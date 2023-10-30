Field Test: Trek Slash - Rides Like a Session

Oct 30, 2023
by Dario DiGiulio  

PINKBIKE FIELD TEST

Trek Slash


Words by Dario DiGiulio; photography by Tom Richards


Trek has a careful approach to bike development, rarely taking things too far for the sake of innovation. With this year's Slash, they pushed that envelope a bit further, pulling out a lot of the more traditional stops in service of making what they see as the ideal pedal-access descent-focused bike. It certainly is a far departure from prior models, now featuring a high pivot 4-bar layout and the requisite chain accoutrement, but in many ways it's still a Trek.

The geometry is progressive without being extreme, the kinematic isn't unusual or radical, and the frame still carries typical Trek lines and accessory elements. As the bike is fairly new, you can dig into the fresher tech details in our First Ride article. This all paints a pretty rosy picture, but with a truly impressive fleet of bikes at this year's Field Test, the Slash had its work cut out for it.
Trek Slash Details

• Carbon fiber frame
• Travel: 170mm / 170mm fork
• Mixed wheel or full 29"
• 63.3° head angle
• 77° seat angle
• Reach: 432, 448, 468 (test), 488 (test), 513
• Size-specific chainstays
• Weight: 36.1 lb / 16.4 kg
• Price: $9,399 USD
trekbikes.com

In keeping with the updates made to the Fuel EX last year, the new Slash has a ton of baked-in adjustments that can be made by the end user. Press-in headset cups allow you to slack out or steepen the head tube by 1° in either direction, a replaceable lower shock mount accommodates either a 29" or 27.5" rear wheel, with a flip chip contained therein to switch between high and low shock progression modes. All this makes for a bike that can really transform, but for the sake of this test we kept things in the mixed wheel, 63.3° head angle stock setup.

photo
Editor's Note: You might spot a rear tire that differs from the rest of the test rubber - that was a quick flat fix done before the beauty shots were taken, but all of the riding was done with control tires fitted.

The seat angle sits around 77°, depending on the size, with chainstay length also varying to match the front end growth. Those chainstay lengths depend on whether you're running mixed or matching wheel sizes, but assuming the former the dimensions are as follows: S, 429mm; M, 429mm; M/L, 434mm; L, 434mm; XL, 439mm. Those might seem a bit short on paper, but it's important to remember that due to the high pivot layout, they grow quite a bit at sag and through the travel. At sag, the wheel is about 11mm further back, and at full extension the chainstays are a full 19mm longer than the static number. With 27mm of bottom bracket drop, the center of gravity is quite planted on the Slash, adding to the cornering stability that the growing wheelbase can provide.

Both the carbon and aluminum models get well sorted in-frame storage, in addition to some top tube bottle bosses, should you want to carry all the stuff in and on your bike.



photo
FIELD NOTES

photo
photo

Climbing

With 170mm of travel front and rear, it's safe to assume that climbing the Slash would be a bit of a bear, but quite a bit of work was done to make sure that it wasn't a major chore to get up to the top of your chosen descent. With very consistent anti-squat across the entire gear range - hovering just above 100% at sag - the Slash climbs comfortably and consistently, offering enough support to ride high, while still absorbing bumps along the way.

There's definitely some extra drivetrain noise accompanying the idler pulley and lower chain roller, but thanks to the high tooth count on that upper idler it's not too extreme. I spent some long pedal days on the Slash, and never found myself hating the experience - it's more than happy to motor along on logging road climbs just as it's excited to rally up technical bits of trail.

We've done the monster math, and though idler bikes do appear to be a bit slower over the course of a long climb, the Slash offsets that extra drag with an even-keeled pedaling platform and good body position that keep you comfortable for the long haul.

photo

photo
photo

Descending

There's a broad assumption that the bump-eating gains of a high pivot bike are won at the cost of the overall maneuverability and pep in slower terrain. There are a few exceptions to this claim, and chief among them is the new Slash. This bike can happily mow through chunky sections of trail, but is equally capable feeling when things get tight and slow, thanks in large part to the carefully-considered geometry and very predictable suspension feel.

That predictability is key to the overall versatility of the bike, as you can push into the suspension in more flowing terrain without feeling like you're losing too much energy to the rear end. This support ramps up nicely in the middle of the stroke, meaning the bike retains a soft top-end feel for excellent small bump performance and grip. The overall feel biases towards that latter end of the spectrum, which to me is what you're probably after if you're in the market for a 170mm high pivot.

Jumping feels natural and intuitive on the Slash, and though the bike might lack some of the pop of the Ibis, it still manages to feel fun and energetic on smaller side hits and natural doubles. The Trek does feel like its penchant for speed dictates some of the terrain you'll want to point it down, as it truly comes alive when you're pushing hard on seriously challenging trails.

As a whole package, the Slash is a stiff and precise feeling bike, perhaps too much so for some who want a more forgiving chassis. The one-piece carbon bar/stem combo plays a big role here, transmitting quite a bit of feedback compared to traditional cockpits, but the Bontrager Line 30 wheels are also rather stiff. The latter didn't bother me, as they held their line nicely and shirked off plenty of the hard hits and corners that the bike is keen to carry out.

Trek did a very good job making the Slash a quiet bike, then seemingly lost the plot when they specced a hard rubber chainslap protector that does little to mitigate the drivetrain noise in bumpy terrain. I replaced the stock rubber with a bit of STFU tape, and found that the bike went from clattering through successive hits to performing in near silence, making the ride all the more sweet.

photo

Technical Report

MRP MXg Chain Guide: This innocuous seeming lower roller may have proven to be the most controversial element of the new Trek, given the issues quite a few early users had with the chain dropping off the roller during fairly normal riding scenarios. I had this happen quite a few times during testing, both in the bike park and on lower speed tech trails in the area - all to some frustration.

After reaching out to Trek and MRP, it became clear that the guide had been improperly installed from factory, with 5mm instead of the intended 7mm of spacers between the frame and the guide. 2mm didn't seem like it would make much difference to me, but after changing the spacing and taking the bike to Pemberton for a huge weekend of riding, I was unable to get the chain to drop again. The trails up there are rough, fast, and full of good chain-challenging moments, so it's possible things are fixed for good.

RockShox Vivid Ultimate Shock: In many ways the Slash feels like the showcase bike for just how well the Vivid can perform. Its dead silent operation and excellent damping suit the bike nicely, and the shock tune feels perfect for a wide swath of riding styles. With relatively simple and visual adjustment, finding a happy place in the clickers is easy and intuitive.

RockShox AXS Reverb Seatpost: The Slash has an impressively long insertion depth, but none of that was taken advantage of in speccing an AXS post, which really only wins points in the cockpit tidiness department. Additionally, the AXS posts are prone to developing sag, which ours did within the first few days of testing. You can bleed the post fairly easily, but not having to do that in the first place would be a better proposition.


photo



Pros

+ Excellent geometry and balanced ride
+ Composed, capable, and predictable suspension
+ Climbs well for such a downhill-focused bike
+ Excels in challenging terrain


Cons

- Chassis may be too stiff for some
- Chain drop issues due to improperly spaced lower idler (fixed)
- Stock chainstay protector did very little to manage noise


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Field Test Enduro Bikes Trek Trek Slash


Author Info:
dariodigiulio avatar

Member since Dec 25, 2016
114 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Is This the New Enduro? Specialized Patent Shows 170mm Bike With UBB Suspension Design
80812 views
Field Test: Ibis HD6 - Sporty and Smashy
54880 views
First Ride: 2024 YT Jeffsy - Now With Updated Geo & In-Frame Storage
54602 views
Aaron Gwin Buys Windrock Bike Park
53450 views
Field Test: Nicolai Nucleon 16 Supre - The Silent Plow
53129 views
Field Test: Pole Onni - In the Eye of the Beholder
45526 views
Review: DVO Onyx SC D1 Enduro Fork
36242 views
Slack Randoms: Honda's eMTB Concept, Explosive Popcorn Makers, Crushing Lithium Ion Batteries & More
35073 views

61 Comments
  • 57 4
 I used to love watching Lew, but then he became an absolute mad lad of a click baiter.

Video Title: "This is why I'm binning my 5k trek!"
Video Thumbnail: *Throwing a Trek in a dumpster*
Video Content: "Yeah, my chain dropped a bunch but found out the tensioner wasn't applying proper tension, so it's probably fixed."

lol
  • 15 16
 It's what you have to do to get the algorithm to show your stuff. No views? No job. I can't be too mad at him.
  • 24 1
 But it was a “CATASTROPHIC FAILURE”!!! - chain drops. Followed by the next bike “First ride and it SNAPPED!!!” - part of headset fails.

He’s gone weapons grade these days
  • 8 1
 @j-t-g: Yep. let's hope the early 20s will be remembered as that ridiculous phase when you had to be a performing seal to market products... like all the previous decades of TV advertising. It's the same as it ever was sadly.
  • 5 2
 the moment he got sponsored by OF everyone dropped him..surprise surprise. he sold out
  • 1 0
 @mashrv1: or riding 'the biggest jumps in Whistler' when he rode Dirt Merchant (and went around the infamous hip for added insult lol)
  • 1 0
 Unfortunately for Trek the clickbait titles have done some damage, in these days of quick consumption media the majority just see the headline and take that info away and it become the gossip in the bike cumminity "did you see the new Slash drops it's chain" even tho those who have watched the full video or read this article can see it's relatively minor and fixable (fualt is on trek for not sorting it earlier but it has been blown up) the majority now seem to have a poor view of this bike.
  • 26 3
 I bet Trek product managers are banging their heads against the wall after seeing a closeup pic with a Specialized tire on the rear!
  • 12 0
 They'll want someone to get butchered.
  • 4 0
 @bigtim: Eliminate them
  • 1 0
 I CANNIBelive they did that
  • 15 0
 I like the broken spoke wrapped around another spoke in the first picture. Reminds me of all my bikes.
  • 8 0
 I've had mine for a while now, bought the al frame only. Had to fiddle with the MRP bash/guide a bit too, and I'm using Hope cranks but got the chainline perfect and zero chain drop issues with an XTR derailleur. And the bike itself is super quiet, I didn't have to use anything to dampen the chain slap. Climbs great, descents superbly.
Feels good man.
  • 7 1
 Was this a press release or a bike review? Juxtapose to the other reviews, it seems like bending over backwards to be complimentary. Big sloppy high idler that is great on flat trail with tight turns, climbs like an XC bike and poppy on the side hits. Unicorn!
  • 6 0
 Those assemblers in Waterloo are probably getting a good tongue lashing for using the wrong spacers... That, or the engineers/technical writers giving the assemblers the wrong instructions.
  • 17 0
 tongue *slashing
  • 5 1
 By Waterloo you mean Taiwan....or is Trek shipping Asian frames to Wisconsin just to be assembled incorrectly Stateside????
  • 3 0
 @wyorider: Yeah. They're assembled in Waterloo. Components and frames are sent to their "hub" to get bolted together and QC'd before being boxed up and sent to shops/customers. Pretty standard practice.
  • 9 0
 But how does it compare to the current Spec Enduro?
  • 4 0
 Based on what Vital MTB just put out...the Enduro is still excellent.
  • 1 0
 I guarantee the current Enduro requires less drivetrain maintenance. I've had a couple of them now and they are bomb proof.
  • 5 1
 That chain is far too straight. Maybe add a couple jockey wheels to the seat stay?! Maybe even the seat tube. Then SRAM can integrate the shifter and the dropper and make it chain gears while raising and lowering the dropper - all while coasting of course.
  • 4 0
 Based purely on the Pro's and Con's, this bike looks really interesting. 2 of the 3 Con's can be addressed with some extra chainstay protection and a chain guide fix. Not ideal, but easy enough.

Meanwhile, the Pro's seem to suggest this bike is pretty legit.

If you break it down on a cost-per-chain pivot perspective, this bike is cheap! Smile
  • 2 0
 Leave it up to two size medium-large guys to tell you that a bike not offered in XXL fits everybody.
How is the chain derailing multiple times not a dealbreaker? It absolutely would have killed the Nucleon-Supre review if it had happened there.
  • 2 0
 Pedant alert - it’s not a high pivot four bar, it’s a linkage driven high single pivot with semi-floating brake mount (concentric pivot on rear axle makes the brake squat like a four bar whilst the pedal squat is the same as a single pivot). High pivot ABP, which is the same as high pivot SplitPivot, or like that Hope bike.
  • 2 0
 >After reaching out to Trek and MRP, it became clear that the guide had been improperly installed from factory, with 5mm instead of the intended 7mm of spacers between the frame and the guide.

Or you know, make the upper pulley wheel narrow-wide, instead of trying to do some bullshit with the guide?

This is what you get when your industry is choc full of "industrial designers" with no engineering talent.
  • 2 1
 "We've done the monster math, and though idler bikes do appear to be a bit slower over the course of a long climb, the Slash offsets that extra drag with an even-keeled pedaling platform and good body position that keep you comfortable for the long haul."

Could say the same for any high pivot idler, tensioner, or gearbox bike, so what you're really saying is don't worry about it Smile
  • 1 0
 Well a gear box losses closer to 10% of input power, and most weigh in about 3 pounds more than a traditional mech setup, so I think you are stretching it by lumping it into the same lose category as a few added pulleys and some extra chain :-)
  • 3 0
 I don’t know these field test are not the same with out Mike Levy. It feels like a cheap knock off. I miss so badly the Mike and Mike's relationship
  • 1 0
 Slash 9 owners review - The bike differs from what a "conventional" bike feels just enough to require an adaptation period. The upside is that it has an unreal cornering grip, great technical climbing ability, and is as supportive (Not wallowy) as a 170mm HP bike gets. Inspires a lot of confidence once you realize how much trouble you can get yourself into and the bike will stay composed. The downsides are that the chain noise is rampant and the bike requires significant effort to jib. Mine is 41lbs. Feels very well developed / engineered, especially the linkages. Bike should've been spec'd with a better downtube protector and tires.
  • 1 0
 The slash looks damn very confident on the descents. I had an earlier comment on the HD6 review about nothing innovative with the HD6. Well, Trek did innovate. And it s loud, ugly, complicated, expensive, and contains proprietary parts. I guess you can't please an armchair critic. Thanks to all the engineers and marketers that make cool stuff for me to purchase. I'm glad the Ferrari 10K bikes exist. But bring on the gearboxes!
  • 1 0
 Every time I see that drivetrain I am surprised this bike came out of Waterloo. Looks much more like a solution cooked up in a garage somewhere. Sounds like it rides great though!
  • 4 0
 Looks like a GI Joe and a Tonka truck fucked and made a bike.
  • 3 0
 Can't wait till they slash those prices.
  • 4 6
 They won't. Inflation is fueling prices to a caliber we've never seen before.
  • 3 1
 @orangebike275: In that case, best to buy a new bike now, before inflation pushes prices to supercaliber levels.
  • 2 1
 it's not gonna happen, unfortunately...prices are insane
  • 1 1
 ..
  • 1 0
 @mi-bike: you better have a paycheck of pro caliber, not MTB pro caliber, rather tarmac slicing roadie pro caliber.
  • 1 0
 Looks like a well balanced ripper. Wonder how the Slash 8 does with less fancy suspension-the "8" models from Trek always seem to hit the value/performance ratio best.
  • 2 0
 @dariodigiulio can you expand on what you did to silence the bike?
  • 1 1
 Who's the OnlyFans rider who threw his Trek Slash in the trash over a chain drop issue? That was a pretty funny video series.
  • 1 0
 The video reminded of the old Bike Mag with Travis Engel.
  • 3 3
 Feels like most new Treks are underdeveloped, so thanks Pinkbike for being honest and posting this negative review.
  • 2 0
 I'm not sure I'd say most new treks. The new Fuel EX and EXe were highly touted on this very website just last year.
  • 1 0
 This bike does not pedal nearly as well as the gen 5 slash.
  • 1 0
 Is this generation of Slash rated for a dual crown fork?
  • 1 0
 It changes colour too. Blue to silver.
  • 1 0
 I just can't get behind the mullet.
  • 2 2
 Finally
  • 1 1
 The last to drop.
  • 1 4
 Looks like a crappy session
Below threshold threads are hidden





Newsletter Signup


Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.041176
Mobile Version of Website