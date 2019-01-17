Field Test: 3 Full Suspension Mountain Bikes Under $3000

Whyte G170 S: $2499



The winner of last year's Pinkbike Award for best value, Whyte's 27.5-inch wheel G-170 S is capable of racing enduro or smashing out bike park laps. Outfitted with just-right components, it can be purchased ready-to-ride for less than cost of an elite-level frame from the likes of Specialized or Yeti.



Somehow, Whyte's designers assembled a high quality, 170-millimeter-travel aluminum chassis with value components that are proven capable for a gravity-oriented trail bike and packaged it all with modern geometry for an MSRP that seems impossible. We're not sure how they managed it, but the G170 rides and feels much like a pro level bike - solidly built and immensely confident under saddle.



G-170 S Details



Purpose: All-mountain, bike park, enduro

Construction: aluminum, Horst-Link type suspension, 170mm travel, ISCG-05 mounts.

Wheel size: 27.5" (plus compatible)

Geometry: (medium) Head angle: 65º, seat angle: 75.5º, reach: 452mm, BB height: 333mm, chainstay: 430mm

Sizes: Sm, med, large, XL

Suspension: 180mm RockShox Yari RC fork (37mm offset), Deluxe R, DebonAir shock

Key Components: SRAM NX Eagle, 12-Speed drivetrain, Guide brakes with 200mm rotors, 150mm dropper seatpost

