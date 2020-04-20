Field Trip: Is Buying a Used Mountain Bike Worth It?

.
PINKBIKE FIELD TRIP
How to buy a used mountain bike
Words by Mike Levy
You don't need to be a penny pincher to know that, if you're smart about it, buying used can save you some serious coin. Trust me, you probably don't want to go the secondhand route if you're looking for underwear or a toothbrush but, when it comes to mountain bikes, you might be able to find your dream machine on the buy and sell for a fraction of its original - and ridiculous - asking price. New-to-you sounds pretty good, doesn't it? Totally... Until the warranty-less chainstays decide to separate into three pieces. Or you're looking at a bill to replace the entire drivetrain. Or to replace the fork.
Buying a used mountain bike might be one of the smartest things you've ever done, but it could also be one of the worst. Today's Field Trip video is all about how to examine a used bike so you don't accidentally trade your Xbox for a lemon.
Photos: Anthony Smith
Additional footage: Lear Miller
61 Comments
Ordered a Santa Cruz Nomad from them and the condition was much worse then they had posted. I complained and they ended up paying for all the necessary repairs (good on them!). But the repairs took almost 2 months all together and I missed the best part of the season that year.
My current rule of thumb is to look at a used bike and think: Would I rather than this than a Ripmo AF?
I've heard that "green" argument for a number of goods and the logic just doesn't hold up, your still supporting the industry, and thus creating demand. I could make the argument that buy buying used, your creating a secondary market which helps uphold the value and thus making these bikes more "disposable" for the initial buyer which leads to more overall purchases and thus more environmental impact..
Nope not really. You buying used means you are not buying new. Fewer people buying new = lower production. The argument that higher demand on the used market increases demand on new market BY THE SAME AMOUNT As if those people bought new is absurd. A 1:1 ratio is the maximum possible outcome and you assume it. Also the argument has been used in relation to other markets as clothing. So nice try being a contrarian.
Anoher idea: how about articles covering truly classic models of yesteryears? Bikes that you're likely to find used but that're still rad. Those that were forming the trends. Like some Transitions or Konas. (How is the old process 153 holding up these days?)
As the original comment mentioned, probably 98 out of 100 bikes are way overpriced. It takes time to find the one or two gems.
