PINKBIKE FIELD TEST
PIVOT FIREBIRD 29
Words by Paul Aston, photography by Trevor Lyden
The Firebird 29" was designed with enduro racing and bike park laps in mind, with 170 mm of travel up front and 162 mm at the rear. Similar geometry is available in a 27.5" Firebird if big wheels aren't for you.
The Firebird benefits from a flip-chip to adjust the geometry or run 27.5+ wheels, but all numbers are referenced in the low 29" setting. It features a 65° angle, 495mm of reach on our size XL, 429mm chainstays and a 74.5° seat angle, which is in the ballpark for this style of bike, but the chainstays have been kept noticeably short using the Super Boost 157mm rear spacing.
Firebird 29 Details
Travel: 162mm
Wheel size: 29"
Frame construction: carbon
Head angle: 65º
Chainstay length: 431mm
Sizes: S, M, L, XL
Weight: 30.2 lb (13.7 kg), w/o pedals
Price: $9199 USD
More info: www.pivotcycles.com
Our bike is the Pro X01 build with the optional Reynolds carbon wheel upgrade, which would set you back a whopping $9,199 USD. On the bike are a Fox Factory 36 GRIP2 fork with 44mm of offset, Float X2 shock with climb switch and Transfer dropper post, Shimano's new four-piston XT brakes, SRAM X01 Eagle drivetrain and Pivot's own carbon bars. Climbing
This was the only XL sized bike on test, and the 495mm seat tube length means that riders wanting to upsize in order to get more reach might struggle. The Firebird was a really good climber, with some tweaks to the suspension from the recommended settings from Fox. The suspension stayed firm with a smooth pedal stroke, thanks to the DW-link suspension design, but did bob a bit when not pedaling smoothly through technical sections. With a couple more volume spacers and clicks of LSC added to the shock the suspension was calmer, as there was more support from the sag-point onwards. However, the rear wheel still tracked the ground well, resulting in lots of grip. Flicking the climb switch on the X2 shock does help with climbing, but more because of the way it helps the bike ride higher in the rear travel to improve the climbing geometry.
The effective seat tube angle is 74.5 degrees, which is slacker than the Firebird's competitors, which resulted in a rear weight bias and the front wheel wandering when combined with the short 431mm chainstay and a lanky rider like me. This might not be as much of a problem for shorter riders, as their seat position will be further forward relative to the rear axle. Descending
Having a roomy front triangle always gets me off to a good start when descending, and having 495mm of reach on this XL meant the Firebird was no exception. The 65º head angle is about what we’ve come to expect on long-travel 29ers, and the shorter 44mm fork offset made the bike more stable at high speed, but this could be pushed further for an even more potent descender.
Short chainstays are still in fashion, and for riders on smaller sized frames they will probably work great. However, the real downside for me with the short chainstay on this XL bike, with its long reach and front center, is that I found balancing traction between the wheels difficult. Most of the time it felt like standing on the back wheel, with a light front end. Then, when weighting the front end in corners, the back end felt light and occasionally slid out easily. It’s something that is hard to feel, and the only way to figure it out is to ride a long chainstay bike, of which there aren’t that many around.
The suspension stayed active on small bumps, and I was really impressed with the Firebird on big hits. Whether it’s the DW-Link suspension ramping up through the stroke, or the latest version of the X2 shock and its bigger bottom out bumper, I never felt a harsh bottom out.
Complete bike reviews are mostly about geometry and rear suspension design.
Once you've got it narrowed down to a few platforms, look up reviews of individual components and avoid forks, brakes wheels and tires that won't match your riding style/weight.
I really doubt nice wheels or good brakes "mask" anything regarding general handling/geo/suspension performance *caveat if the "reasonably" priced version comes with a radically different rear shock or fork
So, the highest end spec feels like garbage because the bike is unsettled in a natural riding position.
Now imagine what it would feel like with lesser components.
Oh, and that price tag is hilarious. Maybe you could do two reviews. One for mere mortals and one for dentists.
I know exactly where this comment will land me among all the dentist, lawyers and professional money counters that hang out here.. But... holy Eff.. never-ever go car shopping (on a budget) then come on here and read a bike review that is under the same budget you are trying to buy a car for..
Sorry us mortals are getting left behind around here.
On the bright side I'm super stoked to hear that Fox Factory suspension and Sram Eagle X01 works as well on this test bike as it did on the last 7.
This is where I pull out my British passport btw.
Anyway this Firebird looks quite good doesn't it?
Fast forward to now, i'm sure it rides well and there are solutions to hydration. But damn, $5,200 as the entry-level price point. At least the socal boys can get you in the door for $3,599 on a Nomad A. True, shame on them for a rebound only rear shock on any bike below $7,200, but $5,200 and no frame only. I am pretty sure i could build that bike for $sub 4k via chain reaction with the quality of wheels and drivetrain they're putting on it.
Add in the fact that it is a pf bb, it just never seems like they can tick all of the boxes these days. True it has all the latest bells and whistles. Vertical seatpost, metric, super boost. Just that bb that kills it for me. I'd rather have the better price and ease of use of the santa cruz carbon cable tubes and threaded bb. Re-sale seems a bit easier too so when/if a Nomad 29'er happens, i could get on it easier.
Have fun applying pressure without your ellbows unnaturally out.
Just lenghten the chainstays on L and XL models... Yes costs Bit more money... Oh wait this thing costs 10.000
The rest of the field test seems to take a "let the manufacturers' decide what's best" attitude. If Pivot believes that the right size for the bulk of the field is a L, why not trust them?
The only thing I've seen on current season builds are shops that'll let you buy components at a discount as part of a custom build. But I doubt you'd save a ton there doing a comparable build, since manufacturers generally get such significant discounts on components already.
There’s no NZ rrp for this but the Giant Trance 29er Pro 0’s RRP is currently 27% cheaper here. And that includes 15% GST whereas you’ll probably have sales tax added on top.
It’s absolute nuts.
I've also heard anecdotally that Pivot had some not insignificant issues with broken stays last year.
the one thing that caught me off guard was the complaint about The reynolds wheels being TOO stiff? 0.o that complaint sounds like you're complaining your girlfriend is just too hot and likes sex too much. GTFO
