Field Test: 2021 Specialized Stumpjumper - The Do It All 'Er

Timed Testing

The trail bikes faced timed descent and climb sections on different trails, with the latter being a mix of smooth singletrack switchbacks leading into rooty and rocky steeper sections to evaluate low-speed handling. The timed downhill has everything a trail bike should face and maybe a bit more, most of it covered in roots and rocks.



Don't forget that timing is just one of many ways to judge a bike, and fast doesn't always mean it's the best for everyone.

Mike Levy:

"The Stumpy proved to be an impressive all-rounder, setting an 11:58 up the climb that was 8-seconds behind the Mojo and 19 behind the Live Valve-equipped Trance X. When it was time to come back down, the Stumpy was in 2nd place, 11-seconds back from the P-train in 1st, 1-seconds up on the Blackthorn in 3rd, and 31-seconds up on the Trance X in last place."