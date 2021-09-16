Field Test: Specialized S-Works Kenevo SL - An eMTB In Disguise

Sep 16, 2021
by Matt Beer  


PINKBIKE FIELD TEST

Specialized S-Works Kenevo SL


Words by Matt Beer, photography by Tom Richards


What do you get when you mix Specialized’s popular Enduro and full powered Turbo Kenevo eMTB together? The Kenevo SL - the first long travel, "Super Light" e-bike from the big S. The sub-20 kg system has a smaller motor and is dripping in carbon weave. At first glance, it’s difficult to tell that this is even an eMTB at all. The appearance is nearly identical to the Enduro, with the same 6-bar Horst Link suspension design and round, traditional-sized downtube, which houses the same motor and battery as the shorter travel Levo SL.

The Kenevo SL is a niche bike for a number of reasons. The S-Works model on test has some of the fanciest components on the market; 170 mm of travel front and rear from Fox Factory suspension, Roval Traverse SL carbon handlebars and 29” wheels, Praxis M30 carbon cranks, wireless SRAM XX1 AXS dropper post and shifting, and is finished with a splash of oil slick bits.

Specialized S-Works Kenevo SL

• Travel: 170 mm front / 170 mm rear
• Wheel size: 29”
• Hub spacing: 148 mm
• Head angle: 63.5° (neutral headset cup, low BB)
• Seat tube angle: 76°
• Reach: 485 mm (S4)
• Chainstay length: 447 mm
• Sizes: S2, S3, S4, S5
• Weight: 20.23 kg / 44.62 lb (w/ control tires
& 1.09 kg / 2.41 lb add-on battery)
• Price: $15,000 USD
specialized.com
A jaw-dropping price tag of $15,000 might make it challenging to find riding partners on an equal platform, mind you. I can hear the comments section exploding again, but you do have to appreciate all the innovations Specialized has packaged into the S-Works Kenevo SL. There are two lower price point models that still hover around 10 large, the Expert and Comp for $11,000 and $9,000, respectively. If you’re looking to try and outdo the S-Works build, you can get the frame, motor, battery, cranks, and a Float X2 for a measly $8,500 USD.

When swinging a leg over this bike, you immediately notice the new Mastermind display molded into the top tube and an absence of dangling cables, another reason why it doesn’t feel like a true eMTB. The mode selector buttons do require a bit firmer press than those found on the Shimano controller and are a touch smaller. I did have to add a single band clamp on the new style AXS shifter. Matchmaker clamps minimize bar clutter, but I couldn't position the buttons far enough inboard to clear my thumb when the brake lever was in the perfect position.

Of all the latest and greatest gizmos featured here, it’s sometimes the simple things that make you most happy. Having that tiny SWAT multi-tool at our fingertips was extremely convenient and can be installed on any bike.

Specialized S-Works Kenevo SL

Ok, but all of those components are found on non-assist bikes - what about that SL motor and battery? It sure is sleek, and the additional battery can suit two different ride plans, but the impressive weight doesn’t deliver the same power as most other e-bikes. The 240-watt unit uses different internals from its bigger sibling, producing a higher pitch when the motor is activated.

While you’ll have no problem keeping up with other riders on non-assist bikes without breaking a sweat, it won’t stay in touch with the power a regular style e-bike will churn out. However, the distances covered can be on par with those more powerful bikes when the Range Extender battery pack is placed in the water bottle cage and connected on the non-drive side. Adding just over 1 kg, the 160 Wh extender adds 50% battery capacity to the integrated 320 Wh battery.

The Kenevo SL gets updates like an adjustable chainstay length and head angle, allowing for an MX wheel configuration and tons of geometry tweaking. There are no individual travel or kinematic mounts to play with, and that’s not really necessary with that Fox Float X2 rear shock. Between the high and low speed rebound and compression adjustments, plus the air volume and pressures to play with, the possibilities are endless.

Specialized does have a user-friendly geometry guide on tap if you visit their website and plug in your riding style and terrain. They also use their S-sizing, but trim the size spectrum from six to four frame dimensions. That leaves the smallest S2 frame with a 435 mm reach and 510 on the largest S5, fitting riders from 158 cm to 193 in height. The reach of the tested S4 size landed at 485 mm in the neutral head angle position of 63.5º and low BB setting, yielding a 447 mm chainstay length. I did find I needed to slide the seat forward more on the rails to compensate for the 76º seat tube angle than some of the other bikes, but it wasn’t a deal breaker.


Specialized S-Works Kenevo SL
FIELD NOTES
Specialized S-Works Kenevo SL
Specialized S-Works Kenevo SL

Climbing

Let’s set things straight again. The Kenevo SL uses a 240 W motor with 35 Nm of torque, which is about half the torque on a typical eMTB, so we know it’s not going to rocket up a road climb or tackle moto-trials uphills in the same manner as its full power siblings. What it will do, is help you get up those savage gravel grinds more easily. You know, the ones that require some Wim Hof breathing and mental fortitude? To put things into perspective, pedalling up a typical service road, I was in Turbo mode on the Kenevo SL sweating in the afternoon sun, while Henry was casually spinning the cranks on the Norco Range VLT set to Eco mode and was able to keep blurting out his comical British phrases.

On the trail, the Kenevo resembled a non-motorized bike in a pleasant way. I was able to lunge up and over steps much easier on this bike with less of a raw power approach. The motor assistance engaged more gently than the Shimano, but didn’t drop the power immediately. Maybe this was due to the lower power assist, but either way, finding the right gear to spin optimally at the recommended 75 RPM and hold traction didn't require the same calculations and wasn’t as jumpy as the full powered beasts.

Similarly to the Range VLT, the wheelbase requires some heads up riding to pick through technical terrain, but to a lesser degree due to lower speeds. There is an interesting spec change from the two smaller sizes to the larger S4 and S5 - the crank length bumps up from 165mm to 170. The 25 mm bottom bracket drop bodes well for descending, but even with that lower torque motor, I found the ability to spin more advantageous than quick, ratcheting moves that would kill any traction on climbs. Constant power and short cranks for the win. That climb switch is in a reasonable position to reach through singletrack, but unless you’re on a surfaced climb, you’ll get the most grip with it open.

Specialized S-Works Kenevo SL
Specialized S-Works Kenevo SL
Specialized S-Works Kenevo SL

Descending

Is this the same frame as an Enduro with a tiny motor bolt onto it? Definitely not. Specialized go into detail about how the frame has been tuned to deal with the higher loads and stress points that the motor and hardware create. However, it was hard to pinpoint whether it was the wheels or the rear triangle, but there wasn’t as much forgiveness over off-camber chop or brake bumped corners. Too little flex wasn’t necessarily the culprit. With more time, it would be worth trying a different wheelset to sort out the vibration and feedback.

On the first lap, I was digging the soothing feeling that the motor and battery lent to the handling. The extra weight was so low on the frame, it was easier to tip into corners and kept the bike tracking straight and planted on repetitive square edge impacts.

Timed Testing

Previously featured in a Canadian National Enduro round, our timed section of trail was primarily made up of tight, fast corners with square edges rocks and roots. This offered the longer and heavier bikes a chance to show how their brute stacked up against the more spritely ones in the bunch.

Going fast isn't everyone's number one goal when choosing a bike, but it is one more metric we can use to differentiate the bikes in test.

Matt Beer: "The Kenevo SL was a favourite for descending with its low but maneuverable center of gravity and highly tuned 6-bar suspension. It's terrifying to try and reach this bike's limit, but I couldn't quite open up its full potential on our test track, and was 1.5-seconds off the top time to finish third."
Unlike some other eMTBs, those successive hits were managed more effectively by the Kenevo’s brilliant leverage curve and also the lighter weight powerplant. I never felt like I was riding a rocking horse. With that 6-bar layout comes a rearward axle path at the start of the travel that reminded me somewhat of the effectiveness of a high pivot system, but with more familiar and exciting character. No wonder it felt so calm on the high speed tracks though; a 1298 mm wheelbase is a lot of real estate between the axles, but that can be changed for quicker handling geometry if your local tracks are less intense. Direction changes and braking zones are still easier to manage than a full powered eMTB. On seriously steep and demanding tracks, I think the Kenevo SL could give some downhill bikes a run for their money.

Inside the 6-bar linkage, the heart of the beast, is the Float X2 shock. The initial shock setup was a breeze and I quickly found a sweet spot at 210 psi. Near the pivot of the tension links, connecting the seat and chainstays, lies the high speed rebound adjuster. Access to this red dial does require a small pick, but once set, I didn't find the need to change it as much as the low speed rebound. The two stock air volume spacers worked well, but a third would have alleviated the definitive end of stroke to something a little more subtle on the worst compressions.

After all of those torturous laps, I was sure something would have rattled loose, but every bit of hardware remained securely in place. A simple rubber strap stretched around the Range Extender and bottle cage added a second level of security to keep things in locked down. I was a little unsure about the weight of the extender flexing the Zee Cage, but it didn't budge or show signs of cracking.

There were a couple things that I didn’t expect from the Kenevo. I quickly learned that descending on technical terrain with the motor assist off is a wise choice. Some mobility in your ankles or unsuspected movement from the cranks can result in a short burst of power when you’re least expecting it.

What I originally thought was a quiet bike on the shakedown lap started to wither away. A perceived clunk from the center of the bike had me chasing non-existent loose bolts and possible play in the linkage or shock mounts with no findings. Further into the testing, this knock persisted and I noticed that it only occurred when the motor wasn't engaged. A quick spin of the crank arm emitted that same sound, similar to the Shimano EP8 motor. After a chat with Specialized, I learned that this is unavoidable due to the engagement of the clutch; something common in all the bike we tested this time around.

Specialized S-Works Kenevo SL

Huck to Failure

During our "Huck to Flat" that we all love watching the merciless bikes being put through, we did experience a failure from the Praxis Carbon M30 crank. We reached out to Praxis to find out what might have caused the failure.

bigquotesOur team received the damaged Carbon SL M30 170mm E-Crank back for inspection, but unfortunately due to the damage, it is too difficult to say exactly what the root cause was.

We cross checked with our Global Warranty History on these Carbon SL M30 E-Cranks and of the thousands we've made/delivered to Specialized in the last 19 months, there have been very few warranties reported. This is also reconciled against our "Ultimate Load" strength test (highest load a crank can handle) we built which is above and beyond a typical load that would happen in a Huck. So yes, this leaves us scratching our heads a bit.

Our team here feels that most likely one of two things most likely happened: Either during prior ride testing of the Kenevo SL there was some type of rock-strike or blunt hit that created an internal fracture that didn't show itself until your test... or two, there was some type of unfortunate manufacturing flaw that showed itself at your test. - Praxis

Where does that leave our thoughts about the Kenevo SL then? It's the production hyper-car of the mountain bike world - not totally perfect, but pushing the industry boundaries. Other SL eMTBs are growing the sub-genre. Cost aside, at what point do you still lean towards a non-assisted bike as these SL versions creep down in weight?

In terms of ride impressions, with the right route planning, you’ll be able to tackle those devastating climbs, and more, just faster - “Monster rides'' as Specialized calls them. The Kenevo SL's huge advantages of low weight and descending capabilities could even win over some traditionalist mountain bikers. The retail figures and bike category certainly won't appeal to everyone out there, but for those that have the cash and particular needs, the Kenevo SL ticks all the right boxes.

Specialized S-Works Kenevo SL
Specialized S-Works Kenevo SL

Pros

+ Overall packaging: sleek motor and battery integration, minimal cables,
+ Geometry adjustments to fit multiple rider skill levels and riding zones
+ Suspension performance challenges high pivot designs

Cons

- Motor has whiney pitch, and the clutch rattles when not engaged
- Price and motor type may limit riding friends
- Carbon crank didn't survive the Huck to Flat



The 2021 Summer Field Test was made possible with support from Dainese apparel and protection, and Sun Peaks Resort. Shout out also to Maxxis, Garmin, Freelap, and Toyota Pacific.



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech eMTB Field Test Reviews Enduro Bikes Specialized Specialized Kenevo Sl


63 Comments

  • 47 0
 So I've done the math here, and Specialized is charing you MORE for the S-Works kit than if you bought the Comp model and simply paid full retail for all the upgrade parts.

Parts difference: carbon bars ($120), AXS seatpost ($800), Code RSC's ($490), Praxis Carbon Upgrade ($290), AXS X01 Upgrade Kit ($800), XG1290 Cassette ($449), Roval Traverse SL Wheelset ($1,600), Fox Factory 38 ($1,249), Fox Factory X2 ($699).

This means you can buy the Comp ($9,000) and upgrade every single part at full retail price, and wind up paying the same $15k for the S-work, while keeping all the original parts as spares or for resale. This pricing is insane. If you buy the S-Works, Specialized is capturing the value of all the kit at full retail AND the value of the the parts they didn't have to spec from the lesser build models. Crazy, crazy pricing.
  • 5 0
 I was wondering the same thing, but I didn't want to do the math. That's crazy tho. I don't personally plan on buying either, but I know someone looking at the S-works model. I'll definitely tell him to avoid it.
  • 3 0
 My best guess is that for S-Works target audience a higher price is seen as a feature to distance from the plebs better, so win-win for Specialized.
  • 8 1
 IIRC s-works frames use a different carbon layup. Hence the frame only option is only $500 more than the comp. Not saying it justifies the cost, but your 1:1 comparison is flawed.
  • 1 2
 Not to try and defend Specialized's pricing here, but isn't the S-Works frame a different, lighter, layup than the standard one? At least that's how it is with their other models.
  • 3 0
 @daweil: Yea, for reference, I built up a '20 Enduro last year, and I managed (even with the COVID parts shortage) to build up an "S-Works Equivalent" Enduro for ~$6500 by buying the "comp" model and buying all the upgrade parts. My build includes Code RSC's with 220mm rotors, AXS + XT Shimano Drivetrain (a super sweet setup, btw!), Fox Factory 38 and Float X2, and I-9 Enduro wheelset with hydra.

Aside from an AXS dropper and alu vs. carbon rims, my bike cost $4,000.00 less AND managed to get the new Fox 38, instead of the Fox 36 that was spec'd at the time.

I actually really like the products Specialized designs and delivers - but charging your customers MORE than the full retail value for parts kit is a bonkers strategy. And it's not just a little more - it's thousands of dollars more.
  • 13 0
 @hmstuna: WTF is that tag all about?
  • 5 0
 You forgot the most important upgrade: the "S-works" logo on the downtube.
  • 3 0
 @MikeyMT: are you talking about the outside+ next to his name? are people paying already?
  • 4 0
 The S-Works comes with the range extender and associated cables as well. Not included on the expert and comps, but that would run you another $600-700 I believe.
  • 2 0
 @srsiri23w: Jesus I guess so. @brianpark - if you already pay for trailforks is there a grandfather system or something?
  • 1 1
 @hmstuna: how much did they make you pay? And what are you gaining?
  • 2 0
 it is also crazy that the frame-only option is $8,500 but the comp model is $9,000... so $500 for all the other parts? Deal of the century!
  • 1 0
 @hmstuna: No. They stopped making the S-works frames a different layup/carbon a few years ago. For example, the 2019-2021 Enduros have the exact same carbon frame - only difference is a carbon vs. aluminum link that saves about 100 grams.
  • 1 0
 @MikeyMT: defending specialized and that tag... it's happening... but also I have a 2020 Enduro so I am not a saint here...
  • 1 0
 @byubound: Nope - they stopped doing different carbon and layup for S-Works with the 2019 models. All models now use the same layup and FACT 11m carbon.
  • 1 0
 @MikeyMT: @stormracing: I didn't choose the tag. I had paid for a year of PB plus. Partially because I wanted to support this website and partially to sell more than ten items at a time. Now it's carried over to outside plus and I am not a fan believe me. I wish there was a way to get rid of it.
  • 1 0
 @hmstuna: I didn’t go look at the Kenevo
specs, so I could be wrong here, but I’m pretty sure the carbon is the same across the range. If you look at Spesh’s non-ebike lineup, you’ll see that the higher grade carbon for S-Works only applies to road models and XC bikes. For the trail bikes, the frame layup is the same, but there’ll be a carbon link or carbon yoke or something. I think it’s probably the same for the e-bikes.
  • 1 0
 @MikeyMT: I think they thought we'd all be so enraged by the KSL's price tag that we'd miss that new tag
  • 1 0
 I just came here for the sticker shock. I didn't even read the article. It did not disappoint.
  • 9 0
 You know the old aphorism of “light weight, strong, inexpensive: pick two”…. I guess nowadays it’s just pick one!
  • 4 0
 Also be a dick about it!
  • 3 0
 You can choose any combination, as long as inexpensive isn't one of them
  • 6 0
 This is the kind of ebike I’m interested in when prices drop in a few years. Close enough to older DH bike weights to feel like a bike while still climbing with about twice my normal power.
  • 9 0
 When the pricing drops?! When has bike pricing ever dropped?
  • 1 0
 @whitebirdfeathers: in a few years, apparently! Smile We should all be on the lookout for first signs of the big migration south
  • 7 1
 My bike has a range extender in the water bottle mount too. Mine is a water bottle, and it extends my range by keeping me hydrated.
  • 5 0
 Price aside, I really dig how they've managed to make the downtube not look like a gigantic tree trunk relative to the rest of the bike.
  • 4 1
 Cue the “$15k!?!? No thank you! I’ll keep my KTM (Why is it always a KTM?)/bass boat/Rolex/tit job/Range Rover/Pinerello road bike/Calloway driver/scuba gear/Justin Bieber tickets” comment on every bike that wasn’t welded together by apes. I love my Commencal, btw.
  • 5 0
 when I saw the price I spat out my coffee, then when I thought that this is 57,241,500 colombian peso, I sucked it back in, through my anus
  • 5 0
 When I saw that the weight is 20.23 kg I nearly had a heart attack, but then I realised it's equivalent to just shy of 92 Big Macs, so I put them all in my anus.
  • 6 0
 Insert comment about a KTM costing less
  • 4 0
 A KTM costs less.
  • 1 0
 Here is a comment, it is about KTM costing less
  • 3 0
 So with the range extender, it still weighs around 47 lbs. That's barely any lighter than plenty of full power ebikes that make more power, have more range, and cost a lot less.
  • 2 0
 No, 42.2lbs without a range extender, 44.4 with
  • 1 0
 and it only has half the power, if you buy this and ride with regular e-mtb's your bye bye
  • 2 0
 Just out of curiosity what does everyone here think of all these fancy ebikes compared to something like a sur ron or segway x-260? I like to think i'd want an ebike but if I could get a sur ron for less than 5k it is hard not to consider.
  • 2 0
 Interesting review but it is missing the climbing test data for comparison. How far, how high, how long? I'm very curious to know how it compares in range and time vs. the full power e-bikes.
  • 1 0
 Right, that's the one I was waiting for and I'm completely sold on the concept, I think this is what e-bikes should have been all along.

However, I'm going to have a very hard time justifying £9k for the Expert, so direct-to-consumer manufacturers it's over to you - money waiting!
  • 1 0
 Funny. I just went through my secon Praxis crank arm on my Specialized Levo SL. Took me some weeks/month to crack them, but both failed the same way and similar to the one in the video. I will switch to the aluminium version now.
  • 4 0
 Underpowered and overpriced. Why would you only want that tiny motor?
  • 3 0
 @jasonlucas hey man, got any spare ankles kicking around? I could use one that can take that kind of a beating..
  • 1 1
 Look, I understand that stuff can break. Crank arms are often the getting some good abuse as well. But, this is the most expensive bike by over $2,000! While money does not buy durability, if I was Specialized and Praxis, I'd be sweating. This bike is outrageously expensive and is the only bike in the test to have a failure. A failure that could cause serious injury. Not a good look.

I'll say that if I had $15k to spend, I'd not be looking at specialized after this review.
  • 1 0
 We had a guy whose steerer snapped on ancient Spec Tarmac road bike on a club ride. He had a nasty crash and broke his collarbone (if memory serves me right). He had a fleet of top-end Spec bikes shortly afterwards, so based on my experience of exactly one Spec failure it seemed like they really looked after him. Sure, he could have sued, but the bike was long out of warranty.

My point is anyone can have failures, and it's Praxis's failure not Spec's really, but it's all about how you handle that too.
  • 4 1
 imagine dropping 15k on a bike and then the cranks break. what a L
  • 10 5
 Imagine thinking expensive things are exempt from getting damaged.
  • 1 0
 @sherbet: Imagine people having common sense on Pinkbike
  • 1 0
 Thought never crossed my mind man.

I'm impressed about how little on these bikes breaks, considering the conditions they see. People crash, people strike cranks and pedals. People wash berms. Shit happens. The fact that there's so few reports of parts breaking is pretty awesome, if anything.

Meanwhile, entitled pinkbike: I PAID 12K FOR THIS BIKE WHY ISN'T IT INDESTRUCTIBLE?!
  • 3 1
 my filter seems to be broken

...but since I'm here **spits coffee on screen** $15K?!
  • 3 0
 Id rather put a down payment on a condo, thanks anyways Specialized!
  • 1 0
 the most exciting ebike ever with a ludicrous price tag and stunner looks PLUS a broken crank for like zero reason makes it through the ebike filter...I'll allow it.
  • 2 0
 15,000USD...shit! For whom should the test be?
  • 2 0
 $19k bike with a Praxis crankset. Nice.
  • 1 0
 $15,000 USD.....................................................................
  • 2 0
 "What the Specialized lacks in power, it certainly makes up in price"
  • 2 0
 This is my favorite bike.
  • 1 0
 I didn't hear any comment about if it was so good how it got 3rd on the downhill?
  • 1 0
 the only electric I'm interested in.
  • 1 0
 Ain’t no disguising that price tag!
  • 2 0
 Alloy cranks or bust.
  • 1 0
 Damn hard to watch that crank arm fail at 3.05. OUCH!!
  • 1 0
 I WANT ONE.

Post a Comment



