Video: The Best & Worst Traits of the 2023 Enduro Field Test Bikes

Oct 31, 2023
by Henry Quinney  

For those who want all of our recent Field Test reviews distilled down to just the pros and cons, here you go. Don't worry, though, we still have a very scientific speed test, the infamous Huck to Flat, and a roundtable discussion on the way.



Commencal Meta SX
photo


Pros

+ Very capable descender
+ Great, balanced geometry
+ Comfortable
+ Shock performance is truly impressive on mid to high speed trails


Cons

- Water bottle didn't fit
- On the cusp of being slightly too flexy
- Frame developed creaking from pivot / bearing area fairly quickly


Ibis HD6
Ibis HD6 - Photos by Tom Richards


Pros

+ Can charge rough trails yet remains alive on flatter terrain
+ Composed, quiet, and efficient rear suspension
+ Excels at weaving through tighter trails


Cons

- Low stack height and greater fork sag led to reservations on steeper trails
- Same chainstay length on all sizes
- Top-of-the line model doesn't offer the best value


Chromag Lowdown
photo

Pros

+ Comfortable and fast on rough tracks
+ Very capable climber, especially in technical terrain
+ Active suspension tracks the trail very well


Cons

- Low stack height combined with long reach led to awkward feeling in slow steep tech
- Might feel too flexible and relaxed for some
- Heavy, despite strong climbing attributes

Trek Slash
photo

Pros

+ Excellent geometry and balanced ride
+ Composed, capable, and predictable suspension
+ Climbs well for such a downhill-focused bike
+ Excels in challenging terrain


Cons

- Chassis may be too stiff for some
- Chain drop issues due to improperly spaced lower idler (fixed)
- Stock chainstay protector did very little to manage noise

Pole Onni
Pole Onni Enduro - Photos by Tom Richards

Pros

+ Machined frame is made in Europe for a competitive price
+ Decent mid-stroke support to generate speed through dynamic movements
+ Front to rear weight balance is spot on

Cons

- High bottom bracket is unsettling through fast turns
- Stiff frame transmits trail chatter to rider
- Lacks small bump compliance and bottom-out resistance


Nicolai Nucleon 16 Supre
photo


Pros

+ Impressive ability to blast through rough terrain
+ Very, very quiet
+ Drivetrain is tucked out of the way


Cons

- Feels lethargic while climbing and on mellower terrain, heavy
- Lots of moving parts due to unique drivetrain and high pivot design
- Cable routing seemed like an afterthought


Nukeproof Giga 297
photo


Pros

+ Well spec'd for the price
+ Reasonably light considering its intentions
+ Good geometry makes it very manageable


Cons

- 165mm cranks would help on the climbs
- Has a tendency to sit deep in its travel
- Same chainstay length for all sizes

Unno Burn
photo

Pros

+ Good grip offered at slower speeds
+ Solid, balanced geometry
+ Climbs well in terms of suspension performance


Cons

- Water bottle rattles on underside of top tube
- Odd finishing kit
- Seat tube is too long and seatpost too short
- Arguably too progressive


Which Field Test bike would you most like to ride?



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Videos Field Test Enduro Bikes


Author Info:
henryquinney avatar

Member since Jun 3, 2014
283 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Is This the New Enduro? Specialized Patent Shows 170mm Bike With UBB Suspension Design
82346 views
Field Test: Ibis HD6 - Sporty and Smashy
57122 views
Aaron Gwin Buys Windrock Bike Park
55581 views
First Ride: 2024 YT Jeffsy - Now With Updated Geo & In-Frame Storage
55384 views
Field Test: Nicolai Nucleon 16 Supre - The Silent Plow
53989 views
Field Test: Trek Slash - Rides Like a Session
50745 views
Slack Randoms: Honda's eMTB Concept, Explosive Popcorn Makers, Crushing Lithium Ion Batteries & More
41352 views
Review: DVO Onyx SC D1 Enduro Fork
38431 views

37 Comments
  • 14 0
 @henryquinney would you take any these bikes you tested over your tried and true Transition Spire? Asking for a friend....
  • 22 0
 Working in a video right now explaining why I would or wouldn’t swap out
  • 7 0
 @henryquinney: Add the Specialized enduro please!
  • 8 0
 @demo7jumper: I’ve spent a fair bit of time on the enduro in the past. It was a great bike for the time but I wouldn’t want to go back to that effective top tube.
  • 1 0
 @henryquinney: yes, please confirm that the Spire is still the bees knees
  • 8 0
 Man, the review summary of the Unno is brutal. An enduro bike that is somewhat worthwhile over slower terrain, but lacks capability, grip and comfort at medium and high speeds. At least it's expensive.
  • 9 0
 I'd want to own the Ibis, but try the Nicolai
  • 11 0
 And kill the Unno?
  • 1 0
 @TheR: Then again, trying weird bikes can be a lot of fun.

Our MTB history is littered with head scratchers
  • 1 0
 Yah id like a go on that Nicolai but the maintenance ... sheesh. Just put a gearbox in and be done.
  • 5 0
 IMHO, the Ibis is the nicest looking. Also, I just had a quick look on their site, I like how they spec factory suspension on all builds, from the cheapest to the most expensive. I wonder how it would ride if the air spring in the fork was changed from 180mm to 170mm to make it a bit more trail friendly for those of us who don't race enduro?
  • 1 0
 It's pretty funny it's the bike that gets trashed for it's price but at the "low end" spec it's a very good value for the reasons you listed.
  • 1 0
 @cassinonorth: Yep, just noticed that the lowest end NX/GX version comes with Code RSC brakes as well. The only real con for me is the frame color options.
  • 6 0
 Low stack height on the Ibis... wouldn't running riser bars or a couple stem spacers take care of this? Is this just a bike setup issue?
  • 3 0
 Quite, buyers at this level should spend a bit of time to get their setup dialled for where they ride.

"Low stack height combined with long reach" - same thing, don't you just need to raise the bars and that will increase the effective stack and reduce the reach
  • 3 2
 Indeed, but this is a stock bike review.
  • 1 1
 yes and no - bars and stem spacers both get grips up higher in different ways.....depending on rotation of bars, bars generally go up more vertically....spacers tend to shorten reach more which can effect the way the bikes ride.
  • 5 0
 @Gibnos: As stock they don't even have pedals, so some tinkering is to be expected.
  • 8 2
 Why is "same chainstay length" a con if the bike gets rave reviews on it's handling?
  • 20 1
 Because it means that while that one particular size handles great, the same may not be true if you happen to be buying a different size. This tends to make a pretty big difference the larger you go.
  • 3 0
 @William42: Chromag Lowdown has same size chainstays and it isn't listed as a "con". Maybe the other sizes ride just as good or better?
  • 3 1
 @William42: Yep, and when it comes to the Ibis, they tested the size 3. That's already inching towards the "shorter" rear end side of things, which is why it's being termed as "sporty". There are two larger sized frames (S5 is huge) that will get more proportionally unbalanced compared to the test bike.
  • 1 0
 @mammal: using that logic maybe some of the bikes with reasonably long chainstays for the size tested may work better as the bikes get larger....
  • 5 0
 Maybe another poll: Which bike would you like to own?

Taking a bike out for a spin is much different from committing to a purchase.
  • 3 0
 The Nicolai is too plush and plows the trail making it not fun. No other problems. New technology that can lose weight with some refinements. You guys don't like it.

The Onni is too stiff with a lot of trail feed back. Too race(e). No other problems You guys don't like it.

The trek super stiff but you like it. Has been refined for years and still looses chains but it's ok.

The criteria seems skewed to me.
  • 1 0
 The roundtable discussion that's coming up might help you understand our findings a little better. I'd say your summaries are pretty accurate though - happy to explain any specific questions you might have.
  • 1 0
 For myself, I would never want to own a bike that has chain drop issues. With the exception of the Trek, I could probably deal with all the cons listed on the test bikes. I have enough anxiety in my life, and mountain biking is my decompression from it all. Last thing I need is to be worrying about a mechanical failue while out on the trail.
  • 2 2
 Waki posted a nice graphic on his Insta regarding the Unno seatpost/tube. Basically any shorter and the wheel comes in heavy contact with the saddle at bottom out, so it's long to get above the rear wheel essentially. Could this have been solved with a slightly steeper seat tube or different wheel path? I would assume so but without actually knowing the intricacies of the design its tough to say for sure.
  • 1 0
 How much higher is the Pole BB? Looking at the pics and comparing crank center to rear axle center, it doesn't even look the highest. I know that changes when weighted, but weighted bb height isn't a stat given.
  • 5 2
 I’d love to try them all. Great eclectic mix in this review
  • 3 0
 I am confused; what bike do I have to buy now?
  • 4 1
 Transition Spire.
  • 2 0
 Trek slash seems to have the most negligible cons and the best pros. Although I would rather ride the ibis
  • 3 0
 With these high pivots — I just don’t want to monkey around with all those jockey wheels. Maybe the extra drag and maintenance is minimal, but I just don’t want to mess with it. The Ibis seems to deliver a good, all-around ride without the extra fuss.
  • 3 0
 The short chainstays and dw-link make the ibis superior to the others
  • 1 0
 I'd like to ride the Nicolai. I'd buy the Chromag. If it weren't my money I'd take the Trek, maybe the Nicolai depending on how that ride goes.
  • 1 0
 My bike shop is one of the few in the US that has 2 Unno Burns, I PROMISE the top tube is not as skinny as it looks







Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.039166
Mobile Version of Website