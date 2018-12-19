PINKBIKE REVIEWS

Field Test: Trance vs Sensor vs Habit vs SB130

Dec 19, 2018
by Daniel Sapp  


So it turns out we like riding bikes more than talking about bikes, and we ran out of time to film the Editors' Choice discussion on the trail bikes during this year's Field Test. Flights needed catching, and filmers needed sleep, so the question of what we'd choose out of the Trance, Sensor, Habit, and SB130 had to wait.

But don't worry, we'll answer that question now, albeit without the witty(ish) video banter.

We had four different bikes in our trail bike category, ranging from 115mm to 130mm rear travel as well as 65.5° and 66.5° head-tube angles. While they're all similar in travel and purpose, they are still very different bikes on the trail. After riding each of them, it's apparent that categorizing bikes based on one number or another is increasingly difficult. But hey, this is where we drew our lines and we hope the comparisons are useful for you.

Testing in Whistler, BC, where there are just as many pedally trails in the valley as there are lift-access DH runs, we were able to understand each of these bikes in a way no geometry chart or product presentation could ever convey. We debated their strengths and weaknesses relative to their intended uses, and although they're all good bikes, we each chose one that, personally, we would most like to ride.


Yeti SB130
• 130mm (R) / 150mm (F) travel
• 29" wheels
• Carbon frame
• 65.5° head-tube angle
• Weight: 28.6 lb / 12.9 kg
Field Test article

Pros
+ Versatile and capable
+ Excellent traction
+ Doesn't hold descenders back from climbing to the top

Cons
- Expensive
- Slightly tight rear tire clearance

GT Sensor Carbon Expert
• 130mm (R) / 130mm (F) travel
• 29" wheels
• Carbon frame
• 65.5° head-tube angle
• Weight: 29.5 lb / 13.4 kg
Field Test article

Pros
+ Efficient pedaling action
+ Light weight for this price point


Cons
- Rear suspension isn't all that plush
- Level brakes are underpowered
- Tires are sub par



Cannondale Habit
• 130mm (R) / 130mm (F) travel
• 29" wheels
• Carbon frame
• 66° head-tube angle
• Weight: 30 lb / 13.6 kg
Field Test article

Pros
+ True trail bike versatility
+ Component spec is dialed
+ Excellent small bump compliance

Cons
- Fussy suspension setup
- Low-ish BB
- Tall seat tube limits dropper post travel options

Giant Trance Advanced 29
• 115mm (R) / 130mm (F) travel
• 29" wheels
• Carbon frame
• 66.5° head-tube angle
• Weight: 26.7 lb / 12.1 kg
Field Test article

Pros
+ Supple, effective suspension performance
+ Capable parts spec
+ Progressive head tube angle & reach for its category

Cons
- Uncomfortable seat
- Seat tube angle could be steeper





Editors' Choice



Sarah Moore: Yeti SB130

If I had to choose just one of these bikes to ride on my home trails in Squamish, it would be the Yeti SB130. I like a bike that caters to my current weakness, the climbs, and the SB130 was the bike I felt quickest and most efficient climbing on. I liked the super stable suspension platform that didn’t wallow under power, but also maintained traction on steeper, technical climbs.

I’ve been dabbling in racing Enduro since retiring from XC, so I appreciated the SB130's confidence at speed. Of all the bikes we tested in the category, it was the most capable all-rounder, and felt like it could take anything I threw at it. While it's not an enduro race bike, I wouldn’t hesitate to ride any of my favourite trails on it.

The Giant Trance 29 would be my second choice. It was so light it almost had me inspired to train for a marathon XC race and get back into peak climbing shape. The best part was that it could also rally on the descents thanks to its forward-thinking geometry. Maybe the perfect BC Bike Race bike?


2018 Pinkbike Field Test
Sarah Moore
Discipline: Trail
Height: 5'7"
Inseam: 27"
Weight: 160 lb
Notes: Content manager, so nice it's almost concerning, and damn fast.

I enjoyed riding the Cannondale Habit, and while it's seat-tube length makes it a non-starter for riders with shorter inseams (or riders looking to size up in reach), it's a good all-round bike. As for the GT Sensor, I definitely didn't get along with its harsh-feeling suspension on technical climbing and chundery descents. It's worth noting that the shock tune was revised by GT as a running change after our testing in Whistler. That could improve the suspension characteristics, so while I walked away nonplussed after the Field Test in Whistler, I am interested to try it with the updated tune. We're organizing a long-term review to follow up.



Daniel Sapp: Yeti SB130

While all of the bikes in this category are solid choices, for me, it was always between the Giant Trance 29 and the Yeti SB130. The prowess that the Yeti SB130 has while descending has impressed me time and time again and right now, it wins out... ask me next week though and I could easily say the Giant Trance 29. The Yeti SB130 is a 130mm travel bike that is over forked in a way that makes it a trail eating machine. Since initially testing it in BC during the Field Test, I took it home to the rock-and-root-infested East Coast; I have yet to get it out of its comfort zone in the several months I've been riding it.

The SB130's steep seat-tube helps it climb efficiently and precisely, while the long reach and added suspension up front helps it feel stable and secure while descending. The true test of any test bike for me comes down to which one I want to ride when I don't need to necessarily be "testing" and the Yeti SB130 is consistently the bike I choose. I feel that it's versatile as a bike should reasonably be and it feels at home everywhere I've ridden it so far.


2018 Pinkbike Field Test
Daniel Sapp
Discipline: Trail, Trail/Enduro
Height: 5'9"
Inseam: 32"
Weight: 152 lb
Notes: Technical Editor, his southern drawl compensates for our Canadian accents.

Although I should only choose one bike and the Yeti SB130 is that bike, I would really like to choose two and have the Giant Trance 29 as well. It's lively and fun. It has a very capable spec and for someone who enjoys logging lots of miles in technical terrain without worrying about breaking themselves or a bike, like myself, it's an excellent choice. Where the Yeti SB130 is flat out fast and capable, the Trance will cover more ground and be an equally good (but different) time.




Cannondale Habit



Richard Cunningham: Cannondale Habit

Cannondale's Habit Carbon was my favorite in the trail bike category. First off, I like its simplicity. Carbon where it makes the most sense, in the larger frame members of the main triangle, and aluminum for the rear stays where the smaller tubes must withstand more direct impacts.

Yes, the seat-tube could stand to be a little shorter to accommodate 170mm+ dropper posts, and yes the suspension requires your setup to be more than an afterthought. But it's worth it. The choice of a Horst-Link arrangement may not score vanity points like proprietary wonk-i-link bikes do, but there is no arguing that a consistent leverage curve contributed much to the Habit’s no-nonsense feel and its balance of efficient pedaling and small-bump compliance. This bike doesn’t shout about its technology, it lets its versatile performance do the talking.
2018 Pinkbike Field Test
Richard Cunningham
Discipline: Trail
Height: 5'7"
Inseam: 32"
Weight: 170 lb
Notes: Senior editor, industry legend, builds and flies airplanes in his spare time.

Longer-travel enduro bikes have dulled the swords of trail riders with super-stable geometry and gravity-spec component selection that make riding all but the pointiest lines mistake-proof. The Habit pares off the excess from the enduro equation, without robbing the benefits of big wheels, up-to-the minute components, and trustworthy handling. In my opinion it offers up fast-paced trail riding as it should be: a blur of nature and technology, shared equally between rider and bicycle. The basic mountain bike, only better.



12 Comments

  • + 9
 The frames all lining up in the top image is so satisfying.
  • + 2
 I agree, though it bugs me a little that we're only seeing two frames - plus a bit of a dropout and a bit of a 34. I get that Pinkbike is splitting the picture into four equal parts, but the frame makes the bike, not the wheels. Funnily enough, the GT in the back and the Habit in the front both have Stan's wheels, the Flow and Arch respectively, which are both so popular that they can be found on most any bike aftermarket.
  • + 0
 I still maintain this - who feels the need to drop their post 170+mm and why is that, is it if you are super tall?

You are getting into saddle height below that of DH race bikes for trail bike riding ans surely a saddle height too low to be useful if you do sit down to put a few pedals strokes in without the time to lift the saddle up again.
  • + 3
 If I could, I’d take a 200mm dropper. I used to (and sometimes still) ride dirt jumps and street a good bit.
But when I ride anything distance (trail etc. ) I like the seat higher than probably average (otherwise my knee starts to complain). But when we session a trail with a bunch of jumps, I still find myself reaching for the tool and pushing my 150mm post down the 3 ish cm that it’s out of the frame when riding trails. But I may be the only one.
  • + 2
 I am used to riding BMX and Dirt jumpers and for this type of riding I need the seat as low as possible to move my body around enough to pump and jump effectively. The type of riding that needs my seat up for me is flat or uphill stuff. I would not buy a bike where I can't get the seat out of the way/ and the construction of the bike doesn't allow this.
  • + 1
 Oh and I may should add, that dj bike is very small and I like that small bike feeling on jumps (especially considering that I’m on a 29er now)
  • + 1
 @justanotherusername I said the same thing about 125mm posts, and then 150mm posts, and then 170mm posts... so maybe I'm just on a journey to riding a scooter?
  • + 1
 After you ride a bike with a bigger dropper for awhile, it gets tough to go back to a shorter one. Besides, you don’t have to ride with it all the way down.
  • + 1
 "Cons
- Uncomfortable seat"
seriously? That is important to be mentioned in comparison??..
  • + 1
 Yeah cos other seats might not be as uncomfortable. Duh.
  • + 1
 With fly weights like those, spec DD casings and be really ready out of the box.
  • + 1
 Great bikes, too bad majority of them have pf bb.

Post a Comment



