Field Test: 5 Trail Bikes & 3 DH Bikes Hucked to Flat in Slow Motion

PINKBIKE FIELD TEST





5 trail bikes meet 3 downhill bikes to launch the largest ramp to date







Hosting a Field Test in Whistler, surrounded by jumps, meant that we had to up the ante on our scientific Huck To Flat test by bringing in the big guns. Speaking of jumps, how about that bow-legged schley-able top cold opener?Sending it over that sign was a joke with the ramp that MTB Hopper generously offered us. That ' Lil Air ' collapsible ramp was anything but little - look at the height of it compared to the barrier. Bikes were going to be bottomed out - even the downhill bikes.Wait, where did those bikes with twice the suspension travel come from? In addition to the regularly scheduled Trail Bike Field Test, we added a few downhill bikes to the schedule since we had gathered our talented team in bike park heaven. Our videographers appreciated the extra cushion while moving about the mountain, but we made sure to use all of it when dropping back down to earth in slow-motion.Sitting politely at the shorter end of the travel spectrum, the 130mm-travel Norco Fluid and its mighty little Fox 34 fork winced as it sped towards the MTB Hopper ramp. We discuss how that combo stacked up against the rest of the trail bikes in our latest podcast because it’s clear as day how much the Fox 34 chassis flexes compared to the 36mm-legged forks. This was the highest Huck to Flat that we’ve hosted yet. Heck, even the dual crown forks show some signs of bending - check out that RockShox Boxxer on the Nukeproof!Almost every bike we launched used a different suspension system. It’s pretty dang cool to watch how the suspension articulates, like the Yeti and their Switch Infinity system where the lower link changes direction twice while being compressed, or in the case of the Scott Ransom, you can’t even see the shock move.Watch the metal, carbon and rubber take some serious punishment in slow motion in the latest and greatest Huck to Flat.