Field Test: Nicolai Nucleon 16 Supre - The Silent Plow

The Nicolai Nucleon is one of the wildest looking bikes in this year's Enduro Field Test, and that's saying something considering it's up against the Pole Unno and Unno Burn. If there was ever a bike that looking like it was supposed to be part of a bigger machine, this is the one.



The amount of CNC work and welding that goes into creating one aluminum frame is impressive, and then there's the Lal Supre drivetrain, which tucks the derailleur safely between the seatstay and chainstay. The Nucleon is also available with a more conventional drivetrain, but the terrain in and out of the Whistler Bike Park seemed like the ideal place to test this novel creation.



Nicolai offer the Nucleon in a variety of different configuration – 29” or mixed wheels, 165 or 178mm of travel, powder coated or anodized frame finishes, and in five different frame sizes.





Nucleon 16 Details



• Travel: 165mm / 170mm fork

• Mixed wheels

• 64° head angle

• 78.4° seat angle

• 434mm chainstays

• Reach: 490 (M)

• Sizes: S, M, L, XL, XXL

• Weight: 39.8 lb / 18 kg

• Price: $11,100 USD as tested / $4,300 for frame and drivetrain

