Field Test: 3 Full Suspension Mountain Bikes Under $3000

Jan 17, 2019
by Richard Cunningham  


Pinkbike added a trio of affordably priced trail bikes to the cadre of high-end dream machines we reviewed during our Whistler Field Tests. All three have aluminum frames and were priced under $3,000 USD, but that's where the similarities ended.

The Whyte G-170 S hails from the UK, wears 27.5-inch wheels, has aggressive gravity-specific geometry, 170-millimeters of rear-wheel travel and a 180-millimeter fork. Norco's Fluid FS 1 is more trail oriented, with 29-inch wheels, 120 millimeters of rear wheel travel and a 130-millimeter fork, and the third member of the cast, Transition's Scout Alloy NX, splits the difference between the two, with 130 millimeters of rear suspension, a 150-millimeter fork and numbers capable of handling all but the pointiest lines in the valley.

There are a lot of bikes to choose from in the $3,000 range, so we picked three different examples that embraced the best qualities of the genre to give the uninitiated bike buyer a feel for what's out there, and for which features are most important.


Whyte G-170 S
Whyte photo

Whyte G170 S: $2499

The winner of last year's Pinkbike Award for best value, Whyte's 27.5-inch wheel G-170 S is capable of racing enduro or smashing out bike park laps. Outfitted with just-right components, it can be purchased ready-to-ride for less than cost of an elite-level frame from the likes of Specialized or Yeti.

Somehow, Whyte's designers assembled a high quality, 170-millimeter-travel aluminum chassis with value components that are proven capable for a gravity-oriented trail bike and packaged it all with modern geometry for an MSRP that seems impossible. We're not sure how they managed it, but the G170 rides and feels much like a pro level bike - solidly built and immensely confident under saddle.
G-170 S Details

Purpose: All-mountain, bike park, enduro
Construction: aluminum, Horst-Link type suspension, 170mm travel, ISCG-05 mounts.
Wheel size: 27.5" (plus compatible)
Geometry: (medium) Head angle: 65º, seat angle: 75.5º, reach: 452mm, BB height: 333mm, chainstay: 430mm
Sizes: Sm, med, large, XL
Suspension: 180mm RockShox Yari RC fork (37mm offset), Deluxe R, DebonAir shock
Key Components: SRAM NX Eagle, 12-Speed drivetrain, Guide brakes with 200mm rotors, 150mm dropper seatpost
Contact: Whyte Bike

bigquotesWhen I first started this project, I thought the Whyte, with its 27.5" wheels, heavy weight, and funky paint job would be my least favorite, but it has become my best friend.From the Field Test

What it Does Best

Accomplished riders with skills have limited options if they want a gravity-capable, long-travel bike for an affordable price. Whyte's G-170 S is exactly that. Its sturdy chassis, low-slung bottom bracket and deep-travel suspension kinematics are sharply focused for technical, high amplitude trails. Under saddle, its ample reach, 35mm stem, and wide handlebar fall perfectly in place when the earth drops away and the fun begins. With plenty of grip, big brakes and no bad habits, the G-170 S can satisfy a top-level rider's need for speed, or make a hero out of a grom. I wouldn't recommend it as a trail bike, because it weighs 34 pounds and favors the downs. That said, it pedals pretty well and it's geared low enough to happily fulfill the "one bike" role for cash-strapped shredders.


Transition Scout NX
Transition photo

Transition Scout NX: $2999

Transition's Scout Alloy NX handily overturns a longstanding assumption in our sport. "Affordable trail bikes" are most often associated with larger, established brands that can leverage economies of scale to reduce the cost of their entry level bikes to levels unattainable by smaller niche brands.

Historically, affordable offerings from small, elite level bike makers (I won't name names) fail because they have to spec embarrassingly cheap components on an overly expensive frame to achieve their price points. Transition's most affordable Scout, however, delivers a frame and build that are authentic to the Bellingham, Washington, bikemaker's rider-first ethos and technical Pacific Northwest trail heritage.
Scout Alloy NX Details

Purpose: All-mountain, trail
Construction: aluminum, Horst-Link type suspension, 130mm travel.
Wheel size: 27.5"
Geometry: (medium) Head angle: 65º, seat angle: 75.5º, reach: 450mm, BB height: 335mm, chainstay: 425mm
Sizes: XS, small, med, large, XL
Suspension: 150mm Rockshox Revelation RC fork (37mm offset), Deluxe RT shock
Key Components: SRAM NX Eagle, 12-Speed drivetrain, Race Face cockpit, Maxxis Minion DHFII/DHR tires
Contact: Transition Bikes

bigquotesIt's from a company that knows how to make a bike for the Pacific Northwest, which arguably, is some of he most technical riding (even for the easy stuff) that you'll get in the world.From the Field Test

What it Does Best

Aptly named, Transition's Scout Alloy NX has the combination of pedaling efficiency and trustworthy handling that you'll need to ride unfamiliar zones and features with confidence. Its steering is calm and precise, and it always feels like the Scout has another ten percent in its handling bank to smooth out the moments when something goes wrong. Transition tuned its suspension kinematics to keep the rear wheel moving up and over the innumerable roots and rocks that pepper the Northwest trails, so there is a softness in the pedaling feel that avid XC riders may not like. That initial suppleness, however is a recipe that generates a lot of grip for topping technical climbs and that also helps maintain momentum anywhere trails are ungroomed and chunky.


Norco Fluid FS1
Norco photo

Norco Fluid FS 1: $2899

Norco's Fluid FS 1 represents the basic trail bike, but updated with more aggressive geometry and suspension that reflect the massive learning curve that enduro has brought to the table of contemporary bike makers. In many ways, the Fluid's well-crafted aluminum frame and Horst link rear suspension mirror the features of the Transition Scout - and for good reason. Norco has been immersed in Northwest topography since it began making mountain bikes, so it's no surprise that they have arrived at the same time-proven mechanical elements.

Norco's Fluid, however, sports 29-inch wheels and a little less suspension travel, both of which give this bike a decidedly different personality. It feels more efficient under power and its larger-diameter
Fluid FS 1 Details

Purpose: Versatile trail bike
Construction: aluminum, Horst-Link type suspension, 120mm travel.
Wheel size: 29"
Geometry: (medium) Head angle: 66.5º, seat angle: 76º, reach: 440mm, BB height: 342mm, chainstay: 429mm
Sizes: Medium, large, XL
Suspension: !30mm RockShox Revelation RC fork, Deluxe RT shock
Key Components: SRAM NX Eagle, 12-Speed drivetrain, Guide T brakes, WTB Trail Boss 2.6" tires
Contact: Norco Bicycles
wheels and high-volume tires carry more speed. Its steering and handling feel more sprite. The Fluid's suspension and frame geometry are capable of tackling chunky drops and steep descents, but this bike is happiest riding at pace on flowy singletracks and for longer forays into the backcountry.

bigquotesThe person who is going to buy this bike is looking for the adventure - the longer rides, the longer climbs, and flowy trails. They're not going to be looking for the pointy drops and the scary stuff.From the Field Test

What it Does Best

Norco's Fluid is the basic mountain bike, but in the best sense of the phrase. It's easy to pedal, fast enough to stay with the XC trail crowd on Wednesday training rides, and it feels planted enough to session technical lines when you are riding with your all-mountain buddies on Saturday. The Fluid FS 1 lacks the brute suspension travel, slack geometry and extended wheelbase to handle the intensity that a true all-mountain or enduro sled is designed for, but it will get you down more technical trails as long as you stay focused and in command. All things considered, that's a wide spread for any trail bike, which I believe is exactly what Norco had in mind when they designed the Fluid FS 1. It's a big world out there, but Norco made sure that you'll only have to spend $2,899 to start discovering it.



  • + 44
 Seriously, where are the $10,000 bikes? I come here to read about dream bikes! : )
  • + 11
 It's sarcasm people...
  • + 1
 @packfill: BIKES ARE STILL TOO EXPENSIVE Wink
  • + 30
 All the complaints and questions....What about this _specific bike_? I can't believe you forgot about _this bike_? This review is missing _this bike_...

I'm just happy we are seeing reviews of bikes aligned with most people's reality. Thank you, Pinkbike.
  • + 13
 Every review of the Fluid is a strong positive, combined with the value across the entire line sure makes it bloody hard to ignore.
  • - 4
flag paulskibum (49 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 A UK site (Bikeradar I think) gave it a solid "underwhelming".... My experience of Fluid as rental bikes with snappy chain stays a few years back puts me off.
  • + 5
 I've got one and that's a result of not being able to ignore the price and the positive reviews. Was contemplating other bikes that were about half the price again more expensive. To be honest, i'm happy with my decision. I'm a perennial bike upgrader - always looking for the next thing to replace. The Fluid has made me just value the work that @norcobicycles put into it in the first place. Its well specced, comfy to ride and fun to hammer down the local trails at speed. Only done the one black run on it so far, but it handled it well.

I can see me having this one for quite a while, and only upgrading things when they break rather than because i want to!
  • + 4
 @paulskibum: The 2019 fluid is a completely different animal from previous models. This bike was completely redesigned from the ground up by an absolute shred who is new to norco, and represents a change in direction for a lot of their bikes. Definitely worth throwing a leg over - it is one of the most fun bikes i've ridden in a while.
  • + 2
 @paulskibum: that was for the version before this one. I've had mine since December, but reviews of the updated version were scarce then - still not loads about now. Great to see some similar priced bikes on here for a change. More please PB Smile
  • + 12
 Daily reminder that NX Eagle is the worst thing to happen to MTB since Joe's NoFlats. A year ago all of these bikes woulda had 11 speed GX or SLX and been better off for it.
  • + 2
 Nail on the head! But trust me, those people who bought nx eagle equipped bike won´t know.
  • + 2
 Usually I ignore post like yours saying XYZ component or bike is the 'worst'. However, totally agree with you here. NX is a boat anchor of a group JUST to say it has 'Eagle' on it for marketing. GX or 11 SLX are way better groups and performance
  • + 3
 @bman33: But hey, don't forget to spec an NX shifter if you're a weight weenie, it's the lightest Eagle shifter ever*!!!

*Due to being 100% cheap plastic
  • + 1
 @mnorris122: I think back on Iron Horse Sam Hill used the X7 shifter instead of the X9 one because it had a plastic lever which he could "custom trim". People seem to have something against "cheap plastic". If you manage to destroy the plastic lever of a shifter because of heavy regular use, you may need to shift the focus of your strength training regime.
  • + 5
 You can sell that old Corolla and get a bike with a water bottle in the front triangle. AMAZING!
  • + 2
 I gotta say, not including the Nukeproof Mega seems like a big oversight. I mean you forgot the bike that Won the EWS overall two years in a row in Pro mens and once in Jr mens , and it can be bought for less than $3000!!! PB how'd you miss that one?

#samhill
  • + 10
 The goal was to give more of an overview of what you can get for under $3,000, rather than including every single bike in that price point. We also focused on bikes we haven't featured yet.

The Mega is a great bike, though; I reviewed the carbon version last year: www.pinkbike.com/news/nukeproof-mega-275c-rs-review.html.
  • + 1
 @mikekazimer: touché
  • + 6
 No worries, PB's affordable trail bike reviews are a continuing series. Suggestions for future tests are much appreciated.
  • + 1
 @mikekazimer: Dollars to donuts the Mega is the best out there. But perhaps we should appreciate all this research the guys are doing for us FOR FREE!
  • + 3
 Good stuff! super impressed how good bikes are in this price category these days. I bet 80% of riders don't need any better bikes than any of these.
  • + 2
 Damn that Whyte is ugly (even more so in the metal). Also, why no direct sales brands included? YT, Canyon, Bird, Radon etc all offer solid bikes at this price point
  • + 3
 Us brits love a pig!! Some of our bike designs look blawdy awful but they go like stink
  • + 2
 Dear @TransitionBikeCompany ....new Carbon Scout with the new geometry please!! (27.5). I've owned 5 of your bikes. A Carbon Scout will be the new one easily!
  • + 1
 Not that I care it's carbon, just want a bit lighter frame
  • + 1
 Price of Tranny on Tweeks : £2899.96!!!
Brexit has fuvjed the pound up or we are getting ripped off for buying US in the UK.

Think I'd buy a Cotic RocketMAX for that and have a proper bike.
  • + 4
 This review is missing a Commencal.
  • + 2
 aren't they all?
  • + 7
 So does my garage
  • + 8
 @ryanandrewrogers, this one isn't: www.pinkbike.com/news/review-commencals-new-meta-am-29-team.html
  • + 1
 YES! You had me at the title! "There are a lot of bikes to choose from in the $3,000 range" Yes, but they aren't usually well publicized. Please more! Smile
  • + 1
 @RichardCunningham please add the Airborne bike Plague to your next test. its an affordable rig with a good spec that people should consider for a first full suspension.
  • + 1
 Jeffsy $2300 Capra $2600 TUES $2900

I know ppl are sick of hearing about YT but hell.
  • + 1
 @endlessblockades - living in Bellingham, I keep an eye on what's on offer from the local brands. Kona has previous model (whose geometry led the way for all the stuff that's out now and is still very much in the mix) 650b Process 134SE and 153 SE for $2,400/2,200, respectively. Or a new Hei Hei Trail (if you don't want it quite that beefy for your 140mm 650b trail bike) for 2,400. And 2,999 for brand new entry level Process 153 in either 29"or 650b. Transition doesn't just have the Scout that's reviewed here at that price point - they also sell Smugglers (29" trail bike) and Sentinels (29" enduro). All those bikes are well-reviewed, have full LBS support, and are pretty damn competitive with the direct to consumer brands on the price front.

Don't like NX Eagle and some of the other components you often find on entry level spec? Get a $1,999 alloy frameset from Transition and build it up with SLX.

Heck - Canyon's new Strive (introduced in another article here today) is sold as a carbon frameset for $2,999 - which is the exact same price for which you could get yourself a Smuggler or Sentinel frameset.

There are a lot of really decent bikes at rather reasonable prices available these days. Norco, Marin, Diamondback. Hell, even entry level Santa Cruz isn't out of reach really. The direct to consumer model has certainly brought a bit of a value offensive into the market - good on them. I'd say at this point, the price differential is small enough that with the drawbacks of the direct model on the support/customer service side, it's not the slam dunk it used to be.
  • + 1
 Damn that was cool as heck Richard Cunningham. I really can't do a third bicycle, but this is making it mighty appealing.
  • - 1
 It seems Presta valves are pretty much the normal now. Never had anything but problems with them. Would literally not buy a bicycle because of Presta valves I've had such bad experience with them.
  • + 2
 @Kramz: Do they even make tubeless Schrader valves with removable cores? Oh wait.........are you saying what I think you are......oh my....OH DEAR
  • + 1
 @endlessblockades: yes. Stans and a few others.
  • + 1
 @endlessblockades: My commuter bicycle the tires go flat as you ride because of the Presta valves, and the stems are all bent from filling them. They're straight garbage.
  • + 2
 Marin Alpine Trail 7 $2749
  • + 5
 That's a good candidate - we did a first ride last year (www.pinkbike.com/news/first-ride-marin-alpine-trail.html), and now have one in for a longer term review.
  • + 2
 @mikekazimer: you must have these on hotkeys by now for the guys complaining each time why their favorite bike is missing Big Grin
  • + 1
 @mikekazimer: Lol good job doing damage control on all the "why didn't you include this bike" comments. Unless you guys get every single bike ever made all in one big test all at once, you'll never win
  • + 1
 Wasn’t the Marin alpine trail supposed to be in the test?
  • + 1
 All too steep, and I'm not talking about prices.
  • + 2
 Giant Reign?
  • + 1
 Reign frameset alone is already $3000, so wont qualify...

www.giant-bicycles.com/ca/bikes-reign-advanced-2019
  • + 1
 Irritating to see all these plain jane four bars without a fd mount.
  • - 2
 It bothers me that Pinkbike, a Canadian website, posts their bike reviews with American pricing. I get it, most of the readers are American, but I still don't like it.
  • + 1
 Not to mention all the imperial measures etc...
  • + 1
 If Pinkbike came out of Switzerland do you think it would make sense for them to be posting prices using the Swiss Franc?

Pinkbike likely gets traffic from all over the world and most countries compare their currency to the USD so I think it makes sense for a globally followed website like Pinkbike to show USD prices (as annoying as it is to us Canadians).
  • + 1
 radon swoop 8.0
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



