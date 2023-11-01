Video: The Field Test Speed Trap - No Braking Allowed

With all the data acquisition equipment strapped to bikes these days, we thought it’d be fun to scale back all the intertwined numbers and bring out the real champion of science - the radar gun. This Kamikaze-style hill bomb is basically the most extreme version of gravel riding, so why did we do it?We’ll admit there’s not a whole lot of actual science going on here, but watching the chain, suspension, and tires bounce down the gravel cheese grater does showcase the forces that are sent through the bike - something we talked about more than ever in this Field Test. After all, these are enduro bikes that should be comfortable and quiet to ride all day long in any terrain.The test setup was simple: pump up all of the tires to the same pressure, start from a standstill at the top of the hill, and coast down - no pedalling. Now this looks like a plain old access road, but when you get going to top speed, things get real - just ask the poor riders slammed into the rock-hard surface as we watched from the sidelines in shock.Unsurprisingly, nearly all of the bikes clocked in at the same speed of 59.5 km/h or 37 mph. Only the Chromag Lowdown went slightly faster at 61 km/h (38 mph). Did the dual 29” wheels give the steel wagon-wheeler a helping hand to make it light up the speed trap? Probably so. Does that mean you need a 29er to go faster? Not necessarily.On the slow side, at least in this experiment, the Ibis rolled through at 58 km/h (36 mph). Why? We’re not entirely sure, but if you’re talking about a sprint race, it’s no slouch when pedalling gets involved.Listen to all of the noises and check out what happens as the bikes bounce down the hillside.