Field Test: 5 Trail Bikes & 3 DH Bikes Hucked to Flat in Slow Motion

Dec 16, 2022
by Matt Beer  


PINKBIKE FIELD TEST


5 trail bikes meet 3 downhill bikes to launch the largest ramp to date




Hosting a Field Test in Whistler, surrounded by jumps, meant that we had to up the ante on our scientific Huck To Flat test by bringing in the big guns. Speaking of jumps, how about that bow-legged schley-able top cold opener?

Sending it over that sign was a joke with the ramp that MTB Hopper generously offered us. That 'Lil Air' collapsible ramp was anything but little - look at the height of it compared to the barrier. Bikes were going to be bottomed out - even the downhill bikes.

Wait, where did those bikes with twice the suspension travel come from? In addition to the regularly scheduled Trail Bike Field Test, we added a few downhill bikes to the schedule since we had gathered our talented team in bike park heaven. Our videographers appreciated the extra cushion while moving about the mountain, but we made sure to use all of it when dropping back down to earth in slow-motion.

Sitting politely at the shorter end of the travel spectrum, the 130mm-travel Norco Fluid and its mighty little Fox 34 fork winced as it sped towards the MTB Hopper ramp. We discuss how that combo stacked up against the rest of the trail bikes in our latest podcast because it’s clear as day how much the Fox 34 chassis flexes compared to the 36mm-legged forks. This was the highest Huck to Flat that we’ve hosted yet. Heck, even the dual crown forks show some signs of bending - check out that RockShox Boxxer on the Nukeproof!

Almost every bike we launched used a different suspension system. It’s pretty dang cool to watch how the suspension articulates, like the Yeti and their Switch Infinity system where the lower link changes direction twice while being compressed, or in the case of the Scott Ransom, you can’t even see the shock move.

Watch the metal, carbon and rubber take some serious punishment in slow motion in the latest and greatest Huck to Flat.



41 Comments

  • 24 0
 that wasn't slow enough=(
  • 16 0
 outside is really cutting back the cool factor at pb
  • 3 0
 And too much shadow on the good bits.
  • 1 0
 If you watch it on Youtube you can slow it down: youtube.com/watch?v=r8g2cJ3QNQk
  • 15 1
 I get that with right foot forward, and the linkages, it makes sense to show NDS to see the suspension at work, but I would love to have a camera on both sides so you can see chain growth as well.
  • 1 0
 I made the mistake of making a drive-side foot forward HTF video. The chain just kinda flops around, I don't think there's much to make sense of: youtube.com/watch?v=r8g2cJ3QNQk
  • 8 0
 We're getting closer to a dh field test! That's the first time I've seen the abbreviation for Downhill bike in a pinkbike post in what seems forever!
  • 3 0
 Yup and a jedi n darkmatter too.. please test more of the cool stuff..
  • 6 0
 But is the Norco the complete package ?
  • 5 0
 The canfield is a good example why i only run saddles with a whale tail shape
  • 3 0
 Out of the trail bikes, the Yeti had the most flex and the Trek looked the stiffest. You wouldn't want to bottom that dark matter out in a rock garden....
  • 1 0
 This is highly dependent on setup but I think its cool how you can see the Fox 40 use its progressive air spring going into and out of deep travel vs the Ohlin's slowing down the compression via damping and a more linear spring on the way up.
  • 4 1
 The only autoplay vid I've ever wanted to look at, and there's an ad instead. Missed your chance PB.
  • 3 0
 I'd like a little more run-out time to see if any of them sprung back up in the air like the last field test showed.
  • 4 1
 Argh, too bad the shadow of Matt's leg partially hides some of those suspension platforms :-(
  • 1 0
 It sure seems like the front ends of these trail bikes are a LOT stiffer than the first round of trail bikes PB did this with years ago. The first time I saw this I was really surprised at just how much flex there was.
  • 6 0
 I think the slow mo used to be a lot slower. These aren't stiffer, you just can't see the flex as much
  • 1 0
 @thegoodflow: What he said
  • 4 0
 DH Field test
  • 2 0
 Wild how the DH bikes pretty much deck out their bottom brackets at full compression
  • 1 0
 Thats without bottoming the fork too the boxxer only went to like 160 and dead stopped seemed odd? fox left a little as well
  • 1 0
 Yeah. Those chainrings look so close to the ground.
  • 1 0
 they are made as low as possible for stability
  • 2 1
 @Nopantsdougie: Fox air forks are notorious for rarely getting their full travel.
  • 3 0
 Is it just me, or did the yeti beat that shock like it owed it money?
  • 3 0
 That boxxer looks like it is bending quite a bit
  • 3 0
 Yeah, it totally is but I think it's just more obvious (being a longer tube) than the shorter forks. Also, not necessarily a bad thing either.
  • 1 0
 Slack ass head angles to flat is why...
  • 2 0
 next year let's do huck to UPSLOPE.
  • 2 0
 The Canfield have the saddle touching the tyre.
  • 2 0
 So are we going to see a field test of the dh bikes?!
  • 2 0
 Matt Beer is considerate to inanimate objects like in Japanese culture.
  • 1 0
 Seems a little weird to me the rider didn't have level pedals for this one, poor left pedal...
  • 1 1
 Wait, they said they had 4 dh bikes in the podcast? Only 3 here, wonder if one was broken before this?
  • 2 1
 Finally one where autoplay makes a sense
  • 2 1
 Scott genius, "nothing to see here!"
  • 1 0
 I think the Nukeproof had a little more to go in the back.
  • 1 0
 I missed the part where they took the DH bikes up the impossible climb
  • 1 1
 is there no way to adjust quality on the new pinkbike player? always stuck in 1p resolution for me
  • 1 0
 I'm interested to see the DH bike field-test!
  • 1 0
 Hope 155mm cranks ftw!





