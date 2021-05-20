Pinkbike.com
Field Trip: 10 Value Bikes Hucked to Flat In Slow Motion (1000FPS)
May 20, 2021
by
Sarah Moore
We're back with the low level science experiments, this time hucking our ten 2021 Field Trip value bikes to flat. Sit back and watch the suspension (and Jason's ankles) being put through their paces in glorious 1000fps slow motion.
Previous Huck to Flat videos
12 Bikes Hucked to Flat in Gratuitous Slow Motion
13 Bikes Hucked to Flat at 1000 FPS
8 Value Bikes Hucked to Flat in Super Slow Mo
9 XC Bikes & the Grim Donut VS the Huck to Flat
10 Trail and Enduro Bikes Hucked to Flat
66 Comments
21
0
cassonwd
(1 hours ago)
Actually surprised at how little these budget forks flexed. Not sure how much Jason weighs, but that was impressive. The clutches on those derailleurs though...that is a different story.
[Reply]
16
5
cougar797
(1 hours ago)
If anyone can watch this and still think derailleurs don't need replaced with a low drag gearbox, we cant be friends.
[Reply]
5
0
wallheater
(58 mins ago)
Yeah my main observation was the rear derailleurs bouncing about everywhere. Looked to have been a fast run in, in a high gear. It'd be a balancing act getting enough clutch support Vs light feel at the shifter and minimal effect on suspension action due to chain growth.
[Reply]
1
0
Glenngineer
(40 mins ago)
@wallheater
: The Trance really had that thing swinging.
[Reply]
1
0
elliott-20
(31 mins ago)
I was actually quite surprised the chains stayed put especially as on a few they properly dragged across the floor.
[Reply]
5
0
wallheater
(29 mins ago)
@Glenngineer
: the armchair engineer in me thinks that someone forgot to turn the clutches on on some of those derailleurs (I think the Trance has a Shimano derailleur?).
[Reply]
4
0
RoboDuck
(28 mins ago)
@cougar797
: The amount of chain slapping the pavement was pretty eye opening.
[Reply]
2
0
Warburrito
(17 mins ago)
@Glenngineer
: That was amazing. It looked like what I imagine a slingshot band looks like after being released.
[Reply]
13
1
InstantBreakfast
(1 hours ago)
How much sag are they running when they set up the rear suspension on the hard tails?
[Reply]
6
0
vapidoscar
(1 hours ago)
Divide by zero percent?
[Reply]
9
0
alexisalwaysonfire
(1 hours ago)
Ibis ripley af , that rear wheel is proper wrecking the seat
[Reply]
1
0
deez-nucks
(1 hours ago)
You can run the seat really low on that bike... guess that's the downside
[Reply]
3
0
sargey2003
(1 hours ago)
Looks like it was incredibly close, if not touching, the seat-tube. A few other of the FS bikes looked like the wheel would hit a fully-slammed saddle too.
[Reply]
4
0
rhamej
(46 mins ago)
You could actually see it stop the bike a little. Scary.
[Reply]
1
0
BikeRipperVT
(28 mins ago)
the heck with the seat... it looks like it was wrecking the back of the seat tube?!
[Reply]
1
0
SATN-XC
(26 mins ago)
....that cannot be right, though the Ripley DOES have frame protection in that exact area. May be the cost benefit of addressing it simply isn't there for an aluminum frame?? ...or it was designed for different tires but supply issues have forced Ibis to go a different route? I cannot imagine that happens on the carbon version. Can any Ripley owners chime in?
[Reply]
1
0
fruitsd79
(18 mins ago)
@rhamej
: curious if they had the wheel off a different bike and that was a 2.6 tire, maybe? only a 2.4 max. I'm too lazy to look it up.
[Reply]
1
0
Jasonbourne
(18 mins ago)
Ibis folded like a cheap suit
[Reply]
2
0
moffquigley
(11 mins ago)
@SATN-XC
: I have a V4 that I've bottomed out at speed off about 4ft high. No rubs on the seat tube with either a 2.3 Aggressor or 2.4 Rekon. With the Rekon though I've been running an RPP fender...no smacks or hits that I can remember.
[Reply]
2
0
dmwbnd
(10 mins ago)
I had an Mojo HD gen 1, stock spec'd tires buzzed the seat tube on bike park runs. A bit disappointed to see they haven't addressed this issue.
[Reply]
6
0
Dav82
(1 hours ago)
What the hell was going on with the saddle on the Marin??
[Reply]
2
0
meSSican
(1 hours ago)
Yes. Flop city.
[Reply]
1
0
makkelijk
(26 mins ago)
Some play in that dropper!
[Reply]
1
0
SATN-XC
(18 mins ago)
I think it has something to do with the dropper post not the saddle
[Reply]
2
0
rickybobby18
(40 mins ago)
Was the derailleur clutch off on the Giant? That RD went wilder than a spring breaker in Miami this year.
Pretty satisfying to see the chain re-engage like it was magnetic on the bottom of the chainring in every shot!
[Reply]
1
0
SATN-XC
(31 mins ago)
The BMC seems even more out of place in this Field Test after watching this video...but I do love using XC bikes in similar questionable ways. The cush cores looked like that made a huge difference, I'm really going to have to consider buying some. Is the weight noticeable? I don't see too many people with them on XC bikes.
[Reply]
1
0
Jasonbourne
(16 mins ago)
You can get the xc Cushcore…there’s two types. I run the xc in the front and the regular dh/enduro in the rear.@SATN-XC
[Reply]
4
0
BoneDog
(1 hours ago)
amazing drivetrains even work
[Reply]
4
0
woofer2609
(1 hours ago)
The derailleur on that Giant Trance X is really earning its keep.yikes
[Reply]
1
0
fartymarty
(21 mins ago)
I'm amazed how much the chains slap around
[Reply]
1
0
flaflow
(50 mins ago)
3 of them had major steerer flex. Some even looked like it was the headtube. Prolly makes a diff how the bike/rider comes down on it. The Giant landed nose heavy but I could see no steerer flex.
[Reply]
3
0
bananowy
(30 mins ago)
The Ripley's wheel definitely hit both the saddle and the seat tube. Does that count as a well designed frame?
[Reply]
4
1
jmtbf
(1 hours ago)
The moment you have all been waiting for!
[Reply]
2
0
Ryan2949
(1 hours ago)
This explains everytime someone says "why is the cassette different on X bike". Wheels are swapped between bikes.
[Reply]
3
0
timsim07
(1 hours ago)
Do we not like clutch mechs anymore?
[Reply]
1
0
fartymarty
(20 mins ago)
It looks like the clutches arent working.
[Reply]
1
0
jibbandpedal
(57 mins ago)
Handle bar flex on some of those bikes was intresting to see, I had not noticed that before in the other huck to flat videos. Will have to go back and rewatch those now.
[Reply]
1
0
IluvRIDING
(50 mins ago)
How much sag are they running when they set up the rear suspension?? Seems way too soft. Te bikes bottom out too early before maximum impact.
[Reply]
2
0
dan23dan23
(49 mins ago)
@sarahmoore
did you guys forget to turn the clutch back on when you installed the wheels?
[Reply]
2
0
joedave
(47 mins ago)
Fun watching the derailleur flopping around, every bikes had a different dance.
[Reply]
1
0
preach
(44 mins ago)
geez, if Jacka$$ was still a show, they'd make a rear wheel out of toilet paper and see if they could wipe their rears with the rear wheel on some of these...
[Reply]
1
0
SATN-XC
(41 mins ago)
what's going on with the Norco? just the front brake locking up? Wheel comes to a complete stop then the rest of the seems to compress forward in a bizarre manner.
[Reply]
2
0
TARTARA
(1 hours ago)
Why wasn't the camera on the right side of the bike?
[Reply]
1
0
jmtbf
(1 hours ago)
should it have been?
[Reply]
3
0
PTyliszczak
(1 hours ago)
The drivetrain blocks the view of the suspension in some cases.
[Reply]
1
0
TARTARA
(1 hours ago)
@jmtbf
:
Yes !
[Reply]
1
0
TARTARA
(1 hours ago)
@PTyliszczak
:
There you go!
You are close, but not right there!
[Reply]
3
1
GotchaJimmy
(1 hours ago)
Am I hallucinating? Was there no front rotor on the BMC Twostroke?
[Reply]
2
0
GotchaJimmy
(1 hours ago)
Or rear rotor, for that matter?
[Reply]
1
0
heat2k
(1 hours ago)
There was no back rotor as well.
[Reply]
4
0
SleepingAwake
(1 hours ago)
they said they swapped wheels between bikes and with the XC roots it probably comes with smaller rotors than they had on the test wheels so they just removed them. that's my guess at least
[Reply]
1
0
GotchaJimmy
(58 mins ago)
@SleepingAwake
: Totally makes sense! Thank you
[Reply]
2
0
rockhopper70
(53 mins ago)
@SleepingAwake
: fingers still covering the brakes...instint init
[Reply]
1
0
SATN-XC
(43 mins ago)
@SleepingAwake
: bingo!, that makes sense
[Reply]
3
1
Notbn
(58 mins ago)
Why is the clutch turned off on some of those shimano drivetrains?
[Reply]
1
0
KnowMtB
(25 mins ago)
Always a fun watch. What fraction of bikes sold ever see a drop this massive?
[Reply]
1
0
bigkev123
(1 mins ago)
It looks like the steel stanchions on the BMC make a massive difference reducing bush binding.
[Reply]
1
0
crysvb
(51 mins ago)
all i could see were the chains and derailleurs floppin all over
[Reply]
1
0
JonnyTheWeasel
(34 mins ago)
The rear end of that Ibis! Daaayaaammnnn!
[Reply]
1
0
makkelijk
(26 mins ago)
Marin needs a better dropper.
[Reply]
1
0
SATN-XC
(21 mins ago)
Jason...did you measure your height before and AFTER this test?
[Reply]
1
0
nickmalysh
(19 mins ago)
all off them looks better then the pole, nice test's thank you PB!
[Reply]
1
0
timotheysski
(15 mins ago)
i'm sorry but the derailleur on that trance...
[Reply]
1
0
pakleni
(7 mins ago)
Not that fun when there's no Poles involved
[Reply]
1
0
MikeyMT
(1 hours ago)
Yikes. So brutal.
[Reply]
1
0
SleepingAwake
(1 hours ago)
nevermind
[Reply]
