Field Trip: Commencal's $2,599 Meta TR Ride - A Tough Trail Smasher

Apr 2, 2020
by Mike Levy  



PINKBIKE FIELD TRIP

COMMENCAL META TR RIDE

A Tough Trail Smasher


Words by Mike Levy, Photography by Anthony Smith



Commencal is one of four direct-to-consumer brands included in this year's Field Trip value bike reviews, with a $2,599 USD charge on your credit card being all that's needed to see the 130mm-travel Meta TR Ride arrive at your front door. The sharp-looking aluminum trail bike gets a 150mm RockShox Revelation RC fork, 29" wheels shod with aggressive, tubeless-ready Schwalbe tires, and a 12-speed drivetrain from SRAM. That adds up to a 33.5lb weight that might sound a bit chunky compared to competition costing twice as much, but that number is comparable to the other seven value bikes included in the Field Trip.

Our Meta TR test bike is a size-large with a 475mm reach, and it gets a 66.5-degree head angle, 76.5-degree seat angle, and 434mm chainstays. All that puts the axles 1,218mm apart.

Meta TR Ride Details

Travel: 130mm
Fork travel: 150mm
Wheel size: 29"
Frame construction: Aluminum
Head angle: 66.5-degrees
Chainstay length: 434mm
Reach: 475mm (lrg)
Sizes: sm, med, lrg (tested), xlrg
Weight: 33.5lb
Price: $2,599 USD
More info: www.commencalusa.com
The aluminum frame uses a single-pivot, linkage activated suspension layout to deliver its 130mm of rear-wheel travel, and it's controlled via a simple, air-sprung RockShox Deluxe Select+ shock that offers rebound and pedal-assist controls. You might think you need more dials, but you don't. There are a handful of frame details worth pointing out as well, especially given the Meta's price. This includes the nicely done internal routing that doesn't look like an afterthought, and pivot hardware that wouldn't be out of place on a much pricier carbon frame.

Commencal also gives riders two places to mount a bottle, an effective chainstay protector that's far nicer than some cheap rubber wrap job, and the cutest little fender on the back of the seat tube that's intended to keep rocks from jamming up the linkage. Small things, sure, but it's obvious that the Meta is a well-thought-out bike, regardless of its relatively low cost. After all, don't forget that the entire Meta TR Ride costs less than most carbon fiber frames.



Commencal Meta TR Ride review photo by Anthony Smith
FIELD NOTES

Commencal Meta TR Ride review photo by Anthony Smith
Commencal Meta TR Ride review photo by Anthony Smith


Climbing

With sturdy Schwalbe rubber, a 150mm-travel fork, and a 33.5lb weight, the grey Meta definitely sits on the burly side of the trail bike spectrum, enough so that you might expect it to be a pain in the ass when faced with a long ascent. That's not the case, however, as the Commencal proved itself to be a worthy technical climber and efficient enough for anyone's needs.

With all eight of our value bikes weighing in at well over 30lbs, none of them are ever going to feel like spritely trail bikes that jump forward at the hint of you shifting to a smaller cog. But once you get moving, none of them felt all that heavy, either, especially the Meta. The Deluxe Select+ shock was at its best when running 25-percent sag, a setting that never required either Kazimer or myself to reach for the pedal-assist switch while also giving the pedals a bit more ground clearance. The suspension also works well with a bit more sag - it's progressive enough that you can run 30 or even 35-percent without clanging off the end of the stroke all the time - but life was easier on the technical climbs when the shock had a more all-around setup.

Commencal has also done well with the geometry to keep the Meta from being a handful on steeper pitches that would trouble a slacker, longer all-mountain bike, especially the 76.5-degree effective seat tube that feels spot-on. One thing that does need mentioning is how wide the seatstays are where they attach to the linkage, so much so that some riders will brush their calves or heels while they pedal, and especially if you're using a bit of body English.


Commencal Meta TR Ride review photo by Anthony Smith

Commencal Meta TR Ride review photo by Anthony Smith
Commencal Meta TR Ride review photo by Anthony Smith


Descending

The Meta isn't the longest or slackest out of our eight value test bikes, and it's not the heaviest, either, but it's the only one of the bunch that could pass as a burly all-mountain bike when faced with serious terrain. Both Kazimer and I made separate notes, without speaking to each other, about the Meta being the most solid of the group, noting that it has that "I'm going straight through the rocks'' attitude that's not common in this travel bracket.

The 150mm-travel Revelation fork relies on the Motion Control damper rather than the pricier Pike's Charger unit, and while there's certainly a difference between the two when things get fast and choppy, only those who race at a high level will feel held back. For the rest of us, the fork tracks the ground impressively well, letting you know that you're not on the best-of-the-best only when faced with extended sections of rough trail. But unlike the Recon fork that's used on less expensive bikes, the Revelation was supportive, and I'd have a hard time justifying an upgrade as long as it continued its trouble-free action.

It's more of the same with the Meta's rear-suspension, too, although to be fair, all of the full-suspension value bikes offered surprisingly well-sorted action. The gray Commencal is versatile in that it's happy to run 25, 30, or even 35-percent sag without you hitting bottom-out more than you should, and its decent on-power pedaling manners seem indifferent to how you prefer your spring rate. That's notable for a 130mm-travel trail bike, especially given that the sturdy Commencal could see anything from all-day epics to all day in the bike park.

Timed Testing

Our timed lap for the trail bikes was around 11 minutes long and split into three distinct sectors. First, a smooth, twisty singletrack climb topped out along a technical traverse that tested the bike's slow-speed handling and traction. After that, we dropped into a fast descent that began with rough, suspension-testing corners before some fast berms, flat corners, and a few fun-sized jumps. Nothing too rowdy, but representative of the terrain these trails bikes were intended to see.

Don't forget that timing is just one of many ways to judge a bike, and fast doesn't always mean it's the best for everyone.

Kazimer: "My timed lap wasn't all that fast on this bike, 7 out of 8. It didn't feel like it was a slow bike when I was on it, and to me that matters more than what a few lap times say."

Levy: "I had my third quickest climb, traverse, and descent times on the gray Commencal, so it's no surprise to see it have the third quickest time over the entire loop."
It's a quick bike in the corners, too, especially when it was loose and marbly, which is every day in Sedona. While I felt like I had to sometimes 'catch' the other trail bikes when they'd start sliding over the cat litter-covered singletrack, the Meta has a more relaxed, "I'm gonna slide, but everything's cool, dude'' way about handling itself.

It's comparison time, and you know that the $2,599 USD Meta TR Ride has to go up against its German mailorder frenemy, the $2,299 YT Jeffsy AL Base. The YT has more rear-wheel-travel, is 5mm shorter in the reach department, half a degree slacker up front, a half-degree steeper out back, essentially the same chainstay length, and an 8mm longer wheelbase. Small differences on paper, but the two bikes are quite different on the trail.

Both Kazimer and I came to the same conclusion: The YT prefers to dance a bit and feels lighter on its wheels, despite being nearly a full pound heavier, slacker, and longer than the Commencal. And to make it even fairer, I hadn't looked at either bike's numbers until testing was nearly wrapped up, as per usual. If you're looking for more of an all-around trail bike, the YT delivers. But if you want a trail bike to chase all of your enduro friends, and don't shy away from a sender or three, you'll prefer the Meta.


Commencal Meta TR Ride review photo by Anthony Smith




Pros

+ Versatile rear suspension
+ An all-mountain rider's trail bike
+ Extremely sturdy feeling for a trail bike

Cons

- Might feel like a lot of trail bike to some riders
- Wide seat stays might contact heels or calves
- Doesn't suit slow, rolling terrain



The 2020 Pinkbike Field Test was made possible by support from: Smith, 7mesh, and Over The Edge Sedona.



Photos: Anthony Smith
Additional footage: Lear Miller


28 Comments

  • 27 0
 Thanks Pinkbike for entertainment during this time. Appreciate alot. Stay safe brothers and sisters.
  • 18 3
 Commencal's HA and SA numbers are misleading. They base the numbers off a fork with the same travel as the rear suspension. So in this case the geo numbers are based off a 541mm axle to crown yet it's a 150mm fork. That means the SA is way slacker, as is the HA (by about 1 degree each). If they are going to sell bikes with 150mm fork they should be reporting geo for an equiv. axle to crown. It's misleading and f*cking stupid.
  • 4 1
 If anyone cares... Axle to crown for a 130mm Revelation/Pike is 541, 140mm is 551 and 150mm is 561.
  • 2 0
 Was comment on that as well. They do this on several bikes, including the Meta AM 29. Reach is also about 10mm shorter with the 150mm fork
  • 1 0
 It does look a bit parallel to the fork, doesn't it? But the Mikes seemed to think it climbed fine, so maybe it's only a problem for games of bike geometry top trumps, with the seat tube base so far forwards. Though I guess the Mikes aren't super tall...
  • 1 3
 @fernrob: A fox 36 150 is 539 mm, your numbers don't sound right..
  • 3 0
 @riblor: A fox 36 150mm 29er is 557.1mm as per the fox website.
www.ridefox.com/fox17/help.php?m=bike&id=805

You are quoting 27.5 numbers. Very 2016
  • 1 0
 @fernrob: You are absolutely right!
  • 14 4
 "Commencal also gives riders two places to mount a bottle".. stop it, my penis can only get so erect
  • 5 0
 I'm liking this upduro bike, Commencal are smashing it out the park lately as are Norco
  • 2 0
 How does one get a bike under 30 lbs without going crazy? I have an xl Banshee Prime, aluminum obviously, with carbon bar and crankset, full xt, Ardent tires (tubeless), hope/flow wheel set... Still sitting at 32lbs...unless I put even crappier tires on (it’s very sandy where I live), or swap to carbon frame and wheels I can’t really see any way to get under 30 lbs...
  • 1 0
 One beer after every ride instead of three and take a dump before your ride.
  • 2 0
 I've learned not to care. I mostly ride slop style and street tho.
  • 1 0
 @kookseverywhere: beer? I’m no frat boy...more of a stoner...
  • 1 0
 @unrooted: what about cocaine?
  • 3 0
 Levy and Kaz should have a competition to decide who is a better rider. I've sensed a building tension in these Field Trip videos...
  • 3 1
 The brand to beat right now as in UCI everything, women’s EWS Commencal, UCI DH Commencal, even the local racers here in SoCal is Commencal. Commencal is just awesome.
  • 1 0
 Not sure you can say UCI everything when they don’t even make a XC bike.
  • 1 0
 "Wide seat stays might contact heels or calves" is mentioned as a Con.

There was no mention of this in the test, was this as issue experienced, or expected? Does anyone have this issue?
  • 1 0
 At 5’7”, I can’t reasonably consider Commencals when the seat tube length on their medium frames is 440mm. Most other companies are around 400mm these days.
  • 2 3
 A 76.5 virtual seat tube angle that felt spot on but also that you had to slam the seat as far forward as possible on. Ok. Why not mention how slack the actual seat tube angle is? Surely this matters at full extension?
  • 1 0
 It's a roomy frame, and they're both on the smaller end for a large. I'm taller (6'+) and rode mine the first season with a 30mm stem and still had plenty of space.

The head angle with the 150mm fork is 65ish, and you can put on a slightly longer shock(210x55) for more travel.
  • 1 0
 @PhoS: you are totally off subject.

And yeah, it's a real shame they don't even mention it. I guess that's another one of the downsides of having to small and skinny reviewers. That actual STA is wild
  • 1 0
 I'm 6'2" and ride an XL metal am 29. While the actual seat tube angle is slack I don't feel way over the back wheel with my seat up like other bikes I've ridden and owned.
  • 2 0
 33.5lb, not light for a trail bike. But it's a big trail bike.
  • 1 0
 It gets points from for style too. What’s your opinion on the e*thirteen wheels?
  • 2 2
 Crazy how acceptable a 33.5 lbs bike is nowadays.
  • 1 1
 Jeffsey please

