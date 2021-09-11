Field Test: 2022 We Are One Arrival - Efficient & Effective

Sep 11, 2021
by Matt Beer  

PINKBIKE FIELD TEST

We Are One Arrival SP2


Words by Matt Beer, photography by Tom Richards


When We Are One teased us with sneak peeks of what looked to be a frame mold, we knew we had to get our hands on one. It's hard to talk about anything that We Are One builds without mentioning their devotion to sourcing materials as locally as possible. Their new bike, aimed at the enduro market, the Arrival, sings the same tune. Everything from the hardware and paint to the carbon sheets is sourced from within a five hundred mile radius.

Their first foray into frame building encompasses a wide array riding styles. It's ready to smash or dash. The 152mm of rear wheel travel and 160mm fork are aggressive enough to take on Enduro World Series races, but won't shy away from backcountry sufferfests.

Arrival Details

• Travel: 160 mm front / 152 mm rear
• Wheel size: 29”
• Hub spacing: 157 mm
• Head angle: 64°
• Seat tube angle: 77°
• Reach: 475 mm (SZ2)
• Chainstay length: 437 mm
• Sizes: SZ1, SZ2, SZ3
• Weight: 32.04 lb / 14.53 kg (w/ control tires)
• Price: $8,899 USD
weareonecomposites.com
This dual link, full carbon frame is purpose built around 29" wheels only, without any geometry or kinematic adjustments. In other words, there are no compromises between a steep seat angle or a slack head tube and the suspension has been tirelessly tested and tuned.

We Are One have also jumped on the size naming bandwagon. Since the field test took place, the naming has been changed from M/L to SZ2, but the reach remains the same at 475 mm. They also paused the start button on what would be a SZ4 frame, which we mentioned in the bike introduction. Currently, there are three sizes fitting riders from 5’3” to 6’4”, which seems like a bit of a stretch for those on opposite ends of the height spectrum. Reach numbers are traditional though, starting at 450 mm for a SZ1 and growing 25 mm per size to 500 mm for the SZ3.

For the SZ2 and SZ3, there are two options for dropper post length. Our SZ2 bike was equipped with a 170 mm dropper, which left 25 mm between the top of the seat clamp and the bottom of the post collar when fully inserted. I never experienced any clearance issues, but that middle rocker link pivot interrupts the seat post insertion depth, which could pose an issue for riders with a shorter inseam or different descending position.

Up front, there was a 100 mm head tube and 37 mm BB drop, creating a short stack height and aggressive, forward riding position. Henry and I both found ourselves using all 20 mm of spacers under the stem and swapping the 25 mm rise bar out for a 35 mm.

The smaller 185 mm x 55 mm trunnion mount rear shock is advised to set at 23% sag, so you won't be kicking rocks and that keeps the anti-squat in the zone for transmitting maximum watts. For my 73 kg weight, I did have to run 240 PSI in the Float X2, which might leave heavier riders maxing out the 350 PSI pressure limit.

Geometry such as a 64º head tube and a 77º effective seat tube angle are fairly standard these days, but the Arrival is versatile and doesn’t hold back in rowdy terrain. The chainstays do grow proportionately from 437 mm on the SZ1 and SZ2 frames, to 441 mm on the SZ3.


We Are One Arrival

Other attributes of the frame are double row bearings on all pivots, which are housed in the links, not the carbon, a threaded BB, and… gasp, Superboost rear hub spacing. I'm not sure why this is such a heated topic, because the bike comes with its own premium wheels. This spec reduces wear on the larger cogs by keeping the chainline straighter on that wide hub and pairs with a narrow 52 mm Q-factor.

Inside the beautifully finished raw to Cerakote matte finish frame are foam insulating tubes for the housings. This method superseded guided internal routing for one reason: quality carbon compaction. Internal guides can prohibit compaction when molding the carbon and leave voids, which can pose as stress rise areas.

On the topic of workmanship, all of the fixtures and threaded axles feed into replaceable, keyed alloy nuts, not the carbon, with the exception of the BB shell and proprietary brake mount. This bracket bolts straight up to a 180 mm rotor for the strongest and longest wearing design. At no surprise, the frame is backed by a manufacturing defect lifetime warranty.

What is really interesting though is their crash repair program. We Are One offer to fix the frame without financially profiting from the service. It’s actually more expensive to fix the frame member than replacing it, which shows they are conscious of their environmental impact. They also assemble the Arrival in Kamloops without any plastic wrapping or ties and practice reusing other component manufacturers’ packaging.

For $8,899 USD, the Arrival comes with the mechanical SRAM XO1 groupset, Fox Factory suspension, Magura MT5 brakes, a Chris King headset, an SDG dropper post, and Vittoria Mazza tires. Of course, you’ll find their renowned carbon Union rims laced to Industry 9 1/1 hubs and Da Package carbon bar and alloy stem combo too.

The no holds barred build checks out at $10,999 with a full SRAM XX1 AXS wireless drivetrain and dropper post, Magura MT7 brakes, I9 Hydra hubs, and is finished with the same We Are One parts mentioned in the other build. Now that is a high entry level build price, but we are talking about premium components on a carbon frame that is made in North America.

At this time, complete bikes are the only option, but there are production plans to offer rolling chassis and Push 11/6 shock options.


We Are One Composites Arrival
FIELD NOTES


Climbing

Surprise - the lightest bike of the lot was also an effective climber, both on trail and in the efficiency test. Yes, there is a climb switch, but it’s really not necessary. The bike simply went forward when you stepped on the pedals, not up and down, due to that linkage configuration. Don’t let this undermine the descending capabilities of the Arrival, as we’ll discuss those shortly. When pointed in either direction on the hill, rear wheel traction was plentiful and maintained excellent small bump performance.

You might think that the large BB drop would lead to crank strikes and clumsy navigation through tech uphill routes, but this is where the 23-25% sag suggest makes sense. I like to preach about bikes that retain their geometry, or at least front to rear balance, and the Arrival is one of them. This makes it predictable to time pedal strokes when you put the power down or lunge up stepped trail features.

I found the steep seat angle and lower bar height a benefit while climbing, and was surprised in several instances by the Arrival's ability to scale some ridiculously steep pitches. The shorter rear center made the traction limit somewhat easier to find, and I could shift my weight accordingly, all while keeping the front wheel from wandering.

We Are One Arrival

We Are One Arrival
We Are One Composites Arrival

Descending

Immediately, when I jumped on the Arrival, I felt like both my contact points; hands and feet, were close to the ground, as if I was on a snappy, slalom bike. At slower warm up speeds it was noticeably lighter and more agile, like the YT, compared to the bigger bruisers in the fleet. I was anxious to throw this thing into some high speed berms, but also had some initial reservations of how the lesser travel and low body position would pan out on the steeper, rougher runs. Did we mention how fast the trails are at Sun Peaks?

I have to say, I was blown away with the Arrival’s capability on serious downhill tracks. Of course, the limit was a finer balance at race pace than on the longer travel and lengthy wheelbase of the Range and Force Carbon, but that suspension really gave the Arrival some muscle. There was no shortage of stability through heavy compressions and brake bumps, which contributed to confidence levels.

Timed Testing

Previously featured in a Canadian National Enduro round, our timed section of trail was primarily made up of tight, fast corners with square edges rocks and roots. This offered the longer and heavier bikes a chance to show how their brute stacked up against the more spritely ones in the bunch.

Going fast isn't everyone's number one goal when choosing a bike, but it is one more metric we can use to differentiate the bikes in test.

Matt Beer: "The Arrival laid down consistent hot laps and narrowly missed the win by less than half a second. The bike snapped out of corners and the suspension carried speed through rough sections while delivering predictable levels of traction. Its shorter wheelbase and low, aggressive position attacked our test track, but required higher levels of focus."
In those heavy braking zones, the bike remained active and the dual-link suspension didn’t squat or firm up the suspension. I was genuinely impressed with how that smaller rear shock did everything so well, including those sections of rumble-stripped singletrack. The Float X2 aided the right amount of kinematic progression. No, it’s not a high pivot, but the axle path seemed to move the wheel out of the way without using much travel. The drivetrain feedback was minimal, both in terms of pedal kickback and noise.

The only place I noticed a bit of feedback was at slower speeds on technical single track over roots, but I think this was more about my level of engagement and body positioning. The Arrival definitely rewards a rider that charges.

While it can chase the welterweight enduro bikes down raw downhill tracks, there is a limit. It still has elements that keep it hunkered down on your line, but you’re asking a lot from 152 mm of travel to bomb full-on downhill tracks. It is more demanding to ride at those speeds over longer sections of physical trail, but it can be done with a bit more focus and skill.

When Mike Levy posed the question, “What bike would you chose for an EWS season?”, I was torn between the Arrival and the Specialized Enduro. The main differentiator would be the fatigue factor. With the Arrival’s shorter travel and speed-hungry, attack character it might be more physical on longer race stages. The 170mm front and rear travel Enduro does slightly give up the ability to duck and weave in tighter corners, which the Arrival loves and our timed testing proved. Otherwise, both bikes possess contemporary geometry and respectable weights, making them top candidates for enduro racing.

If you had to give me one bike to go ride anywhere on the planet, I’d pack my bags and box up an Arrival. There would be very little terrain that I would shy away from onboard this bike. Its all-encompassing suspension attributes and geometry tackle every type of trail well. It has that rally car responsiveness that would suit riding destinations with ripping, technical single track, topped with plenty of corners and jumps to slay; Bellingham, WA, Bromont, QC, and of course Kamloops, BC are a few regions that come to mind. The Arrival is a do-it-all enduro bike that left us impressed with its eagerness to keep up with some longer travel bikes.


Pros

+ Very capable 152 mm of travel
+ Generates speed incredibly quickly
+ Overall appearance: shapes, finish, cable routing, and subtle branding

Cons

- Rear shock pressures may limit max rider weight
- Limited sizes squeeze riders at either end the of height spectrum




The 2021 Summer Field Test was made possible with support from Dainese apparel and protection, and Sun Peaks Resort. Shout out also to Maxxis, Garmin, Freelap, and Toyota Pacific.




49 Comments

  • 14 1
 Can we take a moment to recognize whomever inserted Levy's eyebrow raising grin into ALL the introductions of the Field Test videos?

Please do not allow Levy to ever make that expression on camera again.
  • 1 0
 So true, genuinely disturbing
  • 3 0
 Take all my money! (Literally all of it). Man what a bike, I had a feeling. Look at Richie killing it on that outdated SB150….once you get into the 160+ rear it’s no longer a bike you want to pedal. Saving my pennies to buy one of these.
  • 5 0
 Wait how is that sb150 outdated? I think I’m missing the joke
  • 3 0
 I recently drooled over one in Fernie. To see it in photos is one thing but in person is a completely different. Stunningly gorgeous. It checked off all the boxes for what I love in a bike aesthetically and to see this review it obviously rides as good as it looks. If only I could afford it…
  • 3 0
 Congrats Dustin and the rest of you guys.

I want to bring up one other thing…service. Memphis and crew have taken care of me like I am one of their own. My Insiders are currently being rebuilt by WAO, and I am riding my old Agents in the meantime. The level of service from these guys, even through COVID, has been exceptional. I would be an idiot to ever stray from something this good.

My Druid has a story behind it too. It was Dustin’s frame. He gave it up so I could buy it, and he bought a gloss moss instead. First production run. Third huge season on it.

That said, I am thinking hard about this one. I may have to beg and grovel to see if a large might turn up somewhere…Dustin? I may have to bribe my banker too…
  • 2 0
 Pretty gushy review , looks like a well done bike for sure . Is this the new “ it “ bike for shredding B.C ? I’ll bet price and availability are going to be the limiting factor . Nicely done We Are One !
  • 1 0
 For a shred and pedal bike, it’s been real hard to find much that can beat the Ripmo. But maybe this does. If money was no object I’d buy one of these quick.
  • 1 0
 Agreed on the gush. I’m sure it’s a great bike, and I love We Are One as a company… but I wasn’t honestly expecting an objective opinion on this bike from the PB staff. Hell, I’d get caught up in the hype, too. That being said, I hope that We Are One is successfully making bikes for years to come and would love to own one some day.
  • 1 0
 I'm sure there was a "survey" on the topic at some point previously, but to me the geometry adjust options a lot of bikes come with are usually silly. Who out there routinely changes to "steep" settings one weekend to blast a fire road then back again for the next ride for the park, and then somewhere in between for a moderate trail?...At the same time I'm sure it is still attractive in people's mind to have all the capability options. We like the "tow/haul" mode on our truck, even though we don't own a trailer, and I like that my overdrive pedal can make my guitar blow my windows out, even though in reality I never turn the volume past 4, and I have 400 lbs of Olympic plates in my garage, just in case I get really strong and will need to use them all at once to get a proper workout in (will never happen). Sorry, bit of a rant, but god there are so many things we think we'll probably need and don't ever really use and are of no real importance.
  • 1 0
 Well, maybe I'm doing geo-adjustment wrong, but I used them on my current bike (RM Altitude) to dial in the fit to my preferences. Once I got them there they've stayed. To me, geo-adjustments are for taking a great bike and tuning it into the best bike for the rider and what they want to accomplish with the bike.
  • 1 0
 @taldfind: I am in the same boat with my RM Altitude. It took a while to find my ideal setting for the ride 9. But now that I have, the bike does everything I want it to do. I think it is more about allowing the bike to be tailored to the individual rider than to the terrain.
  • 1 0
 I think it’s usually included as an easy option. If you can offer it without much trouble, why not? It just allows people to customize a bit more. I agree none of it is all that special.
  • 2 2
 I'm not a weight weenie, but... What will the next development be that will lead to lighter bikes? Are we at the point in time where bikes are pretty much as light as they get? This is the lightest bike in the test at 32 lbs. and before I looked at the weight I expected it to be closer to 30 or maybe even a smidge under. Of course you can build bikes lighter (thanks Dangerholm) but at an extreme cost and sometimes durability compromise.
  • 4 0
 I stopped caring what the non rotational parts of my bikes weigh the second I got the bill for a crunched down tube on a carbon frame.
  • 2 0
 Until Wakanda releases a vibranium-shod bike, we are stuck with good'ol carbon bud
  • 3 0
 Can't have it all, yet. We asked companies to make bikes that are longer, stronger, stiffer, and warrantied for life. They delivered, and heavier bikes are the result. I believe the listed weights include the control tires, which were dh and dd casing maxxgrip. Most riders looking for an allrounder like the WAO will probably run lighter tires
  • 2 0
 Technically the spire is lighter, bigger bike but same weight
  • 2 0
 I think we have indeed reached that point. If your main aim with a lighter bike is climbing efficiency, you can achieve those goals with careful adjustments of your seat, handlebars, stem etc. Well engineered bikes that weigh a smidge more can be just as efficient. Besides, as my friend always says, why always go for the lightest option when the weight you save is often the equivalent of a decent shit?
  • 1 0
 Performance is what matters not the weights. Obviously there is some correlation between the two but people need to focus on the right weight, the stuff that actually makes your bike perform better at things rather than just make your buddies go Wow when they load it on the rack.
  • 1 0
 its interesting how weight has kind of piled on over the years as im sure Remy Absalons comencal meta666 for the mega avalanche clocked in at around 30lb's and it was Alu in 2008
  • 1 0
 How light do bikes need to be? I’m sure tech will come along eventually that will allow bikes of this caliber to be lighter without sacrificing performance or cost. But at what point do you just say, “this is what is required of my legs and lungs to ride this bike”?

Actually, with the proliferation of ebikes, that tech may never come. That’s probably one of the reasons the industry loves ebikes so much. They don’t have to stress about weight.
  • 2 1
 I love this bike, I think they nailed it, but I really think if we're going to throw around the term "quiver killer" it should be a sub 30lbs bike. And this is NOT, I repeat, NOT only for better climbing performance (the "take a dump" crowd can stfu) - as we can see with these timed tests, lighter bikes can descend faster because they are much easier to hop and float. Your upper body doesn't work as hard wrestling it and you have more energy on longer descents. They brake better. Sprung weight (not what's in your colon) matters!

Look, I love my 33lbs Enduro - it RIPS, but the thing is a pig and I really do wish it was about 3 lbs lighter. I also get to experience the opposite end of the spectrum with a 23lbs Epic Evo and seriously - light bikes are so much fun up AND down.
  • 3 0
 Heck of a bike BTW. I think it's beautiful and thumbs up for making it in Canada. Best of luck to the WeR1 folks.
  • 1 0
 Cheers to Canada man. You guys are great
  • 3 3
 “ I'm not sure why this is such a heated topic, because the bike comes with its own premium wheels. ” Not sure why this is hard to grasp but not everyone buys completes, they may already have bought a premium carbon wheelset in “normal” boost that was expensive and would like to carry over.
  • 1 0
 @mattbeer I'm curious on your thoughts on the sizing for this bike? the M/L has a 475 reach and the L/XL 500 reach. Did you feel like 475 is enough for someone who ride a traditional large or 480 reach bike?
  • 1 0
 Unless maybe, they don’t frame only. Makes carry over kind of a non issue. While I understand being annoyed by a different standard, I think the rational behind superboost was pretty well explained by WAO.
  • 1 1
 Travel bracket puts it more in line with transitions sentinel, and the Norco sight…I’d be interested in how it compares to these two? Seems to fit the “all mountain” category (which seems to have been dropped) more so than the “enduro” range of bikes. Can see why they included it in this test though! Amazing sounding bike, really stoked to see the bc manufacturing!
  • 1 1
 Honest question: do you guys think this bike looks good esthetically? I want to like the way it looks but somehow the rear end just looks cluttered to me. The Transition is probably the cleanest looking bike of the bunch.
  • 1 0
 I'm curious on what length stem there using on these shorter reach bikes..40 or 50mm..maybe a 50 were normally a 40on longer reaches..
  • 3 0
 What a sweet bike
  • 1 0
 So do we get to see how the control bike performed against the field test competition?
  • 1 0
 Toyota had been sponsoring these field tests? And yet they have such ironic commercials...
  • 2 0
 I'd love one, but in a frame-only.
  • 1 0
 Will there ever be demo-days again? Would love to hear comparisons to the SJ Evo & Sentinel.
  • 1 0
 Beautifully done, WR1! So... when are going to put a linkage front end on it and take over the world?
  • 1 0
 Looks amazing, hope I can try one soon.
  • 1 0
 Would give my left nut to try this in Sentiers du Moulin!
  • 1 2
 So 0.4 seconds Slower than the YT and a good $4K more expensive...

I am all for trying to buy USA/Canada made gear, but that is a fair bit of dental work to perform...
  • 1 0
 You’re right to ask “is this bike 4000 dollars more fun than the YT?” But I would never use their little speed test as a factor for buying one these bikes. It’s meaningless.
  • 1 0
 love the bike... but somehow the review made my stoke go down hill.
  • 1 0
 Such a beautiful bike! Well done WAO.
  • 1 1
 You missed the Bars/LOW FRONT END in the the cons - BUT Wow great start WAO - I would love to own this bike.
  • 1 0
 It's arrived!
  • 1 0
 Is this the one?
  • 1 1
 I really dont understand what's wrong with S,M,L,XL sizing..
  • 1 2
 Looka like a transession
  • 2 1
 Looks like a ReignPatrol, or a PatrolSession

Post a Comment



