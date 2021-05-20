Field Trip: 10 Value Bikes Hucked to Flat In Slow Motion (1000FPS)

May 20, 2021
by Sarah Moore  


We're back with the low level science experiments, this time hucking our ten 2021 Field Trip value bikes to flat. Sit back and watch the suspension (and Jason's ankles) being put through their paces in glorious 1000fps slow motion.


Pinkbike Huck to Flat presented by CushCore




The 2021 Pinkbike Field Trip was made possible with support from Toyota.



66 Comments

  • 21 0
 Actually surprised at how little these budget forks flexed. Not sure how much Jason weighs, but that was impressive. The clutches on those derailleurs though...that is a different story.
  • 16 5
 If anyone can watch this and still think derailleurs don't need replaced with a low drag gearbox, we cant be friends. Big Grin
  • 5 0
 Yeah my main observation was the rear derailleurs bouncing about everywhere. Looked to have been a fast run in, in a high gear. It'd be a balancing act getting enough clutch support Vs light feel at the shifter and minimal effect on suspension action due to chain growth.
  • 1 0
 @wallheater: The Trance really had that thing swinging.
  • 1 0
 I was actually quite surprised the chains stayed put especially as on a few they properly dragged across the floor.
  • 5 0
 @Glenngineer: the armchair engineer in me thinks that someone forgot to turn the clutches on on some of those derailleurs (I think the Trance has a Shimano derailleur?).
  • 4 0
 @cougar797: The amount of chain slapping the pavement was pretty eye opening.
  • 2 0
 @Glenngineer: That was amazing. It looked like what I imagine a slingshot band looks like after being released.
  • 13 1
 How much sag are they running when they set up the rear suspension on the hard tails?
  • 6 0
 Divide by zero percent?
  • 9 0
 Ibis ripley af , that rear wheel is proper wrecking the seat
  • 1 0
 You can run the seat really low on that bike... guess that's the downside
  • 3 0
 Looks like it was incredibly close, if not touching, the seat-tube. A few other of the FS bikes looked like the wheel would hit a fully-slammed saddle too.
  • 4 0
 You could actually see it stop the bike a little. Scary.
  • 1 0
 the heck with the seat... it looks like it was wrecking the back of the seat tube?!
  • 1 0
 ....that cannot be right, though the Ripley DOES have frame protection in that exact area. May be the cost benefit of addressing it simply isn't there for an aluminum frame?? ...or it was designed for different tires but supply issues have forced Ibis to go a different route? I cannot imagine that happens on the carbon version. Can any Ripley owners chime in?
  • 1 0
 @rhamej: curious if they had the wheel off a different bike and that was a 2.6 tire, maybe? only a 2.4 max. I'm too lazy to look it up.
  • 1 0
 Ibis folded like a cheap suit
  • 2 0
 @SATN-XC: I have a V4 that I've bottomed out at speed off about 4ft high. No rubs on the seat tube with either a 2.3 Aggressor or 2.4 Rekon. With the Rekon though I've been running an RPP fender...no smacks or hits that I can remember.
  • 2 0
 I had an Mojo HD gen 1, stock spec'd tires buzzed the seat tube on bike park runs. A bit disappointed to see they haven't addressed this issue.
  • 6 0
 What the hell was going on with the saddle on the Marin??
  • 2 0
 Yes. Flop city.
  • 1 0
 Some play in that dropper!
  • 1 0
 I think it has something to do with the dropper post not the saddle
  • 2 0
 Was the derailleur clutch off on the Giant? That RD went wilder than a spring breaker in Miami this year.

Pretty satisfying to see the chain re-engage like it was magnetic on the bottom of the chainring in every shot!
  • 1 0
 The BMC seems even more out of place in this Field Test after watching this video...but I do love using XC bikes in similar questionable ways. The cush cores looked like that made a huge difference, I'm really going to have to consider buying some. Is the weight noticeable? I don't see too many people with them on XC bikes.
  • 1 0
 You can get the xc Cushcore…there’s two types. I run the xc in the front and the regular dh/enduro in the rear.@SATN-XC
  • 4 0
 amazing drivetrains even work
  • 4 0
 The derailleur on that Giant Trance X is really earning its keep.yikes
  • 1 0
 I'm amazed how much the chains slap around
  • 1 0
 3 of them had major steerer flex. Some even looked like it was the headtube. Prolly makes a diff how the bike/rider comes down on it. The Giant landed nose heavy but I could see no steerer flex.
  • 3 0
 The Ripley's wheel definitely hit both the saddle and the seat tube. Does that count as a well designed frame?
  • 4 1
 The moment you have all been waiting for!
  • 2 0
 This explains everytime someone says "why is the cassette different on X bike". Wheels are swapped between bikes.
  • 3 0
 Do we not like clutch mechs anymore?
  • 1 0
 It looks like the clutches arent working.
  • 1 0
 Handle bar flex on some of those bikes was intresting to see, I had not noticed that before in the other huck to flat videos. Will have to go back and rewatch those now.
  • 1 0
 How much sag are they running when they set up the rear suspension?? Seems way too soft. Te bikes bottom out too early before maximum impact.
  • 2 0
 @sarahmoore did you guys forget to turn the clutch back on when you installed the wheels?
  • 2 0
 Fun watching the derailleur flopping around, every bikes had a different dance.
  • 1 0
 geez, if Jacka$$ was still a show, they'd make a rear wheel out of toilet paper and see if they could wipe their rears with the rear wheel on some of these...
  • 1 0
 what's going on with the Norco? just the front brake locking up? Wheel comes to a complete stop then the rest of the seems to compress forward in a bizarre manner.
  • 2 0
 Why wasn't the camera on the right side of the bike?
  • 1 0
 should it have been?
  • 3 0
 The drivetrain blocks the view of the suspension in some cases.
  • 1 0
 @jmtbf:
Yes !
  • 1 0
 @PTyliszczak:
There you go!
You are close, but not right there!
  • 3 1
 Am I hallucinating? Was there no front rotor on the BMC Twostroke?
  • 2 0
 Or rear rotor, for that matter?
  • 1 0
 There was no back rotor as well.
  • 4 0
 they said they swapped wheels between bikes and with the XC roots it probably comes with smaller rotors than they had on the test wheels so they just removed them. that's my guess at least
  • 1 0
 @SleepingAwake: Totally makes sense! Thank you
  • 2 0
 @SleepingAwake: fingers still covering the brakes...instint init
  • 1 0
 @SleepingAwake: bingo!, that makes sense
  • 3 1
 Why is the clutch turned off on some of those shimano drivetrains?
  • 1 0
 Always a fun watch. What fraction of bikes sold ever see a drop this massive?
  • 1 0
 It looks like the steel stanchions on the BMC make a massive difference reducing bush binding.
  • 1 0
 all i could see were the chains and derailleurs floppin all over
  • 1 0
 The rear end of that Ibis! Daaayaaammnnn!
  • 1 0
 Marin needs a better dropper.
  • 1 0
 Jason...did you measure your height before and AFTER this test?
  • 1 0
 all off them looks better then the pole, nice test's thank you PB!
  • 1 0
 i'm sorry but the derailleur on that trance...
  • 1 0
 Not that fun when there's no Poles involved
  • 1 0
 Yikes. So brutal.
  • 1 0
 nevermind

Post a Comment



