Video: The Field Test Speed Trap - No Braking Allowed

Nov 1, 2023
by Matt Beer  

With all the data acquisition equipment strapped to bikes these days, we thought it’d be fun to scale back all the intertwined numbers and bring out the real champion of science - the radar gun. This Kamikaze-style hill bomb is basically the most extreme version of gravel riding, so why did we do it?

We’ll admit there’s not a whole lot of actual science going on here, but watching the chain, suspension, and tires bounce down the gravel cheese grater does showcase the forces that are sent through the bike - something we talked about more than ever in this Field Test. After all, these are enduro bikes that should be comfortable and quiet to ride all day long in any terrain.

The test setup was simple: pump up all of the tires to the same pressure, start from a standstill at the top of the hill, and coast down - no pedalling. Now this looks like a plain old access road, but when you get going to top speed, things get real - just ask the poor riders slammed into the rock-hard surface as we watched from the sidelines in shock.

Unsurprisingly, nearly all of the bikes clocked in at the same speed of 59.5 km/h or 37 mph. Only the Chromag Lowdown went slightly faster at 61 km/h (38 mph). Did the dual 29” wheels give the steel wagon-wheeler a helping hand to make it light up the speed trap? Probably so. Does that mean you need a 29er to go faster? Not necessarily.

On the slow side, at least in this experiment, the Ibis rolled through at 58 km/h (36 mph). Why? We’re not entirely sure, but if you’re talking about a sprint race, it’s no slouch when pedalling gets involved.

Listen to all of the noises and check out what happens as the bikes bounce down the hillside.

Author Info:
Member since Mar 16, 2001
312 articles
22 Comments
  • 18 0
 at 38 mph drag will be the dominant force slowing the rider down and I would suggest that the differences found are mainly a factor of changing wind conditions, changed rider stance affecting their drag, and inaccuracies in the hand held radar gun
  • 2 0
 100%. Even at top speed for runners, overcoming wind resistance accounts for the vast majority of energy expenditure
  • 3 0
 No no no, I am an Engineer. This is real science.
  • 12 0
 Should have made Kaz do it. Kamikazimer.
  • 10 0
 this probably says more about how consistent matt's initial pedal stroke was than anything
  • 3 1
 Anyone would think there might be a scientific reason they all go the same speed. If only gravity was less consistent
  • 1 0
 Did they state tire pressure was even ? Curious to know if weight vs speed turned out to be heaviest = fastest and lightest = slowest ....
  • 2 0
 Should have tried a time trial bike, so aero.
  • 1 0
 Spoiler alert.... The 2005 specialized Demo 9 was fastest as as it's made from girders and weighs over a ton.
  • 2 1
 Wow, I'd be surprised to see this test again. Some things should be left on the editing room floor.
  • 1 0
 You’d think they’d have a chill rooty trail or something. Like something that would slow a bike down, a free rolling ride down a gravel road doesn’t seem overly useful.
  • 2 0
 Not fair, I saw him pumping!
  • 1 0
 If it wasn't a Yeti the results are wrong.
  • 1 0
 Kamikaze run with no brakes, John Tomac "Hold my beer"
  • 1 0
 This looks like fun, can I have a turn?
  • 1 0
 That was utter nonsense!! Love it!
  • 1 0
 Science!
  • 2 3
 i would suspect that rolling resistance from the tires become the biggest factor in a test like this.
  • 2 0
 They used the same tires on all them I think
  • 2 1
 @xciscool: thats my point. they're all running the same tires and all have about the same terminal velocity. a more interesting test would be the acceleration - how long does it take to get to that terminal velocity? i think that would illustrate more about the bike.
  • 2 1
 @Gnaarls: top speed is not the same as terminal velocity.
  • 1 0
 Aerodynamic drag is likely the largest factor. In the mountain bike world it isnt really talked about but since drag goes up by velocity squared it will be a huge factor at those speeds







