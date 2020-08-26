Field Test: 9 XC Bikes & the Grim Donut VS the Huck to Flat

PINKBIKE FIELD TEST
Cross-Country & Down-Country Bikes VS The Huck to Flat
A Phantom camera, not enough suspension, and some sore ankles
Aside from having a couple wheels and a bit of suspension, the latest cross-country bikes don't have much in common with those twitchy, flexy dinosaurs from only a handful of years prior. Somewhere along the line brands realized that while races are usually won on the climbs, we were all getting tired of pinballing our way down the descents out of control while nearly naked. Thankfully, many of the latest offerings can handle some serious riding thanks to improved geometry and suspension, an evolution that's allowed cross-country bikes to become far more useful than what that phrase used to inspire. And given that fact, there's no way they were going to get a pass on the Huck to Flat video.
We don't aim to break bikes while testing them, even if it does happen every now and then, but we do want to show you what it looks like when a 21lb cross-country machine uses up what little travel if has and then a whole bunch more as the tires, wheels, and frame all react. That's a revealing scene at 1,000 frames-per-second and, depending on your armchair opinion, possibly a bit worrying. But all of the bikes survived this time, although it looks like the Grim Donut was close to giving up... Hucks by Jason Lucas
The 2020 Pinkbike Field Test was made possible with clothing, protection, and support from Giro. Control tires provided by Schwalbe, and power meters provided by SRM. Filming took place at The Backyard pub in Squamish.
Video: Jason Lucas, Cole Nelson, Max Barron
73 Comments
“I’m glad you’re alive.”
This is why sometimes if your shock doesn't feel right, it might actually be your fork that needs adjusting. Example: got a new fork, it's slightly longer (10mm more travel, 7mm more axle to crown), and the recommended starting pressure had it riding even higher. This made if feel like my shock was low on air. But once the fork was dialed with a bit more sag, less ramp, and less LSC (since HSC is now adjustable and able to add big hit stability) and dynamic ride height got close to "normal/previous", the shock felt fine again, without any tweaks to the shock itself.
Hell, even the bar heights, cockpit lengths, and front & rear centers could contribute: Those aren't Jason's usual bikes, and just jumping on an hucking means he's getting used to the front/rear balance on the fly, so would be moving around a bit more than usual to try and keep it balanced, thus there is likely a bit more fore-aft wight shift contributing to the "final push".
It would actually be quite interesting to see (in slo-mo) all those bikes rebound back to normal dynamic ride height. See which ones come back nice and balanced (Canyon, red Epic, I bet), and which ones get even more out of sorts (Donut for sure).
But yes, there have been studies that shortening the crank length by 2.5 to 5mm doesn't negatively impact the total leverage put into the chain as much as a nonideal pedaling stroke, so it is better to shorten up the cranks to fit you if needed.
There is a always a compromise between max power and max aero, and finding the best combo for each rider requires some min/max-ing on both (calculus!).
It's also less linear motion: top dead center to bottom dead center is shorter, so the big heavy leg experiences less acceleration to change direction. Acceleration requires force, so less force spend on just moving the legs means more force available to go into the pedals.
Also, you're certainly right that they do care about aerodynamics. Not as much as a roadie, but at the speeds XC racers race at, aero certainly plays a role. Hence: Lycra, lower position, no peak on the helmet, shaved legs, etc.
@jasonlucas: www.youtube.com/watch?v=ygQvB6OjHOU
It doesn't work out(for the fork)...
If there was only a solution for that?
I asked them if could sell to Canadian and they said NO.
Post a Comment