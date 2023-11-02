Video: The 8 Enduro Field Test Bikes Hucked to Flat

Nov 2, 2023
by Matt Beer  


PINKBIKE FIELD TEST

An Eclectic Collection of 8 Enduro Bikes Hucked to Flat

Whiplash has been know to occur



We’re back with another fan-favorite to wrap up another glorious Field Test. This round of the Huck to Flat is more exciting than the last, thanks to our friends at MTB Hopper. That gave us plenty of hang time and whiplash. Chains were dropped and heads were slapped. I think my feet even hit the ground a few times!

I think it’s fair to say that half of the bikes walked away without too much criticism, but the other half wasn’t so lucky.

We noted a few creaks from the Commencal’s linkage during the test, but there was a loud cry when it was sent off the ramp. Word on the street is that there are updated spacers to alleviate that issue. That ultra-progressive linkage on the Unno Burn couldn’t save it from bottoming out. The Pole Onni also emitted a solid clunk, although not as severe as what we felt on the trail.

And of course, there is the elephant in the room; Trek’s Slash and the chain-dropping issue. This wasn’t something I experienced with all the laps I put it through down the Whistler mountainside, but when we brought it to a parking lot with a wooden kicker, it became the start of the show, right in front of the slow-motion camera.

Dario worked his mechanic magic and hasn’t experienced any dropped chains since realigning the lower pulley wheel. You wouldn’t believe it, but a whole 2mm seems to make all of the difference.

Luckily, that’s all for this round of the Huck to Flat!



4 Comments
 After seeing it happen in slow motion, I'm staggered that Trek released that bike into the wild. I would be so angry if I had spent thousands of my hard-earned dollars on a bike with a massive, massive design flaw like that.
 Finally! The real review!
 Oh my, trek chain. Sad trombone.
 Thank you for showing both sides. Best HTF video to date.







