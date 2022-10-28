Field Test: RSD Wildcat V3 - Purrfectly Capable Descender

RSD Bikes are a brand based in Toronto, Canada, and while they are best known for a range of hardtails, fat bikes and plus bikes, they also make a full suspension bike, which we got our hands on for the Quebec Field Test.



While we had a lot of expensive carbon machines this time around, at $3,999 USD, the aluminum Wildcat V3 wasn't one of them. Don't mistake that price tag to mean that it's not interesting, though. There are adjustable dropouts that let you run either a 29” or 27.5” rear wheel, DVO suspension on both ends, and a solid spec that does a good job of prioritizing fun on the descents.



RSD Wildcat V3 Details

• Travel: 125mm rear, 140mm fork

• Aluminum frame

• 65° head-tube angle

• Reach: 462mm (med)

• 76º seat tube angle

• 425-440mm chainstays

• Sizes: S, M (tested), L, XL

• Weight: 34.2 lb / 15.5 kg

• Price: $3,999 USD

