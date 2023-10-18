Field Test: Nukeproof Giga 297 - Is Parkduro a Thing?

Oct 18, 2023
by Mike Kazimer  

PINKBIKE FIELD TEST

Nukeproof Giga 297


Words by Mike Kazimer; photography by Tom Richards


We reviewed the 29” wheeled version of the Giga shortly after it launched back in 2021, but in the years since a mixed-wheel version of the Giga was added to Nukeproof's lineup. Given its 'parkduro' billing (that's Nukeproof's term, not ours), we decided to add it to the mix and see how it fared against an eclectic crop of long travel machines.

In its mixed-wheel guise the Giga has 180mm of travel, which is delivered by a link-driven single pivot suspension layout. The carbon framed bike doesn't have any geometry altering flip chips, but there is a lever at the main pivot that changes the amount of shock progression from 25.5% to 29%.

Giga 297 Details

• Travel: 180mm / 180mm fork
• Mixed wheels
• 63.5° head angle
• 78° seat angle
• 435mm chainstays
• Reach: 475mm (L)
• Sizes: S, M, L, XL, XXL
• Weight: 34.6 lb / 15.7 kg
• Price: $6,999 USD
• More info: nukeproof.com

photo

With a 180mm fork the head angle sits at 63.5-degrees, and the chainstays measure 435mm across all sizes. The reach of our size large test bike was 475mm, a little shorter than some of sprawling bikes like the Chromag Lodown and Nicolai Nucleon 16, but still longer than the Unno Burn.

The Factory version that we tested is priced at $6,999 USD, and comes very well equipped with Fox Factory suspension, Hayes Dominion brakes, a SRAM X0 AXS T-Type drivetrain, and DT Swiss EX 1700 wheels.


photo
FIELD NOTES

photo
photo

Climbing

The Giga is a comfortable climber, thanks in part to that steep seat tube angle and an overall ride position that doesn't feel too stretched out. It's also not wildly heavy for a bike in this category, at 34.6 pounds with DoubleDown casing tires front and rear – that number makes it the third lightest out of the eight bikes we had on test.

It's not all sunshine and rainbows on the climbs, though. The Giga prefers to sit fairly deep in its travel, and the resulting lower bottom bracket height combined with a set of 170mm cranks means that careful timing is required to avoid smacking pedals on more technical climbs. Luckily the Float X2's climb switch is in a convenient location, and the ride height is improved with increased compression damping.

The Giga doesn't have quite the same level of climbing prowess as the Ibis HD6, but it's much easier to get along with than the lethargic Nicolai Nucleon, and it's quieter than the Trek Slash thanks to the lack of an idler. At the end of the day, while it's still a bike with a clear focus on descending, it doesn't put up much of a fuss when it's time to climb.

photo

photo
photo

Descending

On the descents, the Giga has a very supple, almost downhill-bike like suspension feel, which makes sense considering its design is based on the Dissent DH bike. That trait makes it a good bike for plowing straight down chunky, more natural tracks. It's also no slouch in the steeps, especially when it comes to carving through turns - the weight of the bike is nicely centered, and the low standover provides plenty of room for making shapes in trickier terrain.

As the Giga goes deeper into its travel it can start to feel a little wallowy, and on the higher speed bike park trails the Giga's suspension didn't feel as consistently supportive as the Commencal SX. The suspension also has a tendency to stiffen slightly under hard braking in the steeps, which isn't necessarily a good or bad thing; it's more of a handling point worth noting than anything else.

Proper suspension setup is especially important on the Giga, due in part to how much travel there is to manage. A fork that's too stiff or a shock that's too soft can make it feel unbalanced, and more of a challenge to handle. Once the right balance is achieved, riders will be rewarded with good small bump sensitivity, and plenty of bottom out resistance for those bigger hits.

The Giga's geometry numbers are well suited to its intentions, and overall it's an easy bike to handle – it doesn't feel super stretched out, but the slack head angle gives it a long enough wheelbase to keep it stable.

photo


Technical Report

BikeYoke Divine dropper: One of the common complaints at this Field Test was that so many of the bikes came with dropper posts that were too short, especially considering we were testing size large or medium/large bikes. The BikeYoke that comes on the Giga has 185mm of drop, which I'd say is just enough, so I'll give it a pass in the dropper post length department, even if I still think a post with 200mm of drop would be even better.

Hayes Dominion brakes: The Hayes Dominion brakes on the Giga were a favorite of all the testers, thanks to the light lever action and predictable power. There was a bit of rattle from the brake pads that we were never quite able to eliminate. Bending out the pad retainer helped, but on chattery trails the 'tock, tock, tock' of the pads hitting the caliper could still be heard.




Pros

+ Well spec'd for the price
+ Reasonably light considering its intentions
+ Good geometry makes it very manageable


Cons

- 165mm cranks would help on the climbs
- Has a tendency to sit deep in its travel
- Same chainstay length for all sizes


