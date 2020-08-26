Field Test: 9 XC Bikes & the Grim Donut VS the Huck to Flat

Aug 26, 2020
by Mike Levy  

PINKBIKE FIELD TEST

Cross-Country & Down-Country Bikes VS The Huck to Flat

A Phantom camera, not enough suspension, and some sore ankles



Aside from having a couple wheels and a bit of suspension, the latest cross-country bikes don't have much in common with those twitchy, flexy dinosaurs from only a handful of years prior. Somewhere along the line brands realized that while races are usually won on the climbs, we were all getting tired of pinballing our way down the descents out of control while nearly naked. Thankfully, many of the latest offerings can handle some serious riding thanks to improved geometry and suspension, an evolution that's allowed cross-country bikes to become far more useful than what that phrase used to inspire. And given that fact, there's no way they were going to get a pass on the Huck to Flat video.

We don't aim to break bikes while testing them, even if it does happen every now and then, but we do want to show you what it looks like when a 21lb cross-country machine uses up what little travel if has and then a whole bunch more as the tires, wheels, and frame all react. That's a revealing scene at 1,000 frames-per-second and, depending on your armchair opinion, possibly a bit worrying. But all of the bikes survived this time, although it looks like the Grim Donut was close to giving up...

Hucks by Jason Lucas

The 2020 Pinkbike Field Test was made possible with clothing, protection, and support from Giro. Control tires provided by Schwalbe, and power meters provided by SRM. Filming took place at The Backyard pub in Squamish.



Video: Jason Lucas, Cole Nelson, Max Barron

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Videos Field Test


73 Comments

  • 70 0
 I mean, the grim donut is already doing better than the Pole...
  • 10 0
 I´m just here watching 3:06-3:14 on repeat
  • 4 0
 Yes, but with that HTA you can almost see the stiction in the fork. Such a slack HTA is where a linkage fork would make the most sense. It would look like crap, but ride much better.
  • 1 1
 @jfcarrier: The Donut has one of the smoothest fork actions of the test. It starts easily and goes like 75% of the way down before slowing as the rear end catches up. Very little stiction evident.
  • 36 1
 The lefty fork appeared to have less flex than the regular forks - impressive
  • 27 0
 Yeah, but you should see the video from the other side.
  • 1 2
 It's inverted, so the overlap point is closer to the axle and therefore deflects less. Forks like the Lefty (and RS-1 also) tend to be stiffer fore-aft. Torsional stiffness is a different issue though. RS-1 uses an oversized axle in the front hub to compensate. Obviously the Lefty has a custom hub as well with a massive axle. I've been using an RS-1 for the last 3 years and it rides really nicely. Needing a proprietary front hub sucks though. Next bike will have a traditional fork.
  • 2 0
 The Lefty also has a much smoother rolling surface - bearings. Way less stiction that traditional bushings.
  • 1 0
 I'd be very curious to see the lefty from head on.
  • 21 0
 Why lay only one bike on it’s derailleur, when you can lay them all.
  • 17 1
 The Grim Donut continues to be the most interesting bike tested.

“I’m glad you’re alive.”
  • 9 0
 Interesting indeed. Look at the rear shock compress before the rear wheel touches the ground... Front triangle flex?? Scary.
  • 2 0
 @igottaride: Or coils are that sensitive to the frame's inertia, coupled with too low of a spring rate.
  • 3 0
 @igottaride: naw, it's likely inertia doing it's thing. once the front wheel hits the ground everything starts slowing down, but the rear wheel keeps going forward and compresses the shock just a bit. probably only possible with a coil, due to how little stiction they have.
  • 14 1
 That moment the Donut came out of the clouds and started towards the tarmac... did anyone else's heart flutter (beside Jason's!) Definitely worthy of the Hans Zimmer-like score!!
  • 4 0
 A beautiful piece of film
  • 6 0
 Wait a second - I just realized he did all the XC bikes with the non-dropper seatposts lowered in the frame. Surely for the sake of scientific integrity, we need to see this done again with all posts at proper XC race height. And you thought the tire folding sounds were awful!
  • 12 0
 That Grim Donut looked like it could use a chain guide
  • 9 0
 All Pine Bike test from now on will include the Grim Donut, but the full grim episode will never be released. Frown
  • 4 0
 MTB game Half Life 3
  • 7 0
 that poor lyrik! also interesting to see how many of the bikes have a final push through the rear travel that seems to come much later than the initial squish
  • 5 0
 That's just an oscillation as the fork and shock ramp differently. Jason did a great job getting towards nice two-point landings, but one end, usually the back, always hits slightly earlier. So as the rear spring ramps up, the force is redirected to the fork, which then ramps up and the force is shifted back to the shock, and then usually one more time to the fork.

This is why sometimes if your shock doesn't feel right, it might actually be your fork that needs adjusting. Example: got a new fork, it's slightly longer (10mm more travel, 7mm more axle to crown), and the recommended starting pressure had it riding even higher. This made if feel like my shock was low on air. But once the fork was dialed with a bit more sag, less ramp, and less LSC (since HSC is now adjustable and able to add big hit stability) and dynamic ride height got close to "normal/previous", the shock felt fine again, without any tweaks to the shock itself.

Hell, even the bar heights, cockpit lengths, and front & rear centers could contribute: Those aren't Jason's usual bikes, and just jumping on an hucking means he's getting used to the front/rear balance on the fly, so would be moving around a bit more than usual to try and keep it balanced, thus there is likely a bit more fore-aft wight shift contributing to the "final push".

It would actually be quite interesting to see (in slo-mo) all those bikes rebound back to normal dynamic ride height. See which ones come back nice and balanced (Canyon, red Epic, I bet), and which ones get even more out of sorts (Donut for sure).
  • 8 0
 Is the “quarantine fifteen” kilos or pounds?
  • 5 0
 Donuts (a day)
  • 4 1
 15 stone more like it amiright?
  • 3 0
 @bigtim: Rookie numbers.
  • 3 0
 I call it the Covid-19
  • 7 0
 The suspension was killing me waiti for the donut.
  • 7 0
 Love how Jason's eyes are closed every time. #huckandpray
  • 1 0
 Huck til you fck up !
  • 4 1
 I stand by my statement that you guys use too little rear psi in every bike you test. All the bikes had a rim touch the pavement. AS a NORMAL broke ass rider I could not afford the low psi. Enjoy. now downcountry me
  • 1 1
 The rims touched the pavement? So every single bike came away with a nasty double rear pinch-flat? I must have missed the sealant spraying everywhere...
  • 4 1
 30psi in today's world is a really high tire pressure, especially in cross country, where you're seeing riders go below 20 frequently. This is meant to simulate a real world test to see how the bike handles it. If you went to 200psi in the fork, and 300 in the shock (or whatever max is) and 50 psi, hell yeah the bike would handle the jump better, but that's not what the test is aimed at....
  • 5 0
 None of us thinked we will see donut in a xc field test
  • 1 0
 Looking at these vs a DH bottoming out (where the chainring is almost in the dirt) it seems like the bb height could be lowered quite a bit on these bikes. Serious question would lowering the bb on an xc bike have any advantages?
  • 2 0
 I'm not sure how much it would effect pedaling efficiency but I imagine it would feel more stable.
  • 1 0
 @nickgarrison: That was what I was thinking. I guess I should have said disadvantages as well. I could see potentially needing longer cranks to accommodate lower the bb being one of them.
  • 4 0
 Pedalling sooner out of hard corners is pretty substantial for xc speed. Pedaling though milder corners without fear of pedal strikes is also important.
  • 4 0
 Especially on XC bikes, BB height is not about bottom out height but about pedaling clearance over roots and obstacles. XC BB's are already quite low usually and as you want to pedal efficiently, shorten cranks is less an option than on a DH bike
  • 1 0
 Also, getting into a more aerodynamic/efficient position (akin to a road bike) is important for getting the power down. Lowering the BB will lower the effective seat high, and therefore the saddle to bar drop will be smaller, and the rider can't get into the same position.
  • 1 1
 @mariano69id: Crank length has very little to do with "efficiency". Yes the lever is longer, but the pedal also has to go around a shorter distance. So shorter cranks might have slightly less maximum torque, but the they also get to apply that torque slightly more often (for the same wheel speed and gearing). This has been studied, and the overall power output remains pretty much the same regardless of crank length (for normal-ish lengths, obvi things might change at the extremes). Shortening cranks is similar to shrinking a chainring just slightly. Max force goes down slightly, cadence goes up slightly, and overall power output remains stable.
  • 1 0
 @just6979: For the same gearing, the pedals would spin at exactly the same rate. The crank length has nothing to do with the speed that the cranks spin. Yes, they spin a smaller circle, but it is just as often as a long crank (with the same gearing and wheel speed). So you're not correct on that part.

But yes, there have been studies that shortening the crank length by 2.5 to 5mm doesn't negatively impact the total leverage put into the chain as much as a nonideal pedaling stroke, so it is better to shorten up the cranks to fit you if needed.
  • 1 0
 @goldencycle: Pretty sure getting into an aero position is only important for getting aero. The human body is not made to produce leg power when bent way over.

There is a always a compromise between max power and max aero, and finding the best combo for each rider requires some min/max-ing on both (calculus!).
  • 1 0
 @weezyb: longer cranks? Why?
  • 1 0
 @goldencycle: Same RPM, but not the same pedal speed. Shorter cranks mean the pedal has less distance to travel, so if the number of revolutions are the same, the pedal will be going slower at any given point. That's more time spent in the power zone, which is bigger than the null zone in the average pedal stroke (most people pull through the bottom a bit, and good pedalers pull through the bottom a lot and also push through the top a bit).

It's also less linear motion: top dead center to bottom dead center is shorter, so the big heavy leg experiences less acceleration to change direction. Acceleration requires force, so less force spend on just moving the legs means more force available to go into the pedals.
  • 1 0
 @just6979: I don't think that's necessarily true. Otherwise we'd see different positions being used in different disciplines to maximize power. And thinking practically, I think we all produce power a little more efficiently when getting lower over the bars, so same principle applies here. You don't sit upright to get the max to the pedals that you can.

Also, you're certainly right that they do care about aerodynamics. Not as much as a roadie, but at the speeds XC racers race at, aero certainly plays a role. Hence: Lycra, lower position, no peak on the helmet, shaved legs, etc.
  • 3 0
 The suspenseful build up at 1:20 was well edited, hysterical. It's a good trait to be able to laugh at yourself, well done guys.
  • 4 5
 That SID wouldn't make it on any of my bikes I don't think. At 200lbs the flex would be a little too much and bushing wear would be quite accelerated I believe. I love the idea of the Spur, Ranger, or Epic Evo but I'd have to go with a 34 or Pike.
  • 12 0
 You know the new SID ultimate is a 35mm stanchion fork right?
  • 3 0
 Next stop,hardtail huck to flat. Bring it!
  • 1 0
 Jason Lucas is the right man for the job. NAY. He is the ONLY man for the job!
  • 3 0
 Who else just came here for the Grim Donut landing?
  • 4 0
 i was convinced it would snap at the head tube
  • 3 0
 The SIDs looked pretty flexy compared to the foxes.
  • 2 0
 Bout damn time!!! I've been waiting for this moment for too long....
  • 3 0
 The Huck to Slack
  • 1 0
 Huck to Flat is the ultimate performance test for this ultra-slack bikes(Grim Donut).
It doesn't work out(for the fork)...
  • 2 2
 maybe my trails are weird, but I huck to flat like that multiple times per ride, on a hardtail. Just thought that was normal.
  • 2 0
 Man that Lyrik bends at 3:43!
  • 3 3
 Other than watching suspension compress, I don't understand the point of this; but I'll keep watching. Someone please explain.
  • 1 0
 Just curiosity. You can see cool shit like the seat stays on the Supercaliber flexing after the strut bottoms out (this is intentional, and looks cool!). You can see just how flexy some forks are (this is a bit intentional, and looks scary, but fore-aft flex probably won't negatively effect most riders in normal conditions for these bikes). You can see how limited travel can put even more load into featherweight tires and fold them down nice and flat (but not necessarily "flat" like punctured).
  • 1 0
 It’s pointless. Like if you took matchbox cars and smashed them together just because. Bicycles, the middle ground of toys to most, serious vehicles to few.
  • 2 0
 I hope you wore a gum guard when doing the Huck to flat on the grim donut
  • 2 0
 You just gotta love how Schwalbe refuses to make sidewalls AT ALL.
  • 1 0
 Funny that chain touches the ground!
If there was only a solution for that?
  • 1 0
 Watching the huck to flat videos makes me wonder how I haven't taken my derailleur clean off like 100x. Man they get low lol
  • 1 0
 Is Pinkbike waiting for next month before they have more money for blurring videos?
  • 1 0
 How did they get a sender ramp?

I asked them if could sell to Canadian and they said NO.
  • 1 0
 I love the cant clip in on the first shots lol
  • 1 0
 Sometimes, if I'm feeling ornery, I'll count extra tappy-taps from clipped in riders in the group. It's actually pretty hilarious. These are great riders, and _no one_ gets hooked in with one shot every time, not even a majority of the times. The best is when it happens at the top of a roll-in. Does really promote good track stand skills though!
  • 1 0
 I want to see the Structure SCW-1 get the huck-to-flat treatment.
  • 1 0
 #DonutLife

Post a Comment



