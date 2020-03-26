Field Trip: Giant's $1,800 Stance 1 - More Traditional Than Trendy

Mar 26, 2020
by Mike Kazimer  


PINKBIKE FIELD TEST

Giant Stance 1


Words by Mike Kazimer, photography by Anthony Smith


The Giant Stance 1 is billed as “the perfect entry to singletrack fun,” and with 29” wheels, 120mm of rear travel, and a sub-$2000 pricepoint it sure looks like it could fit the bill, at least on paper.

It's built around an aluminum frame that uses Giant's 'Flexpoint' suspension design, a link driven single pivot that does away with chainstay or seatstay pivot and relies on the flex of the frame to allow the suspension to go through its travel instead. It's a fairly common design on shorter travel trail and XC bikes, and eliminating those pivots does mean there are fewer bearings to maintain.

The 29” Stance is a relatively new addition to Giant's lineup, so it was surprising to see that the frame still has a front derailleur mount, and uses a quick release for the rear wheel rather than a thru-axle. I can't think of the last time I headed off-road with a quick release rear end – more on that in a bit.

Giant Stance Details

• Travel: 120mm rear / 130mm fork
• Aluminum frame
• Wheel size: 29"
• Head Angle: 67.5°
• Seat Tube Angle: 75°
• Reach: 454mm (L)
• Chainstay length: 438mm (size L)
• Sizes: S, M, L (tested), XL
• Weight: 31.6 lb / 14.7 kg
• Price: $1,800 USD
www.giant-bicycles.com

As far as components go, the Stance is right in line with what you'd expect at this pricepoint, and there's even a dropper post, in this case Giant's Contact Switch post. A 130mm RockShox Recon SL fork is paired with a RockShox Monarch R shock, which is about as simple as it gets when it comes to adjustments – air pressure and rebound are the only two things to worry about. SRAM's SX 12-speed group handles shifting duties, and Shimano's two-piston Altus brakes try to slow things down, with mixed results. Maxxis' fast rolling Forekaster tires are found on both wheels, and they're tubeless ready. Taping the rims and making that conversion early on is a highly recommended step.

The Stance's geometry is on the more conservative side of the spectrum – it has the shortest wheelbase the shortest reach (454mm for a size large), and the second steepest head angle (67.5-degrees) out of all eight bikes that we had in for the Field Trip. The chainstays measure 438mm on all sizes, and the seat tube angle is 75-degrees.


Giant Stance 1 review
FIELD NOTES

Giant Stance 1 review
Giant Stance 1 review

Climbing

The Stance is a fairly quick climber, thanks to those fast rolling tires and the relatively light weight. It does have a bit of an old school feel to it; there's a sharpness to its handling that requires more attention to keep it on track. The climbing position itself was comfortable - the seat angle isn't the absolute steepest, but the front center of the Stance isn't that long either, which means that the 624mm top tube length is fairly typical for a size large frame.

There's no compression dial or climb switch on the Monarch R shock, but I never found myself wishing for those adjustments. The Stance's 120mm of travel is well managed, and it felt plenty efficient when standing up and cranking. However, it's definitely not the stiffest frame, a trait that became more apparent when descending.


Giant Stance 1 review

Giant Stance 1 review
Giant Stance 1 review


Descending

The Stance's conservative numbers don't hinder it too much on the climbs, but the steepish head angle and short reach are much more noticeable when gravity takes over. There's a distinct lack of stability at speed, especially on rougher portions of trail. It was in those chunky sections that the Stance's limitations really showed up – the frame felt flexy and tall, and when the low-powered brakes are added into the mix it's not a recipe that inspires confidence.

More than anything, spending time on the Stance underlined the importance of good geometry. Yes, the Stance is aimed at cross-country and light trail riding, but even so, a slacker head angle, longer reach, and lower standover height would go a long way towards helping riders of all ability levels feel more comfortable in technical terrain.
Timed Testing


Our timed lap for the trail bikes was around 11 minutes long and split into three distinct sectors. First, a smooth, twisty singletrack climb topped out along a technical traverse that tested the bike's slow-speed handling and traction. After that, we dropped into a fast descent that began with rough, suspension-testing corners before some fast berms, flat corners, and a few fun-sized jumps. Nothing too rowdy, but representative of the terrain these trails bikes were intended to see.

Mike Kazimer: "I had my second fastest overall time on the Stance. Most of that time was gained on the climb and traverse, since my descending time was 7th out of 8.

Mike Levy: "I also had my second fastest overall time on this bike, and, surprisingly, my fastest descending time. My climbing time was 7th out of 8, and my traversing time was right in the middle of the pack."

When it comes to the parts spec, I'd say the brakes are the weakest link. The levers are gigantic – there's enough room for using three fingers, which sort of makes sense, since you'll probably need to use all three fingers in order to generate enough power to slow down in the steeps. I was surprised to find that the difference between the M310 brakes on the Stance and the Acera-level brakes on the Kona Honzo was very noticeable. Neither brake offers a massive amount of power, but at least on the Honzo it was possible to slow down in a semi-reasonable amount of time.

The RockShox Recon fork's performance wasn't really anything to write home about either. It gets the job done, once you inflate it well past the recommended pressures printed on the lowers, but that requires trading out traction for more support.

The final note has to do with the quick release rear end. That's a potential deal breaker, in part because it limits the number of replacement options. It's also one more thing to worry about. Most of us spent years riding bikes with quick releases without too many issues, but a broken axle or a wheel that slips in the dropouts is much more likely with a quick release compared to a thru axle.

Who is the ideal candidate for the Stance? Aggressive riders on a budget should look elsewhere, but beginners or cautious riders looking for a traditional-feeling trail bike may find that the Stance has everything they need.

It's worth taking a moment to mention the Giant Trance 29. It's priced at $2,100, but for that extra $300 you get several significant upgrades, including a Marzocchi Z2 fork, Fox Float DPS shock, Maxxis Minion tires, and Shimano MT400 brakes. That frame uses Giant's Maestro suspension design, and it's a little longer and slacker than the Stance. $300 isn't insignificant, but it could be worth it for riders looking for better performance at a still-reasonable price.




Giant Stance 1 review


Pros

+ Relatively light for the price
+ Quick and efficient climber
+ A dropper post and tubeless ready tires are nice to see at this pricepoint
+ Available from a bike shop

Cons

- Quick release rear end, flexy frame
- Conservative geometry
- Underpowered brakes





The 2020 Pinkbike Field Test was made possible by support from: Smith, 7mesh, and Over The Edge Sedona.



Photos: Anthony Smith
Additional footage: Lear Miller

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Field Trip Trail Bikes Giant Giant Stance


57 Comments

  • 28 0
 Why are manufacturers still putting quick release on any mountain bikes????
  • 7 0
 less expensive frame parts, less expensive hubs, less expensive QR's/axles... PRICE.
  • 6 0
 So you can drop the rear to fling sparks down the trail like a boss.
  • 9 1
 @ctbiker888: less revenues from me not buying this bike because of this
  • 2 0
 @ctbiker888: You'd think that only having one dropout (two if you make a DH bike) in your factory would make things a fair bit more streamlined and cheaper, even if the part and hub is slightly more expensive. Ah well, I'm no corporate controller, just someone who thinks a beginner should be able to get a solid bike to grow on for less than $1,000.
  • 14 0
 So it feels like a noodle, they hated how it handled from the flex, yet it still put up way fast times descending despite the most XC tires of the tested bikes.

So is this wha the Starling Cycles guy is always saying?

www.facebook.com/593631864070674/videos/1380399148727271
  • 1 0
 Starlings do flex but they are so composed at speed as they have great geo. There is a difference between the frame flexing and it being a noodle. It sounds like this is a noodle.
  • 1 0
 Maybe it's more down to how Mike and Mike were feeling at the time than the inherent ability of the bike. Mike noticed the bike felt wobbly and adjusted accordingly, other Mike went full IDGAF and came away with his best time of the day.
  • 1 0
 Probably the tires as much as anything. I’m running a forekaster front and rekon rear and it’s an amazing “trail” setup. Had a DHF front/Aggressor rear before that and to be totally honest the grip is damn near the same but these “XC” tires roll WAY faster and are substantially lighter.

Reality for most people is a faster rolling tire that still grips really well is gonna be faster than a DHF or whatever.
  • 15 0
 The true affordable standout in Giant's lineup is the Trance 29 3. It's a very solid build for the price and more importantly has good geo.
  • 1 0
 They say as much in the review.

"It's worth taking a moment to mention the Giant Trance 29. It's priced at $2,100, but for that extra $300 you get several significant upgrades, including a Marzocchi Z2 fork, Fox Float DPS shock, Maxxis Minion tires, and Shimano MT400 brakes. That frame uses Giant's Maestro suspension design, and it's a little longer and slacker than the Stance. $300 isn't insignificant, but it could be worth it for riders looking for better performance at a still-reasonable price."
  • 1 0
 @freestyIAM: Haven't had a chance to watch the video yet
  • 12 0
 I get so giddy when PinkBike reviews an affordable bike
  • 1 0
 I think it is cool too. Because affordable bikes are the gateway to a lifetime of fun and adventure. And Giant has always been the value leader. The bike that first gave me the bug was a 5 spd cruiser-y thing that I used in college which I rode that crap out of until I eventually bought a used Cannondale mountain bike (this was in 1996) and a used 1980-something Trek touring bike. I rode the crap out of both of those too. Whenever anyone new to riding wants a bike that isn't expensive, I point to Giant.
  • 8 0
 I wish that guy on Levy's leg would stop starting at me in every video..... STOP STARTING AT ME!!!!!
  • 4 0
 @mikelevy @mikekazimer how much of the brake under performance do you guys think is due to the resin pads and stamped rotors? For $50 bucks you could get some RT66 rotors and metallic pads and i do wonder if that small upgrade would make the braking perf acceptable.

Also, i rented last year's model version of this and I have to say my biggest gripe was the front tire. Not having good grip on the front is a way more noticable detriment to the ride than just about all the cons you guys found, imho.
  • 2 0
 Can attest- wish I could have Forecasted the washout I had using this tire on the front in Sedona.
  • 1 0
 @PinkyScar: The dual compound and tread pattern wasn't enough to give you advance warning that it should probably only be a rear tire? Might want to brush up on your metireology.
  • 2 0
 I know that Giant Anthems and Trances of years previous (Maybe 2014-16) had a 135mm skewer to 142mm thru axle conversion kit you could buy for like 25 bucks which was basically a matter of switching the drop outs. Is this available on the Stance or no?
  • 3 0
 It isn't.
  • 1 0
 From my armchair I would say maybe. If I understand correctly, this actually uses a boost spaced hub with QR end caps. DT did make end caps for a 9mm RWS thru-bolt so if you can find the right length bolt then it is possible. My conclusion is that if you have a Stance already and you like to tinker and you can get shit cheap then go for it. I don’t see any other reason to do it though. Not one...
  • 2 0
 This is their 2014 higher-end aluminum frame recycled down-market. My wife's first year Liv Lust is almost identical, but the rear triangle is the Maestro linkage. Still, for the price and targeting entry and only-a-few-times-a-year offroad riders, this isn't a bad deal.
  • 2 0
 My wife use to have one for 2 years so I know how it works, it's a perfect bike to start montainbiking: neutral, light, easy, forgiving.
But don't put any $ (or else) in this bike with upgrading in mind: sell it to a new mtber and buy something with a better frame.
  • 2 0
 the timed runs VS the bike/geo so far kind of just make it seem like a crap shoot... Levy has his 2nd fastest time on a bike with old school geo? Does that mean he just about killed himself on the way down. OR that all this new geo is more in our heads than on the trail? (which is hard to believe because I have access to some of my old bikes and they feel 2 sizes too small, inefficient, and super twitchy. I think it's more apparent being a taller rider, but my old bikes are ENDO machines...)

I mean unless Levy's fastest time is like WAY faster...?

I wish they would have run a 10 thousand dollar XC, downcounty, trail, and enduro bike each on the same timed runs for comparison.
  • 2 0
 looks like my 200 lbs would break it on a 3 feet drop, but still a very good budget option for someone looking to get into trail riding. Good job Giant for making a good accessible bike, it helps developping our sport
  • 1 0
 I rode the lower spec version of those bike as a rental a few years ago, and I would whole heatedly agree with the review. On the flip side for a beginner, at the price point it's a great bike. For someone who doesn't know what great suspension feels like it is miles ahead of a hardtail with an equally low end fork.
  • 1 0
 I had one of these for my first mtb after getting back into the sport. To follow the point of nicfugere, I'm 220lbs and did snap it like a noodle. They are really good about backing it up. LBS replaced the frame and reassembled for 50 bucks. Since then 2 years use as my primary bike and now used as my backup if I have a mechanical or last summer when my bike was stolen. Put a dhr2 in the back and it really improved the performance.
  • 1 0
 I bought this bike for my son at my LBS and he loves it. It all matters how hard you ride and what your intentions are. My son is not looking at this sport like me he just wants to ride out with me but his main focus is school and navy so shred on
  • 1 0
 I notice that manufacturers tend to lower and lower the quality of their build in order to propose a bike with the lowest pricepoint. IMO, those cheap bikes are killing the second hand market..
  • 3 1
 I'd say for an entry-level rider you would be better off to get a hard trail
  • 2 0
 Solid review. For people who do green and blue trails only, it might be perfect for them.
  • 1 0
 exactly
  • 2 0
 Is that a slight tan I see forming on the Mike(s) arms?
  • 2 0
 The photos show the STA to be about the same has the HA.
  • 1 0
 Traditional AKA When 29-ers still sucked ( for the PB crowd's style of riding at least).
  • 2 0
 Bikes are fun.
  • 1 0
 Love the facial grimace on the drop-to-flat!
  • 1 0
 Where Ru guys getting your music I love it!
  • 1 1
 QUICK POLL:

this?

or a slightly used higher tier bike?
  • 7 3
 Certainly not this
  • 2 0
 If you're savvy enough to find a good quality used bike (and understanding sizing, components, suspension,etc)...definitely. But for people that don't really know what bike/size/etc, a new Giant would be the ticket. What I hate to see is someone buy a bike that doesn't fit them and is overpriced for what it once was...then realize they spent $800 on something that was worth $300.
  • 1 5
flag snowwcold55 (1 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 Used all day. Or hardtail. Or. honestly, a steel baby carriage may hold up better / be more upgrade-able.
  • 1 0
 Slightly used higher tier. I bought a 2018 Commencal meta in its highest spec that year, for $550 more than this....
  • 2 0
 the slightly used bike for sure.
  • 2 0
 Higher tier used bike all day with the caveat of having someone you know that knows what they are looking at to assist you in the purchase. There are several SC Hecklers (27.5 actually too; one of the best intro bikes for used, period) on the Buy & Sell here for under $2K.
  • 3 0
 Tricky question as this doesn't seem to be the best new option at its price point. But if people are getting their first bike, I'd go for a new bike at around this price unless they have someone to really show them the ropes of used bikes and help them evaluate what they need/are buying. There is way more that can go wrong with buying a used bike that outweighs the potential for getting a spec bump. Plus, most new bikes bought from shops come with at least one free tune up.

Now that calculus totally changes once the person gets some experience and knows what they want/need in a bike and how to service them. Then used bikes become more attractive.
  • 1 0
 slightly used higher tier bike. maybe a last year's trance, that's what my brother did.
  • 1 0
 You are new to mtb? This.
  • 1 0
 @Shafferd912: ahahah 30% pricier. (not even considering you can easily save 15% at your lbs)
  • 1 0
 My wife was in this very dilemma. We ended up finding a used Liv Pique SX, vs. a brand new entry-level model of Giant or Liv. Fox fork, Maestro suspension, proper 4 piston brakes, all for a little less than this bike. And, it was only about 6 months used, 4 of those months were winter - so hardly any riding hours. There are good deals on used, if you can wait for the right bike.
  • 2 0
 We will have a video at the end of the series that takes a look at two used bikes in our price brackets!
  • 1 0
 @jasonlucas: That would be helpful for sure. I had a lot of experience to draw on, but a buyer looking for an upgrade from a $600 hardtail "first bike" would certainly benefit from that kind of content.
  • 1 1
 @fracasnoxteam: Doesn't matter what percentage it is, its only $500. That's nothing in the world of mountain bikes, considering brands like Mondraker sell bikes for $12k.
  • 1 0
 @Shafferd912: only $500 + 1800. Do you remember when you bought your first bike with your hard earned money?
  • 4 4
 Polygon and Vitus have tremendously better value than this.
  • 3 3
 Looks like a grim donut
Below threshold threads are hidden

