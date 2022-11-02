Field Test: Lapierre XRM 8.9 - Firm French Flier

Although you might be tired of hearing the term, Lapierre’s marketing team decided to run with the downcountry designation when describing the intent of their XRM series of short-travel bikes.



Although there are two frames in Lapierre's cross-country stable that share the same shape, the XRM construction varies slightly from the “Team” carbon layup of the XR model. If you were poised to race short track cross-country, you might opt for the XR series, which uses a mere 80mm of rear wheel travel, whereas for racing marathon style events, the 110mm travel XRM is more appropriate.





Lapierre XRM 8.9 Details



• Travel: 110mm rear / 120mm fork

• Carbon frame

• 66º head angle

• Reach: 440mm

• 74.5º seat tube angle

• 435mm chainstays

• Sizes: S, M (tested), L, XL

• Weight: 12.0 kg / 26.5 lb

• Price: 5,199 EUR

