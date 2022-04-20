Value Field Test: Salsa Timberjack XT 29 - The Jack of All Trades

PINKBIKE FIELD TEST



Salsa Timberjack XT 29





Words by Alicia Leggett; photography by Tom Richards

While the five full-suspension bikes on test play the game of trying to budget decent rear suspension and everything that comes along with that into a sub-$3k package, the hardtails take a different tactic: keeping things simple and doing fewer things, but aiming to do those things really, really well.



The Timberjack XT 29 is Salsa's workhorse trail hardtail, which Salsa says "just might be the best hardtail 29er for the playful types out there." The modern geometry aims to balance playfulness and handling on the descents with a centered climbing position, with a 66.4° head angle and adjustable chainstays to try to check all the fun, versatile, and efficient boxes.



The Salsa Timberjack XT 29 is the most expensive of the four hardtails in the Value Bike Field Test, coming in at $2,099 USD. For that price, the Timberjack gets a Shimano XT / SLX drivetrain combo, with mostly XT parts but an SLX cassette and chain. It also sports a RockShox 35 Gold 130mm fork, Shimano MT-501 brakes, Maxxis Minion DHF and Rekon 29" x 2.6" tires, and a TranzX adjustable travel dropper post.



The Timberjack is also available in SLX, GX Eagle, and singlespeed configurations with either 29" or 27.5"+ wheels, with prices ranging from $1,699 to $2,499 for complete bikes and a frame-only option for $699. There's also a Ti frame for $3,199, but I'm moving on from talking about that because Ti anything is far outside the scope of this Value Bike Field Test.



• Travel: 130mm fork• Aluminum frame• Wheel size: 29"• Head angle: 66.4°• Seat tube angle: 75.1°• Reach: 453.6 mm (M)• Chainstay length: 420 - 437 mm• Sizes: S, M (tested), L, XL• Weight: 30.6 lb / 13.9 kg• Price: $2,099 USD

My initial impression when I hopped on the Timberjack, right after arriving in the Tucson desert, was along the lines of "right, this is what mountain biking is supposed to be." Riding a hardtail - one that isn't designed for XC racing - feels goofy, low-stakes, and fun. It's a tool for just playing around, and I loved it.



While most definitely a hardtail, the Timberjack feels aggressive enough to take on some technical downhill riding and doesn't feel held back by its lack of squish on small jumps and drops or chattery, open sections of trail. The short chainstays made it feel agile, lively, and just plain fun, but since that short rear end didn't make the bike ultra-stable, it was also nice to have the chainstay adjustability to change the bike's personality if I so chose.



The Timberjack isn't as purpose-built as a bike like the Commencal Meta HT we tested, which seems more skewed toward descending but feels less at-home when it isn't pointed down something gnarly. While the Timberjack is a pleasant descender (and even the fastest in the timed testing), it feels equally ready to pedal just about anywhere you'd want to take a hardtail.



Timed Testing



Our timed testing course for the hardtails started with a climb of about 2.5 minutes that included a few switchbacks, a mix of smooth and rocky moments, and more than enough cactus. The timed descent started with a stair-stepping tech section that felt a bit [read: extremely] rough on the hardtails before dropping into a choppy, straight, low-grade section that made it tough to carry speed. It smoothed out as it dropped down to a creekbed and finished with an abrupt turn.



Don't forget that timing is just one of many ways to judge a bike, and fast doesn't always mean it's the best for everyone.



On the climb, the Salsa ranked last, four seconds back from the Diamondback Sync'r with a time of 2:24. When the test lap pointed downhill, the Salsa took the win with a time of 1:14, four seconds ahead of both the Marin and the Commencal, but the combined times put it into third out of four in the overall - 3:38, six seconds back from the Commencal and six seconds ahead of the Diamondback.

Before we dive into the geometry and ride characteristics, the frame itself has some notable features. There's no need to worry about going thirsty - or hungry or cold - on the Timberjack, as there are two bottle spots in the main triangle on sizes S - XL (there's just one on the XS size), plus an accessory mount on the underside of the downtube, a bag mount on the top tube, and rear rack mounts for carrying all kinds of gear.The bike also uses Salsa's clever Alternator 2.0 swinging dropout design, which allows for 17mm of chainstay length adjustment to dial in the ride feel. The cables are tucked away neatly inside the aluminum frame, which oddly enough, was lighter than expected, with our complete bike weighing in at 30.6 lbs - more than a pound lighter than the claimed 31.9 lbs for size medium. That weight puts it pretty squarely in the middle of the weight range compared with the other hardtails we tested.As for the geometry, the headtube is 66.4°, which would have been on the aggressive side in years past but now sits nicely in the "modern but not overkill" zone. The chainstays, at 420mm to 437mm, range from lively to middle-of-the-road. Sizing is a tad on the longer side, so rather than our standard large frame, we tested a medium that had a 453.6 mm reach.The Timberjack doesn't set out with climbing efficiency as its primary goal. Instead, it's designed as an all-around play and adventure bike, with climbing as just one part of the full experience.The bike may not have quite the same snappy energy as a more XC-oriented bike like the Marin Team Marin 1 that we tested, but it nonetheless felt jaunty enough when pedaling, both seated and out of the saddle. The 75.1-degree seat tube angle made for a balanced climbing position over the bike and even with the chainstays in their shortest (420mm) setting, the rear end always felt plenty substantial and I never noticed the front end lifting or feeling hard to rein in.With reasonable expectations set - that the Timberjack should be a bikepacking, high alpine adventure, or playful trail bike - it's a solid performer that lives up to what it sets out to do. It's not featherlight and doesn't have that aggressive feel that makes you want to sprint up the hill, but it gets the job done and makes it easy to enjoy the ride. And enjoy the ride I did, since - out of all the bikes, hardtail and full suspension - the Timberjack is the bike I most often wanted to grab as I headed out the door.Since, as mentioned earlier, the Timberjack was the most expensive hardtail on test, it hardly feels fair to compare it to the rest of the field, but we have to anyway. With slightly higher-grade components than any of the other bikes, the Timberjack made the money count, and the Shimano XT drivetrain and MT-501 brakes were as rock-solid as they come. In fact, the brakes performed better than most of the other, more expensive Shimano brakes I've ridden recently, with sufficient power and without the notorious wandering bite point.I also appreciated that the Timberjack came with what I consider extremely sensible tires: a Maxxis Minion DHF up front and Rekon in the back, both in EXO casing. The DHF was exactly what I wanted for cornering and playing around, while the Rekon kept the bike feeling lively and unencumbered.The RockShox 35 Gold fork, however, was the weakest part of the build. While there wasn't anything particularlyabout it, it had minimal adjustability and relatively little sensitivity off the top, sometimes feeling like it couldn't quite hang with the desert chatter. I would have loved to try out the bike with a pricey top-end fork, but I suppose that's not the point of testing value bikes.All in all, it's hard to find fault with the Timberjack. It delivers on versatility and it's just easy to like. The willingness to go anywhere, the sensible tires and brakes, and the nostalgia of goofing around on a hardtail all make me want to take it out for yet another ride.