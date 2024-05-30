Field Test: YT Jeffsy Core 1 - Where Value Meets Performance

PINKBIKE FIELD TEST



YT Jeffsy Core 1





Words by Mike Kazimer; photography by Tom Richards

The bright yellow YT Jeffsy Core 1 was one of the highlights of the Value Field Test, both literally and figuratively – that bright yellow paint job is hard to miss in the dark woods (there's also an all-black version available for the goths / vampires out there). We reviewed the higher end, carbon model when it launched at the beginning of this year, so we decided to bring in the entry-level version to see how much of a difference that much lower price tag makes.



The Jeffsy was designed with an equal focus on climbing and descending performance, although on the trail it does feel a little more descent oriented. All sizes roll on 29” wheels, with 145mm of rear travel and a 150mm fork.



Jeffsy Core 1 Details

• Travel: 145mm rear, 150mm front

• 29" wheels

• 65° head tube angle

• 77.9° seat tube angle

• Reach: 475mm (L)

• Chainstay length: 437mm (L)

• Weight: 36.3lb / 16.3 kg

• $2,799 USD (currently on sale for $2,249)

• More info: • Travel: 145mm rear, 150mm front• 29" wheels• 65° head tube angle• 77.9° seat tube angle• Reach: 475mm (L)• Chainstay length: 437mm (L)• Weight: 36.3lb / 16.3 kg• $2,799 USD (currently on sale for $2,249)• More info: yt-industries.com

Climbing

Descending

Components

Who's It For?

The Core 1's retail price is $2,799, although it's currently on sale for $2,249, making it an even more impressive deal. That gets you a RockShox Lyrik Base fork, a Deluxe Select+ shock, and SRAM DB8 brakes with 200mm rotors front and rear.There's a 12-speed SRAM NX drivetrain, which gets a MatchMaker mount to attach the shifter to the brake lever, a small but useful detail that's often overlooked at this price. The Sun Ringle wheels are shod with a Maxxis DHF / DHR II tire combo, both in an EXO+ casing.The Jeffsy is available in five sizes, from S all the way to XXL. Reach numbers range from 435 up to 515mm, which means the bike should fit a wide range of rider heights. The head angle sits at 65-degrees (it can be steepened to 65.6-degrees via a flip chip), a number that's become the norm for a modern trail bike. The chainstays measure 437mm on the S, M, and L sizes, and then bump up to 442mm on the XL and XXL in order to maintain a little more balanced ride.The Jeffsy Core 1 weighs in at 36 pounds, making it the heaviest bike in this roundup. It also has what's arguably the burliest, most capable parts kit; personally, I'll take the extra weight if it means I don't need to hold back on the descents.As for how the Jeffsy climbs, even though it's packing a few extra pounds it's still very manageable. The suspension feels more active than ultra-efficient, which is handy for finding traction on slippery and soft dirt. The steep seat angle comes into play here as well – the seated position is centered and fairly upright, making it possible to sit and spin up steep climbs without feeling like the front end is going to lift up and spit you off the back of the bike.There is a lockout, and a very firm one at that, which can come in handy on paved road spins or long fire road climbs, but for the most part we were content to leave the bike in the open position.Hands down, the Jeffsy was our favorite of the bunch when it was time to head downhill. Decently powerful brakes, suspension that actually works, tires with a good tread pattern, appropriate geometry - the Core 1 has it all, and it was very much appreciated.At its core (no pun intended) the Jeffsy is an aggressive trail bike, one that feels right at home in rougher, more challenging terrain. That 145mm of travel isn't earth-shatteringly plush, but it does provide a good platform for pushing into while cornering, or getting popping off the lip of a jump. It's also accessible travel, meaning that it's possible to use it all when necessary, while also not needing to worry about bottoming out off of every little drop.The geometry is long and slack enough to provide stability in the steeps, but the Jeffsy also remains very manageable on mellower terrain or at a more leisurely pace. YT found a nice balance with the geometry, creating something that can comfortably be ridden on everything from machine-built flow trails to chunky, extra-techy descents. In fact, the Jeffsy feels solid enough at speed that I wouldn't hesitate to bring take it into a bike park every once in a while, something that can't be said of most bikes in the price category.Overall, the Jeffy's components are very well suited to the bike's intentions. There are a few areas that could be upgraded in the future, like going with metallic pads and thicker rotors to bump up the stopping power of the brakes even further, or possibly upgrading the fork damper to gain even more adjustability, but right off the bat there really isn't that needs to be changed.I do want to shout out the YT Postman V2 post (a rebranded SDG Tellis V2) – the mounting system for the seat is one of the best around. The bolts are angled outwards, providing plenty of room to tighten or loosen the clamp to the seat rails without hitting the post with an allen key. It's one of those “Why did it take so long for someone to invent this?” features, making adjusting the seat angle a much less annoying proces.The Jeffsy Core 1 would be an ideal option for the rider who wants to continue to progress without being held back by their bike's frame or components. It's an aggressive trail bike that could easily be called into action for an enduro race or two, or even the occasional day in the bike park. It'd be an amazing first bike, but it'd also be an excellent upgrade for someone with a fairly basic, entry level bike that wants to get more serious about the sport.