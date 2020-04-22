Field Trip: 8 Value Bikes Hucked to Flat in Super Slow Mo

Apr 22, 2020
by Mike Kazimer  

PINKBIKE FIELD TRIP

8 Bikes Hucked to Flat in Super Slow Mo


Hucking in the name of pseudo-science.


Hucks by Jason Lucas


It's time for another round of hucks to flat, this time with the eight bikes that were featured in our value-oriented Field Trip. Our trustworthy wooden kicker and Mike Levy's not-even-close-to-trustworthy Mini didn't make it over the border, so we found the next best thing - a skate park with a healthy sized drop onto a pancake flat landing.

Once again, Jason Lucas sacrificed his ankles and wrists for the team, and now you can watch all of the frame, fork, and handlebar contortions at 1000 frames-per-second. Enjoy!


In order of appearance:

Calibre Bossnut
YT Jeffsy AL Base
Commencal Meta TR Ride


Norco Torrent HT S1
Santa Cruz Hightower D
Giant Stance S1


Vitus Mythique VRX
Kona Honzo





Pinkbike Huck to Flat presented by CushCore




Field Trip supported by:
Smith
7mesh
Over The Edge Sedona

Additional footage by Lear Miller





Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Videos Field Trip


Must Read This Week
Review: YT's All-New Izzo Trail Bike
115488 views
A Complete Timeline of Coronavirus' Effects on Mountain Biking [Update: Red Bull District Ride Cancelled]
105523 views
Field Trip: Is Buying a Used Mountain Bike Worth It?
80241 views
Hacks, Bodges & DIY Projects From the World Cup Pits
67040 views
Can You Guess These 10 Tires By Their Tread Patterns Alone? - Pond Beaver 2020
60331 views
Tech Briefing: Bikes, Colourful Components, New Shoes & More - April 2020
59969 views
Good News from the Industry as it Rallies Against the Spread of Covid-19 [Update: SRAM Mask Making Project]
58725 views
Review: RAAW Madonna V2 - Ready for the Apocalypse
58353 views

11 Comments

  • 1 0
 Someone should edit all of these huck to flat videos together. Maybe insert text in the upper corner with the year, make, and model of each bike. Who wouldn't enjoy that? Get some popcorn, make a night out of watching these with your buddies or kids.
  • 1 0
 I'm always amazed at what our bikes can put up with. And then something stupid breaks or creaks and I'm ready to throw it off a bridge.
  • 1 0
 Love the slo-mo hucks, I'd be cool to get a little real time clip at the end to see if the bikes sound as bacd as they looked fully compressed
  • 1 0
 I was hoping I could see the Torrent deflect, but I don't think I could "visually" see a different between that and the Honzo.
  • 2 0
 Love this so much! I'm not sure why, but I do.
  • 2 0
 So much pain felt in my bad ankles and shot knee!
  • 2 0
 the way that honzo's fork bottomed out...
  • 2 0
 The YT almost looks like it did break in the picture.
  • 1 0
 Probably due to the low pivot point. Looks like a folding bike! Hope my Jeffsy never sees a bottom out like that. I don't think my body could take it!
  • 1 0
 No Poles were injured in the making of this video
  • 1 0
 Not as much bendy boing boing in the alloy frames Frown

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.009504
Mobile Version of Website