Video: The Best & Worst Traits of the 2023 Enduro Field Test Bikes

Commencal Meta SX
Pros +
Very capable descender+
Great, balanced geometry+
Comfortable+
Shock performance is truly impressive on mid to high speed trails
Cons -
Water bottle didn't fit-
On the cusp of being slightly too flexy-
Frame developed creaking from pivot / bearing area fairly quickly
Ibis HD6
Pros +
Can charge rough trails yet remains alive on flatter terrain+
Composed, quiet, and efficient rear suspension +
Excels at weaving through tighter trails
Cons -
Low stack height and greater fork sag led to reservations on steeper trails-
Same chainstay length on all sizes-
Top-of-the line model doesn't offer the best value
Chromag Lowdown
Pros +
Comfortable and fast on rough tracks+
Very capable climber, especially in technical terrain+
Active suspension tracks the trail very well
Cons -
Low stack height combined with long reach led to awkward feeling in slow steep tech-
Might feel too flexible and relaxed for some-
Heavy, despite strong climbing attributes
Trek Slash
Pros +
Excellent geometry and balanced ride+
Composed, capable, and predictable suspension+
Climbs well for such a downhill-focused bike+
Excels in challenging terrain
Cons -
Chassis may be too stiff for some-
Chain drop issues due to improperly spaced lower idler (fixed)-
Stock chainstay protector did very little to manage noise
Pole Onni
Our MTB history is littered with head scratchers
"Low stack height combined with long reach" - same thing, don't you just need to raise the bars and that will increase the effective stack and reduce the reach
Taking a bike out for a spin is much different from committing to a purchase.
The Onni is too stiff with a lot of trail feed back. Too race(e). No other problems You guys don't like it.
The trek super stiff but you like it. Has been refined for years and still looses chains but it's ok.
The criteria seems skewed to me.