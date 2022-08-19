Field Test: The Commencal Meta SX is a Bruiser

Aug 19, 2022
by Alicia Leggett  

Commencal Meta SX


Words by Alicia Leggett; photography by Dave Trumpore

It's big, it's metal, and it's the least expensive bike we tested. The Commencal Meta SX looks pretty interesting on paper, with its mixed wheel sizes, 1286 mm wheelbase, and robust frame. So what does the new Meta SX have to say for itself?

This updated Meta has the reach dialed back from the previous version by a centimeter, but that centimeter is added to the chainstays to lengthen the rear end, despite the change to a 27.5" rear wheel. Commencal was ahead of the trend when its downhill racers started winning races on mullet setups, but this is the first time the Andorran brand has ventured to make a trail or enduro bike with mismatched wheel sizes. Still, with updated geometry and an almost refined look, it's clear that Commencal means business here.

Meta SX Details

• Travel: 160 mm rear / 170 mm fork
• Aluminum frame
• Wheel size: Mixed
• 63.6º - 64.0º head angle
• 78.1º-78.5º seat tube angle
• 448mm chainstays
• Sizes: S, M, L (tested), XL
• Weight: 35.9 lb / 16.3 kg
• Price: $5,800 USD as tested, $3,200 - $6,500 USD
The Meta SX sports a flip chip, which gives riders the option to run the head angle between 64º and 63.6º, and Commencal says the kinematics have been tweaked to make the bike more versatile and agile than its predecessor, the Meta AM 29. Otherwise, the frame details are similar to what we've seen on Commencal's other bikes: it's aluminum, the cables are internally routed through ports that keep dirt out and keep the housing from rattling, there are ISCG-05 tabs, and the frame is protected by rubber padding.


The Meta SX is available in a range of build options, from the most basic 'Essential' build to the fanciest 'Signature' kit. All the builds come in under $6,500 USD, and though that's a lot of money, it's almost a steal in today's bike market. Thanks to worldwide supply chain issues, Commencal also offers 'A La Carte' configuration, allowing customers to cherry-pick parts to build complete or incomplete bikes to order based on what Commencal has in stock. Our test bike had parts similar to the 'Team' build kit with just a few minor differences, and it would come in at $5,800 USD if purchased using the A La Carte tool.


FIELD NOTES


Climbing

The Commencal Meta SX is a slow and steady climber. It feels pretty efficient, with very minimal bobbing or sagging under the pedals, but it's hard to escape the weight (35.9 lb / 16.3 kg) and length (1286 mm wheelbase) of the bike, and it's just a lot of bike to move up the hill, especially through corners.

It's by no means an especially poor climber. In fact, we were all impressed by its traction and ability to churn up the climbs, even if the weight made us less than excited to sprint uphill. The bike is quite balanced over roots and rocks, making it easy to spin up the techy spots, and the steep seat tube angle helped keep us up over the front of the bike to prevent the front wheel from wandering ahead of us due to the slack head angle. With the long rear end, the front of the bike never felt prone to lifting, and it was easy to transfer power right into the rear wheel.

It's a bike made to get up to get down, so don't expect to set any uphill speed records on this one, but it'll make the ascent comfortable if you don't rush it.



Descending


The main words I keep returning to when describing the Meta SX are long and stable. Hopping on it after some laps on the Deviate and Transition, I was surprised at how much input it took to turn the bike. But after a few laps, I started feeling how well the bike could keep traction when leaned over, and playing with that feeling of carving became very fun.

It rained hard for almost the entire test period, so each bike's ability to stick to the wet roots and slick ground became increasingly important. The Meta SX has impressive traction on off-camber sections, which I attribute to just how stable it feels and how well it carries momentum forward in straight lines. (Of course, that means quick turns are not its specialty.) It's one of those bikes that loves rough terrain and feels best when pointed down something gnarly.
Timed Testing


This timed lap was what I'll call "tech-flow." It was a tech trail that made sense in the way that it flowed, and it was easy to find fast lines and carry speed. It started relatively flat with some pedally sections, then dropped into steeper, choppier terrain, with a series of stair-step drops, a few root doubles, and some fast corners.

Don't forget that timing is just one of many ways to judge a bike, and a fast lap time is a.) subject to my own preferences and comfort on the bike and b.) doesn't always mean it's the best for everyone.

Alicia Leggett: "The Commencal Meta SX finished third in my timed testing, 1.6 seconds off the Intense and 0.1 ahead of the Transition. I felt great anywhere I needed to get off the brakes and just let the bike go, but I think I was a little slow in the twisty corners."

The centered body position while climbing carries over to descending, with the long rear end balancing out the slack front of the bike. At times it felt tough to manage both ends of the bike at once - while the reach isn't that long, the slack head angle and fairly long chainstays can make it feel like a lot to handle. That feeling was less apparent at higher speeds and on trails where the bike felt more in its element: the straight, steep rough stuff. There is that flip chip that can be used to speed up the handling a touch, but that amounts to more of a small attitude adjustment rather than a wholesale transformation.

The Meta SX would make an excellent bike park rig, as the burly bike would almost definitely hold up well over time and the stable, dampened ride feels great on chunky trails and steep, rocky tech. It's also a fair option for someone who wants to race enduro, as long as climbing and agility aren't priorities, and would work best for riders who live near steep, rough terrain.



Pros

+ Very capable in the gnar
+ Excellent traction & stability
+ Relatively inexpensive
+ A La Carte build configurator

Cons

- Not agile, long rear end can require more effort to manage at slower speeds
- Not light




42 Comments

  • 31 0
 It still surprises me that the Meta seems to always get called out for being hefty, while the Norco Range skirts through at 37lbs for a top-end build, with Bike of the Year. Maybe other bikes get called out as well, but it always seems like the Meta is referred to as some kind of Andorran anchor
  • 18 5
 Norco is canadian whereas the Commencal is french, there's your answer
  • 5 3
 We did mention the weight when we reviewed the Range - it's no lightweight, especially considering it has a carbon frame. Extra heft isn't enough to disqualify a bike from Bike of the Year if the performance is high enough, though.
  • 20 0
 More like Commencal Meta SeX.
  • 6 0
 this is why I use pinkbike
  • 9 1
 I have to say I don’t understand the complaints about lengthened chainstays. I owned the new full 29 Meta for just over a year, and ultimately sold it as I found the fore-aft balance was off, the chainstays were just too short for the large reach.
Switching to a bike with 10mm shorter reach and a equally longer chainstay length, and otherwise similar geometry numbers immediately offered far more confidence in the corners.
This model looked to improve on that with a longer chainstay to match the already long front centre. It may be a valid concern on the smaller models, but I see no downside to smaller chainstays on bikes I’ve ridden.
  • 2 0
 Agreed. Banshee Titan XL at 495 reach, 452 RC. It's mainly a trip bike. My experience is that it always takes me a second to reacclimate to riding more centered but still getting plenty of weight into the front wheel, but once I've done that it feels awesome in the steeps and chunk. An additional upside for me is being able to run a higher bar (more comfortable generally; nice when it's really steep) because it's so much easier to weight the front..
  • 2 0
 what size was your meta? the chainstays on my medium TR 29 felt short to begin with, but now I have gotten used to it I enjoy it on the tighter corners. Not sure I would feel the same on a larger size though...
  • 1 0
 @seatsniffer4 I agree. The front center/rear center balance on the SX is incredible, I feel they didn't really do it justice in describing the cornering characteristics. Yes it feels great going straight, but they made it sound like it doesn't like to corner and I have had a completely different experience. Because of the long chainstays, the bike is sooo forgiving in high speed cornering, and it will start drifting at the edge of traction rather than losing front wheel grip, which for me, is incredible, the cornering confidence is amazing, and I have been able to just shlap corners sooo hard on this bike. That being said, of course the downside to that is super tight lower speed corners but who really gives a F*$& about those.
  • 8 0
 Can’t wait to ride mine!
  • 4 0
 It may not feel as agile as other bikes on first impression, but I'm sure once you've ridden it for a while, you get used to it and learn how to maneuver through the tight stuff. Seems like excellent value, too.
  • 6 0
 With what's happening to the supreme in terms of the frame cracking, I hope this doesn't follow suit
  • 3 0
 I have this bike, it is a climbing goat, there are some technical parts that I havent been able to climb with my fast paced XC bike, with the Meta i slowly climb through them no problem.

It is the only bike that i enjoy both the uphills and the downhills. Roadclimbing might be a bit boring, but if you start slowly and start increasing the pace little by little, putting the extra weight on the momentum/inercia of the bike a pedalstrike at a time, the last meters of your climb you will be sprinting.

Is like a Locomotive, heavy but mighty powerfull.
  • 4 0
 A long rear end is not a negative/con. This bike is a bruiser enduro race bike for stability and speed, not freeride minded. Poor classification imo there.
  • 7 5
 What's the point of a mullet with 450mm chainstays? You're missing out on that pop and agility of a short rear end built around a 27.5 rear wheel. You might as well go full 29er at that length.
  • 9 1
 You do gain rear wheel to butt clearance, which comes in handy on steep trails. I've also found that it's easier to pick up and move the back end in the steeps, even with the longer chainstays.
  • 3 0
 This. Seems like you're forgoing one of the greatest benefits of a mullet with such a long rear end.
  • 1 0
 The rotational mass of the 29 vs the 275 is what makes the biggest difference. Hold a 275 and 29 in your hand while they are spinning at 15 mph and then move them side to side and you will see the difference. The 275 is much easier to move around because the weight is closer to the center of rotation plus slightly lighter because there is less material.
  • 2 0
 Why have Commencal created a mullet bike with long chainstays? Isn't this counterintuitive? The benefit of the smaller wheel (cornering/flickability etc) is mitigated by the chainstay length which makes the bike "stable".
  • 1 0
 Sounds perfect for someone wanting the stability of a big 29er while ticking the on trend style box and crack clearance of an mullet.

I know there was a whole review, but would love to konw how the team enjoyed the new control tyres in those conditions?
  • 1 0
 I’ve been considering both the Meta SX and the Patrol so the comparison discussion was super helpful. On the geo charts I’ve noticed is that Meta SX bb seems unusually high where the Patrol is quite low. In the field tests was this a noticeable difference between those bikes?
  • 4 1
 I’m looking forward to 2025 when everyone agrees that mullet bikes were just another 27.5+ style fad.
  • 1 0
 That just can't come soon enough
  • 2 0
 I've been looking at this in Keswick Green with yellow Ohlins bits and wish I had a spare 8k just laying around. Damn family spending all my money!
  • 1 1
 My knee-jerk reaction when I saw the name of this bike was, "eeww, SX is hot garbage". Then I realize that's not what SX stood for. I feel like that was a miss on the market department. Might as well call their next trail bike the Meta Reverb.
  • 3 0
 I thought Commencal was from Andorra?
  • 1 0
 There we go.
  • 3 0
 36lbs really isn't that heavy
  • 1 0
 @mikekazimer Do you remember what rear shock settings you landed on with this bike that you liked? Also, was it an LL shock tune? Thanks!
  • 1 1
 You're barely 180 cm and riding a bike that's 1286mm long. You choose the wrong size and then complain that the bike turns like crap?
  • 3 0
 Nope, you are 100% incorrect. Alicia and Kazimer tested a size large, which is the correct size of bike for their height.
  • 3 0
 We're all in the height range of what Commencal recommends for a size large, and with a 480mm reach and a 617mm top tube length we all found the pedaling position to work well. Going down a size would have likely made things feel pretty cramped while climbing. Don't forget, we had 5 other bikes with similar dimensions on hand to compare this to - the testing wasn't done in isolation.
  • 1 0
 I may have missed it...what size was tested???
  • 2 1
 Size large.
  • 1 0
 www.commencalusa.com/commencal-meta-sx-signature-alc-xl-c2x37553270

L. 1286WB
  • 1 0
 That settles it, I'm going for this over the Clash.
  • 7 6
 But does it crack?
  • 3 1
 Almost certainly, bikes from all brands crack, just some more easily than others
  • 2 5
 To me this review basically solves the ALU vs. Carbon debate.
Below threshold threads are hidden





