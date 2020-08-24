Field Test: 9 XC Bikes (& the Grim Donut) VS Impossible Climb

Aug 24, 2020
by Mike Levy  


Cross-Country & Down-Country Bikes VS The Impossible Climb

Bro-Science in the Name of Climbing



Would it even be a Field Test if we didn't have some dubious challenges to attempt aboard our fleet of test bikes? The Huck to Flat video is on its way - I know that's what you're waiting for - but first, I had to get them all to the top of the mountain, and the route there was close to impossible. Perfect.

With this Field Test focusing on short-travel bikes that should make your life easier on demanding ascents, we knew that our Impossible Climb had to be the most impossible yet. But then the rains came and, well, it ended up getting far trickier than the cameras make it look. I guess that's always how it is, though. Last year's dusty and cactus-lined climb in Sedona, Arizona, wasn't easy, but the greasy mud, ice-like roots, and decieving steepness of this episode stretched traction and slow-speed handling to the limit. In the end, most were stopped in the same spot, a rocky, rooty uphill chute with a single, straight-up-the-middle line that offered close to zero grip during the afternoon downpour.

But while most bikes stumbled at that slippery wall, one bike did manage to get considerably higher than others.



The 2020 Pinkbike Field Test was made possible with clothing, protection, and support from Giro. Control tires provided by Schwalbe, and power meters provided by SRM. Filming took place at The Backyard pub in Squamish.



Video: Jason Lucas, Cole Nelson, Max Barron

