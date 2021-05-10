Field Trip: Devinci's $2,299 Marshall is a Capable All-Rounder

PINKBIKE FIELD TRIP



It also comes with a lifetime frame warranty, which is almost as good as a lifetime supply of maple syrup and poutine. The Marshall’s rear travel is controlled by a Split Pivot suspension design that sees the rear pivot rotate concentrically around the axle, with a rocker arm that compresses the shock from above.

Travel: 130mm (rear) / 140mm (fork)

Wheel size: 27.5" (XS-S) / 29" (M-XL)

Frame construction: aluminum

Head angle: 66.5 degrees

Chainstay length: 435mm

Reach: 460mm (medium)

Sizes: XS-XL

Weight: 34.8 lbs / 15.8 kg

Price: $2,299 USD

More info:

+ Good all-rounder

- Jack of all trades, master of none

- Underwhelming fork performance

The 2021 Pinkbike Field Test was made possible with support from Toyota.

All frame sizes have room for at least a standard 500ml bottle with a piggyback shock. The dropper post is internally routed but none of the other cables are, making it the only bike in the full suspension category that doesn’t have internal cable routing. Other details include a threaded bottom bracket, Boost spacing for the rear axle, well-sorted frame protection on the downtube, and a ribbed chainstay protector to keep the chain from making noise on descents.With a 66.5° headtube angle, the Marshall has the steepest head angle of all the bikes in the full suspension category. That’s paired with one of the steepest seat tube angles, at 77°. On the size medium, there’s a 460mm reach and a 1203mm wheelbase. Overall, the Marshall’s geometry is in line with other modern trail bikes, whether they’re built for riders on a budget or not. The two smaller sized frames come with 27.5” wheels, while the medium, large and XL bikes come with 29" wheels. The 27.5" versions come with 430mm chainstays, while there are 435mm chainstays on the larger sized bikes.Our test bike on the Sunshine Coast is the Devinci Marshall 29 Deore 12S that retails for $2,299 USD. It comes with a 140mm Rockshox 35 Silver, a Rockshox Deluxe R Debonair rear shock, a 12-speed Shimano Deore drivetrain, Deore brakes, a TranzX dropper post, and Maxxis Minion DHF/DHR tires. One note here - due to supply constraints when the test bike was sent to us, our test bike has SLX brakes, as pictured, but production bikes will be Deore.You won't find any carbon versions or more expensive aluminum versions of the Marshall at this time, but there is a Marshall with a SRAM SX 12-speed build that retails for the same price.We're talking about the least expensive bike on test here, so it's hard to fault the aluminum build on its weight, but it is worth mentioning that the Devinci Marshall was the heaviest of all the full suspension bikes we tested on the Sunshine Coast. That being said, it does a good job of hiding its weight on the climbs. When you’re hammering uphill on the Marshall the suspension feels firm and you won't see much unnecessary shock movement going on underneath you.It isn’t necessarily going to feel like the peppiest bike and inspire you to go for a climbing PR like the Ibis Ripley or the Marin Rift Zone, but it still feels efficient and pleasant enough to climb to the top of the trail. As for handling, it feels like you need a bit more room to get the bike around corners, but it’s not overly difficult to manage when things get tighter.On the descents, the Marshall is planted and comfortable at speed and feels extremely capable for its 130mm of travel. It's a bike that is confident when you plow it through rough sections and it feels like you can really push it on the rougher, high-speed downhill sections. The geometry is sorted and the Marshall holds its line well and is predictable on the descents. It also has good tires to help with traction.If you want a short-travel downcountry bike, this isn't it. Unlike the Ibis Ripley or the Marin Rift Zone, the Devinci Marshall doesn't feel like the quickest and poppiest of bikes on the descents. It's capable, but it's not as well-suited to the type of terrain where you pump into the downhill and accelerate up the next climb. It's also not quite as capable as the Polygon Siskiu T8 on the descents, which is partly due to the Rockshox 35 Silver fork not performing at the same level as the Siskiu's Fox Rhythm fork. Basically, it's not the best at rowdy descents and it doesn't feel like the speediest bike on smooth terrain, but it's a great all-rounder.Overall, the Devinci Marshall is a great choice for someone who wants an aluminum full suspension bike that won’t break the bank but that’s still capable enough to get you into some rougher terrain. This bike isn’t going to hold you back and the frame has excellent geometry so it’s a great option for someone who wants to buy a less expensive bike and then slowly upgrade parts as you go along.