Field Test: Yeti SB115 - The One That Wants to Be a Trail Bike

Aug 11, 2020
by Mike Levy  


PINKBIKE FIELD TEST

YETI SB115


Words by Mike Levy, photography by Margus Riga



Do you remember the SB100? It was a cross-country-ish short-travel bike that Yeti debuted back in 2018, and I was a big fan when I reviewed it. Now the Colorado brand has something (kinda) new, the SB115 that you see here. Can you guess how much travel it has?

Yeti has put a 130mm Fox 34 on the other end, and they've installed things like a 50mm stem and 780mm-wide handlebar, and 30mm wide aluminum rims from DT Swiss. In stock trim, you'll also find a 2.5” wide Maxxis Minion DHF on the front and a 2.35” Aggressor on the back, both with an EXO casing. While Cannondale and Specialized take a racier, maybe Lycra, maybe post-ride beer approach, it's Transition, Revel, and obviously Yeti who come to the ride in baggies and already maybe a few beers deep.

SB115 Details

• Travel: 115mm rear / 130mm front
• Carbon frame
• Wheel size: 29"
• Head angle: 67.6°
• Seat tube angle: 74°
• Reach: 450mm (large)
• Chainstay length: 436mm
• Sizes: SM, MED, LRG (tested), XLRG
• Weight: 27.17lb / 12.3kg
• Price: $6,900 USD
www.yeticycles.com

Once you've bolted on all that stuff, the bike comes in at a hair over 27lb, making it the chunkiest one at the Field Test. A medium-sized frame and shock are said to weight 5.8lbs, so I'm sure you could put together a lighter one - it's only money!

The SB115 name is new and, given the bike’s travel, makes all the sense in the world. But neither the front nor rear triangles are new - those are the same as what Yeti used for the SB100. What is new, though, are the linkage pieces that drive the shock, and the shock itself also has a slightly longer stroke to deliver more travel. As for the SB100, it’ll eventually be retired to make room for this bike. Now that you know that, you won't be surprised to see that the SB115's geo is damn close to the SB100's numbers.

Back in 2018, I said that the SB100’s 67.8-degree head angle was “out there” for being a cross-country bike, but it’s certainly more the norm these days, especially if we’re talking cross-country bikes made to party. On the SB115, you get a 67.6-degree head angle with the 130mm-travel fork, and my large-sized test bike has a 74-degree seat angle and 450mm reach. That last number could be considered conservative, but don't forget that this frame comes out of the same mold that made the SB100 back in 2018.

On to frame details, specifically those tiny, funny-looking Kashima-coated shocks by the bottom bracket. Just joking, those are essentially stanchions or rails, and the black carrier that the swingarm is attached to slides up and down on them. Yeti says that this 'Switch Infinity' system allows them to control the axle path and that initially, as the bike goes through its travel, the carrier moves upwards to provide a rearward path for improved pedaling efficiency. Then, as the rear wheel goes deeper into its travel, the carrier moves downwards to reduce the amount of chain tension so the design can better deal with hard impacts.

Other frame details include a two-bolt ISCG tab setup around the BB92 bottom bracket, and the internally routed cables are fed through internal guides within the frame. That means that you can just push a new line in when needed, and it's how every bike with internal routing should be - this is the horse I'm gonna ride for a while because it's how it should be done. Speaking of doing it properly, the newer Switch Infinity layout provides plenty of room for a large water bottle inside the front triangle.



Yeti SB115 review Margus Riga photo.
FIELD NOTES

Yeti SB115 review Margus Riga photo.
Yeti SB115 review Margus Riga photo.

Climbing

I'm pretty sure that Kazimer thinks I spend way too much time thinking about how these bikes climb, and maybe he's right, but it seems to me that's what we spend most of the ride doing, isn't it? I mean, if you're out there for a three-hour lap, I bet 70-percent of that time is spent working hard to get up so you can enjoy coming back down. So yeah, I definitely want my cross-country-ish bike to make me look better than I actually am as I pedal up something that he dabs on. Thankfully, the SB115 is pretty good at exactly that.

Much like the Scalpel SE 1 (review incoming), the Yeti is quite adept at finding traction where the other bikes came up empty-handed. I might have considered the Yeti lucky if it weren't for the matching tires and pressure all-around that made it a fair fight during back-to-back laps. Back when I reviewed the SB100, I said that it ''pedals with nearly all of the enthusiasm of a race bike,'' but I don't get quite the same sense of urgency from the SB115 when I'm on the gas. It's not exactly slow - not many bikes in this travel bracket are - and Yeti's Switch Infinity suspension system has a well-deserved rep for being well-rounded, but I definitely got the trail bike vibe from it rather than the up-sized cross-country enthusiasm. The 130mm-travel fork plays a part in that, no doubt, but the upshot is that the SB115 has great technical climbing manners.

One side note: Back in 2018 when I reviewed the SB100, I did moan for a few sentences about its performance on tricky climbs, and now I seem to be doing the opposite about the SB115. What gives? Well, the SB100 was released two years ago, and the SB115 sports very similar geometry, while some brands have taken their numbers even further. So yeah, it's no surprise that the Yeti feels more manageable than the Spur and some others on super tight trails due to its shorter wheelbase.

I'd still give the nod to the Scalpel, though, as it seemed to have more enthusiasm for hard efforts than the Yeti. The clock agreed as well, and I had my slowest timed loop result on the SB115, 5.58-percent back from the Epic EVO's winning time. A lot of that came from Yeti being second-to-last over the full climb, just ahead of the Revel Ranger.

With the longest-travel fork and active, traction-aiding suspension, it's not a surprise to find that the SB115 climbs like the trail bike that it really wants to be. If all you read was 'It feels slow,' don't forget that the SB115 is pretty much a climbing rocketship compared to the over-forked, 150mm trail bike in your garage.


Yeti SB115 review Margus Riga photo.

Yeti SB115 review Margus Riga photo.
Yeti SB115 review Margus Riga photo.

Descending

The descent that we chose for our test loop has a handful of medium-steep rock rolls that any good cross-country machine should be able to tackle, even while high-posting in the slimiest of conditions. But while those rocks are best rolled slowly, the rest of the trail is a high-speed mix of small and medium-sized impacts; nothing crazy, but enough to easily upset a short-travel bike if you're not paying attention. The SB115's rear-suspension does an impressive job of dealing with all of it, and I'd go so far as to say that it offers the 'deepest' feel of the bunch, despite having 5mm less travel in the back than some others.

It doesn't erase the roots and rocks under you like a bigger bike would, of course, but with all five set to bang-on 30-percent sag, the Yeti's suspension was the least upset by the kind of stuff that doesn't make you take a different line, but does require some sort of rider input.
Timed Testing

Our timed lap for the trail bikes was just shy of 20 minutes long and split into three sections. First, we powered up a smooth section of switchbacks before starting up a more technical, twisty section of trail that tested the bike's slow-speed handling and traction with tired legs. After that, we evaluated how the bikes maintained speed on a short bumpy traverse before the main descent, comprising of a small rock roll before a series of rough, suspension-testing corners and straightaways. Nothing too rowdy, but representative of the terrain the trails these modern cross-country bikes were intended to see.

Don't forget that timing is just one of many ways to judge a bike, and fast doesn't always mean it's the best for everyone.

Mike Levy: "I had my slowest total loop time aboard the SB115, 5.58-percent back from the Epic EVO that won. My best time on the descent while riding the Yeti was 3.79% behind the Spur, putting it in fourth place ahead of the Scalpel."

Having a 130mm-travel fork, 10mm more than the other bikes, lead the charge into rough sections is surely a helping factor as well, and there were times when the SB115 felt like the trail bike it really wants to be...

But I think a trail bike has to offer a clear step forward in descending capability over a whatever-country bike. The SB115 didn't tick that box for me, but then why should it? After all, it's the same frame as the SB100, which is definitely not a trail bike. They have added 15mm more squish, a 130mm fork, and Yeti's 'Lunch Ride' flavoring that includes stuff like a wider handlebar and stouter tires, but the geometry remains close to unchanged.

I spent a ton of time on the SB100, and I loved that it was a fun-loving precision instrument. All those people who say things like, ''I hate XC, its laaaame,'' need to go for a spin on an SB100; it'll change their tune. But the slightly longer-travel SB115 feels muted, not just in comparison to its predecessor, but to the other four bikes as well. The good: Its 130mm fork and very impressive rear-suspension will trick you into thinking you have more travel than you actually do. The bad: The conservative length means that you don't get the same stability as you would from a bike with a longer footprint. So while the suspension is ready for your dumb line choices, it can't keep up with more contemporary bikes when the speeds rise and/or it gets rough.

The SB115 is a good bike, but it's hard to argue with back-to-back laps over and over again around the same loop - my best time on the descent while riding the Yeti was 3.79% behind the Spur, although it was still faster than the Scalpel SE 1.


Yeti SB115 Margus Riga photo


Am I crazy for wishing this bike had less travel? My thinking is that sure, it has an additional 15mm out back and a 130mm fork, but because it sports the same geometry, the SB115 isn't any more capable than the SB100, regardless of the parts hung off it. Since I wasn't going any quicker, or inspired to attempt more challenging terrain when I was on it, I have a hard time finding a place for it in my riding. Bottom line: It isn't any better than its predecessor, but it is different.

The ideal SB115 owner is probably someone who rides cross-country but wants no part of that firm, what-have-I-done-to-deserve-this suspension action. And they probably doesn't chase those downhill KOMs, or any KOMs, but they're out there all damn day and riding everything they come across.


Pros

+ Impressive suspension action
+ Great technical climber

Cons

- If you want progressive geo, this isn't your bike
- Relatively heavy compared to other bikes on test




The 2020 Pinkbike Field Test was made possible with clothing, protection, and support from Giro. Control tires provided by Schwalbe, and power meters provided by SRM. Filming took place at The Backyard pub in Squamish.



Photos: Margus Riga
Video: Jason Lucas, Cole Nelson, Max Barron

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Videos Field Test Yeti Yeti Sb115


Must Read This Week
Update: A Better Look at Norco's New Long Travel Bike
95607 views
Must Watch: Nico Vink Rides Through Flames In ''From The Ash''
62990 views
Quiz: Can You Match the Riders to These 20 Custom Slopestyle Bikes?
54482 views
Schwalbe Announces 5 New Tire Casings & 2 New Tread Patterns
51947 views
First Ride: 2021 Kona Honzo ESD Hardtail
45879 views
Field Test: Transition Spur - Made to Descend
45665 views
Kona Announces New Process X & Aluminum 153
45484 views
Everything We Know About the 2021 Specialized Status
43152 views

51 Comments

  • 14 0
 Mid-model refresh never fails to not impress ....
  • 3 0
 This. I waited for weeks for them to finally release this bike, and what a disappointment it was... It's amazing how some manufacturers are hitting the nail on the head when designing their new bikes while Yeti is over here like "let's polish up that turd and see if we can't sell a few more before we scrap the molds".
  • 1 0
 Agreed. However on one hand it's nice that they are updating the bike after only 2 years, when I'd say an average bike model lifecycle is about 3 years, but on the other hand, it will probably mean they don't completely refresh the bike for another 2+ years. Either way, it's a very dated bike simply due to the huge shift in longer/lower/slacker geo we've seen on all bikes over the past few years.
  • 10 0
 Yeti: it's a race bike
PB: it's not a race bike
Yeti: it's a new bike
PB: it's not a new bike
  • 14 4
 I'll wait for the SB107.5
  • 7 9
 I’ll wait for a new joke
  • 4 0
 Don't give them any ideas mate, they'll do it! Smile
  • 5 0
 The SB afternoon tea
  • 1 0
 You're just a couple travel spacers, 60mm stem, and hacksaw for the handlebars away from realizing your dream!
  • 1 0
 @sewer-rat: SB Elevensies has a better ring to it.
  • 7 0
 Now I realize that we are talking about Yeti here, but I find 2nd tier aluminum wheelsets on bikes that cost almost 7 grand a bit of a pisser.
  • 1 0
 This is a bit strange. A set of XM1501 would have been right at home.
  • 1 0
 They're the top tier aluminum wheels now (they use XM481 rims). I don't feel like the wheels are out of place considering the rest of the spec. But yeah... it's pretty overpriced, especially considering they didn't have to create new molds for the frame.
  • 1 0
 @DaneL: Are they? The last gen XM1501 wheels (using the XM481 rims) used the 240 hubs while the M1700 series while upgrading to the welding join stil use the 350 hubs. Not to say anything bad about them, they are bulletproof.
  • 3 0
 Could be a cool bike that would fit perfectly into my need for a downcountry high-alpine bike, but with other great options from brands without notorious quality issues, I don't see why anyone would ever buy this. Especially over a Spur or Revel Ranger.
  • 2 0
 Hey Mike, I wish I was pink bike tester like you. You have an awesome routine testing bikes and living in the woods. What we call fun moments is your daily routine. I know, I know, not a ton of money. But fun comes before money, right ?
  • 4 0
 I just want to know if the hand tattoos came before being a journalist or after.
  • 2 0
 Looks like I will just keep my SB100 as is. I was considering converting my 100 to 115 with the new sb115 switch link, swing link, and longer stroke shock, but probably not worth it. Im sure this Yeti 115 might not last in the Yeti line up too long. Maybe in 1 to 2 years the frame will be updated with the longer, slacker HA, and steeper STA treatment.
  • 1 0
 Have you confirmed with Yeti that this is possible? It would require both a switch link and swing link as well? I have a friend who just got a SB100 and wouldn't mind adding some travel as she was coming from an SB5.
  • 1 0
 @tgent: I have sb100 and confirmed with Yeti. They say you need a new link, shock, AND a new switch infinity. Also running longer travel, they suggest 130mm fork as well. That’s like close to $2000 to convert. I’ll keep my sb100 as is 120/100mm.
  • 3 1
 Hi can I please have a short-travel, playful bike? But can you please put a bit more travel on it? And can you design the linkage so it feels like there is a little more travel please? - Yeti owners, probably
  • 2 0
 I have seen a lot of SB100s for sale. It was kinda a weird inbetweener. Too much bike for the XC crowd and not enough bike for, well, everyone else.
  • 1 0
 Great review, and this is almost exactly what the comments section pointed out on the first ride article. Dated geo (because it's a 2 year old bike) so it's not going to be fastest downhill, heavy so it's not going to be fastest uphill, and feels like more of a trail bike but probably not in a good way.
  • 3 0
 Since you guys have already tested the 2020 Trek Top Fuel, it would be cool to get your impressions of that bike vs these current bikes on test.
  • 1 0
 Yeti get's a lot of flack for being the "dentist" bike (from me as well) but it seems like every other high end manufacturer are raising prices quickly while Yeti has been more stable. Santa Cruz and Pivot, high end Specialized, and almost every other brand has similar prices when comparing top spec builds.
  • 4 0
 Can we reduce a SB115 to a SB100?
  • 1 0
 I'm sure there are SB100 owners out there willing to swap linkages and shocks.
  • 3 0
 Watching Levy ride these XC DC bikes at mach chicken and a little bit out of control makes my day
  • 2 0
 Just the right amount of sketch.
  • 1 0
 @roma258: It's important to have the right amount of sketchy. More fun that way.
  • 1 0
 What was the reason not to include the YT Izzo in this test? The PB review was a little unclear in the final verdict, but generally described the Izzo as a bike that would fit the "downcountry" definition.
  • 1 0
 I’m a burly bike type of boy, but I changed my tune after riding a Rocky Mountain Element. So now this field test has me interested and my bank account getting nervous.
  • 2 0
 @mikelevy clips that rock with the front wheel at 10:23 - That could have been a Friday Fail for sure. Lucky bro
  • 1 0
 Dude, that was nose bonk on purpose... yeah...
  • 1 0
 I wish all bike reviews in the site get this format, is easier to see the pros and cons comparing different bikes in the same segment, good job Pinkbike!!!
  • 1 0
 All Field Test reviews will look like this, and they'll be many more of them Smile
  • 3 0
 Nice unique paint ...
  • 1 0
 Yeti, perhaps unintentionally, made a killer east coast trail bike. Thanks?!
  • 1 1
 So... can a SB100 owners buy a longer shock and the new linkage to convert their now outdated bike?
  • 1 0
 sounds like this is already outdated by the geometry...
  • 1 0
 Man your gonna hear it next time your at the dentist office...
  • 2 3
 Seems like the right bike for 90% of trails. Long and slack isn't really needed for most riders, and the 100's geometry was raved about... how is it not now?
  • 2 0
 The SB100 2 years ago was one of the longest and slackest XC and short travel bikes on the market, that's why the geometry was raved about and it was dubbed one of the "original downcountry bikes." Now everyone else has continued that trend past the SB100 and now SB115 and shown that there are very few downsides to longer slacker bikes even on XC bikes.
  • 1 0
 That SB100 was a bit ahead of its time, and the even shorter amount of travel just suits the angles better than it does with an extra bit of squish.
  • 1 0
 @GregorHayes this might be the "right" bike for 90% of trails in Texas but def not the right bike for the rocky mountains where I live, and other places with actual mountains Smile
  • 1 0
 I love the 10:37 turned-bar nose bonker @mikelevy!
  • 1 0
 er.. 10:22
  • 2 2
 Suggested product re-name:

Yeti SB-40110W1NG (v1)
Yeti SM-UGG13R (v1)
  • 1 1
 loving these light trail bike tests
  • 1 2
 Yeti is too woke for me to ever consider one of their bikes again.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.014213
Mobile Version of Website