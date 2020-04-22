Field Trip: 8 Value Bikes Hucked to Flat in Super Slow Mo

PINKBIKE FIELD TRIP
8 Bikes Hucked to Flat in Super Slow Mo
Hucking in the name of pseudo-science.
Hucks by Jason Lucas
It's time for another round of hucks to flat, this time with the eight bikes that were featured in our value-oriented Field Trip
. Our trustworthy wooden kicker and Mike Levy's not-even-close-to-trustworthy Mini didn't make it over the border, so we found the next best thing - a skate park with a healthy sized drop onto a pancake flat landing.
Once again, Jason Lucas sacrificed his ankles and wrists for the team, and now you can watch all of the frame, fork, and handlebar contortions at 1000 frames-per-second. Enjoy! In order of appearance:
