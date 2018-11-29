PINKBIKE REVIEWS

Field Test: Santa Cruz Bronson

Nov 29, 2018
by Mike Kazimer  


PINKBIKE FIELD TEST

SANTA CRUZ BRONSON

"Heels down, plow through all the things..."


Words by Mike Kazimer, photography by Trevor Lyden


The third generation of the Santa Cruz Bronson underwent the expected longer and slacker treatment, but its suspension design also received a substantial revision. It now bears a strong resemblance the Nomad, with the shock situated low in the frame, just above the bottom bracket. The goal behind this change was to increase the small bump sensitivity and mid-stroke support while still having a controlled ramp up to prevent any harshness at the end of the travel.

Just like the previous version, the Bronson rolls on 27.5” wheels and has 150mm of rear squish, but it's now spec'd with a 160mm fork. The amount of tire clearance has also been increased, and you can run up to a 2.8” tire if you'd like. A flip chip allows for two different geometry positions, but we put it in the slackest setting and left it there for entirety of our time on the bike.
Bronson X01 Carbon CC Details

• Intended use: all-mountain / enduro
• Travel: 150mm
• Wheel size: 27.5"
• Frame construction: carbon fiber
• 65.1° or 65.4° head angle
• Chainstay length: 430mm
• Sizes: XS-XL
• Weight: 29.4 lb (13.3 kg) size large, w/o pedals
• Price: $8199 USD as tested
• Colors: Industry Blue, Primer Grey
• Lifetime frame warranty
www.santacruzbicycles.com

Highlights of the bike's build kit include the Fox GRIP 2 fork, Reserve carbon wheels with Maxxis Minion DHF and DHR II tires, and SRAM Code RSC brakes. All of those niceties do add up, and the Bronson X01 Carbon CC retails for $8,199. Keep in mind that there are aluminum models available for a much lower price.


Santa Cruz Bronson
FIELD NOTES

Santa Cruz Bronson
Santa Cruz Bronson

Climbing

“Efficient” was the word that kept coming up when discussing the Bronson's climbing performance. Testers were impressed by the lack of rear suspension movement with the shock in the full open position. Even on long, sustained fireroad climbs there was never any need to flip that low speed compression lever, and when things got really technical there was plenty of rear wheel traction.

Mike Levy thought that it felt like the bike was sitting a bit deep in its travel on the climbs, but I didn't find that to be the case; different rider heights and weights could the be reason behind the two opinions on that aspect of the Bronson's ride feel.

Overall, the updated Bronson hasn't lost anything in the climbing department compared to prior versions – it's very well mannered, especially considering how well it descends.


Santa Cruz Bronson

Santa Cruz Bronson
Santa Cruz Bronson

Descending

We subjected the Bronson to plenty of rowdy trails, full of all possible configurations of rocks, roots, dust, and mud, and it took it all in stride. This is a bike that can plow through all the things, but it's still peppy enough to remain enjoyable on mellower, less steep terrain. It's on the plusher side of the spectrum, but even when we used every millimeter of travel there were never any jarring bottom outs.

There are longer and slacker bikes out there, but the Bronson's numbers make it enjoyable on much more than just the steepest trails. It's certainly capable of holding its own in an enduro race, but it's also just as useable as a trail bike with plenty of travel for the technical stuff. When it comes to cornering performance, the Bronson's low center of gravity makes it feel extremely stable and planted, and testers were unanimous in their praise about the grey machine's tenacity in the turns.


Santa Cruz Bronson


Pros

+ Ideal all-rounder, as long as you have the proper terrain
+ Efficient, calm and composed climber
+ Excellent cornering performance
Cons

- Not the bike for riders looking for the absolute longest and slackest option
- There's no 29" version...



33 Comments

  • + 8
 If doesn't say it climbs like a _____, descends like a ____ is it even a bike review?
  • + 7
 Yes.
  • + 1
 @mikekazimer: Wink Great review!
  • + 1
 it kinda does though if you read carefully in between the lines
  • + 2
 If the bike costs less than $8k, is it even a bike review?
  • + 4
 So are you saying there are no real cons? Because if I wanted a longer slacker bike I'd get the Nomad. If I wanted a 29" version I'd get the HTLT.
  • + 4
 The HTLT is a hacked Hightower. I want 65HA, 75-76SA, 150 rear travel and 160 front travel with the new lower linkage. That would be a 29" bronson and I hope that's what the new Hightower looks exactly like, 10/10 would buy!
  • + 3
 Is it me, or did you also get distracted by the distinctly fun looking PNW trails and forgot this was a bike review?

To Bellingham we go!
  • + 3
 for $8k plus I expect a bike to be painted like a custom crankworx steed. This just looks like a home depot paint swatch.
  • + 0
 " There's no 29" version..." Yes, there is. It's called the Hightower or Hightower/LT (my be is the new linkage trickles to them soon). The Bronson isn't meant to be a 29" bike. Nothing against them but. Lame 'con' in my opinion.
I will wait for the down votes.
  • + 9
 Watch the video and that con is explained a little further...
  • + 1
 I'm guessing it won't be listed as a con for 29ers that don't offer a 27.5 version.
  • + 1
 @Piersurf: good..
  • + 2
 So next up your want too try it with a 29er front wheel which will slacken the headangle a bit, will it be too slack or not is what we want too know?
  • + 2
 Got mine in August and it's an awesome machine, perfect replacement for Nomad 3 if you think the Nomad 4 is too much of a bike.
  • + 1
 I like this format and both of you did a great job in front of the camera. It is almost like more relatable compared to just text alone.
  • + 1
 The shock is mounted to the lower link, similar to Nomad and V10. HTLT is the older design, mounted to upper link. So the con is correct, no 29.
  • + 2
 $8,200 and no Kashima? Really?
  • + 2
 But there is a 29" version -- they call it the Hightower.
  • + 1
 I never thought Id want another bike after getting my Bronson v2...until now. shit
  • + 2
 god damn $8k.. great bike tho.
  • + 0
 Hard to find one from any brand with the same spec for cheaper.
  • + 2
 With such a similar geo. I wonder how that bike compares to the Nomad V4.
  • + 4
 I found that the Bronson felt livelier and quicker in more rolling terrain, and was more enjoyable to pilot it through techy climbs than the Nomad. A more comprehensive long-term review is on the way - look for that before the end of the year.
  • + 2
 that color combination. jeez
  • + 2
 thank you, these are the reviews we always wanted
  • + 1
 489mm reach is pretty long.
  • + 1
 Those are some longgg cables
  • + 2
 Gotta leave room for those mid-trail double bar spins...
  • + 2
 Looks like a Nomad.
  • + 1
 The SC Reserve 37's have a 37mm ID, not 35mm.
  • + 1
 That string reminds me of Thunderbirds....
  • + 1
 well english.....

Post a Comment



