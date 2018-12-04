Field Test: Specialized S-Works Stumpjumper 29

If you got into the way-back machine and traveled to a forward-thinking bike shop in California in the early 1980s, you might find yourself looking at the first Stumpjumper. That steel hardtail was the first mass-produced mountain bike thirty-eight years ago, and while it looks like the carbon fiber green machine pictured here has nothing to do with that old rigid rig, it's actually a distant relative.



The new Stumpjumper platform might be just as important as that first Stumpy, too, simply because Specialized is using it in various forms for thirty-one different models. In that light, the new bike can’t just be good - it needs to kick ass.



S-Works Stumpjumper 29 Details



Intended use: trail / all-mountain / enduro

Travel: 140mm

Wheel size: 29''

Frame construction: carbon fiber

Head angle: 66.5-degrees

Chainstay length: 437mm

Sizes: sm, med, lrg (tested), xl

Weight: 28.2 lb / 12.8 kg

Price: $9,520 USD

More info:

