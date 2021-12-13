Field Test: Propain Hugene - The Definition of Balanced

PINKBIKE FIELD TEST



Propain Hugene





Words by Alicia Leggett; photography by Tom Richards

Plenty of folks out there spend their lives looking for the one - the one bike, the one person, the one drug, whatever, that will finally solve it all. In the trail bike niche, versatility is the name of the game, and every bike-maker and their dog promises to have made the latest and greatest quiver-killer, the do-it-all holy grail of mountain biking. Will one of them finally do it? Well no, probably not, but the mission to get there has brought us some pretty incredible machines: trail bikes that descend better than ye olde DH sleds and enduro bikes that climb like they're filled with helium.



On its website, Propain boldly calls the Hugene the "one bike to rule them all." Has the German direct-to-consumer brand finally cracked the code? Should we all just go home now?



Propain Hugene Details



• Travel: 140mm rear / 150mm (

• Carbon frame

• Wheel size: 29"

• Head angle: 65.1° (65.5° with 140mm fork)

• Effective seat tube angle: 76.1°

• Reach: 476mm (L as tested)

• Chainstay length: 445mm (across all sizes)

• Sizes: S, M, L (tested), XL

• Weight: 31.25 lb / 14.17 kg

• Price: $6,737 USD as tested

• www.propain-bikes.com

Climbing

Descending



The Propain Hugene is one of the bikes on test that most represents the trail category. Compared to the SCOR, the Propain is more balanced, with longer chainstays and a bit more stability at speed. Compared to the Raaw, it is a lighter, floatier ride that prefers to skip over the choppy sections rather than be pumped through all the holes.



The Propain feels like it's designed for 50% uphill and 50% downhill, while bikes like the Starling feel geared toward a 40% / 60% uphill / downhill split, and the Propain doesn't have quite the same stability, predictability, and dampened feel as the Starling, which was outstanding in those respects. The same characteristics that make the Hugene such a great climber also make it just a tiny bit chattery on rough descents, with more feedback from the suspension than some of the more supple designs.



That said, I thoroughly enjoyed descending on the Hugene. It felt plenty stable and energetic enough to have tons of fun while still delivering a quiet, composed ride. This review is entirely to say that the Hugene is really, really balanced, plus it makes it tempting to pedal out of every corner.

Timed Testing



Our timed lap for the trail bikes was about three minutes long and was a mix of choppy, rooty sections and some fast flow. It started with an optional rock roll, a little drop, some fast corners, and a small double. As it serpentined its way down the hill, it included some steeps, a few root hops, and a few slight uphills. While none of the track was overly technical, the bikes that excelled on the test lap had to be capable on both fast, rough sections and in quick corners.



Don't forget that timing is just one of many ways to judge a bike, and fast doesn't always mean it's the best for everyone.



Alicia Leggett: "The Propain was my second fastest lap time, less than half a second behind the SCOR. Given that it was almost dark when I rode my timed lap on the Propain and I fully expected it to be a slow lap, I have to give that bike some credit."

The updated 2021 Hugene is a 140mm 29er that has middle-ground trail bike geometry and uses the same PRO10 virtual pivot and floating shock setup as Propain's heavier-hitting full suspension options. Originally introduced in 2018 as a 130mm bike with geometry that in hindsight looks obsolete, the bike has seen the same head angle slackening and seat tube angle steepening as just about every bike, and now presents itself with a very reasonable 65.1° head angle, a 76.1° effective seat tube angle, and a 476mm reach as tested with a 150mm fork.Propain offers three build kits for the Hugene, and they’re customizable, at least in Europe. (Those of us in the States will have to be content with the parts Propain has chosen for us, though Propain says it'll start to offer similar customization options in the US in 2022. And for now, Propain only delivers to Europe and the US.) The base Start model starts at $4,199 USD and comes with RockShox Select suspension and a GX drivetrain. The mid Performance level starts at $5,273 and comes with RockShox Ultimate suspension and an XO1 drivetrain. The Highend build costs $6,737 and comes with top-end Fox suspension, G2 Ultimate Carbon brakes, and an XO1 drivetrain in the US, while it gets an AXS XX1 setup in Europe.The Hugene is available with either a 140mm or a 150mm fork, so it's possible to build it up to emphasize its all-day pedaling ability or make it a little more capable. All in all, the bike has a thoughtful build, though we had a few minor gripes: First, the bike would benefit from a longer dropper post. The 160mm post just isn't enough for the large frame, and although there's a 185mm option in Europe, the US options top out at 160mm. Personally, I also wish the bike had a slightly higher bar than the 20mm rise one that came on the bike, but that's a preference based on how this particular bike fits with my particular proportions. We also wondered if the bike should come with Code brakes instead of G2s, but the 200mm rotors front and rear somewhat make up for the lighter-duty brake spec.Aside from component preferences, the only true design flaw we could come up with was that the cable port plugs don't stay in place. While the idea is spot-on, the execution is lacking, and hopefully Propain figures out a better way to keep grit out of the frame in the future.The highlights, however, far outweigh the negatives. To start, the Newmen Advanced SL A30 wheels were rock-solid and extremely quiet. Next, the Fox Factory 36 and Float X did their jobs flawlessly, balancing efficiency with traction nicely. Finally, the extras are well-thought-out: the frame bearings are protected by caps that keep water and dirt out, the bike comes with a downtube protector and a silencing chainstay cover, and the water bottle and tool mounts inside the front triangle are easily accessible with plenty of space. The bike ticks more boxes than most of the other trail bikes we tested.The Propain Hugene hits the mark in terms of maximizing pedaling performance without quite cutting into downcountry territory. The 76.1-degree seat tube angle isn't as steep as that of Propain's enduro model, but Propain says that's because the firm, supported pedaling platform on the Hugene doesn't let the bike sit back into its travel when weighted, and our experiences out on the trail seem to back that up. And while the bike doesn't sink back on its heels, the suspension is sensitive enough to keep plenty of traction on technical climbs.At 31.25 lbs, the Hugene is also the lightest trail bike we tested, and the light weight combined with the efficient suspension platform translates nicely to snappy pedaling when the bike is pointed uphill.We all have somewhat different bike preferences, of course, and Matt Beer, who is faster than all the rest of us, feels that the Hugene has such pedal-friendly suspension that it sacrifices some small bump performance - perhaps from too much antisquat as the bike moves into its travel - but I think the Hugene makes all the right trade-offs for a trail bike. It doesn't feel like an enduro bike, but it's not supposed to. It's not made to feel bottomless or to absorb massive hits; it's the right tool for many other jobs like high alpine adventures, daily driver laps, and the occasional shuttle day, all while having a blast.While the 445mm chainstays don't scream playful, the bike does want to hop around; the light weight and easy handling make it a bike that we'd want to ride on the vast majority of trails.