suspension stays largely unfussed while you spin the cranks around, and it also feels like it sits nice and high in its travel.

Further helping the Kona's cause are its 29'' wheels and not too relaxed head angle, all of which makes the Process a pretty darn good climber relative to its direct competitors, and I'd go so far as to say that the 153 would be my pick of the litter if I had loads of human-powered ascending in my future.

A lot of enduro types are okay with just getting to the top of the mountain, and that's just fine. But if you're the kind of person who revels in a cleaned climb while also taking all the wild lines on the way back down, the Process is worth adding to the short list.


Kona Process 153 CR DL 29 photo by Trevor Lyden


Descending

The Process spent most of its time in the Whistler being pointed down all sorts of rocky, rooty, and often muddy chutes that are scattered throughout the valley, and the way it deals with that type of terrain is a little different than some other bikes of similar travel. First off, it could be the most solid feeling platform that I've had under me. That in itself might make you think that the Kona is a bit like that giant boulder that chases Indiana Jones through the jungle, but it's anything but a straight-line monster truck of a bike. Instead, it's quite easy to get airborne on the Process, and while its 153mm of travel isn't the deepest feeling out there - even at 35-percent sag - the flipside is that it makes for a bike that's always down for some bonus air or a sneaky manaul on either wheel.

The Kona brand has always had an air of fun-loving whatever-ness, and I think this bike exemplifies precisely that. The Process doesn’t feel like an out-and-out enduro race bike to me, and I mean that as a compliment. While a lot of these types of bikes are morphing into gooey, deep-feeling sleds that do nothing but mute the ground below you, the big Kona gives you all the travel you need without taking away the fun aspects of a bike that provides you with some feedback. It's not the most supple or active system out there, though.

Relatively speaking, it can also feel a bit chattery and rough when those same words could be applied to the trail, which is likely the flip side to those great pedaling manners. That means that I might not choose it as my race bike, but I'd certainly choose it as my fun bike.


Kona Process

Kona Process 153 CR DL 29 photo by Trevor Lyden


Pros

+ Surprisingly adept climber
+ More fun than fast
+ Extremely stiff and solid feeling
Cons

- More fun than fast
- Not a featherweight
- Suspension isn’t as deep or supple feeling as some other bikes


59 Comments

  • + 45
 Looks like a... nice color for the spare bedroom.
  • + 3
 It's the color you bought when you ran out of paint from the rest of your project but still had one more room to do and just said screw it!
  • + 30
 The "More fun than fast" is exactly what I'm looking for in a bike. And for some reason the bikes I've ridden from Kona always seem to tick that box for me--love my Honzo, and had a grin from ear to ear on the Process 111.

Also, thanks PB for doing this series. Two bikes in amd really digging the reviews!
  • - 1
 Evil Following MB. Nothing is as much fun as that thing.
  • + 1
 How much sag do you run on your 111 ?
  • + 1
 @jclnv: Wreckoning LB was pretty insane.
  • + 1
 @konabigshed: correct answer: 30% with debonair upgrade.
  • + 9
 Is there a reason you guys tested a medium size here while you tested a few larges on the other bikes (Spartan / Remedy for example)? Isnt this a factor to count in on comparing the bikes, as a bigger/longer bike is more stable at high speeds? This might be one of the reasons, the Kona wasnt as stable as some of the other bikes. Thanks
  • + 10
 For the trail/enduro bikes we tried to get close-ish to 455mm reach so multiple test riders could validate their thoughts, and various brands call their reach #s different sizes. The Process is 450mm in Medium, and compares nicely to the 445mm Large Stumpjumper, the 460mm Medium SB150, the 455 Large Bronson, etc.
  • + 5
 Used to own one 2012 Abra Cadabra and two Process 153 DLs (2014 and 2017). Currently riding a 2018 Process 153 CR DL and a 2017 Shonky AL. Kona bikes are always fun to ride, and fun to deal with, just like the staff I used to hang out with a couple of years ago in Bellingham. Love the attitude they have towards life and cycling and everything.
  • + 1
 It is "life the universe and everything", but whatever floats your bicycle, I don't even like the book.
  • + 3
 You know what I want? Proper dust/dirt seals/caps covering the pivot bearings. It is ridiculous how poorly pivot bearings wear in wet, muddy conditions which are common for PNW/BC riders, and UK/Scotland riders. It might be the main thing I look for on the next bike I buy, yet we never hear about how easy a bike is to work on/maintain during any of these reviews.
  • + 2
 Fair point! We can't go as deep as we'd like into durability on short-term testing. That's what our long term tests are for.
  • + 5
 Please do an 5 hour edit of just the slow-mo huck to flat shots from all the bikes, preferably with some suitably sleazy synth in the background. Filthy stuff!
  • + 1
 Head over to vital for that, they have a few videos
  • + 6
 Those 'to flat' photos are awesome and cringeworthy at the same time. More of this please!
  • + 2
 Where is the weight number ? Can't really believe the 32 lbs without pedals. My 2016 Process 153 is just below 30 lbs with pedals.
However the G2 sounds as fun as my G1 + climbing has improved signifcant.
I really love my 2015 G1, but it climbs like a tank..thanks to kinematik designed for 22t chainrings..

Good review.. Can't wait to get my G2 27.5 frame which is just shipped above the big pot :-)
  • + 3
 Whoops, the # is in there now. 31.7lb without pedals for a size M.
  • + 4
 @brianpark: THX :-)

So I hope I will be the first one creating the 30 lbs build with a G2 153 frame during the coming winter month..
  • + 2
 I have the aluminum version. It is a bit heavy but doesn't ride "heavy" in fact its one of the best climbing bikes I've owned.
Glad to see it getting some positive press. I'm biased though because my bro in law is the engineer behind this design.
  • + 2
 Nice to finally see some more of these group reviews, but some more specificity and comparison would be a welcomed addition! @mikelevy

When you say the Process is a better climber than MOST competitors, which competitors are the top climbers?

Similarly, when you say the suspension doesn't feel as supple or deep as other bikes.....which bikes?

An occasional reference point when speaking about certain riding characteristics would go a long way to helping people make meaningful decisions on which bikes might suit them best
  • + 1
 For sure, that makes sense. While the Bronson does pedal well, the Kona just sits higher up in its stroke and also handles the mega-tech climbs better. Id' say the difference is really only noticeable on the extreme end of the scale, though. Same goes for the suspension comparison; it doesn't feel quite as deep as the Bronson, Yeti, etc, but I still prefer the Kona's action.
  • + 6
 35% sag seems like a bit much, no?
  • + 4
 Pros: I’m a little tea pot
  • + 1
 Definitely. I find my process 29 rides best at 25%. On another note, I've got a large at 5'10" and love every inch of reach.
  • + 1
 It's on the far end of the sag scale, but there are a ton of all-mountain-ish bike that work best at 35-percent. I also rode the Kona with 30-percent, which is the more common number.
  • + 1
 So you downsized to medium, that's why it's playful. To downsize is a good choice for a short chainstay bike. Plenty of non-racers downsize for ease of control. However, the on-going trend of shortening the seat tube works against us in this case.
  • + 5
 waiting for the firebird 29 review!
  • + 1
 It's cool that the 76* effective STA feels steep in a size M, but you can see that the actual STA is close to parallel with the head tube. So, for guys with longer legs, who ride with much higher saddles, the STA at ride height gets much, much slacker on this bike...To the point where the pedalling position on this bike really doesn't compare to other bikes with "new-school" geo.

For example, my seat clamp is about 3" further forward on my hardtail (with a 75* STA), than it would be on this bike!! It's disappointing for tall people that this is so often the case.
  • + 2
 Damnnnn I was really on the fence about picking one of these up, ended up with a banshee prime and can't help but wonder if this would have been the better way to go... Tough times in the bike industry I guess...
  • + 4
 "Proe-cess" or "Prah-cess" ?
  • + 7
 F-in Canadians!!! Hooozers Dooon't you Knoow!
  • + 5
 Pröcéss.
  • + 3
 Not sure why, but "Proe-cess" made me think of Edgar Allan Proe-cess... I'm thinking a gloss white frame covered in matte black ravens and hearts.

There would be a noise machine using the rear wheel to make creepy crow sounds.
  • + 2
 @jcc0042: It's because Proe rhymes with Poe
  • + 3
 @sjflow: no, that's not it....
  • + 1
 @jcc0042: personally, I got with "prah" because it rhymes with bra. Or because I'm not Canadian. Not sure.
  • + 1
 It looks less composed than the Bronson. Bike moves a lot, and it seems less stable especially on the onboard footage. They say it's stiff, maybe the Bronson is more compliant.
  • + 2
 I always thought Aluminum chainstays were a good idea lending themselves to a truly stiff rear end while reaping all the benefits of the carbon frame.
  • - 1
 and they are far more durable--seems like a good approach to me.
  • + 2
 @phile99: I can only disagree with that statement from Levy and you that aluminium chainstays are more reliable. I have seen or read a lot of reliability issue on aluminium chainstays breaking at the welding. I think I know of only one brand that had this issue on carbon chainstays, and that was early in their life and it was their first carbon frame...
  • + 1
 @EnduroManiac: The notorious Yeti 575 Carbon chainstays?
  • + 2
 this thing still hauls ass. don't think a 6" travel 29er on the market is slow.
  • + 2
 It's that perfectly-legal time-alternating devil's lettuce they got up there. Everything feels slow, you can also hear your heartbeat through your fingertips, but that's besides the point.
  • + 2
 Was about to rant about how overpriced this $6k bike is but it’s not a Santa Cruz, so...
  • + 1
 I've got an alu 2.75 one on order. I absolutely cannot wait for it to arrive.
  • + 2
 We've had 26, 27.5 and 29. Please don't tell me the bike industry is coming with 2.75 as a new standard...
  • + 1
 @doggparadox: He is measuring in deca-inches... duh!
  • + 1
 That was a good reveiw!, a carbon bike weighing 32lb should be bomb proof strong!
  • + 1
 I'd have to ride this bike in a large, so what would the weigh, 34 lb.s?
  • + 1
 Are you going to Test the Transition Sentinal?????
  • + 1
 PB tested the alu Sentinel last year. I rode this bike and the carbon Sentinel on back to back days in Moab a couple months ago and thought the Sentinel was a better climber and all rounder. I liked it better both up and down. The Kona was fun though. Burly AF and the turquoise frame color looks amazing. A good option if you want a little more rear travel than the Sentinel and value a bike that feels bombproof.
  • + 1
 Been lusting over this bike for a while and this isn't helping....
  • + 2
 Cons: It's not 27.5
  • + 1
 Looks like a rad bike for the heavier and harder charging riders
  • + 1
 Sounds like this is the best bike out there!
  • + 1
 The routine of these reviews coming every day is really helping my OCD.
  • + 1
 But isn't faster funner?
  • + 0
 My Kona has a an increadible... Loud and creaky press fit bottom bracket.

Post a Comment



