Field Trip: Devinci's $2,299 Marshall is a Capable All-Rounder

May 10, 2021
by Sarah Moore  


PINKBIKE FIELD TRIP

DEVINCI MARSHALL

A capable all-rounder.


Words by Sarah Moore, Photography by Tom Richards



We're just about through the full-suspension reviews in our Field Trip value bike series, and next up is the Devinci Marshall 29 Deore 12S, an aluminum 29er with 130mm of rear travel and a 140mm fork that retails for $2,299 USD. It's the least expensive full suspension bike we had on test despite the fact that the frame is made in the Canadian company’s manufacturing facility north of Quebec City.

It also comes with a lifetime frame warranty, which is almost as good as a lifetime supply of maple syrup and poutine. The Marshall’s rear travel is controlled by a Split Pivot suspension design that sees the rear pivot rotate concentrically around the axle, with a rocker arm that compresses the shock from above.
Devinci Marshall

Travel: 130mm (rear) / 140mm (fork)
Wheel size: 27.5" (XS-S) / 29" (M-XL)
Frame construction: aluminum
Head angle: 66.5 degrees
Chainstay length: 435mm
Reach: 460mm (medium)
Sizes: XS-XL
Weight: 34.8 lbs / 15.8 kg
Price: $2,299 USD
More info: www.devinci.com

All frame sizes have room for at least a standard 500ml bottle with a piggyback shock. The dropper post is internally routed but none of the other cables are, making it the only bike in the full suspension category that doesn’t have internal cable routing. Other details include a threaded bottom bracket, Boost spacing for the rear axle, well-sorted frame protection on the downtube, and a ribbed chainstay protector to keep the chain from making noise on descents.

With a 66.5° headtube angle, the Marshall has the steepest head angle of all the bikes in the full suspension category. That’s paired with one of the steepest seat tube angles, at 77°. On the size medium, there’s a 460mm reach and a 1203mm wheelbase. Overall, the Marshall’s geometry is in line with other modern trail bikes, whether they’re built for riders on a budget or not. The two smaller sized frames come with 27.5” wheels, while the medium, large and XL bikes come with 29" wheels. The 27.5" versions come with 430mm chainstays, while there are 435mm chainstays on the larger sized bikes.

Our test bike on the Sunshine Coast is the Devinci Marshall 29 Deore 12S that retails for $2,299 USD. It comes with a 140mm Rockshox 35 Silver, a Rockshox Deluxe R Debonair rear shock, a 12-speed Shimano Deore drivetrain, Deore brakes, a TranzX dropper post, and Maxxis Minion DHF/DHR tires. One note here - due to supply constraints when the test bike was sent to us, our test bike has SLX brakes, as pictured, but production bikes will be Deore.

You won't find any carbon versions or more expensive aluminum versions of the Marshall at this time, but there is a Marshall with a SRAM SX 12-speed build that retails for the same price.



Pinkbike Field Trip 2021 Devinci Marshall
FIELD NOTES

Pinkbike Field Trip 2021 Devinci Marshall
Pinkbike Field Trip 2021 Devinci Marshall


Climbing

We're talking about the least expensive bike on test here, so it's hard to fault the aluminum build on its weight, but it is worth mentioning that the Devinci Marshall was the heaviest of all the full suspension bikes we tested on the Sunshine Coast. That being said, it does a good job of hiding its weight on the climbs. When you’re hammering uphill on the Marshall the suspension feels firm and you won't see much unnecessary shock movement going on underneath you.

It isn’t necessarily going to feel like the peppiest bike and inspire you to go for a climbing PR like the Ibis Ripley or the Marin Rift Zone, but it still feels efficient and pleasant enough to climb to the top of the trail. As for handling, it feels like you need a bit more room to get the bike around corners, but it’s not overly difficult to manage when things get tighter.


Pinkbike Field Trip 2021 Devinci Marshall

Pinkbike Field Trip 2021 Devinci Marshall
Pinkbike Field Trip 2021 Devinci Marshall


Descending


On the descents, the Marshall is planted and comfortable at speed and feels extremely capable for its 130mm of travel. It's a bike that is confident when you plow it through rough sections and it feels like you can really push it on the rougher, high-speed downhill sections. The geometry is sorted and the Marshall holds its line well and is predictable on the descents. It also has good tires to help with traction.

If you want a short-travel downcountry bike, this isn't it. Unlike the Ibis Ripley or the Marin Rift Zone, the Devinci Marshall doesn't feel like the quickest and poppiest of bikes on the descents. It's capable, but it's not as well-suited to the type of terrain where you pump into the downhill and accelerate up the next climb. It's also not quite as capable as the Polygon Siskiu T8 on the descents, which is partly due to the Rockshox 35 Silver fork not performing at the same level as the Siskiu's Fox Rhythm fork. Basically, it's not the best at rowdy descents and it doesn't feel like the speediest bike on smooth terrain, but it's a great all-rounder.

Overall, the Devinci Marshall is a great choice for someone who wants an aluminum full suspension bike that won’t break the bank but that’s still capable enough to get you into some rougher terrain. This bike isn’t going to hold you back and the frame has excellent geometry so it’s a great option for someone who wants to buy a less expensive bike and then slowly upgrade parts as you go along.


Devinci Marshall. 2021 Field Trip. Photo Tom Richards




Pros

+ Good all-rounder
+ Capable on the descents

Cons

- Jack of all trades, master of none
- Underwhelming fork performance










31 Comments

  • 17 0
 Amazing job Devinci!

Two little known Easter eggs: the frame paint is scratch-n-sniff maple smell, and the bearings are all lubed with oreilles du cris.
  • 17 0
 Shh! Don't reveal our secret!
  • 3 0
 @cyclesdevinci: where can you buy your bikes in da UK, please take my money. I want to lick your paint.
  • 1 0
 @cyclesdevinci: why don't you offer a frame only option? I would love to ride this frame as the geometry seems almost perfect, but as I have got a already some quite light wheels and 29er pike, a frame only would be quite attractive.
  • 14 0
 “ The dropper post is internally routed but none of the other cables are, making it the only bike in the full suspension category that doesn’t have internal cable routing.”

They make that sound like a bad thing! You’ll be thanking Devinci when it comes to servicing the bike Smile
  • 1 0
 My FS bike is all internal while my hardtail has internal routing for shifting and external for the rear brake. The latter is soooo much nicer to work with and it detracts from the look of the bike way less than you might expect (though maybe that's just because the frame is black).
  • 12 0
 Good geo, good price, made in canada what do you want more
  • 16 0
 Purple sparkle paint and fox suspension
  • 8 0
 A good fork
  • 1 0
 No curves.
  • 9 1
 This bike reminds my a lot of my old 2017 Devinci Troy NX. Entry-level everything and the fork was a Sektor. The only real problem I had with that bike was that the fork was terrible. It sounds a lot like Sarah's experience with this Marshall. It makes me wonder if Devinci would have been better off bumping that price up to $2,999 and maybe putting on a Revelation instead? I have no idea if that $700 bump would cover that upgrade over the 35, but I'd have to imagine that it's a heck of a lot cheaper for Devinci to spec in a better fork than it is for a customer to buy one after they've bought the bike.

Compared to the other bikes they've tested here, people may be Forgetting Sarah's Marshall.
  • 1 0
 This bike almost is a carbon copy of my old Scott spark. I had the exact fork. It worked. That's all I can really say about it.
  • 3 0
 Was hoping/expecting that the new 2021 Marshall would be the mini-Troy with fun sized wheels in my size Small. There are lots of reviews of Devinci bikes where the bikes are described as being very progressive and needing to be ridden hard. Was hoping the Marshall would be similar, but dialed back a bit for mere mortals. Where as other Devinci models have been described as being rampy, poppy and progressive(not necessarily by PinkBike), the Marshall is merely characterized as supportive. Every Devinci review by Mike Ferrentino has him checking to see if he's still got a sac and checking his man card expiration date. That had me hoping the Marshall would be slightly dialed back bruiser, but it seems Devinci uncharacteristically went in a different direction. I dunno, there's a disconnect between expectation and this review that I can't reconcile, crappy fork and Shimano brakes aside. It really feels like with this Field Trip that PinkBike has dialed back the vocabulary in their reviews. It's like they can't objectively bridge the gap in performance between sub-$3K bikes and the higher end rides they pedal on the regular. So we're getting a lot of not inspired reviews. Are all these bikes really that marginal in performance? If I got a Marshall with a 12spd Deore bike and a decent rear shock, I would hope I would only need to upgrade my fork and have a solid trail bike. I'm not getting that impression here and unfortunately, no other real reviews on the 2021 Marshall.
  • 2 0
 @Texicans: I'm a bit confused by your comment. What I get out of the review is the exact opposite. Upgrade the fork and you have a solid trail bike. That's exactly what I did with my Marshall. I put a Lyrik on it from the PB classifieds. Shaved some weight, gained some travel, and performs miles better. Now the bike is a beast. It does like to be ridden hard too. In fact I've had to learn to push myself more to get more out of the bike. It's also quite progressive and rampy and poppy. Anyways, that's my experience on the bike. I absolutely love it.
  • 1 0
 Yeah dude, I'm sure for 700 more they could give it a revelation and still make a 620 dollar margin.
  • 1 0
 @ryanbouma: Appreciate the feedback! I think I was expecting PB to be more positive and characterize the bike in a way more similar to how you have in the forums.
  • 4 0
 Aluminium Devinci's are super tough bikes. A touch heavier but robust as heck. These bikes will still be on the trails in 20 years no doubt... That said, It would be nice to see some SR Suntour forks /TRI-air combo on these value bikes instead of the less-desirable /resalable RS stuff. I really though that IBIS was on to something with the Ripmo AF and their DVO suspension offering.
  • 7 0
 Imagine paying the same amount of money for an sx drivetrain.
  • 2 0
 Don't know about US pricing, but in Canada, the SX option is $100 less.
  • 2 0
 The Deore brakes that come with the bike do not have the wandering lever engagement issue that is being described here. That said they are the middle of the road Dior mt420 4-piston brakes with the longer levers, but still have tons of power for me to use single finger set-up. A big part of the weight on this bike is that RockShox silver 35 fork. At almost 5 1/2 lb it's heavy and works okay. It's still better than the fork that comes on many similar price bikes for example a RockShox Recon/Judy or worse yet Suntour XCR. Upgrading the fork would both help with the weight and the suspension performance. This would be about the only upgrade I am likely to do, maybe next season.
  • 4 0
 Great pricepoint for the spec I think. Ride the bike all season, upgrade the fork, ride the bike all of next season Smile
  • 1 0
 I'd be tempted to spend a bit more. There are some crazy deals out there right now. Local shop has a norco fluid with pike and super deluxe, xt/slx drivetrain with deore Cranks, a manic dropper, Xt hubs on flows and 4 piston shimanos for 3k. Thats a killer bike that needs nothing out of the gate.
  • 4 0
 I'd be selling the fork, replacing with 150mm fork of my choice, and a slapping in a -0.5deg angle set. Good to go!
  • 2 0
 I was expecting PB to come to a similar conclusion.
  • 1 0
 I ordered an XS Marshall for my son back in Feb. The expected ship date was March 15...still waiting unfortunately. My kid can't wait to get his hands on it. Thanks for making these in XS Devinci.
  • 1 0
 Oh Pinkbike. I dislike how you list a CDN bike on a CDN site in USD. Let everyone else convert. Your Canadian! Good review tho and great bike.
  • 1 0
 I can make all these bikes climb better with a small change. Just look at the trail!!! Stop watching your suspension while you ride.
  • 1 0
 I would drop a government covitus stimulus check on that bad boy, no problem.
  • 1 0
 Other than the little dip in the top tube, this thing looks sick!
  • 1 0
 killer bike for the price
  • 2 0
 MADE IN CANADA

