Field Trip: Is Buying a Used Mountain Bike Worth It?

Apr 20, 2020
You don't need to be a penny pincher to know that, if you're smart about it, buying used can save you some serious coin. Trust me, you probably don't want to go the secondhand route if you're looking for underwear or a toothbrush but, when it comes to mountain bikes, you might be able to find your dream machine on the buy and sell for a fraction of its original - and ridiculous - asking price. New-to-you sounds pretty good, doesn't it? Totally... Until the warranty-less chainstays decide to separate into three pieces. Or you're looking at a bill to replace the entire drivetrain. Or to replace the fork.

Buying a used mountain bike might be one of the smartest things you've ever done, but it could also be one of the worst. Today's Field Trip video is all about how to examine a used bike so you don't accidentally trade your Xbox for a lemon.



The 2020 Pinkbike Field Test was made possible by support from: Smith, 7mesh, and Over The Edge Sedona.



Photos: Anthony Smith
Additional footage: Lear Miller

61 Comments

  • 34 3
 It is, but only at certain price points/discounts. Some people think their bikes are the next coming of jesus. The prices they try and charge after 2 years of use is absurd.....**cough**....Yeti owners...**cough**.
  • 11 4
 Truth. Plus buying a used Yeti is riskier than strolling unprotected through a red light district. It may be a good time and work out well, but there’s a good chance you’ll be paying a high price down the road...I always laugh at the number of “new triangle” or “new frame” listings for sale.
  • 3 1
 Don't forget Motobecane owners.
  • 6 8
 I mean, it's like selling a toyota tacoma/4runner/tundra, you may not think it's worth it but a hell of a lot of people do. They wouldn't command a premium if they didn't actually sell at said premium haha
  • 12 2
 @nyles: that's a terrible analogy. Used Toyotas are pricy because they are known for having exceptional reliability, longevity, and serviceability. The carbon yetis are pretty much the opposite of that.
  • 2 6
flag nyles (17 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 @thegoodflow: is it really that terrible? The end result is the same. They command the premium because people pay the premium. rabble rabble rabble
  • 2 0
 @nyles: a better car comparison would be Land Rover. Bought mainly for status but still has some cool technology. Unfortunately durability is lacking for both brands. Toyota is more like Trek. They are both kind of boring but you’ll rarely have a quality issue. I’m a huge Toyota fanboy btw.
  • 1 0
 I always chuckle at the "I paid _____ for it." How does that matter? If you are selling something it will sell for only what people are willing to pay for it. That's what it's actually worth.
  • 19 0
 Yes! Bought an Enduro elite with MRP ribbon coil fork for 2900 Also bought a specialized camber for my son 27.5 that was a formal rental for $1000. I'm two for two 100% satisfied and both bikes were found on pinkbike.
  • 7 0
 I share a similar opinion with my son's new bike... Purchased here on PB and nothing but a positive experience overall, I would definitely do it again.
  • 4 0
 Absolutely! Got a 2018 Pole with brand new high end everything (except frame and shock 1 season old) for $2500. That wouldn't even get me the wheels and fork at retail.
  • 3 0
 former rental in good shape is like winning the lotery
  • 14 1
 Yes it is, someone buy mine
  • 3 0
 well put
  • 8 0
 Is this a joke? Of course its worth it if your intelligent about it.. or go ahead.. buy new (at retail price) and lose 25% the moment you wheel it out of the shop. Same goes for cars / trucks / motorcycles etc. Buying a lightly used 'demo' at a discount from a shop.. with warranty intact... well that's the cat's ass if you can find it...
  • 3 0
 It's especially true if you are your own bike mechanic. Honing my wrenching skills when I was starting out and spending a few hundies on tools has saved me thousands upon thousands over 25 years of riding.
  • 8 0
 Word of advice for buying used. If on Ebay and looking to purchase from "TheProsCloset" call them first about the bike your interested in. Ask them questions about the condition.

Ordered a Santa Cruz Nomad from them and the condition was much worse then they had posted. I complained and they ended up paying for all the necessary repairs (good on them!). But the repairs took almost 2 months all together and I missed the best part of the season that year.
  • 6 0
 Luckily with ebay purchases, ebay 99% of the time sides with the buyer so you have a lot of protection. Sellers usually want to fix issues because if they don't and you cause a big enough of a ruckus, it can seriously hurt how they operate on ebay.
  • 3 0
 They’re a terrible shop, I ordered some hubs from them and they arrived with completely seized bearings, despite the description saying they were in perfect condition. They did refund my money but it was a total hassle and waste of time, would not buy from them again.
  • 7 0
 Yes, would a mechanic buy a new car if he knows how to fix and look for a good used car at a fraction of the price?
  • 4 0
 I don't think I'll ever buy a new bike...but I'm just glad there are a lot of people out there who only buy new things and barely use them so they can sell them to the rest of us for cheap later, and for people with pro deals who buy and sell after a season. thank you!
  • 4 0
 I'm all for buying used if you know what you're doing, but I think that the price difference is often exaggerated as people compare used prices to MSRP. Just buying end of seasons closeouts is going to get you a good way closer to used bike pricing than buying at full retail.

My current rule of thumb is to look at a used bike and think: Would I rather than this than a Ripmo AF?
  • 7 2
 I think it's work considering the environmental impact too. A used bike will have a tiny fraction of the impact of a new one.
  • 5 8
 Eh, IMO that might be the lamest reason to buy used.

I've heard that "green" argument for a number of goods and the logic just doesn't hold up, your still supporting the industry, and thus creating demand. I could make the argument that buy buying used, your creating a secondary market which helps uphold the value and thus making these bikes more "disposable" for the initial buyer which leads to more overall purchases and thus more environmental impact..
  • 2 1
 @pbfan08:

Nope not really. You buying used means you are not buying new. Fewer people buying new = lower production. The argument that higher demand on the used market increases demand on new market BY THE SAME AMOUNT As if those people bought new is absurd. A 1:1 ratio is the maximum possible outcome and you assume it. Also the argument has been used in relation to other markets as clothing. So nice try being a contrarian.
  • 3 0
 Hell yeah it's a good idea. I got brand spanking Yeti SB95 for £1500. Just follow your intuition - good quality and multiple photos, a coherent description, and check it out it person beforehand. Although having said that, I did sell a carbon Enduro sight unseen so it can work both ways...
  • 3 0
 I've always had good experiences buying used bikes and I know I've sold quite a few bikes that were in exceptionally good condition for well below what they would've cost new. In general, it's a pretty good way to go but, like any online transaction, you gotta do your due diligence.
  • 5 0
 Why would anybody with half a brain buy a new bike when they can get barely ridden "last year" colorways for half the price?
  • 4 0
 used bike or new bike you're going to have to fix some parts at some point... a new bike is a used bike after you ride it.
  • 2 0
 True, and with used bikes, you're less worried about that "first scratch" and more likely to just ride hard and enjoy it right away.
  • 1 0
 Sometimes right after you buy it. Some new ones are built by monkeys and I don't even mean the great dry RS Boxxer debacle of 2010. My GF recently got a Canyon road bike. Overall rather good but her front derail has been setup by someone who must have been doing it for the first time in their life. It was setup so bad and in so mnay places I was literally confused as where to start
  • 2 0
 That part of the video made me shake my head a bit. If the used bike you're buying needs some maintenance, that's normal. That should impact the price, but it shouldn't make you walk away.
  • 1 0
 Found myself a perfect condition Transition Sentinel on PB last February. I Got that store demo for an unbelievable price. Defenitly a smart move. However, keeping our LBS alive and buying new once in a while might also be a good move...
  • 1 0
 And now they all are 20% off brand new Wink
  • 1 0
 It can also be good for the environment to buy second hand! If everyone only bought new bikes, every time a person buys a new bike to upgrade, their old one would sit in a garage for an eternity and then get thrown out. This applies for buying most things. Next time you're looking at buying a coffee machine or dog leash or whatever, check your local second hand listings before you go buy at a store!
  • 1 0
 Loving the new value oriented consumer journalism. Keep it going! How about a new regular, "Mike on a reasonably priced bike"?

Anoher idea: how about articles covering truly classic models of yesteryears? Bikes that you're likely to find used but that're still rad. Those that were forming the trends. Like some Transitions or Konas. (How is the old process 153 holding up these days?)
  • 1 0
 If you like fixing things, I love it, buying used bikes and cars is the way to go. It’s on me to make sure I’m not getting screwed. I buy my cars from auction and my bikes 2nd hand. Even if I have too rnr it’s better. Then I know where I stand with the bike and the car. Stock suspension tunes suck for me at 215. Why buy new then send it off to get set up?
  • 1 0
 Yes. Cheapest way to get literally last year's best stuff. Just ask any second-hand Yeti and SC owner. Even better if the previous owners didn't register it. You wouldn't believe how often people change bikes. Once a new model drops, they're wanting to sell their bike rack queen for the next one.
  • 1 0
 I have never owned anything but used bikes. Out of 10+ bikes, I have only had one bad experience and it wasn't a disaster. Even though you can't inspect an "online" bike, typically you have purchase protection via PayPal or your credit card.

As the original comment mentioned, probably 98 out of 100 bikes are way overpriced. It takes time to find the one or two gems.
  • 1 0
 Used is always a great way to go, IF you have time, knowledge, mechanical skills, can identify the suspect components and understand the replacement costs associated with them. Last purchase was from a Pinkbike ad in 2018, used the geographic search for bikes in my area. Found a '17 Santa Cruz Hightower C for $2500, and could not have had more than 200 miles and in excellent condition w/ XT Pedals. I NEED TO SEE IT IN PERSON, unless its new old stock deeply discounted.
  • 1 0
 Check your hubs! A new set of wheels will take away any of the savings from a used bike. Take the wheels off and spin the cassette feeling and listening for issues in the freehub. Feel for worn bearings. Check the threads on the rear axle. Damage to these can sometimes be an indicator that there is extra wear on their triangle. If that axle backs out the torsional flexion that we're triangle can be extremely damaging.
  • 3 0
 Carbon repair these days can be top top notch, so yea it’s worth the gamble.
  • 2 1
 I get 69% of my bike parts used. Especially on expensive items like forks, cranks and dropper posts. Had a used Carbine 29 frame, it had some problems but served me well for a few years.
  • 1 0
 Let me put it subtly....Hell yeah! Just look at the persons garage, and the condition of certain things on the bike. If it's a Franken bike, I walk, but there are a lot of gently used, well priced bikes out there.
  • 4 0
 so the real question for you is, when does a custom bike become a franken bike?
  • 2 0
 If you can get them, demo bikes present a high value since they include factory frame warranty.
  • 1 0
 Legit. Bought a demo bike this last year and was surprised to know that it comes with full warranty as if the bike was used at all.
  • 1 0
 I've purchased two hardtails off of pinkbike with zero problems, but would not buy a used full squish without inspecting it in person.
  • 1 2
 Let me remind all of you used bikes do not come with a warranty...that’s the extra cost, plus knowing it’s in perfect condition. I had a Kona process and cracked the frame, luckily as the original owner I had lifetime warranty on the frame. If bought used I would have been out lots of $$$$. So yes used is a good deal sometimes, but of you’re spending >$2k you should look at last years models from the shop. Warranty is gold!!!!
  • 1 0
 I haven't owned a "New" bike after riding for 4 years. This last year I bought a "New" bike which was a shop demo at a pretty steep discount. Used bikes are worth it.
  • 2 4
 I bought 3 used bikes on here and all were cracked people suck dick sometimes I took it up with the last bike owner I wasn’t getting burned again .. I sold a used drivetrain on here the was literally used 5 times the guy bitched to high heaven that it was shot and I had to refund his money and PayPal had no problem seizing the money out of the bank account.I try not to sell on here anymore but I’ll put A bike on once inahike but THE LOW BALLING HAS TO STOP
  • 3 0
 If you don't like the amount offered, don't sell it. Pretty simple, really.
  • 3 1
 The better question: Is buying a NEW mountain bike ever worth it? No!
  • 1 0
 someone has to buy new bikes and cars.
  • 2 0
 To All You guys : "New bike".
  • 1 1
 with several new bikes available under $2000 it seems foolish to spend $1300 on something used.
  • 1 0
 Listing price is very different from buying price. I found a used Transition scout for a friend for $1500, 2 years old. I can tell you right now, the build quality and spec is much better than anything you can get for $2000 on the brand new market at the moment.
  • 1 0
 Buy new, wait for the sales, peace of mind.
  • 1 0
 Yes
