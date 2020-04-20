Field Trip: Is Buying a Used Mountain Bike Worth It?

PINKBIKE FIELD TRIP



How to buy a used mountain bike





Words by Mike Levy

The 2020 Pinkbike Field Test was made possible by support from: Smith, 7mesh, and Over The Edge Sedona.

You don't need to be a penny pincher to know that, if you're smart about it, buying used can save you some serious coin. Trust me, you probably don't want to go the secondhand route if you're looking for underwear or a toothbrush but, when it comes to mountain bikes, you might be able to find your dream machine on the buy and sell for a fraction of its original - and ridiculous - asking price. New-to-you sounds pretty good, doesn't it? Totally... Until the warranty-less chainstays decide to separate into three pieces. Or you're looking at a bill to replace the entire drivetrain. Or to replace the fork.Buying a used mountain bike might be one of the smartest things you've ever done, but it could also be one of the worst. Today's Field Trip video is all about how to examine a used bike so you don't accidentally trade your Xbox for a lemon.