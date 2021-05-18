Field Trip: 10 Value Bikes Face the Efficiency Test

Don't forget that while this was a relatively short climb, the differences in efficiency between them will only be further amplified over a long climb or even longer day in the saddle.



Of course, this isn’t a lab test, and so there's some room for interpretation with the results. To keep things somewhat fair, all tired were inflated to the same tire pressure and each bike's suspension was left fully open, of course, and adjusted to suit. This time around, we didn't have control tires since we don't expect people to be spending an extra $200 on rubber out of the gate on their sub-$3,000 value bike. Does that skew the results? There's no doubt in my mind that it does. But we were out there in the real world so, just like the Impossible Climb, there’s certainly something to be learned while we had a good time… Wait, that was a good time?



Efficiency Test Results



1st Norco Fluid HT 1 - 3:04

2nd Vitus Sentier VR 29 - 3:08

3rd BMC Two Stroke AL - 3:15

4th Ibis Ripmo AF - 3:20

5th Polygon Siskiu T8 - 3:21

6th Canyon Stoic 3 - 3:26

7th Giant Trance X 29 3 - 3:28

8th Rocky Mountain Growler - 3:29

9th Marin Rift Zone - 3:29

10th Devinci Marshall - 3:29

