Field Test: 9 XC Bikes & the Grim Donut VS the Huck to Flat

PINKBIKE FIELD TEST



Cross-Country & Down-Country Bikes VS The Huck to Flat



A Phantom camera, not enough suspension, and some sore ankles





Hucks by Jason Lucas

The 2020 Pinkbike Field Test was made possible with clothing, protection, and support from Giro. Control tires provided by Schwalbe, and power meters provided by SRM. Filming took place at The Backyard pub in Squamish.

Aside from having a couple wheels and a bit of suspension, the latest cross-country bikes don't have much in common with those twitchy, flexy dinosaurs from only a handful of years prior. Somewhere along the line brands realized that while races are usually won on the climbs, we were all getting tired of pinballing our way down the descents out of control while nearly naked. Thankfully, many of the latest offerings can handle some serious riding thanks to improved geometry and suspension, an evolution that's allowed cross-country bikes to become far more useful than what that phrase used to inspire. And given that fact, there's no way they were going to get a pass on the Huck to Flat video.We don't aim to break bikes while testing them, even if it does happen every now and then, but we do want to show you what it looks like when a 21lb cross-country machine uses up what little travel if has and then a whole bunch more as the tires, wheels, and frame all react. That's a revealing scene at 1,000 frames-per-second and, depending on your armchair opinion, possibly a bit worrying. But all of the bikes survived this time, although it looks like the Grim Donut was close to giving up...