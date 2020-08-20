Video: Spur vs Ranger vs Scalpel vs SB115 vs Epic EVO - Field Test Round Table



The ' Confused-Country ' award goes to Yeti's SB115 for its impressive suspension action but handling that can't match less-forgiving bikes that offer more capability. If the SB115 was released in 2018, it'd likely impress. It's not a bad bike, but as an SB100 with a bit more travel that isn't more capable, I have a hard time getting excited about it.



Who wins the ' We Can Make Two Bikes Out of One ' trophy? The Scalpel SE 1, of course, that's assembled around the same frame as the ultra-light race bike. That sounds like nothing but trouble, but it really isn't. The SE 1 is more of a long-legged cross-country rig than anything intended to compete with the Spur, and it works because that's precisely what Cannondale was aiming to create.



Next, Transition's new Spur earned the ' Maybe I don't Need 150mm of Travel ' prize for being a wildly competent machine on the descents. I suspect that's all some of us need to know, even if the cost is some climbing potential. For a place like Squamish that isn't short of steep, rocky, rough trails, the Spur makes a ton of sense to me.





Mike Levy

Height: 5'10" / 178 cm

Weight: 155 lb / 70.3 kg

Notes: Tech editor, gas station snack connoisseur

