Video: The Best & Worst Traits of the 2023 Enduro Field Test Bikes

Commencal Meta SX

Pros

+ Very capable descender

+ Great, balanced geometry

+ Comfortable

+ Shock performance is truly impressive on mid to high speed trails





- Water bottle didn't fit

- On the cusp of being slightly too flexy

- Frame developed creaking from pivot / bearing area fairly quickly

Ibis HD6

Pros

+ Can charge rough trails yet remains alive on flatter terrain

+ Composed, quiet, and efficient rear suspension

+ Excels at weaving through tighter trails





- Low stack height and greater fork sag led to reservations on steeper trails

- Same chainstay length on all sizes

- Top-of-the line model doesn't offer the best value

Chromag Lowdown

Pros

+ Comfortable and fast on rough tracks

+ Very capable climber, especially in technical terrain

+ Active suspension tracks the trail very well





- Low stack height combined with long reach led to awkward feeling in slow steep tech

- Might feel too flexible and relaxed for some

- Heavy, despite strong climbing attributes

Trek Slash

Pros

+ Excellent geometry and balanced ride

+ Composed, capable, and predictable suspension

+ Climbs well for such a downhill-focused bike

+ Excels in challenging terrain





- Chassis may be too stiff for some

- Chain drop issues due to improperly spaced lower idler (fixed)

- Stock chainstay protector did very little to manage noise

Pole Onni

For those who want all of our recent Field Test reviews distilled down to just the pros and cons, here you go. Don't worry, though, we still have a very scientific speed test, the infamous Huck to Flat, and a roundtable discussion on the way.