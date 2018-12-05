PINKBIKE REVIEWS

Field Test: Trek Remedy 9.9

Dec 5, 2018
by Mike Levy  


PINKBIKE FIELD TEST

Trek Remedy 9.9

"This is one of the few 150mm bikes that I'd be happy to do huge days on."

Words by Mike Levy, photography by Trevor Lyden



Trek's Remedy platform was first introduced way back in 2008, and since then it's been their ready-for-anything all-mountain machine with enough travel to get you out of trouble, but not enough to keep you from wanting to pedal it thousands of feet up into the alpine. That rings true for the latest version, too, and while the 2019 Remedy sure looks similar to its predecessors, it sports some noteworthy changes in the geometry and suspension departments.

The Remedy's rear wheel travel still sits at 150mm, with 160mm on tap up front from a Fox Factory 36 Float fork with the impressive GRIP2 damper. It's also rolling on 27.5'' hoops and high-volume 2.6'' rubber, making it one of the few rigs in the Field Test that isn't on big wheels. There's even enough room for a 2.8'' wide tire on the back of the Remedy, but those who prefer 29ers should look at the enduro-focused Slash.

Remedy 9.9 Details

Intended use: trail / all-mountain
Travel: 150mm
Wheel size: 27.5''
Frame construction: carbon fiber
Head angle: 65.5 / 66-degrees
Chainstay length: 435mm
Sizes: 15.5, 17.5, 18.5, 19.5, 21.5''
Weight: 29.1 lb (13.2 kg)
Price: $6,999 USD
More info: www.trekbikes.com
Trek’s 'Knock Block' headset has a built-in stop to keep the fork from spinning around and hitting the downtube, a downtube that’s in the way because they say that frame rigidity is increased if it runs straight from the headtube to the bottom bracket. Another detail is the Mino Link pivot hardware that joins the rocker link and seatstays; you can rotate the hardware to change the head angle by half a degree and the bottom bracket height by 7mm.

On to the numbers. Compared to the previous version, the new Remedy gets half a notch taken off the head-tube angle to sit at 65.5-degrees in the slackest setting, and a 1-degree steeper seat angle.

At the back end, Trek has stuck with their Active Braking Pivot suspension. The rear pivot rotates concentrically around the axle, with them saying that it’s designed to “keep the rear suspension working while braking.” But while ABP is still around, the shock’s lower mount is no longer on an extension off the front of the chainstays. Instead, it’s bolted to the front triangle and not floating. The reasoning comes back to rigidity, again, with this layout said to offer improved numbers over the Full Floater that they've touted since 2008.



Trek Remedy 9.9 Photo by Trevor Lyden
FIELD NOTES

Trek Remedy 9.9 Photo by Trevor Lyden
Trek Remedy 9.9 Photo by Trevor Lyden


Climbing

Pretty much all of these enduro-ish type things pedal well enough to satisfy most people's needs, but do they really feel like a proper trail bike on the ascents? Hell no, but the 2019 Remedy comes close. Despite that praise, it isn't because of its ho-hum pedaling manners that are topped by plenty of other bikes of similar travel. I even hit the pedal-assist crutch lever a few times, something that kills a tiny piece of me everytime I do it.

But while the efficiency is average-ish, the Remedy's climbing manners are, in general, very impressive. A lot of other 150mm bikes are heavily skewed towards the descent, but the blacked-out Trek delivers easy-to-live-with handling on the most technical of climbs. By that, I mean that the climbs are noticeably easier when aboard the Remedy than when riding the other 150mm-ish bikes in the test stable.

Relatively speaking, it's easy to get the Remedy around the tightest of switchbacks, and it was rare to run out of real estate or be forced to dab. All of the traction is there, too, with the 2.6'' wide Bontrager SE4 tires impressing in the ultra-loose late-summer conditions to the wet roots and slick dirt that came later in the Field Test. It's not exactly a dainty gazelle at a smidge over 29 pounds, but the apparently Air Wolf-themed Trek feels pretty quick. In fact, if it were possible, I might guess that I was aboard a trail bike in a blind test.


Trek Remedy 9.9 Photo by Trevor Lyden

Trek Remedy 9.9 Photo by Trevor Lyden
Trek Remedy 9.9 Photo by Trevor Lyden


Descending

Look elsewhere if you want an enduro rig that's eager to turn descents into Mexican-style boxing matches; the Remedy is far more of a tactician's bike than other 150mm-travel machines. Sure, with that much suspension you're going to get a hall pass on a lot of terrain, no matter what, but the Trek definitely responds best to a rider who knows the benefits of being smooth and choosing the best lines. The flip-side is that it's lacking that 'Get outta my way' presence that the new Bronson or SB150 have, although neither of those can match the Remedy in the agility department.

The Remedy's suspension feels a lot like past versions, with it leaning more towards an active ride instead of firming up from chain loads. This can be a good thing when it comes to traction, of course. There are deeper feeling 150mm layouts and shock combos, no doubt about that, but Trek seems to have worked-in more support that helps keep the bike up in its travel.

And speaking of handling, the Remedy really underlines the gap between an enduro bike and what I'd call an all-mountain bike. The SB150 is certainly the former, and I'd argue that the new Bronson leans more towards that side of the fence as well. While the Remedy is still a very, very capable bike, a less daring rider descending nasty, scary trails will go faster when he's aboard the big Yeti or a Slash. It's only on the roughest or steepest sections where those two will pull ahead, and I suspect that the Remedy closes the gap anytime things are nearer to horizontal, especially for the more average among us.

The Remedy ain't for the Four Loko slamming, Pit Viper wearing endur-bro who rides and acts like every day on the bike is an enduro race and fancies himself too fast to bother using a damn landing. No, the Remedy is a thinking rider's 150mm-travel bike that's happy on rowdy trails and that you'll be happy to be on during an all-day epic. I can't say that about many other 150mm-travel bikes.


Trek Remedy 9.9 Photo by Trevor Lyden

Trek Remedy 9.9 Photo by Trevor Lyden


Pros

+ Versatile, well-rounded package
+ Impressive suspension performance
+ Not a burly and/or heavy 150mm bike
Cons

- Knock Block is silly
- Run of the mill pedaling manners
- Not a burly and/or heavy 150mm bike


Must Read This Week
Field Test: Santa Cruz Bronson
76753 views
The 2018 Pinkbike Festive Gift Guide
71901 views
Update: Hans Rey Hit By Another Break In, More Bikes Stolen
68610 views
Video: Introducing The 2018 Pinkbike Field Test
58729 views
Guillaume Bout's Bonkers Concept Bikes
54393 views
The New Santa Cruz V10 and Reserve 29" DH Wheels Are Official
53503 views
Win SRAM's Code RSC Brakeset - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway
51039 views
Tested: 5 Ways to Hold a Tube on Your Frame
48945 views

79 Comments

  • + 45
 Before these comments get to long I want to post my appreciation for these reviews. Some criticisms and nit picking here and there, but overall great job and I look forward to each one.
  • + 13
 Thanks, stoked you're into them Smile
  • + 3
 I definitely agree. It is great to see some of the most popular new bikes being put up against each other! Love the content. I don't understand much of the criticism that PB reviewers get..
  • + 3
 I'm particularly excited by the lack of fear to say that many of them are not that great, which makes my wallet feel a little less twitchy.
  • + 1
 Same here. I'm not in the market for any of these bikes but I'm still enjoying the videos.
  • + 1
 @mikelevy: Just curious on what you think makes a race bike. You've mentioned that none of the bikes reviewed so far would be good for racing. Is it wheelsize or wheelbase or some overall feel that is not well represented by any individual number? Comparing this (not a race bike) to the Slash (a race bike) the travel is the same and the geo numbers are almost the same except a bit longer reach on the Remedy and a bit longer wheelbase on the Slash.

Regardless, I think there is a huge market for these non-race mountain bikes (whatever we call them now).

enjoying this review style. The videos are very good. (Watched the Bronson one several times just to see Alex smash those corners!)
  • + 21
 These are so much better than the bible of bike videos...please do them more often!
  • + 13
 @mikelevy : " I even hit the pedal-assist crutch lever a few times, something that kills a tiny piece of me everytime I do it. "

Why?
Because you're a purist?
Why is dropper lever for downs a great idea while proposal lever for ups a terrible one?
  • + 6
 Thanks for another great review! Trust you will provide the Pinkbike crowd with an XLS table at the end of all the reviews with an overview of a score of 1-5 for each category (climbing, descending, agility, plow through effect etc), for easy comparison purposes?
  • + 11
 I'm not a real big fan of ratings but there will be some sort of wrap-up article for sure.
  • + 10
 We'll also be releasing discussion videos to compare and contrast the bikes.
  • + 3
 I'd prefer .xlsx but I'll take what I can get. I'm an Excel nerd so maybe I'll try my hand at making one...it will be loaded with VLOOKUPs though.
  • + 1
 @mikelevy: the thing is that figures speak loud and clear for those who already spend too much of their life staring at a screen.
  • + 3
 @underhawk: pff, vlookups are for excel newbs. index matching is where its at. Wink
  • + 1
 @brianpark Awesome! I think that's what most of us want out of this!
  • + 5
 I disagree about the knock block being silly. If there was an aftermarket headset out there that offered this feature somehow I would be a customer. So many times I've crashed and my bars have spun around kinking or even ripping brake lines out. It's cheap insurance imo.
  • + 11
 Until you knock block so hard it cracks your frame... Ive seen several.
  • + 2
 I have a knock-block bike, and I agree - I think it's a decent idea. After you ride it for a while, you don't even think about it being there. You can bump into every now and then on the trail, but it's pretty rare and only when you're probably doing something sketchy anyway. If you switch back and forth between bikes - like say, people doing a field test - then the knock block might be annoying - but for those of us with basically only 1 main bike, it's a non-issue.
  • + 1
 I'm in the same boat. I think Knock Block is a great invention. Cable tidyness can be vastly improved by this invention and that satisfies my OCD.
  • + 1
 It's called the Acros Block Lock (not to be confused with the Knock Block or Cock Block).
  • + 1
 I thinks Knock Block is silly. (Tmackstab, not meaning to diss you. If it solves a problem you have that's great!)
If it were available as an aftermarket part, I'd say why not. But really, requiring proprietary headset parts just for the sake of frame rigidity is just a marketing gimmick. I do NOT feel that the straight shot downtube is noticeably stiffer than a regular downtube – the Knock Block Fuel Ex is not noticeably stiffer than the previous 2016 frame. But now the headsets use a flimsy propriertary part, and restrict the movement of the handlebar. I wish Trek would just give up on straight shot, and offer Knock Block as an add-on for those who want it.
  • + 2
 Now trek just needs to shorten the seat tube length on the size XL - its 52cm which makes all the difference when you're 6'2 w/ short legs and prefer riding XL bikes. I have to run a little weenie 125mm post on bikes like that, but on things like the stumpy and pivot mach 5.5, the ST length is only 49cm, which is purrrrfect.
  • + 2
 I've ridden the 2019 Fuel Ex and loved it, a really sporty trail bike with deep travel and a ton of traction, and this new Remedy sounds like a beefier version of just that. Cracking bikes these, even if they do come in boring colours. p.s. fox 36 fleeeeex
  • + 3
 The Fuel's evolution has been interesting. I was more a fan of the bike when it was 120mm front/rear and a bit more sporty feeling. This version of the Remedy is impressive, though.
  • + 2
 @mikelevy: in my short riding experience with 2018 Remedy, it is a great do it all bike. You can put Ikons or XR2 on and it will work great for Down Country. Put some 2-ply knobby meat on the wheels and it can do some laps in the park.

"Remedy is a bike that bridges Enduro and Down Country, two most elite disciplines of mountain biking adressed in one bike"
  • + 1
 @mikelevy: I own a '16 Fuel EX9 with the 130mm fork and after riding the 18 version, I'd agree with you. For the same reason, if I bought a 2019 Remedy, I'd want to swap out those 2.6 tyres for something less balloon like and more responsive. We seem hell bent on muting the trail and in the process (no pun intended) we're losing something. Then again, it depends where you ride.
  • + 2
 Trek doesn't consider the Remedy to be an Enduro bike, so why do you? It's not their race bike, it's their fun all-mountain bike. Why not just call it what it is rather than disguise it as a "less burly, more fun Enduro bike"??
  • + 5
 I didn't even realize there was a distinction between "enduro" and "all-mountain".
  • + 27
 What if we just call it a mountain bike? Would that work?
  • + 10
 Martin Maes won the EWS on a 150mm rear travel 27.5in wheeled bike. I think that qualifies it enough.
  • - 1
 @tbmaddux: Bikes that can actually race Enduro in a serious way are actually pretty different. A proper Enduro course will be DH-level gnarly, just over a longer day. That requires a lot of travel and a pretty slack bike, much more squish than is fun to pedal around otherwise in my opinion. Enduro bikes are stuff like the YT Capra, Trek Slash, etc. The Remedy or a Pivot Switchblade are much more "all mountain"; they're not race bikes.
  • + 1
 It depends, If I was to race Enduro I would pick Remedy. Slash is a cow. It is more of a park/ mini DH bike than Enduro racing thingy. You need to plan your lines further ahead on Slash, especially with DH tyres, otherwise you end up missing corners and plowing all over the place. Oh yeah it plows, it's just that why in the first place? My experience of Remedy was just like guys in the test say, it is easy to put it wherever you want. My friends can shred the hell out of Remedy, doesn't seem to hold them back. If you want a bike that will keep you sharp get Remedy, if you want impunity, just plow through anything, take Slash. Even Spec Enduro 29 feels more nimble than Slash. Slash is... BIG.

As you usual I will take the opportunity to suck Bontragers balls for the great tyres.
  • + 2
 Because people wouldn't be coming to PB as much.

I'm starting to believe all mountain bikes are the same anyways. Just come to PB for the pretty pictures and to b*tch about people calling my bike a dentist bike.
  • + 3
 @jwestenhoff: Jared Graves raced on the ST Stumpy...
  • + 2
 @mikekazimer: That's what we're all saying. PB is pushing the nomenclature narrative
  • + 1
 @WAKIdesigns: I wouldnt call the Slash a cow. Been on mine for a year and its pretty damn nimblr for having big wheels 2.6 wide tires. The north shore doesnt really lend to just plowing. Lots of times being precise and nimble is something i have to do and the Slash does a great job.

For sure you are correct in saying it can absolutley out plow the remedy but I wouldnt go as far as to say its a Cow. Mooooooooooo
  • + 1
 The reviewer is just trying to highlight the bikes riding characteristics. From the review it's clear that if you are after a bike that excels in the steepest gnarliest trails then there are other bikes that are better than the Remedy. For those after a bike that can ride the gnarly stuff, but excel on more average trail and long rides then the Remedy may be a great option.

Also, I don't think "enduro" racing actually has to be all gnarly trails. It's simply ride up the trail untimed and then time the downhill portion (gnarly or not). To me it should be more all encompassing than just long WC level dh tracks.
  • - 1
 @TheBearDen: what I experienced was being ridden by the bike a bit, instead of riding the bike. When I seung my leg over different E29s I didn’t get that feeling, at least not to such extent. If I was to grt a Slash I’d get one size smaller than recommended for my height.
  • + 3
 @WAKIdesigns: you talk some shite sometimes
  • + 1
 @IllestT: sorry, that was just my experience with these bikes.
  • + 1
 @mikekazimer: but...but...but...WHICH mountain??
  • + 1
 @WAKIdesigns: I would agree with you about the sizing. Its not a long feeling cockpit when seated, but once seat is down and out of the way things do feel longer so yes ,Trying the two sizes closest to what you would normally ride is probably a good idea.

I'll agree its not like riding a pony around in a circle at the circus, its more of a steed that if you let it will take off on you but once you adapt and put some time on it you learn that it can be a very much "do everything" kinda bike.

and let me tell yah, those new SE5 tires in 2.6, OH BABY!
  • + 2
 I have a 2019 remedy. I have never noticed the knock block out on the trail.
I don’t get why it’s compared to 29er enduro bikes. Trek clearly states that the slash fulfills that role.
  • + 1
 I say the same thing: "There's even enough room for a 2.8'' wide tire on the back of the Remedy, but those who prefer 29ers should look at the enduro-focused Slash."
  • + 4
 Very first time I rode a knock block Remedy I smashed straight into it. Then kept doing it. Surprisingly annoying I found.
  • + 2
 Agreed. The bike as a whole is top notch... it doesn't need gimmicks or weird stuff.
  • + 1
 The only few good things about Knock Block is it should help prevent the bar ends from stabbing you in the stomach in a crash. The other is you can have a very tidy cockpit and cables since you don't need to have excess cables for the bar to spin 180 degrees like all other bikes.
  • + 1
 I don't get the knock block. If you go down and it breaks, can you carry a spare and change it trailside to ride out? Seems stupid to Sacramento durability for whatever tiny percentage extra stiffness
  • + 1
 Seems like they still Salem
  • + 0
 The one thing I've decided after watching these videos is I want to see @mikevy without a shirt on. What's the rear of that piece creeping up aroind his collar? (Having said my sarcastic comment I'm enjoying this series. Looking forward to the yetis).
  • + 1
 Treks are great. Until you wear out the ABP on 5 chainstays. Can't fault Trek's warranty for the first 4. But at the fifth their 'Lifetime Warranty' on a 2018 bike wasnt lifetime
  • + 2
 Its weird cause its like you guys knock it on not being burly enough but its not trying to be. It seems like a great trail bike which is what most of us are riding anyway.
  • + 3
 Thank you for talking about how it handles turns climbing and descending in this review.
  • + 2
 Looks like a fun bike. Might be just the remedy I need for my under-fueled riding sessions. I might need to wait until they slash the price a bit though.
  • + 3
 yet another bike company that really pushed itself in the paint scheme department.
  • + 2
 I would rather have them keep it simple/subtle and even sort of bland, rather than going crazy with the graphics and stamping their name everywhere.
  • + 2
 Great reviews guys. This gives me an idea of what it might feel like without being able to ride it.
  • + 3
 Wow the only non 29r cleared switchbacks w ease. Mind blowing!
  • + 2
 I would love to see this test with longer travel bikes! it would be sick to see canyons torque vs the yt capra ect...
  • + 7
 You bet. We have the Scott Ransom, Devinci Spartan, Yeti SB150, and Pivot Firebird on the way.
  • + 2
 @mikekazimer: hopefully when you're Yeti review comes out you guys will stay transparent about the rear tri, reading user reviews it seems like Yeti have an issue throughout the new line up from the sb100-sb150 and some frames are being sent back for warranty.
Tire size,rear tri flex,si and shock bushing issue have brought up by users.
  • + 1
 Did I miss what size you rode? Compared to something like the Patrol, the medium (17.5) seems pretty cramped.
  • + 1
 Show the drop where you land the suspension compression on each of the bikes.
  • + 1
 Rode a Remedy this summer and immediately took the knock block out its not hard lol. Doesnt even hit the frame.
  • + 1
 Imagine crashing the the bar doesnt move out the was and smashes your genitals because of the Knock-block... Ouch
  • + 2
 The fork flex on these drop tests is eye opening to me
  • + 1
 I did not notice till your comment, but yes crazy flex and that is a fox 36. Imagine a 34 now.
  • + 1
 @Snowsed341: Fox 32 SC rider here, shivering in the fetal position thinking about what my fork was doing in Bentonville/Pisgah/Steamboat this summer...
  • + 1
 @davidccoleman: You're alive with unbroken wrists or ankles, so fork was working properly.
  • + 1
 Besides casing a double, this huck to flat test puts more stress on the fork than it would usually see from normal riding. I wouldn't worry about it unless hucking to flat is you preferred style of riding... though it doesn't look like any of these riders are heavy weights, i would love/hate to see what Rude could do to a fork in a similar event.

Either way, just another reason to practice riding smooth
  • + 1
 Incredible how much the fork flexes during the huck to flat
  • + 1
 Calm down on the creatine, those calf muscles are getting a little yoked.
  • + 1
 I love this review format! Thanks Pinkbike
  • + 1
 pretty bike
  • - 1
 I think you should experiment with higher tire pressure (second to last photo).
  • + 1
 It's a bottom-out test... the tire is expected to deform on an impact like that..
  • + 1
 Air-wolf!
  • + 0
 Knock block is a total cock block on technical climbs.
  • + 1
 Sacrifice haha

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.046727
Mobile Version of Website