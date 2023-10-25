Field Test: Nicolai Nucleon 16 Supre - The Silent Plow

PINKBIKE FIELD TEST
Nicolai Nucleon 16
Words by Mike Kazimer; photography by Tom Richards
The Nicolai Nucleon is one of the wildest looking bikes in this year's Enduro Field Test, and that's saying something considering it's up against the Pole Unno and Unno Burn. If there was ever a bike that looking like it was supposed to be part of a bigger machine, this is the one.
The amount of CNC work and welding that goes into creating one aluminum frame is impressive, and then there's the Lal Supre drivetrain, which tucks the derailleur safely between the seatstay and chainstay. The Nucleon is also available with a more conventional drivetrain, but the terrain in and out of the Whistler Bike Park seemed like the ideal place to test this novel creation.
Nicolai offer the Nucleon in a variety of different configuration – 29” or mixed wheels, 165 or 178mm of travel, powder coated or anodized frame finishes, and in five different frame sizes.
Nucleon 16 Details
• Travel: 165mm / 170mm fork
• Mixed wheels
• 64° head angle
• 78.4° seat angle
• 434mm chainstays
• Reach: 490 (M)
• Sizes: S, M, L, XL, XXL
• Weight: 39.8 lb / 18 kg
• Price: $11,100 USD as tested / $4,300 for frame and drivetrain
• More info: lalbikes.com/supre-bikes/nicolai-nucleon-16
Our size medium test bike (Yes, medium - I accidentally said it was a large in the above video. Sorry.) arrived with a mixed-wheel setup with 165mm of travel and a 170mm fork. That setup gives it a long reach of 490mm, 445mm chainstays, and a 64-degree head angle.
The components on our test bike were selected by Cedric Eveleigh, the creator of the Lal drivetrain, which is how it ended up with the ISM PM 2.0 saddle. That part pick alone caused no shortage of lift line comments – it's not a seat that you see on a mountain bike every day. The other components were a bit more typical, and included a RockShox Zeb fork, Fox DHX coil shock, WeAreOne carbon wheels laced to Onyx hubs, TRP DH-Evo brakes, and Race Face Era cranks.
Figuring out the exact price for this build is a little tricky, but if you were to pay full retail for every part it would be somewhere in the neighborhood of $11,100 USD. For riders that want to build up their own bike from scratch, the frame and drivetrain can be purchased from Lal for approximately $4,300 USD. Climbing
Weighing at nearly 40 pounds, the Nicolai Nucleon is a hefty amalgamation of aluminum tubing, and it doesn't exactly fly up the hill. The weight is one factor in its sluggish climbing performance, and the Onyx hub doesn't really help things either. That hub does have instant engagement, but in the easiest couple gear (where you'll likely be quite often on the Nicolai) the hub has more of a spongy feel due to the way the sprag clutch mechanism functions.
'Precise' isn't a term I'd use for the Nicolai, climbing or descending; it's happiest mowing down whatever is in its path, rather than performing more delicate maneuvers. There's not shortage of traction, though, and as long as you can maintain momentum, and don't need to make any sudden tight turns, it'll suck up just about anything in its way.
The Nucleon may be a lethargic climber, but the seated climbing position is
comfortable – the steep seat angle and tall stack create a very upright position that helps to moderate the bike's overall length. The suspension remains fairly calm when seated, but it does start dipping into its travel during out-of-the-saddle efforts. The idler and derailleur pulley both stayed fairly quiet, as long as the chain had been lubed recently. Compared to the Trek Slash, the sound of Nicolai's drivetrain / idler setup isn't nearly as noticeable while climbing.
Overall, this is a bike that's best suited to rides that involve a logging road grind to the top followed by a rowdy descent, rather than something you'd want to take on an all-day meandering epic. Descending
The Nucleon is incredibly quiet, a refreshing change from some of the clattery contraptions out there. There's zero hub noise, chain slap, or cable rattle, which meant there weren't any noises to take away from the Nucleon's incredible ability to mow over anything in its way. The general sentiment was that it felt like the most high pivot of the high pivot bikes – its strong suit is making menacing, jagged rocks feel like little pebbles in the trail.
The downside to all that chunder-smoothing goodness is that it can be a challenge to get the Nucleon off the ground, especially at slower speeds. It did well in the bike park, where there's not shortage of bigger jumps and wide open trails, but it was more of a handful when picking apart tighter, jankier trails. Generating speed by pumping the terrain can be tricky too; it feels like it wants to hunker down and sprawl out rather than spring forward like the Ibis HD6 or Unno Burn.
Even with some geometry numbers that appear fairly extreme on paper, the Nucleon does feel well-balanced. It's a big bike, but it didn't feel overly difficult to manage, at least on the terrain it was designed for. One part of the frame design that stuck out (literally) was the seatstay – some testers mentioned occasionally hitting their heels and ankles on that wider part of the frame.Technical ReportLal Supre Drive:
The Lal drivetrain isn't like anything else out there, and it's great to see a small upstart company come up with a unique solution to the decades-old problem of derailleurs that dangle beneath a frame. The fact that it requires a high-pivot suspension design along with a damper hidden in the downtube are two points that'll hinder widespread acceptance, but even the fact that you can actually purchase a bike with this drivetrain is impressive.
As for the actual shifting performance, it reminded me of a regular Shimano drivetrain, likely due in part to the use of a Shimano shifter. It works well, but it's not mind-blowingly fast, or able to shift under load any better than a standard drivetrain would be.
Realistically, I see the ideal candidate for the Super Drive as being the same type of person who would be considering the Nucleon, someone whose trails look more like scree fields, and who wants a bike that'll smooth everything out while also finishing each ride with an intact drivetrain. The fact that spare parts aren't as easy to obtain as they would be with a SRAM or Shimano drivertrain is something to keep in mind - while the derailleur should theoretically be less prone to damage, if something does happen it'll be a little trickier to find a replacement part. ISM PM 2.0 saddle: The PM 2.0
is designed for moutain biking, even if it looks like something you'd expect to see on a triathlon bike, and it also happens to resemble Zoidberg from Futurama. There's plenty of padding, and it is comfortable, although there's a fair bit of flex at the back, where the seat isn't supported by the rails. I'm not going to rush out to put it on my personal bike, but it exists out there in the world for riders who struggle with more traditionally shaped seats.Cable routing:
The Nucleon can be set up with thru-headset cable routing, or 3D-printed, stick-on cable guides can be used, as was the case on our test bike. I'll take external routing over thru-headset routing any day, but it would have been nice to see dedicated guides – several of the stick-on ones came unglued, and seemed like an oversight considering the attention to detail that goes into the rest of the frame's construction.
Ie. Gearboxes
Any machine used regularly in dirt/sand/mud/water would benefit from a sealed transmission, that’s pretty hard to dispute.
I never understand those pb commenters crying for gearboxes. They are there for you, just put your money where your mouth is and go buy them already.
It's one of the key buying considerations for me actually. I want the "winch" bit to be as painless as possible.
And yes, I have a 120/130mm trail bike as well
There is something nice about not riding a plough though and having to be more choice about lines on an XC(ish) 120mm bike.
its good or bad for a bike with of its "class"
The difference for me is a combination of suspension being more planted vs. lively and frame & fork being a fair bit heavier.
But do you really ride uphill with this saddle angle?
Thanks! Yeah it was a real struggle selecting colors. So many options!
That being said, (most) of these bikes are complicated and heavy. You either love or hate the way they look—but few people, after riding one, ever have anything except a smile on their face.
I think it's important to remember though "normal" bikes have been refined for ages and their function maximised. When you make a fresh stab into new territory the first stab is often not very refined.
Imagine a really nice horse and cart vs a really shitty, smelly, noisy combustion engine car that breaks down often and you have to wind it up for ages before it will even start. Can imagine lots of horse and cart owners not seeing what all the fuss is about with the petrol car - that thing sucks.
Modern derailleur designs are pretty flawed, so there is definitely potential for a gearbox or a solution like the above to replace it provide lots of benefits. Not sure if this is the finished product yet though. Interesting concept for sure but probably needs a Shimano or a SRAM to work on it to get it to be really good. Can't imagine that happening any time soon.
that said, i still love to see innovative development like this. impressive what cedric has accomplished so far.
also the Lal drive uses many sshimano XT components
The Corolla in this comparison would be a $500 step-through commuter.
The tested Nucleon 16 is a custom build done by LAL Bikes. However, the price was calculated based on the regular store prices for all components. We offer the Nucleon 16 Supre in a different high-quality series configuration already for 7999 € / $ 8436. We love the LAL drive but for those of you who are more on the conservative side, the Nucleon 16 is also available with a different rear end as Nucleon 16 UDH for SRAM Transmission derailleurs. And we have already found a better solution for the cable holders that have come loose in the test. If you are interested in getting your own Bump Sucking Silent Plow: The Nucleon 16 Supre is available in Canada and the US through LAL Bikes. Please check out our website for recent photos.
Thank you for your great feedback and constructive criticism and thank you Cedric for getting this done!
I like the rear mech position, just makes sense, bike looks sick AF, definitely a pin up!
"If your bars aren't at least as high as your seat at full extensions"
I ended up with 75mm Spank bars for that reason :/ (XL legs at L height).
I'll always recommend the lowest bar position you can get away with since it puts you in a more dynamic and powerful position on the bike. Higher cockpits limit mobility.
If you're riding a large bike with short chainstays, more weight over the front is required to generate grip. If you have a more balanced front/rear balance, this isn't necessary.
How tall are you and big Tim? I’m 6’ 4”.
Ultimately wether I go shorter or longer on the bike I always run a Ben Cathro grip height of circa 1120.
I get you with the bar roll, but I love riser bars as it enables good height without an overly ‘reachy’ bike, depends what ppl ride and preference but I don’t like being miles behind the front axle what with 63HA!
If my bars get higher, I end up putting more weight on my hands to drive the bike, they're low enough that I balance most of my weight on my core and legs.
My xt build with hunt wheels, and rockshox suspensions is perfect for my idea of mountain biking. Done at an honest price and with a good weight.
pole: weird suspension, super stiff, multibike design (dh and enduro) doesn't work
unno: even weirder supsension, frame is utter bollocks (rattling bottle, seat mast)
nicolai: ploughs trough everything, feels lethargic, making thing simple on the same page making things more complicated
But with more sufficent damper and larger cogs(so its a more pourpose build High pivot drivetrain not a more complicated one)
it looks more complicated but it isnt(count the parts)
Stashing the derailleur away so it can't be snagged by obstacles or even just bend when your bike falls over after you have pitched it up poorly with a stick to take a photo is a benefit any time.
The main Advantages of this drivetrain over a gearbox is weight and efficency but this bike is heavy and bad up hill.
So this bike is made for the descents but than a Gearbox would be advantageous(fully enclosed, centraliced weight, reduced unsprung mass(better rear suspension performance=>more traction), stronger rear wheel).
So i think a bike with the Lal drive should be lighter and more climbing focused than anything gearbox.
Just make a sub 35lbs carbon version or get the Kavenz VHP 16 with a gearbox(might also be lighter)
And nothing but respect for you’re system
But the Nicolai as a package is heavy af (you could build a gearbox bike which is lighter)
I don’t criticise the Lal drive but the implementation
If the math checks out that a Supre Drive adds only about 200g then I would absolutely love to see a sub 14kg trail bike using it, which should be well achievable (though probably not with a Nicolai frame).
i thought will get more ballanced bikes
but maybe not everybike is ment for everbody
Have considered adding a table with scales 1 - 10 like Climbing (maybe with a breakdown into fire road vs tech climbing), Descending, Stability, Agility, etc. to your field test reviews? I think it might address the comparison issue between different bikes in a test.
Also, I would appreciate at least a brief summary about a bike (who it is for) at the end of each such article.
Sorry for being nerdy.
What you said is like saying "the electric car has a lower range than the equivalent gas car not because it's electric, but because the designers chose to spec low watt-hour batteries on it". Technically you're correct, but at the core it's just a drawback of the technology that's being used in this application.
Onyx has a much less spongy clutch in the classic hub, but it's heavier and not many riders bought them (at least in my area). I've been running the vesper for a couple years now and my next rear hub is going to be an onyx classic. The silence is so nice, and the additional weight will be worth it if it gets rid of the sponginess imo.
I designed and got made rear hub with sprag clutches one grade higher (30mm internal shaft) and the soft engagement can be felt only at start from track-standing or during pedalling over roots at lowest gears. Definitely not spongy like Vesper. I won't use other clutch for my next hubs, the sprag clutch has many advantages that are generally not described.
It is the same as Transition turning up with a 62.5 HTA and the testers putting an angleset in it to bring it in line with the mean HTA on test, no??
so its the same number of parts